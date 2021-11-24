Wednesday, November 24, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
BOYS
FAIRFIELD 44, WAWASEE 42
|Wawasee
|6
|9
|14
|13
|—
|42
|Fairfield
|6
|15
|13
|10
|—
|44
Fairfield: Ca. Wright 11, Helms 9, Co. Wright 3, Frey 2, Miller 11, Penrose 2, Yoder 6
Wawasee: My. Everingham 6, Welty 8, Felger 3, Dukes 17, Ma. Everingham 3, Roberson 5
SCORES
Anderson 68, Pendleton Hts. 50
Beech Grove 56, Greenfield 45
Bloomington N 66, Bedford N. Law. 47
Bloomington South 58, Edgewood 42
Calumet 86, S. Bend Career Academy 53
Carmel 45, Zionsville 42
Carroll (Flora) 50, Cass 49
Columbus North 56, Heritage Christian 36
Crawfordsville 52, Greencastle 32
Eastern (Greentown) 49, Northfield 39
Edinburgh 74, Southwestern (Shelby) 59
Fishers 69, Indpls Ben Davis 61
Greensburg 64, N. Decatur 44
Hauser 74, Brown Co. 44
Heritage Christian 55, Illinois Lutheran 37
Indpls Brebeuf 69, Indpls Ritter 64, OT
Indpls Perry Meridian 34, Southport 30
Jasper 66, Southridge 41
Jay Co. 79, Hagerstown 31
Kankakee Valley 66, Tri-County 33
Kokomo 60, Western 58, OT
Lakeland Christian 60, Caston 56
Lakewood Park 55, Hamilton 24
Liberty Christian 85, Indiana Math and Science Academy 45
Madison-Grant 59, Northwestern 54
N. Daviess 41, Loogootee 36
Peru 68, Logansport 41
Rock Creek Academy 57, Henryville 38
S. Central (Union Mills) 55, Wheeler 37
S. Dearborn 51, Rising Sun 33
S. Putnam 62, Clay City 56
Shoals 65, Union (Dugger) 34
Tipton 85, Tri-Central 69
Waldron 65, Crothersville 45
Westview 60, Bethany Christian 23
Whiteland 69, Eastern (Greene) 21
Paris Tournament
Charleston, Ill. 53, S. Vermillion 37
GIRLS
BLUFFTON 53, NEW HAVEN 13
|Bluffton
|17
|10
|14
|12
|—
|53
|New Haven
|4
|2
|3
|4
|—
|13
Bluffton: Heller 19, Johnson 10, Stout 6, Schreiber 6, Renner 6, Drayer 4, Gibson 2
New Haven: Individual statistics not available
WAYNE 40, FREMONT 31
|Wayne
|7
|11
|13
|9
|—
|40
|Fremont
|9
|3
|9
|10
|—
|31
Wayne: Gorman 4, Hill 18, Hairston 3, Diaz 12, Holbrook 1, Lockett 2
Fremont: Parnin 4, Rhonehouse 11, Book 4, Gochenour 5, Parr 2, Martin 5
BELLMONT 53, ADAMS CENTRAL 40
|Adams Central
|8
|7
|14
|11
|—
|40
|Bellmont
|14
|15
|11
|13
|—
|53
Bellmont: Scott 3, Keane 8, E. Bleke 9, Spiegal 1, Fuelling 6, R. Bleke 3, Cole 23
Adams Central: Van de Weg 4, Schwartz 8, Fisher 13, Garwood 6, Roe 5, Baker 2, Biberstine 2
BISHOP LUERS 52, EASTSIDE 28
|Eastside
|9
|5
|5
|9
|—
|28
|Luers
|15
|11
|14
|12
|—
|52
Bishop Luers: Rhodehamel 16, A. Parent 10, M. Parent 8, Eyrich 8, Shank 5, Bergeron 2, Zimmerman 2, Burton 1
Eastside: Sy. Kessler 12, Sk. Kessler 5, Hertig 5, Gardner 4, Hoffelder 2
SCORES
Bethany Christian 33, Westview 27
Bloomfield 37, Shakamak 33
Bloomington North 64, New Albany 61
Central Noble 58, Lakeland 44
Clinton Prairie 61, Rossville 38
Columbia City 75, Goshen 24
Columbus East 71, Brownstown 50
Columbus North 59, Franklin Central 34
Covenant Christian 34, Parke Heritage 33
Covington 47, Riverton Parke 34
Crawfordsville 58, Greencastle 44
Eastbrook 63, Cowan 13
Fishers 61, Zionsville 50
Frankton 57, Taylor 45
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 56, Dwenger 50
Ft. Wayne Snider 67, Heritage 35
Garrett 52, Angola 38
Glenn 52, Bremen 42
Guerin Catholic 49, Lapel 41
Hamilton Hts. 63, Greenfield 29
Homestead 43, Huntington North 35
Indian Creek 58, Beech Grove 16
Indpls N. Central 93, Anderson 23
Indpls Park Tudor 65, Indiana Deaf 23
LaCrosse 58, Hobart 37
LaVille 47, Elkhart Christian 21
Lafayette Catholic 61, Pioneer 30
Linton 38, S. Knox 32
Loogootee 43, N. Daviess 33
Mishawaka Marian 58, Jimtown 19
Mitchell 41, Springs Valley 24
Monroe Central 35, Northeastern 23
N. Miami 52, Lakeland Christian 23
N. Montgomery 45, Fountain Central 32
Noblesville 69, Carmel 53
Norwell 66, Ft. Wayne Concordia 14
Plainfield 53, Greenwood 33
Rochester 47, Cass 15
Rushville 46, New Palestine 44
SB Washington 101, SB St. Joseph’s 34
Southport 36, Indpls Perry Meridian 24
Tippecanoe Valley 46, Maconaquah 39
Tri-West 69, Cascade 63
Trinity Lutheran 60, Providence 37
Triton 62, NorthWood 45
University 63, Brebeuf 40
W. Lafayette 63, Lebanon 43
Washington 61, Vincennes 39
Westfield 43, Indpls Pike 33
Yorktown 47, Delta 37
Football
STATE FINALS
At Lucas Oil Stadium
Friday
CLASS A
Adams Central vs. Lutheran, noon
CLASS 3A
Brebeuf Jesuit vs. Gibson So., 3:30 p.m.
CLASS 5A
Cathedral vs. Zionsville, 7 p.m.
Saturday
CLASS 2A
Evansville Mater Dei vs. Andrean, noon
CLASS 4A
Mount Vernon (Fortville) vs. Northridge, 3:30 p.m.
CLASS 6A
Westfield vs. Center Grove, 7 p.m.
Swimming
GIRLS
SOUTH ADAMS 81, SOUTH SIDE 47, MARION 39
200MR—South Adams 2:18.73; 200Free—Nussbaum (SA) 2:18.81; 200IM—McAtee (M) 2:51.47; 50Free—Kinsey (SA) 29.52; 100Fly—Cox (SS) 1:14.4; 100Free—Kinsey (SA) 1:05.17; 500Free—Nussbaum (SA) 6:15.99; 200FR—South Side 2:08.17; 100Back—Hunley (SA) 1:16.91; 100Breast—McAtee (M) 1:24.92; 400FR—South Adams 4:41.59.
