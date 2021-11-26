The Journal Gazette
 
Friday, November 26, 2021 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 14 5 .737
New York 10 8 .556
Boston 10 9 .526 4
Philadelphia 10 9 .526 4
Toronto 9 10 .474 5

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 12 7 .632
Washington 11 7 .611 ½
Charlotte 12 8 .600 ½
Atlanta 10 9 .526 2
Orlando 4 15 .211 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 12 7 .632
Milwaukee 11 8 .579 1
Cleveland 9 10 .474 3
Indiana 8 12 .400
Detroit 4 14 .222

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Dallas 10 7 .588
Memphis 9 9 .500
San Antonio 4 13 .235 6
New Orleans 4 16 .200
Houston 2 16 .111

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 12 6 .667
Portland 10 9 .526
Denver 9 9 .500 3
Minnesota 9 9 .500 3
Oklahoma City 6 12 .333 6

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Golden State 16 2 .889
Phoenix 15 3 .833 1
L.A. Clippers 10 8 .556 6
L.A. Lakers 10 10 .500 7
Sacramento 7 12 .368

Wednesday

Charlotte 106, Orlando 99

Phoenix 120, Cleveland 115

L.A. Lakers 124, Indiana 116, OT

Brooklyn 123, Boston 104

Milwaukee 114, Detroit 93

Utah 110, Oklahoma City 104

Toronto 126, Memphis 113

Houston 118, Chicago 113

New Orleans 127, Washington 102

Atlanta 124, San Antonio 106

Minnesota 113, Miami 101

Sacramento 125, Portland 121

Golden State 116, Philadelphia 96

Thursday

No games scheduled

Today

Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Boston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

LATE WEDNESDAY

L.A. LAKERS 124,

INDIANA 116, OT

L.A. LAKERS (124): Horton-Tucker 3-10 2-2 8, James 13-29 8-9 39, Jordan 2-5 0-0 4, Bradley 0-1 0-0 0, Westbrook 5-15 9-11 20, Anthony 4-13 4-5 14, Howard 4-4 0-0 8, Ellington 5-7 0-0 14, Monk 6-11 2-2 17. Totals 42-95 25-29 124.

INDIANA (116): Holiday 5-15 2-3 16, Sabonis 5-9 4-4 14, Turner 4-10 3-3 12, Brogdon 9-21 5-6 28, LeVert 5-13 0-0 10, Craig 2-6 3-4 7, Duarte 7-18 0-2 17, Martin 1-4 0-0 2, McConnell 4-8 2-2 10. Totals 42-104 19-24 116.

L.A. Lakers 26 34 22 30 12 124
Indiana 31 35 18 28 4 116

3-Point Goals—L.A. Lakers 15-37 (James 5-12, Ellington 4-6, Monk 3-6, Anthony 2-7, Westbrook 1-3, Horton-Tucker 0-2, Bradley 0-1), Indiana 13-46 (Brogdon 5-10, Holiday 4-12, Duarte 3-10, Turner 1-6, LeVert 0-3, Martin 0-3, Craig 0-1, McConnell 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Lakers 52 (Jordan 11), Indiana 52 (Sabonis 12). Assists—L.A. Lakers 20 (James 6), Indiana 25 (McConnell 8). Total Fouls—L.A. Lakers 21, Indiana 25. A—15,572 (20,000).

HOUSTON 118,

CHICAGO 113

CHICAGO (113): DeRozan 6-19 5-5 17, LaVine 11-22 3-5 28, Vucevic 6-16 0-0 14, Ball 7-11 0-0 19, Jav.Green 4-6 0-0 9, Jones Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Bradley 0-1 0-0 0, Caruso 6-10 0-0 15, Dosunmu 3-4 2-2 8, White 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 44-96 10-12 113.

HOUSTON (118): Gordon 4-9 1-1 10, Tate 4-10 0-0 8, Wood 6-14 2-2 16, Jal.Green 4-5 2-2 11, Porter Jr. 5-13 2-4 14, Martin Jr. 2-5 1-2 5, House Jr. 6-7 2-2 18, Sengun 4-7 3-5 13, Augustin 0-1 0-0 0, Brooks 3-7 2-2 11, Mathews 4-6 2-2 12. Totals 42-84 17-22 118.

Chicago 32 32 18 31 113
Houston 30 25 35 28 118

3-Point Goals—Chicago 15-35 (Ball 5-7, Caruso 3-5, LaVine 3-9, Vucevic 2-5, White 1-4, DeRozan 0-4, Jav.Green 1-1), Houston 17-36 (House Jr. 4-4, Brooks 3-6, Sengun 2-3, Wood 2-3, Mathews 2-4, Porter Jr. 2-4, Jal.Green 1-2, Gordon 1-3, Martin Jr. 0-2, Tate 0-4, Augustin 0-1). Fouled Out—Chicago 1 (Vucevic), Houston None. Rebounds—Chicago 40 (Vucevic 13), Houston 46 (Wood 10). Assists—Chicago 26 (DeRozan 7), Houston 27 (Porter Jr. 9). Total Fouls—Chicago 22, Houston 16. A—16,074 (18,500).

G League

Wednesday

Motor City 122, Grand Rapids 103

Rio Grande Valley 134, Austin 99

Thursday

No games scheduled

Today

Birmingham at Rio Grande Val., 8:30 p.m.

Greensboro at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

G League Ignite at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday

Raptors at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Austin, 8 p.m.

Greensboro at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday

College Park at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Raptors at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

G League Ignite at Stockton, 5 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Rio Grande Valley, 7 p.m.

