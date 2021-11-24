TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Trace McSorley. Released QB Chris Streveler. Signed LS Beau Brinkley and RB Tavien Feaster to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Kenji Bahar, CB Kevin Toliver and OT Jaryd Jones-Smith to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Designated WR Marquez Stevenson to return from injured reserve to practice.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released K Liram Hajrullahu from th practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived CB Mac McCain. Activated OLB Pita Taumoepenu from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Corey Ballentine to the practice squad. Placed DE Da’Shawn Hand on injured reserve. Signed OL Tommy Kraemer to the active roster.

CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted DT Margus Hunt from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed DB Duke Shelley on injured reserve. Signed K Brian Johnson to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed RB John Kelly to the practice squad. Released RB Dexter Willilams from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed G Ben Braden from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed G Elgton Jenkins on injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived RB Phillip Lindsay.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Isaiah McKoy to the practice squad. Released WR Tarik Black from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated DT Jay Tufele to return from injured reserve to practice.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed S Will Parks. Placed CB Jamal Perry and LB Brennan Scarlett on injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed P Corliss Waitman to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed QB Joe Flacco and QB Mike White on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed K Alex Kessman to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted TE Kevin Rader from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed G Rashaad Coward and TE Jace Sternberger to the practice squad. Placed WR Ray-Ray McCloud on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released QB James Morgan from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — REleased WR Austin Watkins from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated WR Scotty Miller from the injured reserve. Waived LS Carson Tinker.

HOCKEY

NHL

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Eric Gelinas from Chicago (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned D Connor Corcoran to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

ECHL

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released D Jameson Milam.

INDY FUEL — Signed F Keegan Iverson to a standard player contract.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Loaned D Blake Hillman to Grand Rapids (AHL).