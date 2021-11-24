HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

BOYS

FAIRFIELD 44, WAWASEE 42

Wawasee 6 9 14 13 — 42 Fairfield 6 15 13 10 — 44

Fairfield: Ca. Wright 11, Helms 9, Co. Wright 3, Frey 2, Miller 11, Penrose 2, Yoder 6

Wawasee: My. Everingham 6, Welty 8, Felger 3, Dukes 17, Ma. Everingham 3, Roberson 5

SCORES

Anderson 68, Pendleton Hts. 50

Beech Grove 56, Greenfield 45

Bloomington N 66, Bedford N. Law. 47

Bloomington South 58, Edgewood 42

Calumet 86, S. Bend Career Academy 53

Carmel 45, Zionsville 42

Carroll (Flora) 50, Cass 49

Columbus North 56, Heritage Christian 36

Crawfordsville 52, Greencastle 32

Eastern (Greentown) 49, Northfield 39

Edinburgh 74, Southwestern (Shelby) 59

Fishers 69, Indpls Ben Davis 61

Greensburg 64, N. Decatur 44

Hauser 74, Brown Co. 44

Heritage Christian 55, Illinois Lutheran 37

Indpls Brebeuf 69, Indpls Ritter 64, OT

Indpls Perry Meridian 34, Southport 30

Jasper 66, Southridge 41

Jay Co. 79, Hagerstown 31

Kankakee Valley 66, Tri-County 33

Kokomo 60, Western 58, OT

Lakeland Christian 60, Caston 56

Lakewood Park 55, Hamilton 24

Liberty Christian 85, Indiana Math and Science Academy 45

Madison-Grant 59, Northwestern 54

N. Daviess 41, Loogootee 36

Peru 68, Logansport 41

Rock Creek Academy 57, Henryville 38

S. Central (Union Mills) 55, Wheeler 37

S. Dearborn 51, Rising Sun 33

S. Putnam 62, Clay City 56

Shoals 65, Union (Dugger) 34

Tipton 85, Tri-Central 69

Waldron 65, Crothersville 45

Westview 60, Bethany Christian 23

Whiteland 69, Eastern (Greene) 21

Paris Tournament

Charleston, Ill. 53, S. Vermillion 37

GIRLS

BLUFFTON 53, NEW HAVEN 13

Bluffton 17 10 14 12 — 53 New Haven 4 2 3 4 — 13

Bluffton: Heller 19, Johnson 10, Stout 6, Schreiber 6, Renner 6, Drayer 4, Gibson 2

New Haven: Individual statistics not available

WAYNE 40, FREMONT 31

Wayne 7 11 13 9 — 40 Fremont 9 3 9 10 — 31

Wayne: Gorman 4, Hill 18, Hairston 3, Diaz 12, Holbrook 1, Lockett 2

Fremont: Parnin 4, Rhonehouse 11, Book 4, Gochenour 5, Parr 2, Martin 5

BELLMONT 53, ADAMS CENTRAL 40

Adams Central 8 7 14 11 — 40 Bellmont 14 15 11 13 — 53

Bellmont: Scott 3, Keane 8, E. Bleke 9, Spiegal 1, Fuelling 6, R. Bleke 3, Cole 23

Adams Central: Van de Weg 4, Schwartz 8, Fisher 13, Garwood 6, Roe 5, Baker 2, Biberstine 2

BISHOP LUERS 52, EASTSIDE 28

Eastside 9 5 5 9 — 28 Luers 15 11 14 12 — 52

Bishop Luers: Rhodehamel 16, A. Parent 10, M. Parent 8, Eyrich 8, Shank 5, Bergeron 2, Zimmerman 2, Burton 1

Eastside: Sy. Kessler 12, Sk. Kessler 5, Hertig 5, Gardner 4, Hoffelder 2

SCORES

Bethany Christian 33, Westview 27

Bloomfield 37, Shakamak 33

Bloomington North 64, New Albany 61

Central Noble 58, Lakeland 44

Clinton Prairie 61, Rossville 38

Columbia City 75, Goshen 24

Columbus East 71, Brownstown 50

Columbus North 59, Franklin Central 34

Covenant Christian 34, Parke Heritage 33

Covington 47, Riverton Parke 34

Crawfordsville 58, Greencastle 44

Eastbrook 63, Cowan 13

Fishers 61, Zionsville 50

Frankton 57, Taylor 45

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 56, Dwenger 50

Ft. Wayne Snider 67, Heritage 35

Garrett 52, Angola 38

Glenn 52, Bremen 42

Guerin Catholic 49, Lapel 41

Hamilton Hts. 63, Greenfield 29

Homestead 43, Huntington North 35

Indian Creek 58, Beech Grove 16

Indpls N. Central 93, Anderson 23

Indpls Park Tudor 65, Indiana Deaf 23

LaCrosse 58, Hobart 37

LaVille 47, Elkhart Christian 21

Lafayette Catholic 61, Pioneer 30

Linton 38, S. Knox 32

Loogootee 43, N. Daviess 33

Mishawaka Marian 58, Jimtown 19

Mitchell 41, Springs Valley 24

Monroe Central 35, Northeastern 23

N. Miami 52, Lakeland Christian 23

N. Montgomery 45, Fountain Central 32

Noblesville 69, Carmel 53

Norwell 66, Ft. Wayne Concordia 14

Plainfield 53, Greenwood 33

Rochester 47, Cass 15

Rushville 46, New Palestine 44

SB Washington 101, SB St. Joseph’s 34

Southport 36, Indpls Perry Meridian 24

Tippecanoe Valley 46, Maconaquah 39

Tri-West 69, Cascade 63

Trinity Lutheran 60, Providence 37

Triton 62, NorthWood 45

University 63, Brebeuf 40

W. Lafayette 63, Lebanon 43

Washington 61, Vincennes 39

Westfield 43, Indpls Pike 33

Yorktown 47, Delta 37

Football

STATE FINALS

At Lucas Oil Stadium

Friday

CLASS A

Adams Central vs. Lutheran, noon

CLASS 3A

Brebeuf Jesuit vs. Gibson So., 3:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Cathedral vs. Zionsville, 7 p.m.

Saturday

CLASS 2A

Evansville Mater Dei vs. Andrean, noon

CLASS 4A

Mount Vernon (Fortville) vs. Northridge, 3:30 p.m.

CLASS 6A

Westfield vs. Center Grove, 7 p.m.

Swimming

GIRLS

SOUTH ADAMS 81, SOUTH SIDE 47, MARION 39

200MR—South Adams 2:18.73; 200Free—Nussbaum (SA) 2:18.81; 200IM—McAtee (M) 2:51.47; 50Free—Kinsey (SA) 29.52; 100Fly—Cox (SS) 1:14.4; 100Free—Kinsey (SA) 1:05.17; 500Free—Nussbaum (SA) 6:15.99; 200FR—South Side 2:08.17; 100Back—Hunley (SA) 1:16.91; 100Breast—McAtee (M) 1:24.92; 400FR—South Adams 4:41.59.