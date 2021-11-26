The Journal Gazette
 
FOOTBALL

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 7 4 0 .636 325 182
New England 7 4 0 .636 300 177
Miami 4 7 0 .364 201 269
N.Y. Jets 2 8 0 .200 178 320

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 8 3 0 .727 291 254
Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 309 245
Houston 2 8 0 .200 150 271
Jacksonville 2 8 0 .200 159 262

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 7 3 0 .700 247 230
Cincinnati 6 4 0 .600 268 216
Pittsburgh 5 4 1 .550 214 226
Cleveland 6 5 0 .545 244 251

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 281 250
L.A. Chargers 6 4 0 .600 260 265
Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 259 295
Denver 5 5 0 .500 200 183

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 7 4 0 .636 326 250
Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 297 260
Washington 4 6 0 .400 212 267
N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 189 246

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 7 3 0 .700 309 222
Carolina 5 6 0 .455 226 220
New Orleans 5 6 0 .455 257 249
Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 178 288

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 247 214
Minnesota 5 5 0 .500 255 242
Chicago 4 7 0 .364 179 254
Detroit 0 10 1 .045 174 289

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 9 2 0 .818 310 202
L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 271 227
San Francisco 5 5 0 .500 246 222
Seattle 3 7 0 .300 194 209

Nov. 25

Chicago 16, Detroit 14

Las Vegas 36, Dallas 33, OT

Buffalo 31, New Orleans 6

Sunday

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Houston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at New England, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Byes: Kansas City, Arizona

Monday

Seattle at Washington, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday

Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Dec. 5

Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Byes: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay

Dec. 6

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

CHICAGO 16,

DETROIT 14

Chicago 0 13 0 3 16
Detroit 7 0 7 0 14

First Quarter

Det—J.Reynolds 39 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 9:26.

Second Quarter

Chi—FG Santos 28, 13:24.

Chi—J.Graham 17 pass from Dalton (Santos kick), 4:29.

Chi—FG Santos 43, :00.

Third Quarter

Det—Hockenson 17 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 1:46.

Fourth Quarter

Chi—FG Santos 28, :00.

A—56,355.

Chi Det
First downs 21 14
Total Net Yards 378 239
Rushes-yards 29-68 19-76
Passing 310 163
Punt Returns 4-39 2-9
Kickoff Returns 3-59 3-84
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 24-39-1 21-25-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 1-8
Punts 4-45.75 6-50.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-1
Penalties-Yards 5-50 10-67
Time of Possession 32:56 27:04

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Chicago, Montgomery 17-46, Dalton 6-11, Herbert 4-9, Mooney 1-2, Grant 1-0. Detroit, J.Williams 15-65, Igwebuike 1-11, Swift 3-0.

PASSING—Chicago, Dalton 24-39-1-317. Detroit, Goff 21-25-0-171.

RECEIVING—Chicago, Kmet 8-65, Mooney 5-123, Byrd 4-42, Montgomery 3-28, J.Graham 2-34, Grant 2-25. Detroit, J.Williams 5-18, St. Brown 4-23, J.Reynolds 3-70, Hockenson 3-35, Raymond 3-16, Swift 3-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Chicago, Santos 53.

