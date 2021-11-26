Friday, November 26, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|New York
|10
|8
|.556
|3½
|Boston
|10
|9
|.526
|4
|Philadelphia
|10
|9
|.526
|4
|Toronto
|9
|10
|.474
|5
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Washington
|11
|7
|.611
|½
|Charlotte
|12
|8
|.600
|½
|Atlanta
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|Orlando
|4
|15
|.211
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Milwaukee
|11
|8
|.579
|1
|Cleveland
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|Indiana
|8
|12
|.400
|4½
|Detroit
|4
|14
|.222
|7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Memphis
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|San Antonio
|4
|13
|.235
|6
|New Orleans
|4
|16
|.200
|7½
|Houston
|2
|16
|.111
|8½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Portland
|10
|9
|.526
|2½
|Denver
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Minnesota
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Oklahoma City
|6
|12
|.333
|6
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|16
|2
|.889
|—
|Phoenix
|15
|3
|.833
|1
|L.A. Clippers
|10
|8
|.556
|6
|L.A. Lakers
|10
|10
|.500
|7
|Sacramento
|7
|12
|.368
|9½
Wednesday
Charlotte 106, Orlando 99
Phoenix 120, Cleveland 115
L.A. Lakers 124, Indiana 116, OT
Brooklyn 123, Boston 104
Milwaukee 114, Detroit 93
Utah 110, Oklahoma City 104
Toronto 126, Memphis 113
Houston 118, Chicago 113
New Orleans 127, Washington 102
Atlanta 124, San Antonio 106
Minnesota 113, Miami 101
Sacramento 125, Portland 121
Golden State 116, Philadelphia 96
Thursday
No games scheduled
Today
Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Washington at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Boston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
LATE WEDNESDAY
L.A. LAKERS 124,
INDIANA 116, OT
L.A. LAKERS (124): Horton-Tucker 3-10 2-2 8, James 13-29 8-9 39, Jordan 2-5 0-0 4, Bradley 0-1 0-0 0, Westbrook 5-15 9-11 20, Anthony 4-13 4-5 14, Howard 4-4 0-0 8, Ellington 5-7 0-0 14, Monk 6-11 2-2 17. Totals 42-95 25-29 124.
INDIANA (116): Holiday 5-15 2-3 16, Sabonis 5-9 4-4 14, Turner 4-10 3-3 12, Brogdon 9-21 5-6 28, LeVert 5-13 0-0 10, Craig 2-6 3-4 7, Duarte 7-18 0-2 17, Martin 1-4 0-0 2, McConnell 4-8 2-2 10. Totals 42-104 19-24 116.
|L.A. Lakers
|26
|34
|22
|30
|12
|—
|124
|Indiana
|31
|35
|18
|28
|4
|—
|116
3-Point Goals—L.A. Lakers 15-37 (James 5-12, Ellington 4-6, Monk 3-6, Anthony 2-7, Westbrook 1-3, Horton-Tucker 0-2, Bradley 0-1), Indiana 13-46 (Brogdon 5-10, Holiday 4-12, Duarte 3-10, Turner 1-6, LeVert 0-3, Martin 0-3, Craig 0-1, McConnell 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Lakers 52 (Jordan 11), Indiana 52 (Sabonis 12). Assists—L.A. Lakers 20 (James 6), Indiana 25 (McConnell 8). Total Fouls—L.A. Lakers 21, Indiana 25. A—15,572 (20,000).
HOUSTON 118,
CHICAGO 113
CHICAGO (113): DeRozan 6-19 5-5 17, LaVine 11-22 3-5 28, Vucevic 6-16 0-0 14, Ball 7-11 0-0 19, Jav.Green 4-6 0-0 9, Jones Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Bradley 0-1 0-0 0, Caruso 6-10 0-0 15, Dosunmu 3-4 2-2 8, White 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 44-96 10-12 113.
HOUSTON (118): Gordon 4-9 1-1 10, Tate 4-10 0-0 8, Wood 6-14 2-2 16, Jal.Green 4-5 2-2 11, Porter Jr. 5-13 2-4 14, Martin Jr. 2-5 1-2 5, House Jr. 6-7 2-2 18, Sengun 4-7 3-5 13, Augustin 0-1 0-0 0, Brooks 3-7 2-2 11, Mathews 4-6 2-2 12. Totals 42-84 17-22 118.
|Chicago
|32
|32
|18
|31
|—
|113
|Houston
|30
|25
|35
|28
|—
|118
3-Point Goals—Chicago 15-35 (Ball 5-7, Caruso 3-5, LaVine 3-9, Vucevic 2-5, White 1-4, DeRozan 0-4, Jav.Green 1-1), Houston 17-36 (House Jr. 4-4, Brooks 3-6, Sengun 2-3, Wood 2-3, Mathews 2-4, Porter Jr. 2-4, Jal.Green 1-2, Gordon 1-3, Martin Jr. 0-2, Tate 0-4, Augustin 0-1). Fouled Out—Chicago 1 (Vucevic), Houston None. Rebounds—Chicago 40 (Vucevic 13), Houston 46 (Wood 10). Assists—Chicago 26 (DeRozan 7), Houston 27 (Porter Jr. 9). Total Fouls—Chicago 22, Houston 16. A—16,074 (18,500).
G League
Wednesday
Motor City 122, Grand Rapids 103
Rio Grande Valley 134, Austin 99
Thursday
No games scheduled
Today
Birmingham at Rio Grande Val., 8:30 p.m.
Greensboro at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
G League Ignite at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Saturday
Raptors at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Iowa at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Austin, 8 p.m.
Greensboro at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday
College Park at Capital City, 3 p.m.
Raptors at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
G League Ignite at Stockton, 5 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
Birmingham at Rio Grande Valley, 7 p.m.
