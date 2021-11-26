Basketball

MEN

LATE WEDNESDAY

TEXAS A&M 73,

NOTRE DAME 67

TEXAS A&M (6-1): Brown 0-2 1-6 1, Coleman 0-3 1-2 1, Gordon 1-1 1-1 3, Radford 2-6 0-0 4, Williams 2-7 0-0 4, Jackson 8-11 1-2 18, Diarra 4-9 7-11 17, W.Taylor 5-8 2-5 14, Henderson 2-2 0-0 4, Obaseki 2-4 1-2 5, Cash 1-1 0-0 2, Hefner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 14-29 73.

NOTRE DAME (3-2): Atkinson 4-5 3-5 11, Laszewski 3-8 0-0 7, Goodwin 4-10 8-8 18, Hubb 2-7 6-9 11, Ryan 2-7 2-2 7, Wertz 1-5 1-2 3, Wesley 3-6 3-4 10. Totals 19-48 23-30 67.

Halftime—Notre Dame 32-22. 3-Point Goals—Texas A&M 5-11 (W.Taylor 2-2, Diarra 2-4, Jackson 1-2, Hefner 0-1, Radford 0-2), Notre Dame 6-26 (Goodwin 2-5, Wesley 1-3, Laszewski 1-4, Hubb 1-5, Ryan 1-6, Wertz 0-3). Fouled Out—Cash, Wertz. Rebounds—Texas A&M 26 (Williams 5), Notre Dame 31 (Goodwin 8). Assists—Texas A&M 15 (Williams, Jackson, W.Taylor 4), Notre Dame 15 (Wertz 6). Total Fouls—Texas A&M 24, Notre Dame 22.

BUTLER 84,

CHAMINADE 51

CHAMINADE (0-3): McIntire 2-8 0-0 4, P.Taylor 2-9 1-4 5, Smoyer 0-3 1-2 1, Amaral-Artharee 4-11 0-0 10, Watkins 3-9 0-0 7, Kremer 4-9 3-4 12, Christensen 5-10 0-0 10, Storms 0-5 1-3 1, Young 0-0 1-3 1, Cahill 0-1 0-0 0, Renane 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-66 7-16 51.

BUTLER (4-3): Golden 6-8 4-4 16, Groce 8-9 0-0 18, Bolden 4-10 1-2 12, J.Taylor 6-9 8-9 21, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Lukosius 2-3 0-0 6, Wilmoth 1-3 0-0 3, Hughes 2-2 2-2 6, David 0-0 0-0 0, Mulloy 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 29-46 17-19 84.

Halftime—Butler 45-29. 3-Point Goals—Chaminade 4-16 (Amaral-Artharee 2-5, Kremer 1-3, Watkins 1-5, McIntire 0-3), Butler 9-18 (Bolden 3-7, Groce 2-2, Lukosius 2-2, J.Taylor 1-2, Wilmoth 1-3, Golden 0-2). Rebounds—Chaminade 33 (McIntire 9), Butler 30 (Golden 7). Assists—Chaminade 7 (Storms 3), Butler 19 (Bolden 6). Total Fouls—Chaminade 15, Butler 16.

WOMEN

No. 7 STANFORD 69, No. 4 INDIANA 66

STANFORD (4-1): Brink 10-24 1-6 21, Prechtel 3-7 0-0 6, Lacie Hull 2-4 2-2 7, Lexie Hull 1-6 1-2 3, Wilson 1-3 0-0 2, Belibi 6-11 2-4 14, Jerome 0-1 0-0 0, Hamilton 1-1 0-0 3, Jones 3-8 2-2 8, Jump 2-4 0-0 5, Demetre 0-0 0-0 0, Emma-Nnopu 0-0 0-0 0, Iriafen 0-1 0-2 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-70 8-18 69

INDIANA (4-1): Gulbe 3-13 1-2 8, Holmes 3-12 0-0 6, Berger 4-19 4-6 12, Cardano-Hillary 5-10 5-8 18, Patberg 7-14 4-4 19, Hose 0-0 0-0 0, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Browne 0-2 0-0 0, Moore-McNeil 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-71 14-20 66

Stanford 17 20 18 14 — 69 Indiana 14 20 18 14 — 66

3-Point Goals—Stanford 3-12 (Brink 0-1, Prechtel 0-3, Hull 1-2, Hull 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Hamilton 1-1, Jones 0-1, Jump 1-2), Indiana 6-14 (Gulbe 1-4, Berger 0-1, Cardano-Hillary 3-5, Patberg 1-3, Moore-McNeil 1-1). Assists—Stanford 16 (Brink 5), Indiana 10 (Berger 7). Fouled Out—Stanford Lexie Hull. Rebounds—Stanford 59 (Brink 7-22), Indiana 38 (Holmes 4-10). Total Fouls—Stanford 17, Indiana 20. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.

No. 22 W. VIRGINIA 65,

PURDUE 57

PURDUE (4-2): Kyle 0-2 0-0 0, Ellis 0-1 0-0 0, Hardin 4-10 0-0 12, Layden 2-11 1-2 7, Terry 1-6 3-4 5, Oriyomi 1-1 2-2 5, Woltman 4-6 1-2 9, Moore 6-15 0-0 13, Smith 2-6 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-58 7-10 57

WEST VIRGINIA (4-0): Martinez 2-4 0-0 4, Niblack 2-3 2-4 6, Morris 0-2 2-2 2, Deans 4-12 3-4 12, Hemingway 2-4 0-0 5, Gray 5-10 0-0 10, Ejiofor 1-3 0-0 2, Carson 3-7 2-2 8, Quinerly 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 4-6 0-0 8, Samuel 4-5 0-2 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-57 9-14 65

Purdue 12 13 17 15 — 57 West Virginia 18 11 17 19 — 65

3-Point Goals—Purdue 10-30 (Hardin 4-10, Layden 2-6, Terry 0-2, Oriyomi 1-1, Moore 1-6, Smith 2-5), West Virginia 2-7 (Deans 1-3, Hemingway 1-1, Carson 0-3). Assists—Purdue 13 (Ellis 3), West Virginia 15 (Deans 6). Fouled Out—West Virginia Niblack. Rebounds—Purdue 38 (Team 5-9), West Virginia 36 (Team 3-3). Total Fouls—Purdue 20, West Virginia 15. Technical Fouls—West Virginia Niblack.

Football

BIG TEN

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 8 0 391 147 10 1 519 209 Michigan 7 1 265 145 10 1 406 179 Michigan St. 6 2 225 219 9 2 353 281 Penn St. 4 4 178 121 7 4 288 171 Maryland 2 6 158 333 5 6 287 373 Rutgers 2 6 107 221 5 6 230 255 Indiana 0 8 87 272 2 9 200 355

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wisconsin 6 2 230 112 8 3 297 174 Iowa 6 2 199 148 9 2 280 186 Minnesota 5 3 219 166 7 4 290 206 Purdue 5 3 194 191 7 4 286 239 Illinois 3 5 127 156 4 7 195 249 Nebraska 1 7 218 211 3 8 314 244 Northwestern 1 7 103 259 3 8 185 301

Today

Iowa at Nebraska, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday*

Ohio St. at Michigan, noon

Maryland at Rutgers, noon

Indiana at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East