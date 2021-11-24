Conference All Games

W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Illinois 6 2 253 254 8 4 369 402 C. Michigan 5 2 244 194 7 4 365 304 E. Michigan 4 3 219 205 7 4 362 303 Toledo 4 3 232 167 6 5 361 238 W. Michigan 4 4 261 252 7 5 370 343 Ball St. 4 4 209 192 6 6 293 318

Tuesday

Ball St. 20, Buffalo 3

W. Michigan 42, N. Illinois 21

Friday

E. Michigan at C. Michigan, noon

Ohio at Bowling Green, noon

Saturday*

Miami (OH) at Kent St., noon

Akron at Toledo, noon

*End of regular season

BALL ST. 20,

BUFFALO 3

Buffalo 0 3 0 0 — 3 Ball St. 14 3 3 0 — 20

First Quarter

BALL—Plitt 1 run (Chanove kick), 4:44.

BALL—Jackson 7 pass from Plitt (Chanove kick), 2:22.

Second Quarter

BUFF—FG McNulty 37, 11:43.

BALL—FG Lewis 35, :36.

Third Quarter

BALL—FG Lewis 48, 4:12.

BUFF BALL First downs 22 13 Total Net Yards 336 230 Rushes-yards 40-148 34-54 Passing 188 176 Punt Returns 0-0 2-1 Kickoff Returns 2-15 1-12 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 4-69 Comp-Att-Int 18-39-4 19-31-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-16 2-20 Punts 5-26.4 7-43.7 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 4-30 6-45 Time of Possession 29:40 30:20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Buffalo, Myers 16-78, McDuffie 18-67, K.Marks 3-4, Cook 3-(minus 1). Ball St., Steele 25-45, W.Jones 2-7, Plitt 7-2.

PASSING—Buffalo, Myers 18-39-4-188. Ball St., Plitt 19-31-0-176.

RECEIVING—Buffalo, Cook 4-56, Porter 4-53, Q.Williams 3-30, D.Johnson 2-19, McDuffie 2-13, Gassett 1-8, J.Molinich 1-5, Stephens 1-4. Ball St., Jackson 9-103, Tyler 3-23, W.Jones 2-22, Rudy 2-13, Hall 2-7, Steele 1-8.

PLAYOFF RANKINGS

Nov. 23

Record 1. Georgia 11-0 2. Ohio St. 10-1 3. Alabama 10-1 4. Cincinnati 11-0 5. Michigan 10-1 6. Notre Dame 10-1 7. Oklahoma St. 10-1 8. Baylor 9-2 9. Mississippi 9-2 10. Oklahoma 10-1 11. Oregon 9-2 12. Michigan St. 9-2 13. BYU 9-2 14. Wisconsin 8-3 15. Texas A&M 8-3 16. Iowa 9-2 17. Pittsburgh 9-2 18. Wake Forest 9-2 19. Utah 8-3 20. NC State 8-3 21. San Diego St. 10-1 22. UTSA 11-0 23. Clemson 8-3 24. Houston 10-1 25. Arkansas 7-4

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 31. The championship game will be played on Jan. 10, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

