Thursday, November 25, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|New York
|10
|8
|.556
|3
|Boston
|10
|8
|.556
|3
|Philadelphia
|10
|8
|.556
|3
|Toronto
|8
|10
|.444
|5
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Washington
|11
|6
|.647
|½
|Charlotte
|11
|8
|.579
|1½
|Atlanta
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Orlando
|4
|14
|.222
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Milwaukee
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Cleveland
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Indiana
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|Detroit
|4
|13
|.235
|7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Memphis
|9
|8
|.529
|1
|San Antonio
|4
|12
|.250
|5½
|New Orleans
|3
|16
|.158
|8
|Houston
|1
|16
|.059
|9
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Portland
|10
|8
|.556
|1½
|Denver
|9
|9
|.500
|2½
|Minnesota
|8
|9
|.471
|3
|Oklahoma City
|6
|11
|.353
|5
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|15
|2
|.882
|—
|Phoenix
|14
|3
|.824
|1
|L.A. Clippers
|10
|8
|.556
|5½
|L.A. Lakers
|9
|10
|.474
|7
|Sacramento
|6
|12
|.333
|9½
Tuesday
Miami 100, Detroit 92
New York 106, L.A. Lakers 100
Portland 119, Denver 100
Dallas 112, L.A. Clippers 104, OT
Wednesday
Charlotte at Orlando, late
L.A. Lakers at Indiana, late
Phoenix at Cleveland, late
Brooklyn at Boston, late
Chicago at Houston, late
Detroit at Milwaukee, late
Miami at Minnesota, late
Toronto at Memphis, late
Utah at Oklahoma City, late
Washington at New Orleans, late
Atlanta at San Antonio, late
Philadelphia at Golden State, late
Portland at Sacramento, late
Today
No games scheduled
Friday
Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Washington at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Boston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
G League
Tuesday
Westchester 108, Long Island 101
Grand Rapids 96, Motor City 94
Stockton 122, Salt Lake City 119, OT
Oklahoma City 123, Agua Caliente 111
Wednesday
Motor City at Grand Rapids, late
Austin at Rio Grande Valley, late
Thursday
No games scheduled
Friday
Birmingham at Rio Grande Val., 8:30 p.m.
Greensboro at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
G League Ignite at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Saturday
Raptors at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Iowa at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Austin, 8 p.m.
Greensboro at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
