Thursday, November 25, 2021 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Today

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Fresno St. (52½) at S. Jose St.
at Miss. St. 1 1 (61) Mississippi

Friday

at Texas 3 (52) Kansas St.
Ohio 6 (48) at Bowl Green
at C. Michigan 8 (64) E. Michigan
Boise St. (44½) at S.Diego St
Utah St. 15½ 15½ (49½) at New Mxco
Iowa +3½ (41) at Nebraska
at UAB 13 13½ (50½) UTEP
at UCF 18½ 18½ (62) S. Florida
Cincinnati 14 13½ (58) at E. Carolina
at Arkansas 14 14½ (62½) Missouri
at Air Force 18 18 (49½) UNLV
Coastal Car. 15½ 14½ (56) at S. Alabama
at Utah 23½ 23½ (52½) Colorado
at Iowa St. 14½ 14½ (58½) TCU
at NC State (63) N. Carolina
Wash. St. (43½) at Wash.

Saturday

Navy 13 12½ (43½) at Temple
Ohio St. 8 (63½) at Michigan
Maryland 2 1 (53) at Rutgers
at Florida 2 (59) Florida St.
at Baylor 14½ 14½ (52) Texas Tech
at Kent St. 2 1 (65) Miami (Ohio)
Georgia 35 35 (54½) at Ga Tech
Houston 32½ 32½ (56) at UConn
at Liberty (54½) Army
Wake Forest 5 (63½) at Bstn Coll.
at Toledo 28 28½ (57½) Akron
Miami 21 21½ (68½) at Duke
UTSA 12 10½ (59½) at N. Texas
at Illinois (43½) N’western
at Mich. St. 1 (51½) Penn St.
at Oregon 7 7 (61½) Oregon St.
at Purdue 15 15 (50½) Indiana
Alabama 19½ 19½ (55) at Auburn
at Tennessee 31 31 (62½) Vanderbilt
at Virginia (62½) Virginia Tech
at Arizona St. 20 20 (52½) Arizona
Wisconsin (39) at Minnesota
Texas A&M (45½) at LSU
West Virginia 16 15½ (55½) at Kansas
at Okla. St. 4 (50½) Oklahoma
at Louisville (57) Kentucky
Clemson 11½ 11½ (43) at S. Carolina
Pittsburgh 11 13 (58) at Syracuse
Notre Dame 17 19 (52½) at Stanford
Nevada (55½) at Colo. St.
at UCLA 7 7 (57½) California
BYU 7 7 (63½) at USC

NFL

Today

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Chicago (41½) at Detroit
at Dallas 7 7 (51) Las Vegas
Buffalo (46½) at N. Orleans

Sunday

Tampa Bay (51) at Indianapolis
at Houston 3 3 (44) NY Jets
Philadelphia (46½) at NY Giants
Carolina 1 1 (42½) at Miami
at N. England 6 (44½) Tennessee
at Cincinnati (45) Pittsburgh
Atlanta 1 1 (46½) at J’ville
LA Chargers (47) at Denver
at Green Bay 1 (48½) LA Rams
at San Fran. 3 (48½) Minnesota
at Baltimore 4 (46½) Cleveland

Monday

at Wash. +3½ 1 (46) Seattle

