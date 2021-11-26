Friday, November 26, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|325
|182
|New England
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|300
|177
|Miami
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|201
|269
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|178
|320
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|291
|254
|Indianapolis
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|309
|245
|Houston
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|150
|271
|Jacksonville
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|159
|262
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|247
|230
|Cincinnati
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|268
|216
|Pittsburgh
|5
|4
|1
|.550
|214
|226
|Cleveland
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|244
|251
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|281
|250
|L.A. Chargers
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|260
|265
|Las Vegas
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|259
|295
|Denver
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|200
|183
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|326
|250
|Philadelphia
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|297
|260
|Washington
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|212
|267
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|189
|246
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|309
|222
|Carolina
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|226
|220
|New Orleans
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|257
|249
|Atlanta
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|178
|288
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|247
|214
|Minnesota
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|255
|242
|Chicago
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|179
|254
|Detroit
|0
|10
|1
|.045
|174
|289
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|310
|202
|L.A. Rams
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|271
|227
|San Francisco
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|246
|222
|Seattle
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|194
|209
Nov. 25
Chicago 16, Detroit 14
Las Vegas 36, Dallas 33, OT
Buffalo 31, New Orleans 6
Sunday
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Houston, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at New England, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Byes: Kansas City, Arizona
Monday
Seattle at Washington, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday
Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.
Dec. 5
Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Byes: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay
Dec. 6
New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.
CHICAGO 16,
DETROIT 14
|Chicago
|0
|13
|0
|3
|—
|16
|Detroit
|7
|0
|7
|0
|—
|14
First Quarter
Det—J.Reynolds 39 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 9:26.
Second Quarter
Chi—FG Santos 28, 13:24.
Chi—J.Graham 17 pass from Dalton (Santos kick), 4:29.
Chi—FG Santos 43, :00.
Third Quarter
Det—Hockenson 17 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 1:46.
Fourth Quarter
Chi—FG Santos 28, :00.
A—56,355.
|Chi
|Det
|First downs
|21
|14
|Total Net Yards
|378
|239
|Rushes-yards
|29-68
|19-76
|Passing
|310
|163
|Punt Returns
|4-39
|2-9
|Kickoff Returns
|3-59
|3-84
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-39-1
|21-25-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|1-8
|Punts
|4-45.75
|6-50.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-50
|10-67
|Time of Possession
|32:56
|27:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Chicago, Montgomery 17-46, Dalton 6-11, Herbert 4-9, Mooney 1-2, Grant 1-0. Detroit, J.Williams 15-65, Igwebuike 1-11, Swift 3-0.
PASSING—Chicago, Dalton 24-39-1-317. Detroit, Goff 21-25-0-171.
RECEIVING—Chicago, Kmet 8-65, Mooney 5-123, Byrd 4-42, Montgomery 3-28, J.Graham 2-34, Grant 2-25. Detroit, J.Williams 5-18, St. Brown 4-23, J.Reynolds 3-70, Hockenson 3-35, Raymond 3-16, Swift 3-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Chicago, Santos 53.
