DP World Tour

JOBURG OPEN

Site: Johannesburg, South Africa.

Course: Randpark GC. Yardage: 7,506. Par: 71.

Prize money: 17.5 million rand. Winner’s share: 2.9 million rand.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-10 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Joachim B. Hansen

Race to Dubai champion: Collin Morikawa.

Last week: Collin Morikawa won the DP World Tour Championship.

Notes: This starts the new season for the DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour. It comes one week after Collin Morikawa won the Race to Dubai to complete last season. ... The Joburg Open is the first event in the British Open qualifying series. The leading three players from the top 10 not already exempt will earn a spot in St. Andrews next summer. ... This is the first of six tournaments in South Africa that are part of the European Tour schedule this season. ... Richard Sterne is a two-time winner of the Joburg Open and is in the field. Charl Schwartzel also is a two-time winner. He is not playing. ... Dylan Frittelli is playing in his native country after missing the cut last week in the RSM Classic at Sea Island. ... This is the first of three straight South African events that are co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour. ... Five of the previous 13 winners were from outside South Africa, including the last two in a row, Joachim B. Hansen of Denmark and Shubhankar Sharma of India.

Next week: SA Open Championship.

PGA

Last week: Talor Gooch won the RSM Classic.

Next week: Hero World Challenge.

FedEx Cup leader: Talor Gooch.

LPGA

Last week: Jin Young Ko won the CME Group Tour Championship.

Next tournament: End of season.

Race to CME Globe winner: Jin Young Ko