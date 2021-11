MLS

PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

Eastern Conference

Nov. 20: No. 2 Philadelphia 1,

No. 7 New York 0, ET

Nov. 21: No. 4 New York City 2, No. 5 Atlanta 0

Nov. 23: No. 3 Nashville 3, No. 6 Orlando City 1

Western Conference

Nov. 20: No. 3 Sporting Kansas City 3,

No. 6 Vancouver 1

Nov. 21: No. 4 Portland 3, No. 5 Minnesota 1

Nov. 23: No. 7 Real Salt Lake 0, No. 2 Seattle 0, SO (6-5)

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

Eastern Conference

Sun.: No. 3 Nashville at No. 2 Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.

Tue.: No. 4 New York City FC at No. 1 New England, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Today: No. 4 Portland at No. 1 Colorado, 4:30 p.m.

Sun.: No. 7 Real Salt Lake at No. 3 Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.

CONFERENCE FINALS

Eastern Conference

Dec. 4-5

Semifinal winners, TBD

Western Conference

Dec. 4-5

Semifinal winners, TBD

MLS CUP

Dec. 11

Conference Champions, 3 p.m.

World Cup

QUALIFYING

NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN

Final Round

Top three teams qualify

Fourth-place team advances to playoff

GP W D L GF GA Pts Canada 8 4 4 0 13 5 16 United States 8 4 3 1 12 5 15 Mexico 8 4 2 2 11 7 14 Panama 8 4 2 2 11 9 14 Costa Rica 8 2 3 3 6 7 9 Jamaica 8 1 4 3 6 10 7 El Salvador 8 1 3 4 4 10 6 Honduras 8 0 3 5 5 15 3

Thursday, Jan. 27

Canada at Honduras

El Salvador at United States

Panama at Costa Rica

Mexico at Jamaica

Sunday, Jan. 30

United States at Canada

El Salvador at Honduras

Costa Rica at Mexico

Jamaica at Panama

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Canada at El Salvador

Honduras at United States

Panama at Mexico

Costa Rica at Jamaica