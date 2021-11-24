Wednesday, November 24, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
INDIANA 70,
JACKSON ST. 35
JACKSON ST. (0-5): McKinnis 0-5 6-6 6, Evans 0-4 0-1 0, James 0-3 0-0 0, D.Taylor 1-4 0-0 2, Freeman 1-4 0-0 2, Moore 0-11 1-2 1, Watson 6-13 0-0 14, Williams 0-8 1-2 1, Lewis 2-2 0-0 4, Young 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 12-58 8-11 35.
INDIANA (5-0): Jackson-Davis 5-7 1-2 11, Kopp 3-11 4-4 12, Thompson 2-5 0-0 4, Johnson 5-6 4-6 14, Stewart 3-6 0-0 9, Bates 2-3 2-2 6, Geronimo 2-4 2-8 6, Lander 1-4 1-2 3, Durr 0-3 2-2 2, Leal 1-2 0-0 3, Childress 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 16-26 70.
Halftime—Indiana 34-17. 3-Point Goals—Jackson St. 3-19 (Watson 2-7, Wilson 1-1, Evans 0-1, James 0-1, D.Taylor 0-1, Williams 0-2, Freeman 0-3, Moore 0-3), Indiana 6-15 (Stewart 3-5, Kopp 2-7, Leal 1-2, Geronimo 0-1). Fouled Out—Williams. Rebounds—Jackson St. 29 (McKinnis 10), Indiana 38 (Geronimo 8). Assists—Jackson St. 7 (James 4), Indiana 15 (Durr 4). Total Fouls—Jackson St. 22, Indiana 12. A—10,958 (17,222).
TEXAS A&M 57,
BUTLER 50
TEXAS A&M (5-1): Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 4-10 0-2 8, Gordon 1-5 2-2 5, Radford 4-9 0-2 8, Williams 2-6 4-7 8, Jackson 5-11 2-2 15, Henderson 3-4 1-3 7, Diarra 2-4 1-1 5, Obaseki 0-0 0-0 0, W.Taylor 0-2 1-2 1, Cash 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 11-21 57.
BUTLER (3-3): Golden 1-3 5-6 7, Groce 2-5 0-4 5, Harris 3-10 0-0 7, J.Taylor 3-10 3-4 9, Thompson 1-5 1-1 3, Bolden 3-9 2-2 10, Wilmoth 3-4 0-0 7, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2, Lukosius 0-0 0-0 0, David 0-0 0-0 0, Mulloy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-47 11-17 50.
Halftime—Texas A&M 33-21. 3-Point Goals—Texas A&M 4-11 (Jackson 3-3, Gordon 1-3, W.Taylor 0-1, Diarra 0-2, Radford 0-2), Butler 5-20 (Bolden 2-6, Wilmoth 1-1, Groce 1-4, Harris 1-5, Thompson 0-1, J.Taylor 0-3). Fouled Out—Coleman. Rebounds—Texas A&M 30 (Coleman 10), Butler 31 (Thompson 6). Assists—Texas A&M 5 (Brown 2), Butler 6 (Thompson 3). Total Fouls—Texas A&M 19, Butler 17. A—N/A.
SAINT FRANCIS 94,
MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE 61
|Mt. Vern Naz.
|26
|35
|—
|61
|Saint Francis
|42
|52
|—
|94
Saint Francis: Cushingberry 27, Ejah 14, Mull 13, Bailey 10, McKeeman 8, Newman 10, Burke 5, Thompson 2, Zolman 3, Latham 2
Mount Vernon Nazarene: Kegley 11, Hilliard 10, McLaughlin 9, Berika 8, Ramsey 11, Pline 4, Jones 4, McKenzie 2, Ruegsegger 2
INDIANA TECH 60, AQUINAS 49
|Indiana Tech
|31
|29
|—
|60
|Aquinas
|21
|28
|—
|49
Indiana Tech: Smith 4, Stein 12, Kline 19, McKinney 3, Perez 3, Lehrman 5, Davison 3, Je. Luciani 3, Helm 7, Ja. Luciani 1
Aquinas: McGee 5, Rutherford 10, Hillis 10, Overway 13, Ryans 6, Ballard 3, Gregwer 2
BETHEL 96, HUNTINGTON 89
|Huntington
|40
|49
|—
|89
|Bethel
|47
|49
|—
|96
Bethel: DeHart 27, Aerts 22, Owens 13, Burse 8, Greene 7, Hunt 10, Suedekum 2, Edwards 1, Johnson 6
Huntington: Goodline 28, Humrichous 21, Middlesworth 17, West 11, Pulver 8, Wilson 3, Dyer 1
GRACE 85, MARIAN 59
|Marian
|31
|28
|—
|59
|Grace
|34
|51
|—
|85
Grace: Davidson 35, Wadding 15, Malone 11, Scott 8, Gill IV 6, Graber 5, Stoltzfus 5
Marian: Edmonds 16, Stewart 10, Jenkins 9, Harvey 6, Johnson 6, Langkabel 6, Gohmann 3, Foster 2, Whitaker 1
LATE MONDAY
SAINT MARY’S (CA) 62,
NOTRE DAME 59
SAINT MARY’S (CA) (5-0): Bowen 0-0 1-2 1, Tass 3-6 1-2 7, Johnson 2-7 1-2 6, Kuhse 5-11 2-3 14, Ducas 2-9 0-0 4, Fotu 8-9 3-4 22, Marciulionis 2-4 0-0 5, Mullins 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 23-47 8-13 62.
NOTRE DAME (2-1): Atkinson 6-9 1-1 13, Laszewski 1-4 0-0 2, Goodwin 4-10 2-2 10, Hubb 1-7 3-4 6, Ryan 5-10 3-4 16, Wertz 2-6 2-2 7, Wesley 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 21-54 11-13 59.
Halftime—31-31. 3-Point Goals—Saint Mary’s (Cal) 8-15 (Fotu 3-3, Kuhse 2-4, Mullins 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Marciulionis 1-2, Ducas 0-3), Notre Dame 6-18 (Ryan 3-5, Wertz 1-3, Wesley 1-3, Hubb 1-4, Laszewski 0-1, Goodwin 0-2). Rebounds—Saint Mary’s (Cal) 32 (Ducas 8), Notre Dame 25 (Laszewski 7). Assists—Saint Mary’s (Cal) 9 (Tass, Marciulionis 2), Notre Dame 7 (Wertz 5). Total Fouls—Saint Mary’s (Cal) 17, Notre Dame 12.
SCORES
MIDWEST
Bellarmine 76, Cent. Michigan 69
Bowling Green 82, Milwaukee 68
ETSU 77, Missouri St. 76
IUPUI 61, Spalding 41
Illinois 72, Kansas St. 64
James Madison 78, Wright St. 76
Miami (Ohio) 99, Defiance 47
Northwestern 78, Georgia 62
Oakland 76, Rice 73
Oral Roberts 91, Rogers St. 31
EAST
CCSU 64, Maine 56
Delaware 81, Fordham 71
Drexel 67, Charlotte 55
Kent St. 77, George Washington 69
Lehigh 79, Columbia 72
Marshall 93, Louisiana-Lafayette 79
Merrimack 75, Hartford 60
Middle Tennessee 60, Rider 54
New Hampshire 84, Quinnipiac 69
St. John’s 76, St. Francis (NY) 70
St. Peter’s 64, LIU 62
Stephen F. Austin 79, Buffalo 78
Towson 76, Penn 61
UMBC 98, American 67
Vermont 58, Evansville 49
Virginia 58, Providence 40
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 57, Akron 45
Chattanooga 100, Covenant 39
Coastal Carolina 64, Valparaiso 61
Florida Gulf Coast 67, Rhode Island 66
Liberty 59, Bethune-Cookman 51
Mercer 78, Bucknell 68
NC Central 110, Warren Wilson 32
Norfolk St. 95, Regent 20
North Carolina 72, UNC-Asheville 53
SC-Upstate 82, SC State 78
South Carolina 85, Wofford 74
Southern U. 109, Ecclesia 53
Tennessee Tech 88, Lipscomb 77
Toledo 68, Tulane 67
SOUTHWEST
Wisconsin 65, Houston 63
FAR WEST
Fresno St. 70, Pepperdine 63
Murray St. 80, Long Beach St. 43
Nevada 88, George Mason 69
S. Utah 88, Yale 85
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 62, Oregon 50
WOMEN
MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE 67,
SAINT FRANCIS 59
|Mt. Vern Naz.
|16
|19
|14
|18
|—
|67
|Saint Francis
|21
|7
|17
|14
|—
|59
Mt. Vernon Nazarene: Pireu 19, Walker 7, Kreiger 6, Coe 4, Brannon 3, Coblentz 25, Monk 2, Sprang 1
Saint Francis: Crawford 16, Pate 12, Parrett 10, Crowe 6, Dunnuck 9, Shelton 6
INDIANA TECH 68, AQUINAS 47
|Indiana Tech
|20
|15
|22
|11
|—
|68
|Aquinas
|12
|11
|9
|15
|—
|47
Indiana Tech: Foy 2, Whitaker 17, Andrews 12, Tuominen 24, Salisbury 3, Worm 6, Cutara 2, Decker
Aquinas: Miller 8, Brown 2, Day 4, Brady 17, Smith 2, Barnes 1, Reemsnyder 3, Sermak 6, Thomas 4
MARIAN 55, GRACE 36
|Marian
|17
|12
|11
|15
|—
|55
|Grace
|8
|7
|4
|17
|—
|36
Marian: Collier 12, Downard 12, Garrard 12, Wehner 4, Sales 4, Guy 11
Grace: McMahon 4, M. Ryman 13, Feldman 17, Poor 2
BETHEL 91, HUNTINGTON 70
|Huntington
|16
|23
|20
|11
|—
|70
|Bethel
|22
|19
|30
|20
|—
|91
Bethel: McElroy 14, Asad 10, Kinker 9, Watts 13, Morris 5, Pasquale 6, Ezernack 3, Shelton 13, Jones 2, Williams 6, Garcia 8, Stewart 2
Huntington: Ryman 5, Drake 2, Seboe 8, Robrock 14, Lovejoy 9, Bolon 6, Baker 2, Baughn 15, Hasty 7, Gambrell 2
THE AP TOP 25 POLL
|Rec
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (30)
|6-0
|750
|1
|2. Maryland
|6-0
|710
|3
|3. UConn
|3-1
|696
|2
|4. Indiana
|4-0
|630
|4
|5. NC State
|4-1
|623
|5
|6. Baylor
|3-1
|564
|6
|7. Stanford
|3-1
|560
|7
|8. Iowa
|4-0
|557
|8
|9. Arizona
|4-0
|489
|11
|10. Louisville
|3-1
|481
|10
|11. Tennessee
|4-0
|424
|16
|12. Michigan
|5-0
|396
|13
|13. Iowa St.
|4-0
|392
|14
|14. Texas
|3-1
|339
|12
|15. Oregon
|3-2
|285
|9
|16. Oregon St.
|3-0
|254
|15
|17. Florida St.
|4-0
|234
|17
|18. South Florida
|4-2
|228
|23
|19. UCLA
|3-0
|222
|20
|20. Kentucky
|3-1
|191
|19
|21. Ohio St.
|3-0
|150
|21
|22. West Virginia
|3-0
|128
|22
|23. Texas A&M
|4-0
|126
|24
|24. Virginia Tech
|5-0
|105
|25
|25. Florida Gulf Coast
|5-0
|63
|—
Others receiving votes: Georgia 54, Georgia Tech 40, Notre Dame 14, Colorado 10, Washington St 8, DePaul 6, Arkansas 6, BYU 6, Duke 4, Michigan St. 3, Oklahoma 1, Gonzaga 1.
USA TODAY COACHES TOP 25 POLL
|Rec
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. South Carolina (31)
|6-0
|799
|1
|2. UConn
|3-1
|741
|2
|3. Maryland
|6-0
|730
|5
|4. NC State
|4-1
|686
|4
|5. Stanford
|3-1
|672
|2
|6. Indiana
|4-0
|653
|7
|7. Louisville
|3-1
|590
|6
|8. Baylor
|3-1
|526
|8
|9. Michigan
|5-0
|493
|10
|10. Tennessee
|4-0
|488
|12
|11. Iowa
|4-0
|469
|11
|12. Arizona
|4-0
|450
|15
|13. Oregon
|3-2
|393
|9
|14. Iowa St.
|4-0
|327
|16
|15. UCLA
|3-0
|324
|14
|16. Texas
|3-1
|290
|21
|17. Kentucky
|3-1
|287
|13
|18. Texas A&M
|4-0
|259
|17
|19. Oregon St.
|3-0
|223
|18
|20. South Florida
|4-2
|193
|22
|21. Georgia
|4-0
|179
|19
|22. Florida St.
|4-0
|116
|24
|23. West Virginia
|3-0
|104
|23
|24. Ohio State
|3-0
|89
|25
|25. Georgia Tech
|4-1
|75
|20
Others receiving votes:Virginia Tech 62, Florida Gulf Coast 42, Gonzaga 36, Notre Dame 14, North Carolina 13, Missouri St. 12, Colorado 11, UCF 10, Washington St. 9, Michigan St. 9, BYU 5, Wake Forest 5, Oklahoma 4, Tulane 3, Utah 3, Ole Miss 3, Arkansas 2, Belmont 1
Cross Country
WOMEN
NAIA All-Americans
Abbey Brennan, Taylor
Alex Ebetino, Saint Francis
Shelby Christman, Huntington
Kylie Sauder, Grace
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|8
|0
|391
|147
|10
|1
|519
|209
|Michigan
|7
|1
|265
|145
|10
|1
|406
|179
|Michigan St.
|6
|2
|225
|219
|9
|2
|353
|281
|Penn St.
|4
|4
|178
|121
|7
|4
|288
|171
|Maryland
|2
|6
|158
|333
|5
|6
|287
|373
|Rutgers
|2
|6
|107
|221
|5
|6
|230
|255
|Indiana
|0
|8
|87
|272
|2
|9
|200
|355
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wisconsin
|6
|2
|230
|112
|8
|3
|297
|174
|Iowa
|6
|2
|199
|148
|9
|2
|280
|186
|Minnesota
|5
|3
|219
|166
|7
|4
|290
|206
|Purdue
|5
|3
|194
|191
|7
|4
|286
|239
|Illinois
|3
|5
|127
|156
|4
|7
|195
|249
|Nebraska
|1
|7
|218
|211
|3
|8
|314
|244
|Northwestern
|1
|7
|103
|259
|3
|8
|185
|301
Friday
Iowa at Nebraska, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday*
Ohio St. at Michigan, noon
Maryland at Rutgers, noon
Indiana at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (OH)
|5
|2
|210
|128
|6
|5
|302
|238
|Kent St.
|5
|2
|260
|250
|6
|5
|353
|368
|Ohio
|3
|4
|206
|202
|3
|8
|261
|343
|Buffalo
|2
|6
|219
|262
|4
|8
|351
|359
|Akron
|1
|6
|148
|247
|2
|9
|224
|425
|Bowl. Green
|1
|6
|170
|278
|3
|8
|236
|358
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|6
|2
|253
|254
|8
|4
|369
|402
|C. Michigan
|5
|2
|244
|194
|7
|4
|365
|304
|E. Michigan
|4
|3
|219
|205
|7
|4
|362
|303
|Toledo
|4
|3
|232
|167
|6
|5
|361
|238
|W. Michigan
|4
|4
|261
|252
|7
|5
|370
|343
|Ball St.
|4
|4
|209
|192
|6
|6
|293
|318
Tuesday
Ball St. 20, Buffalo 3
W. Michigan 42, N. Illinois 21
Friday
E. Michigan at C. Michigan, noon
Ohio at Bowling Green, noon
Saturday*
Miami (OH) at Kent St., noon
Akron at Toledo, noon
*End of regular season
BALL ST. 20,
BUFFALO 3
|Buffalo
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
|Ball St.
|14
|3
|3
|0
|—
|20
First Quarter
BALL—Plitt 1 run (Chanove kick), 4:44.
BALL—Jackson 7 pass from Plitt (Chanove kick), 2:22.
Second Quarter
BUFF—FG McNulty 37, 11:43.
BALL—FG Lewis 35, :36.
Third Quarter
BALL—FG Lewis 48, 4:12.
|BUFF
|BALL
|First downs
|22
|13
|Total Net Yards
|336
|230
|Rushes-yards
|40-148
|34-54
|Passing
|188
|176
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-1
|Kickoff Returns
|2-15
|1-12
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|4-69
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-39-4
|19-31-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-16
|2-20
|Punts
|5-26.4
|7-43.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-30
|6-45
|Time of Possession
|29:40
|30:20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Buffalo, Myers 16-78, McDuffie 18-67, K.Marks 3-4, Cook 3-(minus 1). Ball St., Steele 25-45, W.Jones 2-7, Plitt 7-2.
PASSING—Buffalo, Myers 18-39-4-188. Ball St., Plitt 19-31-0-176.
RECEIVING—Buffalo, Cook 4-56, Porter 4-53, Q.Williams 3-30, D.Johnson 2-19, McDuffie 2-13, Gassett 1-8, J.Molinich 1-5, Stephens 1-4. Ball St., Jackson 9-103, Tyler 3-23, W.Jones 2-22, Rudy 2-13, Hall 2-7, Steele 1-8.
PLAYOFF RANKINGS
Nov. 23
|Record
|1. Georgia
|11-0
|2. Ohio St.
|10-1
|3. Alabama
|10-1
|4. Cincinnati
|11-0
|5. Michigan
|10-1
|6. Notre Dame
|10-1
|7. Oklahoma St.
|10-1
|8. Baylor
|9-2
|9. Mississippi
|9-2
|10. Oklahoma
|10-1
|11. Oregon
|9-2
|12. Michigan St.
|9-2
|13. BYU
|9-2
|14. Wisconsin
|8-3
|15. Texas A&M
|8-3
|16. Iowa
|9-2
|17. Pittsburgh
|9-2
|18. Wake Forest
|9-2
|19. Utah
|8-3
|20. NC State
|8-3
|21. San Diego St.
|10-1
|22. UTSA
|11-0
|23. Clemson
|8-3
|24. Houston
|10-1
|25. Arkansas
|7-4
The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 31. The championship game will be played on Jan. 10, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
