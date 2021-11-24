The Journal Gazette
 
Wednesday, November 24, 2021 1:00 am

FOOTBALL

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
New England 7 4 0 .636 300 177
Buffalo 6 4 0 .600 295 176
Miami 4 7 0 .364 201 269
N.Y. Jets 2 8 0 .200 178 320

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 8 3 0 .727 291 254
Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 309 245
Houston 2 8 0 .200 150 271
Jacksonville 2 8 0 .200 159 262

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 7 3 0 .700 247 230
Cincinnati 6 4 0 .600 268 216
Pittsburgh 5 4 1 .550 214 226
Cleveland 6 5 0 .545 244 251

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 281 250
L.A. Chargers 6 4 0 .600 260 265
Denver 5 5 0 .500 200 183
Las Vegas 5 5 0 .500 223 262

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 7 3 0 .700 293 214
Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 297 260
Washington 4 6 0 .400 212 267
N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 189 246

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 7 3 0 .700 309 222
New Orleans 5 5 0 .500 251 218
Carolina 5 6 0 .455 226 220
Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 178 288

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 247 214
Minnesota 5 5 0 .500 255 242
Chicago 3 7 0 .300 163 240
Detroit 0 9 1 .050 160 273

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 9 2 0 .818 310 202
L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 271 227
San Francisco 5 5 0 .500 246 222
Seattle 3 7 0 .300 194 209

Nov. 18

New England 25, Atlanta 0

Nov. 21

Baltimore 16, Chicago 13

Cleveland 13, Detroit 10

Houston 22, Tennessee 13

Indianapolis 41, Buffalo 15

Miami 24, N.Y. Jets 17

Minnesota 34, Green Bay 31

Philadelphia 40, New Orleans 29

San Francisco 30, Jacksonville 10

Washington 27, Carolina 21

Cincinnati 32, Las Vegas 13

Arizona 23, Seattle 13

Kansas City 19, Dallas 9

L.A. Chargers 41, Pittsburgh 37

Byes: Denver, L.A. Rams

Nov. 22

Tampa Bay 30, N.Y. Giants 10

Thursday

Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Houston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at New England, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Byes: Kansas City, Arizona

Monday

Seattle at Washington, 8:15 p.m.

AP PRO32-POWER RANKINGS

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 22, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Arizona (11) 9 2 0 383 4
2. Green Bay 8 3 0 357 1
3. Tampa Bay 7 3 0 353 6
4. Kansas City 7 4 0 340 10
5. Tennessee (1) 8 3 0 333 2
6. New England 7 4 0 324 8
7. Baltimore 7 3 0 307 9
8. Dallas 7 3 0 305 3
9. L.A. Rams 7 3 0 301 7
10. Buffalo 6 4 0 272 5
11. Indianapolis 6 5 0 263 15
11. L.A. Chargers 6 4 0 263 11
13. Cincinnati 6 4 0 248 13
14. Cleveland 6 5 0 210 17
15. Minnesota 5 5 0 203 19
16. San Francisco 5 5 0 199 22
17. Pittsburgh 5 4 1 196 12
18. Philadelphia 5 6 0 179 21
19. New Orleans 5 5 0 169 14
20. Las Vegas 5 5 0 161 15
21. Carolina 5 6 0 142 18
22. Denver 5 5 0 139 20
23. Washington 4 6 0 137 25
24. Miami 4 7 0 102 27
25. Atlanta 4 6 0 97 23
26. Seattle 3 7 0 92 24
27. Chicago 3 7 0 74 26
28. N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 66 27
29. Houston 2 8 0 46 32
30. Jacksonville 2 8 0 34 29
31. N.Y. Jets 2 8 0 26 30
32. Detroit 0 9 1 15 31

VOTING PANEL

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, WGRZ-Ch. 2 Buffalo

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Talk of Fame Network

Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

