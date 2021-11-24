Wednesday, November 24, 2021 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
FOOTBALL
NFL
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Trace McSorley. Released QB Chris Streveler. Signed LS Beau Brinkley and RB Tavien Feaster to the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Kenji Bahar, CB Kevin Toliver and OT Jaryd Jones-Smith to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Designated WR Marquez Stevenson to return from injured reserve to practice.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released K Liram Hajrullahu from th practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived CB Mac McCain. Activated OLB Pita Taumoepenu from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Corey Ballentine to the practice squad. Placed DE Da’Shawn Hand on injured reserve. Signed OL Tommy Kraemer to the active roster.
CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted DT Margus Hunt from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed DB Duke Shelley on injured reserve. Signed K Brian Johnson to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed RB John Kelly to the practice squad. Released RB Dexter Willilams from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed G Ben Braden from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed G Elgton Jenkins on injured reserve.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived RB Phillip Lindsay.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Isaiah McKoy to the practice squad. Released WR Tarik Black from the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated DT Jay Tufele to return from injured reserve to practice.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed S Will Parks. Placed CB Jamal Perry and LB Brennan Scarlett on injured reserve.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed P Corliss Waitman to the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed QB Joe Flacco and QB Mike White on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed K Alex Kessman to the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted TE Kevin Rader from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed G Rashaad Coward and TE Jace Sternberger to the practice squad. Placed WR Ray-Ray McCloud on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released QB James Morgan from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — REleased WR Austin Watkins from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated WR Scotty Miller from the injured reserve. Waived LS Carson Tinker.
HOCKEY
NHL
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Eric Gelinas from Chicago (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned D Connor Corcoran to Fort Wayne (ECHL).
ECHL
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released D Jameson Milam.
INDY FUEL — Signed F Keegan Iverson to a standard player contract.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Loaned D Blake Hillman to Grand Rapids (AHL).
