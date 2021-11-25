The Journal Gazette
 
Thursday, November 25, 2021 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 13 5 .722
New York 10 8 .556 3
Boston 10 8 .556 3
Philadelphia 10 8 .556 3
Toronto 8 10 .444 5

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 12 6 .667
Washington 11 6 .647 ½
Charlotte 11 8 .579
Atlanta 9 9 .500 3
Orlando 4 14 .222 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 12 6 .667
Milwaukee 10 8 .556 2
Cleveland 9 9 .500 3
Indiana 8 11 .421
Detroit 4 13 .235

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Dallas 10 7 .588
Memphis 9 8 .529 1
San Antonio 4 12 .250
New Orleans 3 16 .158 8
Houston 1 16 .059 9

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 11 6 .647
Portland 10 8 .556
Denver 9 9 .500
Minnesota 8 9 .471 3
Oklahoma City 6 11 .353 5

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Golden State 15 2 .882
Phoenix 14 3 .824 1
L.A. Clippers 10 8 .556
L.A. Lakers 9 10 .474 7
Sacramento 6 12 .333

Tuesday

Miami 100, Detroit 92

New York 106, L.A. Lakers 100

Portland 119, Denver 100

Dallas 112, L.A. Clippers 104, OT

Wednesday

Charlotte at Orlando, late

L.A. Lakers at Indiana, late

Phoenix at Cleveland, late

Brooklyn at Boston, late

Chicago at Houston, late

Detroit at Milwaukee, late

Miami at Minnesota, late

Toronto at Memphis, late

Utah at Oklahoma City, late

Washington at New Orleans, late

Atlanta at San Antonio, late

Philadelphia at Golden State, late

Portland at Sacramento, late

Today

No games scheduled

Friday

Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Boston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

G League

Tuesday

Westchester 108, Long Island 101

Grand Rapids 96, Motor City 94

Stockton 122, Salt Lake City 119, OT

Oklahoma City 123, Agua Caliente 111

Wednesday

Motor City at Grand Rapids, late

Austin at Rio Grande Valley, late

Thursday

No games scheduled

Friday

Birmingham at Rio Grande Val., 8:30 p.m.

Greensboro at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

G League Ignite at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday

Raptors at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Austin, 8 p.m.

Greensboro at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

