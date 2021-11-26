Friday, November 26, 2021 1:00 am
LATE WEDNESDAY
TEXAS A&M 73,
NOTRE DAME 67
TEXAS A&M (6-1): Brown 0-2 1-6 1, Coleman 0-3 1-2 1, Gordon 1-1 1-1 3, Radford 2-6 0-0 4, Williams 2-7 0-0 4, Jackson 8-11 1-2 18, Diarra 4-9 7-11 17, W.Taylor 5-8 2-5 14, Henderson 2-2 0-0 4, Obaseki 2-4 1-2 5, Cash 1-1 0-0 2, Hefner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 14-29 73.
NOTRE DAME (3-2): Atkinson 4-5 3-5 11, Laszewski 3-8 0-0 7, Goodwin 4-10 8-8 18, Hubb 2-7 6-9 11, Ryan 2-7 2-2 7, Wertz 1-5 1-2 3, Wesley 3-6 3-4 10. Totals 19-48 23-30 67.
Halftime—Notre Dame 32-22. 3-Point Goals—Texas A&M 5-11 (W.Taylor 2-2, Diarra 2-4, Jackson 1-2, Hefner 0-1, Radford 0-2), Notre Dame 6-26 (Goodwin 2-5, Wesley 1-3, Laszewski 1-4, Hubb 1-5, Ryan 1-6, Wertz 0-3). Fouled Out—Cash, Wertz. Rebounds—Texas A&M 26 (Williams 5), Notre Dame 31 (Goodwin 8). Assists—Texas A&M 15 (Williams, Jackson, W.Taylor 4), Notre Dame 15 (Wertz 6). Total Fouls—Texas A&M 24, Notre Dame 22.
BUTLER 84,
CHAMINADE 51
CHAMINADE (0-3): McIntire 2-8 0-0 4, P.Taylor 2-9 1-4 5, Smoyer 0-3 1-2 1, Amaral-Artharee 4-11 0-0 10, Watkins 3-9 0-0 7, Kremer 4-9 3-4 12, Christensen 5-10 0-0 10, Storms 0-5 1-3 1, Young 0-0 1-3 1, Cahill 0-1 0-0 0, Renane 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-66 7-16 51.
BUTLER (4-3): Golden 6-8 4-4 16, Groce 8-9 0-0 18, Bolden 4-10 1-2 12, J.Taylor 6-9 8-9 21, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Lukosius 2-3 0-0 6, Wilmoth 1-3 0-0 3, Hughes 2-2 2-2 6, David 0-0 0-0 0, Mulloy 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 29-46 17-19 84.
Halftime—Butler 45-29. 3-Point Goals—Chaminade 4-16 (Amaral-Artharee 2-5, Kremer 1-3, Watkins 1-5, McIntire 0-3), Butler 9-18 (Bolden 3-7, Groce 2-2, Lukosius 2-2, J.Taylor 1-2, Wilmoth 1-3, Golden 0-2). Rebounds—Chaminade 33 (McIntire 9), Butler 30 (Golden 7). Assists—Chaminade 7 (Storms 3), Butler 19 (Bolden 6). Total Fouls—Chaminade 15, Butler 16.
WOMEN
No. 7 STANFORD 69, No. 4 INDIANA 66
STANFORD (4-1): Brink 10-24 1-6 21, Prechtel 3-7 0-0 6, Lacie Hull 2-4 2-2 7, Lexie Hull 1-6 1-2 3, Wilson 1-3 0-0 2, Belibi 6-11 2-4 14, Jerome 0-1 0-0 0, Hamilton 1-1 0-0 3, Jones 3-8 2-2 8, Jump 2-4 0-0 5, Demetre 0-0 0-0 0, Emma-Nnopu 0-0 0-0 0, Iriafen 0-1 0-2 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-70 8-18 69
INDIANA (4-1): Gulbe 3-13 1-2 8, Holmes 3-12 0-0 6, Berger 4-19 4-6 12, Cardano-Hillary 5-10 5-8 18, Patberg 7-14 4-4 19, Hose 0-0 0-0 0, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Browne 0-2 0-0 0, Moore-McNeil 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-71 14-20 66
|Stanford
|17
|20
|18
|14
|—
|69
|Indiana
|14
|20
|18
|14
|—
|66
3-Point Goals—Stanford 3-12 (Brink 0-1, Prechtel 0-3, Hull 1-2, Hull 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Hamilton 1-1, Jones 0-1, Jump 1-2), Indiana 6-14 (Gulbe 1-4, Berger 0-1, Cardano-Hillary 3-5, Patberg 1-3, Moore-McNeil 1-1). Assists—Stanford 16 (Brink 5), Indiana 10 (Berger 7). Fouled Out—Stanford Lexie Hull. Rebounds—Stanford 59 (Brink 7-22), Indiana 38 (Holmes 4-10). Total Fouls—Stanford 17, Indiana 20. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.
No. 22 W. VIRGINIA 65,
PURDUE 57
PURDUE (4-2): Kyle 0-2 0-0 0, Ellis 0-1 0-0 0, Hardin 4-10 0-0 12, Layden 2-11 1-2 7, Terry 1-6 3-4 5, Oriyomi 1-1 2-2 5, Woltman 4-6 1-2 9, Moore 6-15 0-0 13, Smith 2-6 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-58 7-10 57
WEST VIRGINIA (4-0): Martinez 2-4 0-0 4, Niblack 2-3 2-4 6, Morris 0-2 2-2 2, Deans 4-12 3-4 12, Hemingway 2-4 0-0 5, Gray 5-10 0-0 10, Ejiofor 1-3 0-0 2, Carson 3-7 2-2 8, Quinerly 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 4-6 0-0 8, Samuel 4-5 0-2 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-57 9-14 65
|Purdue
|12
|13
|17
|15
|—
|57
|West Virginia
|18
|11
|17
|19
|—
|65
3-Point Goals—Purdue 10-30 (Hardin 4-10, Layden 2-6, Terry 0-2, Oriyomi 1-1, Moore 1-6, Smith 2-5), West Virginia 2-7 (Deans 1-3, Hemingway 1-1, Carson 0-3). Assists—Purdue 13 (Ellis 3), West Virginia 15 (Deans 6). Fouled Out—West Virginia Niblack. Rebounds—Purdue 38 (Team 5-9), West Virginia 36 (Team 3-3). Total Fouls—Purdue 20, West Virginia 15. Technical Fouls—West Virginia Niblack.
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|8
|0
|391
|147
|10
|1
|519
|209
|Michigan
|7
|1
|265
|145
|10
|1
|406
|179
|Michigan St.
|6
|2
|225
|219
|9
|2
|353
|281
|Penn St.
|4
|4
|178
|121
|7
|4
|288
|171
|Maryland
|2
|6
|158
|333
|5
|6
|287
|373
|Rutgers
|2
|6
|107
|221
|5
|6
|230
|255
|Indiana
|0
|8
|87
|272
|2
|9
|200
|355
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wisconsin
|6
|2
|230
|112
|8
|3
|297
|174
|Iowa
|6
|2
|199
|148
|9
|2
|280
|186
|Minnesota
|5
|3
|219
|166
|7
|4
|290
|206
|Purdue
|5
|3
|194
|191
|7
|4
|286
|239
|Illinois
|3
|5
|127
|156
|4
|7
|195
|249
|Nebraska
|1
|7
|218
|211
|3
|8
|314
|244
|Northwestern
|1
|7
|103
|259
|3
|8
|185
|301
Today
Iowa at Nebraska, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday*
Ohio St. at Michigan, noon
Maryland at Rutgers, noon
Indiana at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (OH)
|5
|2
|210
|128
|6
|5
|302
|238
|Kent St.
|5
|2
|260
|250
|6
|5
|353
|368
|Ohio
|3
|4
|206
|202
|3
|8
|261
|343
|Buffalo
|2
|6
|219
|262
|4
|8
|351
|359
|Akron
|1
|6
|148
|247
|2
|9
|224
|425
|Bowl. Green
|1
|6
|170
|278
|3
|8
|236
|358
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|6
|2
|253
|254
|8
|4
|369
|402
|C. Michigan
|5
|2
|244
|194
|7
|4
|365
|304
|E. Michigan
|4
|3
|219
|205
|7
|4
|362
|303
|Toledo
|4
|3
|232
|167
|6
|5
|361
|238
|W. Michigan
|4
|4
|261
|252
|7
|5
|370
|343
|Ball St.
|4
|4
|209
|192
|6
|6
|293
|318
Tuesday
Ball St. 20, Buffalo 3
W. Michigan 42, N. Illinois 21
Friday
E. Michigan at C. Michigan, noon
Ohio at Bowling Green, noon
Saturday*
Miami (OH) at Kent St., noon
Akron at Toledo, noon
*End of regular season
Soccer
MEN
NCAA DIVISION I TOURNAMENT
Third Round
Saturday
Hofstra at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Saint Louis at Duke, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 8 p.m.
West Virginia at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Sunday
Providence at Georgetown, noon
Kentucky at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
New Hampshire at Oregon State, 9 p.m.
NAIA TOURNAMENT
At Decatur, Ala.
Tuesday
MidAmerica Nazarene vs. Ottawa (Ariz.), 2 p.m.
Columbia (Mo.) vs. Marymount California, 5 p.m.
Thursday
Missouri Valley vs. Keiser (Fla.), 11 a.m.
Central Methodist (Mo.) vs. G1 winner, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma Wesleyan vs. G2 winner, 5 p.m.
Mobile (Ala.) vs. Indiana Tech, 8 p.m.
Dec. 4
G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 2 p.m.
G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 5 p.m.
Dec. 6
Championship, 3 p.m.
