Wednesday, November 24, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|300
|177
|Buffalo
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|295
|176
|Miami
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|201
|269
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|178
|320
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|291
|254
|Indianapolis
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|309
|245
|Houston
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|150
|271
|Jacksonville
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|159
|262
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|247
|230
|Cincinnati
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|268
|216
|Pittsburgh
|5
|4
|1
|.550
|214
|226
|Cleveland
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|244
|251
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|281
|250
|L.A. Chargers
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|260
|265
|Denver
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|200
|183
|Las Vegas
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|223
|262
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|293
|214
|Philadelphia
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|297
|260
|Washington
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|212
|267
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|189
|246
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|309
|222
|New Orleans
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|251
|218
|Carolina
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|226
|220
|Atlanta
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|178
|288
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|247
|214
|Minnesota
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|255
|242
|Chicago
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|163
|240
|Detroit
|0
|9
|1
|.050
|160
|273
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|310
|202
|L.A. Rams
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|271
|227
|San Francisco
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|246
|222
|Seattle
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|194
|209
Nov. 18
New England 25, Atlanta 0
Nov. 21
Baltimore 16, Chicago 13
Cleveland 13, Detroit 10
Houston 22, Tennessee 13
Indianapolis 41, Buffalo 15
Miami 24, N.Y. Jets 17
Minnesota 34, Green Bay 31
Philadelphia 40, New Orleans 29
San Francisco 30, Jacksonville 10
Washington 27, Carolina 21
Cincinnati 32, Las Vegas 13
Arizona 23, Seattle 13
Kansas City 19, Dallas 9
L.A. Chargers 41, Pittsburgh 37
Byes: Denver, L.A. Rams
Nov. 22
Tampa Bay 30, N.Y. Giants 10
Thursday
Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Buffalo at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Houston, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at New England, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Byes: Kansas City, Arizona
Monday
Seattle at Washington, 8:15 p.m.
AP PRO32-POWER RANKINGS
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 22, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Arizona (11)
|9
|2
|0
|383
|4
|2. Green Bay
|8
|3
|0
|357
|1
|3. Tampa Bay
|7
|3
|0
|353
|6
|4. Kansas City
|7
|4
|0
|340
|10
|5. Tennessee (1)
|8
|3
|0
|333
|2
|6. New England
|7
|4
|0
|324
|8
|7. Baltimore
|7
|3
|0
|307
|9
|8. Dallas
|7
|3
|0
|305
|3
|9. L.A. Rams
|7
|3
|0
|301
|7
|10. Buffalo
|6
|4
|0
|272
|5
|11. Indianapolis
|6
|5
|0
|263
|15
|11. L.A. Chargers
|6
|4
|0
|263
|11
|13. Cincinnati
|6
|4
|0
|248
|13
|14. Cleveland
|6
|5
|0
|210
|17
|15. Minnesota
|5
|5
|0
|203
|19
|16. San Francisco
|5
|5
|0
|199
|22
|17. Pittsburgh
|5
|4
|1
|196
|12
|18. Philadelphia
|5
|6
|0
|179
|21
|19. New Orleans
|5
|5
|0
|169
|14
|20. Las Vegas
|5
|5
|0
|161
|15
|21. Carolina
|5
|6
|0
|142
|18
|22. Denver
|5
|5
|0
|139
|20
|23. Washington
|4
|6
|0
|137
|25
|24. Miami
|4
|7
|0
|102
|27
|25. Atlanta
|4
|6
|0
|97
|23
|26. Seattle
|3
|7
|0
|92
|24
|27. Chicago
|3
|7
|0
|74
|26
|28. N.Y. Giants
|3
|7
|0
|66
|27
|29. Houston
|2
|8
|0
|46
|32
|30. Jacksonville
|2
|8
|0
|34
|29
|31. N.Y. Jets
|2
|8
|0
|26
|30
|32. Detroit
|0
|9
|1
|15
|31
VOTING PANEL
Charles Davis , CBS Sports
Vic Carucci, WGRZ-Ch. 2 Buffalo
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Talk of Fame Network
Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
