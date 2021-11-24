The Journal Gazette
 
Wednesday, November 24, 2021 1:00 am

COLLEGES

Basketball

MEN

INDIANA 70,

JACKSON ST. 35

JACKSON ST. (0-5): McKinnis 0-5 6-6 6, Evans 0-4 0-1 0, James 0-3 0-0 0, D.Taylor 1-4 0-0 2, Freeman 1-4 0-0 2, Moore 0-11 1-2 1, Watson 6-13 0-0 14, Williams 0-8 1-2 1, Lewis 2-2 0-0 4, Young 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 12-58 8-11 35.

INDIANA (5-0): Jackson-Davis 5-7 1-2 11, Kopp 3-11 4-4 12, Thompson 2-5 0-0 4, Johnson 5-6 4-6 14, Stewart 3-6 0-0 9, Bates 2-3 2-2 6, Geronimo 2-4 2-8 6, Lander 1-4 1-2 3, Durr 0-3 2-2 2, Leal 1-2 0-0 3, Childress 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 16-26 70.

Halftime—Indiana 34-17. 3-Point Goals—Jackson St. 3-19 (Watson 2-7, Wilson 1-1, Evans 0-1, James 0-1, D.Taylor 0-1, Williams 0-2, Freeman 0-3, Moore 0-3), Indiana 6-15 (Stewart 3-5, Kopp 2-7, Leal 1-2, Geronimo 0-1). Fouled Out—Williams. Rebounds—Jackson St. 29 (McKinnis 10), Indiana 38 (Geronimo 8). Assists—Jackson St. 7 (James 4), Indiana 15 (Durr 4). Total Fouls—Jackson St. 22, Indiana 12. A—10,958 (17,222).

TEXAS A&M 57,

BUTLER 50

TEXAS A&M (5-1): Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 4-10 0-2 8, Gordon 1-5 2-2 5, Radford 4-9 0-2 8, Williams 2-6 4-7 8, Jackson 5-11 2-2 15, Henderson 3-4 1-3 7, Diarra 2-4 1-1 5, Obaseki 0-0 0-0 0, W.Taylor 0-2 1-2 1, Cash 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 11-21 57.

BUTLER (3-3): Golden 1-3 5-6 7, Groce 2-5 0-4 5, Harris 3-10 0-0 7, J.Taylor 3-10 3-4 9, Thompson 1-5 1-1 3, Bolden 3-9 2-2 10, Wilmoth 3-4 0-0 7, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2, Lukosius 0-0 0-0 0, David 0-0 0-0 0, Mulloy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-47 11-17 50.

Halftime—Texas A&M 33-21. 3-Point Goals—Texas A&M 4-11 (Jackson 3-3, Gordon 1-3, W.Taylor 0-1, Diarra 0-2, Radford 0-2), Butler 5-20 (Bolden 2-6, Wilmoth 1-1, Groce 1-4, Harris 1-5, Thompson 0-1, J.Taylor 0-3). Fouled Out—Coleman. Rebounds—Texas A&M 30 (Coleman 10), Butler 31 (Thompson 6). Assists—Texas A&M 5 (Brown 2), Butler 6 (Thompson 3). Total Fouls—Texas A&M 19, Butler 17. A—N/A.

SAINT FRANCIS 94,

MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE 61

Mt. Vern Naz. 26 35 61
Saint Francis 42 52 94

Saint Francis: Cushingberry 27, Ejah 14, Mull 13, Bailey 10, McKeeman 8, Newman 10, Burke 5, Thompson 2, Zolman 3, Latham 2

Mount Vernon Nazarene: Kegley 11, Hilliard 10, McLaughlin 9, Berika 8, Ramsey 11, Pline 4, Jones 4, McKenzie 2, Ruegsegger 2

INDIANA TECH 60, AQUINAS 49

Indiana Tech 31 29 60
Aquinas 21 28 49

Indiana Tech: Smith 4, Stein 12, Kline 19, McKinney 3, Perez 3, Lehrman 5, Davison 3, Je. Luciani 3, Helm 7, Ja. Luciani 1

Aquinas: McGee 5, Rutherford 10, Hillis 10, Overway 13, Ryans 6, Ballard 3, Gregwer 2

BETHEL 96, HUNTINGTON 89

Huntington 40 49 89
Bethel 47 49 96

Bethel: DeHart 27, Aerts 22, Owens 13, Burse 8, Greene 7, Hunt 10, Suedekum 2, Edwards 1, Johnson 6

Huntington: Goodline 28, Humrichous 21, Middlesworth 17, West 11, Pulver 8, Wilson 3, Dyer 1

GRACE 85, MARIAN 59

Marian 31 28 59
Grace 34 51 85

Grace: Davidson 35, Wadding 15, Malone 11, Scott 8, Gill IV 6, Graber 5, Stoltzfus 5

Marian: Edmonds 16, Stewart 10, Jenkins 9, Harvey 6, Johnson 6, Langkabel 6, Gohmann 3, Foster 2, Whitaker 1

LATE MONDAY

SAINT MARY’S (CA) 62,

NOTRE DAME 59

SAINT MARY’S (CA) (5-0): Bowen 0-0 1-2 1, Tass 3-6 1-2 7, Johnson 2-7 1-2 6, Kuhse 5-11 2-3 14, Ducas 2-9 0-0 4, Fotu 8-9 3-4 22, Marciulionis 2-4 0-0 5, Mullins 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 23-47 8-13 62.

NOTRE DAME (2-1): Atkinson 6-9 1-1 13, Laszewski 1-4 0-0 2, Goodwin 4-10 2-2 10, Hubb 1-7 3-4 6, Ryan 5-10 3-4 16, Wertz 2-6 2-2 7, Wesley 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 21-54 11-13 59.

Halftime—31-31. 3-Point Goals—Saint Mary’s (Cal) 8-15 (Fotu 3-3, Kuhse 2-4, Mullins 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Marciulionis 1-2, Ducas 0-3), Notre Dame 6-18 (Ryan 3-5, Wertz 1-3, Wesley 1-3, Hubb 1-4, Laszewski 0-1, Goodwin 0-2). Rebounds—Saint Mary’s (Cal) 32 (Ducas 8), Notre Dame 25 (Laszewski 7). Assists—Saint Mary’s (Cal) 9 (Tass, Marciulionis 2), Notre Dame 7 (Wertz 5). Total Fouls—Saint Mary’s (Cal) 17, Notre Dame 12.

SCORES

MIDWEST

Bellarmine 76, Cent. Michigan 69

Bowling Green 82, Milwaukee 68

ETSU 77, Missouri St. 76

IUPUI 61, Spalding 41

Illinois 72, Kansas St. 64

James Madison 78, Wright St. 76

Miami (Ohio) 99, Defiance 47

Northwestern 78, Georgia 62

Oakland 76, Rice 73

Oral Roberts 91, Rogers St. 31

EAST

CCSU 64, Maine 56

Delaware 81, Fordham 71

Drexel 67, Charlotte 55

Kent St. 77, George Washington 69

Lehigh 79, Columbia 72

Marshall 93, Louisiana-Lafayette 79

Merrimack 75, Hartford 60

Middle Tennessee 60, Rider 54

New Hampshire 84, Quinnipiac 69

St. John’s 76, St. Francis (NY) 70

St. Peter’s 64, LIU 62

Stephen F. Austin 79, Buffalo 78

Towson 76, Penn 61

UMBC 98, American 67

Vermont 58, Evansville 49

Virginia 58, Providence 40

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 57, Akron 45

Chattanooga 100, Covenant 39

Coastal Carolina 64, Valparaiso 61

Florida Gulf Coast 67, Rhode Island 66

Liberty 59, Bethune-Cookman 51

Mercer 78, Bucknell 68

NC Central 110, Warren Wilson 32

Norfolk St. 95, Regent 20

North Carolina 72, UNC-Asheville 53

SC-Upstate 82, SC State 78

South Carolina 85, Wofford 74

Southern U. 109, Ecclesia 53

Tennessee Tech 88, Lipscomb 77

Toledo 68, Tulane 67

SOUTHWEST

Wisconsin 65, Houston 63

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 70, Pepperdine 63

Murray St. 80, Long Beach St. 43

Nevada 88, George Mason 69

S. Utah 88, Yale 85

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 62, Oregon 50

WOMEN

MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE 67,

SAINT FRANCIS 59

Mt. Vern Naz. 16 19 14 18 67
Saint Francis 21 7 17 14 59

Mt. Vernon Nazarene: Pireu 19, Walker 7, Kreiger 6, Coe 4, Brannon 3, Coblentz 25, Monk 2, Sprang 1

Saint Francis: Crawford 16, Pate 12, Parrett 10, Crowe 6, Dunnuck 9, Shelton 6

INDIANA TECH 68, AQUINAS 47

Indiana Tech 20 15 22 11 68
Aquinas 12 11 9 15 47

Indiana Tech: Foy 2, Whitaker 17, Andrews 12, Tuominen 24, Salisbury 3, Worm 6, Cutara 2, Decker

Aquinas: Miller 8, Brown 2, Day 4, Brady 17, Smith 2, Barnes 1, Reemsnyder 3, Sermak 6, Thomas 4

MARIAN 55, GRACE 36

Marian 17 12 11 15 55
Grace 8 7 4 17 36

Marian: Collier 12, Downard 12, Garrard 12, Wehner 4, Sales 4, Guy 11

Grace: McMahon 4, M. Ryman 13, Feldman 17, Poor 2

BETHEL 91, HUNTINGTON 70

Huntington 16 23 20 11 70
Bethel 22 19 30 20 91

Bethel: McElroy 14, Asad 10, Kinker 9, Watts 13, Morris 5, Pasquale 6, Ezernack 3, Shelton 13, Jones 2, Williams 6, Garcia 8, Stewart 2

Huntington: Ryman 5, Drake 2, Seboe 8, Robrock 14, Lovejoy 9, Bolon 6, Baker 2, Baughn 15, Hasty 7, Gambrell 2

THE AP TOP 25 POLL

Rec Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (30) 6-0 750 1
2. Maryland 6-0 710 3
3. UConn 3-1 696 2
4. Indiana 4-0 630 4
5. NC State 4-1 623 5
6. Baylor 3-1 564 6
7. Stanford 3-1 560 7
8. Iowa 4-0 557 8
9. Arizona 4-0 489 11
10. Louisville 3-1 481 10
11. Tennessee 4-0 424 16
12. Michigan 5-0 396 13
13. Iowa St. 4-0 392 14
14. Texas 3-1 339 12
15. Oregon 3-2 285 9
16. Oregon St. 3-0 254 15
17. Florida St. 4-0 234 17
18. South Florida 4-2 228 23
19. UCLA 3-0 222 20
20. Kentucky 3-1 191 19
21. Ohio St. 3-0 150 21
22. West Virginia 3-0 128 22
23. Texas A&M 4-0 126 24
24. Virginia Tech 5-0 105 25
25. Florida Gulf Coast 5-0 63

Others receiving votes: Georgia 54, Georgia Tech 40, Notre Dame 14, Colorado 10, Washington St 8, DePaul 6, Arkansas 6, BYU 6, Duke 4, Michigan St. 3, Oklahoma 1, Gonzaga 1.

USA TODAY COACHES TOP 25 POLL

Rec Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (31) 6-0 799 1
2. UConn 3-1 741 2
3. Maryland 6-0 730 5
4. NC State 4-1 686 4
5. Stanford 3-1 672 2
6. Indiana 4-0 653 7
7. Louisville 3-1 590 6
8. Baylor 3-1 526 8
9. Michigan 5-0 493 10
10. Tennessee 4-0 488 12
11. Iowa 4-0 469 11
12. Arizona 4-0 450 15
13. Oregon 3-2 393 9
14. Iowa St. 4-0 327 16
15. UCLA 3-0 324 14
16. Texas 3-1 290 21
17. Kentucky 3-1 287 13
18. Texas A&M 4-0 259 17
19. Oregon St. 3-0 223 18
20. South Florida 4-2 193 22
21. Georgia 4-0 179 19
22. Florida St. 4-0 116 24
23. West Virginia 3-0 104 23
24. Ohio State 3-0 89 25
25. Georgia Tech 4-1 75 20

Others receiving votes:Virginia Tech 62, Florida Gulf Coast 42, Gonzaga 36, Notre Dame 14, North Carolina 13, Missouri St. 12, Colorado 11, UCF 10, Washington St. 9, Michigan St. 9, BYU 5, Wake Forest 5, Oklahoma 4, Tulane 3, Utah 3, Ole Miss 3, Arkansas 2, Belmont 1

Cross Country

WOMEN

NAIA All-Americans

Abbey Brennan, Taylor

Alex Ebetino, Saint Francis

Shelby Christman, Huntington

Kylie Sauder, Grace

Football

BIG TEN

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 8 0 391 147 10 1 519 209
Michigan 7 1 265 145 10 1 406 179
Michigan St. 6 2 225 219 9 2 353 281
Penn St. 4 4 178 121 7 4 288 171
Maryland 2 6 158 333 5 6 287 373
Rutgers 2 6 107 221 5 6 230 255
Indiana 0 8 87 272 2 9 200 355

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wisconsin 6 2 230 112 8 3 297 174
Iowa 6 2 199 148 9 2 280 186
Minnesota 5 3 219 166 7 4 290 206
Purdue 5 3 194 191 7 4 286 239
Illinois 3 5 127 156 4 7 195 249
Nebraska 1 7 218 211 3 8 314 244
Northwestern 1 7 103 259 3 8 185 301

Friday

Iowa at Nebraska, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday*

Ohio St. at Michigan, noon

Maryland at Rutgers, noon

Indiana at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami (OH) 5 2 210 128 6 5 302 238
Kent St. 5 2 260 250 6 5 353 368
Ohio 3 4 206 202 3 8 261 343
Buffalo 2 6 219 262 4 8 351 359
Akron 1 6 148 247 2 9 224 425
Bowl. Green 1 6 170 278 3 8 236 358

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Illinois 6 2 253 254 8 4 369 402
C. Michigan 5 2 244 194 7 4 365 304
E. Michigan 4 3 219 205 7 4 362 303
Toledo 4 3 232 167 6 5 361 238
W. Michigan 4 4 261 252 7 5 370 343
Ball St. 4 4 209 192 6 6 293 318

Tuesday

Ball St. 20, Buffalo 3

W. Michigan 42, N. Illinois 21

Friday

E. Michigan at C. Michigan, noon

Ohio at Bowling Green, noon

Saturday*

Miami (OH) at Kent St., noon

Akron at Toledo, noon

*End of regular season

BALL ST. 20,

BUFFALO 3

Buffalo 0 3 0 0 3
Ball St. 14 3 3 0 20

First Quarter

BALL—Plitt 1 run (Chanove kick), 4:44.

BALL—Jackson 7 pass from Plitt (Chanove kick), 2:22.

Second Quarter

BUFF—FG McNulty 37, 11:43.

BALL—FG Lewis 35, :36.

Third Quarter

BALL—FG Lewis 48, 4:12.

BUFF BALL
First downs 22 13
Total Net Yards 336 230
Rushes-yards 40-148 34-54
Passing 188 176
Punt Returns 0-0 2-1
Kickoff Returns 2-15 1-12
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 4-69
Comp-Att-Int 18-39-4 19-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-16 2-20
Punts 5-26.4 7-43.7
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 4-30 6-45
Time of Possession 29:40 30:20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Buffalo, Myers 16-78, McDuffie 18-67, K.Marks 3-4, Cook 3-(minus 1). Ball St., Steele 25-45, W.Jones 2-7, Plitt 7-2.

PASSING—Buffalo, Myers 18-39-4-188. Ball St., Plitt 19-31-0-176.

RECEIVING—Buffalo, Cook 4-56, Porter 4-53, Q.Williams 3-30, D.Johnson 2-19, McDuffie 2-13, Gassett 1-8, J.Molinich 1-5, Stephens 1-4. Ball St., Jackson 9-103, Tyler 3-23, W.Jones 2-22, Rudy 2-13, Hall 2-7, Steele 1-8.

PLAYOFF RANKINGS

Nov. 23

Record
1. Georgia 11-0
2. Ohio St. 10-1
3. Alabama 10-1
4. Cincinnati 11-0
5. Michigan 10-1
6. Notre Dame 10-1
7. Oklahoma St. 10-1
8. Baylor 9-2
9. Mississippi 9-2
10. Oklahoma 10-1
11. Oregon 9-2
12. Michigan St. 9-2
13. BYU 9-2
14. Wisconsin 8-3
15. Texas A&M 8-3
16. Iowa 9-2
17. Pittsburgh 9-2
18. Wake Forest 9-2
19. Utah 8-3
20. NC State 8-3
21. San Diego St. 10-1
22. UTSA 11-0
23. Clemson 8-3
24. Houston 10-1
25. Arkansas 7-4

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 31. The championship game will be played on Jan. 10, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

