NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA New England 7 4 0 .636 300 177 Buffalo 6 4 0 .600 295 176 Miami 4 7 0 .364 201 269 N.Y. Jets 2 8 0 .200 178 320

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 8 3 0 .727 291 254 Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 309 245 Houston 2 8 0 .200 150 271 Jacksonville 2 8 0 .200 159 262

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 7 3 0 .700 247 230 Cincinnati 6 4 0 .600 268 216 Pittsburgh 5 4 1 .550 214 226 Cleveland 6 5 0 .545 244 251

West

W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 281 250 L.A. Chargers 6 4 0 .600 260 265 Denver 5 5 0 .500 200 183 Las Vegas 5 5 0 .500 223 262

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 7 3 0 .700 293 214 Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 297 260 Washington 4 6 0 .400 212 267 N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 189 246

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 7 3 0 .700 309 222 New Orleans 5 5 0 .500 251 218 Carolina 5 6 0 .455 226 220 Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 178 288

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 247 214 Minnesota 5 5 0 .500 255 242 Chicago 3 7 0 .300 163 240 Detroit 0 9 1 .050 160 273

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 9 2 0 .818 310 202 L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 271 227 San Francisco 5 5 0 .500 246 222 Seattle 3 7 0 .300 194 209

Nov. 18

New England 25, Atlanta 0

Nov. 21

Baltimore 16, Chicago 13

Cleveland 13, Detroit 10

Houston 22, Tennessee 13

Indianapolis 41, Buffalo 15

Miami 24, N.Y. Jets 17

Minnesota 34, Green Bay 31

Philadelphia 40, New Orleans 29

San Francisco 30, Jacksonville 10

Washington 27, Carolina 21

Cincinnati 32, Las Vegas 13

Arizona 23, Seattle 13

Kansas City 19, Dallas 9

L.A. Chargers 41, Pittsburgh 37

Byes: Denver, L.A. Rams

Nov. 22

Tampa Bay 30, N.Y. Giants 10

Thursday

Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Houston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at New England, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Byes: Kansas City, Arizona

Monday

Seattle at Washington, 8:15 p.m.

AP PRO32-POWER RANKINGS

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 22, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Arizona (11) 9 2 0 383 4 2. Green Bay 8 3 0 357 1 3. Tampa Bay 7 3 0 353 6 4. Kansas City 7 4 0 340 10 5. Tennessee (1) 8 3 0 333 2 6. New England 7 4 0 324 8 7. Baltimore 7 3 0 307 9 8. Dallas 7 3 0 305 3 9. L.A. Rams 7 3 0 301 7 10. Buffalo 6 4 0 272 5 11. Indianapolis 6 5 0 263 15 11. L.A. Chargers 6 4 0 263 11 13. Cincinnati 6 4 0 248 13 14. Cleveland 6 5 0 210 17 15. Minnesota 5 5 0 203 19 16. San Francisco 5 5 0 199 22 17. Pittsburgh 5 4 1 196 12 18. Philadelphia 5 6 0 179 21 19. New Orleans 5 5 0 169 14 20. Las Vegas 5 5 0 161 15 21. Carolina 5 6 0 142 18 22. Denver 5 5 0 139 20 23. Washington 4 6 0 137 25 24. Miami 4 7 0 102 27 25. Atlanta 4 6 0 97 23 26. Seattle 3 7 0 92 24 27. Chicago 3 7 0 74 26 28. N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 66 27 29. Houston 2 8 0 46 32 30. Jacksonville 2 8 0 34 29 31. N.Y. Jets 2 8 0 26 30 32. Detroit 0 9 1 15 31

VOTING PANEL

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, WGRZ-Ch. 2 Buffalo

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Talk of Fame Network

Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk