TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

American league

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed LHP Cionel Perez off waivers from Cincinnati.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Claimed LHP Kyle Nelson off waivers from Cleveland.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OF Nick Plummer on a one-year contract. Claimed RHP Antonio Santos off waivers from Colorado.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Thomas Morstead.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed G Kahil McKenzie to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated DT Frank Herron from the practice squad injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted WR Isaiah Coulter and LB Sam Kamara from the practice squad to the active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated T Jack Conklin and RB Kareem Hunt to return from injured reserve to practice.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated DE DeMarcus Lawrence to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed S Donovan Wilson on injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated G Austin Schlottmann from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated LB Micah Kiser to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed G Zack Johnson to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed CB A.J. Parker on injured reserve. Promoted G Parker Ehinger from the practice squad to the active roster.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed G/T Jon Dietzen to the practice squad. Placed LB Jonathan Garvin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Promoted LB Derek Rivers from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed LB Connor Strachan to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR/K Jaydon Mickens.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed FB Sutton Smith the active roster.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed WR Robert Woods on injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted LB Vince Biegel from the practice squad to the active roster. Designated OL Michael Deiter to return from injured reserve to practice. Claimed RB Phillip Lindsay off waivers from Houston. Signed LB Wynton McManis to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OLB/DE Tashawn Bower.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed DB Nate Ebner on injured reserve. Signed TE Chris Myarick to the active roster. Signed TE Jake Hausmann to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed RB Nick Bowden to the active roster. Activated LB LaRoy Reynolds from the practice squad injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LB Davion Taylor on injured reserve. Signed LB Christian Elliss to the practice squad. Claimed CB Mac McCain off waivers from Denver.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Luq Barcoo and WR Devin Funchess to the practice squad. Released WR Austin Watkins Jr. from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB B.J. Emmons to the practice squad. Released WR Cade Johnson from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Designated CB Carlton Davis to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed WR John Hurst to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed QB Logan Woodside on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed QB Kevin Hogan to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Designated TE Logan Thomas to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed G Deion Calhoun and C Tyler Gauthier to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

NHL

CALGARY FLAMES — Returned F Walker Duehr to Stockton (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Dan Renouf from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Michael McCarron to Milwaukee (AHL). Assigned D Ben Harpur to Milwaukee on a conditioning loan. Waived C Patrick Harper for the purpose of contract termination.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled C Otto Koivula from Bridgeport (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Morgan Frost from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Waived F Nathan Bastian.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Returned D Fredrik Claesson to Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled Fs Michael Sgarbossa and Beck Malenstyn from Hershey (AHL).

AHL

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Returned D Olivier LdBlanc to Kalamazoo (ECHL).

IOWA WILD — Assigned F Alexander Khovanov to Iowa (ECHL).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed F Nick Ford to a standard player contract placed on reserve. Placed F Shane harper on injured reserve.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed C Zach Hall to a standard player contract. Acquired G Kyler Ayers as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Placed D Dalton thrower on reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated F Matt McLeod from reserve. Placed D Samuel Hunter on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Placed Fs Kody McDonald and Nathan Perkovich on reseve. Placed D Chris McKay on injured reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed F Shawn Szydlowski and placed on injured reserve. Activated D Corbin Baldwin from injured reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Suspended D Zach Wilkie.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F Yauheni Aksiantsiuk from reserve. Placed F Chase Ziesky on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Placed F Cole Golka on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated F Abbott Girduckis from injured reserve. Placed F Jake Elmer on reserve. Traded F Ryan Roth to Reading.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Placed D Cody Corbett on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated G Matt Greenfield from commissioner’s exempt list. Activated D Noah Delmas and F Shawn Weller from reserve. Placed D Theo Calvas and G Angus Redmond on reserve. Placed F Mikael Robidoux on injured reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated D Jason Horvath from reserve. Placed F Devon Paliani on reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released G Jake Theut. Placed F Alex Berardinelli on injured reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated D Andrew McLean from reserve.

READING ROYALS — Released F Brendan Van Riemsdyk.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Claimed F Nicholas Blachman from Florida. Activated D Macoy Erkamps from commissioner’s exempt list and placed on injured reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated D Randy Gazzola from commisioner’s exempt list. Placed D Steve Olesky on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released C Jonathan Joannette and D Alexandre Perron-Fontaine. Placed D Guillaume Beaudoin on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Signed F Darren McCormick.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Placed F Matthew Boucher on injured reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired D Dom Procopio and F Carlos Fornaris.

SOCCER

MLS

MLS — Fined Atlanta United D Alan Franco an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in an orderly manner in a game against New York City FC on Nov. 21. Fined Portland and Minnesota an undisclosed amount for a violation of the mass confrontration policy in a game on Nov. 21. Fined Portland HC Giovanni Savarese and Minnesota HC Adrian Heath an undisclosed amount for their actions in inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation in a game on Nov. 21.