NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 18 13 2 3 29 71 47 Toronto 20 13 6 1 27 51 45 Tampa Bay 18 11 4 3 25 59 52 Detroit 20 8 9 3 19 54 67 Boston 15 9 6 0 18 46 43 Buffalo 18 7 9 2 16 53 61 Montreal 20 5 13 2 12 44 70 Ottawa 16 4 11 1 9 41 59

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 17 14 2 1 29 57 34 Washington 19 11 3 5 27 64 44 N.Y. Rangers 18 11 4 3 25 51 51 Columbus 16 10 6 0 20 57 51 Pittsburgh 18 8 6 4 20 54 52 New Jersey 16 8 5 3 19 48 49 Philadelphia 17 8 6 3 19 43 48 N.Y. Islanders 15 5 8 2 12 31 47

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 18 11 6 1 23 64 59 St. Louis 18 10 6 2 22 61 49 Winnipeg 18 9 5 4 22 55 48 Nashville 18 10 7 1 21 50 50 Colorado 15 9 5 1 19 61 49 Dallas 17 8 7 2 18 47 52 Chicago 19 6 11 2 14 42 63 Arizona 19 4 13 2 10 34 69

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 20 12 3 5 29 68 38 Edmonton 18 13 5 0 26 69 54 Anaheim 19 10 6 3 23 63 51 Vegas 19 11 8 0 22 59 59 San Jose 18 9 8 1 19 46 51 Los Angeles 18 8 7 3 19 47 46 Vancouver 19 6 11 2 14 46 62 Seattle 18 5 12 1 11 52 68

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday

Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 0

Dallas 4, Edmonton 1

Calgary 5, Chicago 2

Wednesday

Boston at Buffalo, late

Minnesota at New Jersey, late

Montreal at Washington, late

Philadelphia at Florida, late

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, late

Winnipeg at Columbus, late

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, late

St. Louis at Detroit, late

Vegas at Nashville, late

Anaheim at Colorado, late

Carolina at Seattle, late

Edmonton at Arizona, late

Toronto at Los Angeles, late

Ottawa at San Jose, late

Today

No games scheduled

Friday

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

Seattle at Florida, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

LATE TUESDAY

CALGARY 5, CHICAGO 2

Chicago 1 1 0 — 2 Calgary 2 0 3 — 5

First Period—1, Calgary, Dube 2 (Hanifin, Andersson), 1:19. 2, Chicago, Hagel 6 (Carpenter, Johnson), 8:57. 3, Calgary, Lucic 5 (Richardson), 13:06. Penalties—Coleman, CGY (Fighting), 1:01; Dach, CHI (Fighting), 1:01; Monahan, CGY (Cross Checking), 14:44.

Second Period—4, Chicago, Johnson 1, 3:51. Penalties—None.

Third Period—5, Calgary, Tkachuk 9 (Andersson, Lindholm), 14:25. 6, Calgary, Lewis 2, 18:39 (en). 7, Calgary, Gaudreau 9 (Lindholm), 19:34. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Chicago 7-8-6—21. Calgary 13-14-12—39.

Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 1; Calgary 0 of 0.

Goalies—Chicago, Fleury 5-8-0 (37 shots-34 saves). Calgary, Markstrom 8-3-4 (21-19).

A—15,464 (19,289). T—2:20.

Referees—Dean Morton, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen—Shandor Alphonso, Tyson Baker.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 12 10 2 0 0 20 44 27 Reading 12 6 2 3 1 16 38 34 Maine 11 5 4 2 0 12 37 36 Adirondack 12 5 6 1 0 11 31 40 Worcester 11 4 6 0 1 9 32 40 Trois-Rivieres 11 4 7 0 0 8 32 41

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 13 7 3 1 2 17 40 34 Orlando 13 7 5 1 0 15 41 40 Norfolk 12 7 5 0 0 14 38 39 Jacksonville 14 6 6 1 1 14 35 39 Atlanta 11 6 4 1 0 13 31 31 Greenville 11 5 6 0 0 10 30 29 S. Carolina 11 5 6 0 0 10 28 32

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA KOMETS 12 8 3 1 0 17 38 29 Toledo 12 8 4 0 0 16 55 30 Cincinnati 12 7 5 0 0 14 33 33 Kalamazoo 10 6 4 0 0 12 34 31 Wheeling 11 5 6 0 0 10 36 41 Indy 12 4 7 0 1 9 37 44 Iowa 13 3 8 2 0 8 37 63

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 14 9 5 0 0 18 51 42 Idaho 14 8 6 0 0 16 40 33 Tulsa 10 6 3 0 1 13 28 24 Wichita 11 6 5 0 0 12 36 28 Kansas City 13 6 7 0 0 12 42 43 Rapid City 12 4 6 1 1 10 38 42 Allen 12 4 6 2 0 10 40 57

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday

Jacksonville 4, South Carolina 3

Orlando 1, Atlanta 0

Wednesday

Florida at Jacksonville, late

KOMETS at Kalamazoo, late

Newfoundland at Adirondack, late

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, late

Worcester at Maine, late

Indy at Wheeling, late

Toledo at Cincinnati, late

Kansas City at Iowa, late

Rapid City at Wichita, late

Allen at Idaho, late

Today

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Toledo at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

KOMETS at Indy, 7 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.