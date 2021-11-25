Thursday, November 25, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|18
|13
|2
|3
|29
|71
|47
|Toronto
|20
|13
|6
|1
|27
|51
|45
|Tampa Bay
|18
|11
|4
|3
|25
|59
|52
|Detroit
|20
|8
|9
|3
|19
|54
|67
|Boston
|15
|9
|6
|0
|18
|46
|43
|Buffalo
|18
|7
|9
|2
|16
|53
|61
|Montreal
|20
|5
|13
|2
|12
|44
|70
|Ottawa
|16
|4
|11
|1
|9
|41
|59
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|17
|14
|2
|1
|29
|57
|34
|Washington
|19
|11
|3
|5
|27
|64
|44
|N.Y. Rangers
|18
|11
|4
|3
|25
|51
|51
|Columbus
|16
|10
|6
|0
|20
|57
|51
|Pittsburgh
|18
|8
|6
|4
|20
|54
|52
|New Jersey
|16
|8
|5
|3
|19
|48
|49
|Philadelphia
|17
|8
|6
|3
|19
|43
|48
|N.Y. Islanders
|15
|5
|8
|2
|12
|31
|47
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|18
|11
|6
|1
|23
|64
|59
|St. Louis
|18
|10
|6
|2
|22
|61
|49
|Winnipeg
|18
|9
|5
|4
|22
|55
|48
|Nashville
|18
|10
|7
|1
|21
|50
|50
|Colorado
|15
|9
|5
|1
|19
|61
|49
|Dallas
|17
|8
|7
|2
|18
|47
|52
|Chicago
|19
|6
|11
|2
|14
|42
|63
|Arizona
|19
|4
|13
|2
|10
|34
|69
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|20
|12
|3
|5
|29
|68
|38
|Edmonton
|18
|13
|5
|0
|26
|69
|54
|Anaheim
|19
|10
|6
|3
|23
|63
|51
|Vegas
|19
|11
|8
|0
|22
|59
|59
|San Jose
|18
|9
|8
|1
|19
|46
|51
|Los Angeles
|18
|8
|7
|3
|19
|47
|46
|Vancouver
|19
|6
|11
|2
|14
|46
|62
|Seattle
|18
|5
|12
|1
|11
|52
|68
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 0
Dallas 4, Edmonton 1
Calgary 5, Chicago 2
Wednesday
Boston at Buffalo, late
Minnesota at New Jersey, late
Montreal at Washington, late
Philadelphia at Florida, late
Vancouver at Pittsburgh, late
Winnipeg at Columbus, late
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, late
St. Louis at Detroit, late
Vegas at Nashville, late
Anaheim at Colorado, late
Carolina at Seattle, late
Edmonton at Arizona, late
Toronto at Los Angeles, late
Ottawa at San Jose, late
Today
No games scheduled
Friday
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Anaheim, 4 p.m.
Florida at Washington, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Nashville, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday
Seattle at Florida, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.
LATE TUESDAY
CALGARY 5, CHICAGO 2
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
|Calgary
|2
|0
|3
|—
|5
First Period—1, Calgary, Dube 2 (Hanifin, Andersson), 1:19. 2, Chicago, Hagel 6 (Carpenter, Johnson), 8:57. 3, Calgary, Lucic 5 (Richardson), 13:06. Penalties—Coleman, CGY (Fighting), 1:01; Dach, CHI (Fighting), 1:01; Monahan, CGY (Cross Checking), 14:44.
Second Period—4, Chicago, Johnson 1, 3:51. Penalties—None.
Third Period—5, Calgary, Tkachuk 9 (Andersson, Lindholm), 14:25. 6, Calgary, Lewis 2, 18:39 (en). 7, Calgary, Gaudreau 9 (Lindholm), 19:34. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Chicago 7-8-6—21. Calgary 13-14-12—39.
Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 1; Calgary 0 of 0.
Goalies—Chicago, Fleury 5-8-0 (37 shots-34 saves). Calgary, Markstrom 8-3-4 (21-19).
A—15,464 (19,289). T—2:20.
Referees—Dean Morton, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen—Shandor Alphonso, Tyson Baker.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|12
|10
|2
|0
|0
|20
|44
|27
|Reading
|12
|6
|2
|3
|1
|16
|38
|34
|Maine
|11
|5
|4
|2
|0
|12
|37
|36
|Adirondack
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|11
|31
|40
|Worcester
|11
|4
|6
|0
|1
|9
|32
|40
|Trois-Rivieres
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|32
|41
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|13
|7
|3
|1
|2
|17
|40
|34
|Orlando
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|41
|40
|Norfolk
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|38
|39
|Jacksonville
|14
|6
|6
|1
|1
|14
|35
|39
|Atlanta
|11
|6
|4
|1
|0
|13
|31
|31
|Greenville
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|30
|29
|S. Carolina
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|28
|32
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|KOMETS
|12
|8
|3
|1
|0
|17
|38
|29
|Toledo
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|55
|30
|Cincinnati
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|33
|33
|Kalamazoo
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|34
|31
|Wheeling
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|36
|41
|Indy
|12
|4
|7
|0
|1
|9
|37
|44
|Iowa
|13
|3
|8
|2
|0
|8
|37
|63
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|18
|51
|42
|Idaho
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|40
|33
|Tulsa
|10
|6
|3
|0
|1
|13
|28
|24
|Wichita
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|36
|28
|Kansas City
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|42
|43
|Rapid City
|12
|4
|6
|1
|1
|10
|38
|42
|Allen
|12
|4
|6
|2
|0
|10
|40
|57
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday
Jacksonville 4, South Carolina 3
Orlando 1, Atlanta 0
Wednesday
Florida at Jacksonville, late
KOMETS at Kalamazoo, late
Newfoundland at Adirondack, late
Reading at Trois-Rivieres, late
Worcester at Maine, late
Indy at Wheeling, late
Toledo at Cincinnati, late
Kansas City at Iowa, late
Rapid City at Wichita, late
Allen at Idaho, late
Today
Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Toledo at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday
Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
KOMETS at Indy, 7 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
