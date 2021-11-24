Wednesday, November 24, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|18
|13
|2
|3
|29
|71
|47
|Toronto
|20
|13
|6
|1
|27
|51
|45
|Tampa Bay
|18
|11
|4
|3
|25
|59
|52
|Detroit
|20
|8
|9
|3
|19
|54
|67
|Boston
|15
|9
|6
|0
|18
|46
|43
|Buffalo
|18
|7
|9
|2
|16
|53
|61
|Montreal
|20
|5
|13
|2
|12
|44
|70
|Ottawa
|16
|4
|11
|1
|9
|41
|59
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|17
|14
|2
|1
|29
|57
|34
|Washington
|19
|11
|3
|5
|27
|64
|44
|N.Y. Rangers
|18
|11
|4
|3
|25
|51
|51
|Columbus
|16
|10
|6
|0
|20
|57
|51
|Pittsburgh
|18
|8
|6
|4
|20
|54
|52
|New Jersey
|16
|8
|5
|3
|19
|48
|49
|Philadelphia
|17
|8
|6
|3
|19
|43
|48
|N.Y. Islanders
|15
|5
|8
|2
|12
|31
|47
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|18
|11
|6
|1
|23
|64
|59
|St. Louis
|18
|10
|6
|2
|22
|61
|49
|Winnipeg
|18
|9
|5
|4
|22
|55
|48
|Nashville
|18
|10
|7
|1
|21
|50
|50
|Colorado
|15
|9
|5
|1
|19
|61
|49
|Dallas
|16
|7
|7
|2
|16
|43
|51
|Chicago
|18
|6
|10
|2
|14
|40
|58
|Arizona
|19
|4
|13
|2
|10
|34
|69
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|19
|11
|3
|5
|27
|63
|36
|Edmonton
|17
|13
|4
|0
|26
|68
|50
|Anaheim
|19
|10
|6
|3
|23
|63
|51
|Vegas
|19
|11
|8
|0
|22
|59
|59
|San Jose
|18
|9
|8
|1
|19
|46
|51
|Los Angeles
|18
|8
|7
|3
|19
|47
|46
|Vancouver
|19
|6
|11
|2
|14
|46
|62
|Seattle
|18
|5
|12
|1
|11
|52
|68
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday
Columbus 7, Buffalo 4
St. Louis 5, Vegas 2
Nashville 3, Anaheim 2
Colorado 7, Ottawa 5
Pittsburgh 3, Winnipeg 1
San Jose 2, Carolina 1, OT
Tuesday
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 0
Edmonton at Dallas, late
Chicago at Calgary, late
Today
Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Florida, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday
No games scheduled
Friday
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Anaheim, 4 p.m.
Florida at Washington, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Nashville, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|12
|10
|2
|0
|0
|20
|44
|27
|Reading
|12
|6
|2
|3
|1
|16
|38
|34
|Maine
|11
|5
|4
|2
|0
|12
|37
|36
|Adirondack
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|11
|31
|40
|Worcester
|11
|4
|6
|0
|1
|9
|32
|40
|Trois-Rivieres
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|32
|41
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|13
|7
|3
|1
|2
|17
|40
|34
|Orlando
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|41
|40
|Jacksonville
|14
|6
|6
|1
|1
|15
|35
|39
|Norfolk
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|38
|39
|Atlanta
|11
|6
|4
|1
|0
|13
|31
|31
|S. Carolina
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|28
|32
|Greenville
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|30
|29
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|KOMETS
|12
|8
|3
|1
|0
|17
|38
|29
|Toledo
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|55
|30
|Cincinnati
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|33
|33
|Kalamazoo
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|34
|31
|Wheeling
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|36
|41
|Indy
|12
|4
|7
|0
|1
|9
|37
|44
|Iowa
|13
|3
|8
|2
|0
|8
|37
|63
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|18
|51
|42
|Idaho
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|40
|33
|Tulsa
|10
|6
|3
|0
|1
|13
|28
|24
|Wichita
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|36
|28
|Kansas City
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|42
|43
|Rapid City
|12
|4
|6
|1
|1
|10
|38
|42
|Allen
|12
|4
|6
|2
|0
|10
|40
|57
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Orlando 1, Atlanta 0, OT
Jacksonville 4, South Carolina 3
Today
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
KOMETS at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday
Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Toledo at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
