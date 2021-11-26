NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 19 14 2 3 31 73 48 Toronto 21 14 6 1 29 57 47 Tampa Bay 18 11 4 3 25 59 52 Detroit 21 9 9 3 21 58 69 Boston 16 10 6 0 20 51 44 Buffalo 19 7 10 2 16 54 66 Montreal 21 5 14 2 12 47 76 Ottawa 17 4 12 1 9 44 65

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 18 14 3 1 29 58 36 Washington 20 12 3 5 29 70 47 N.Y. Rangers 19 12 4 3 27 55 52 Columbus 17 11 6 0 22 60 51 Pittsburgh 19 9 6 4 22 58 53 New Jersey 17 8 5 4 20 50 52 Philadelphia 18 8 6 4 20 44 50 N.Y. Islanders 16 5 9 2 12 32 51

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 19 12 6 1 25 67 61 St. Louis 19 10 7 2 22 63 53 Winnipeg 19 9 6 4 22 55 51 Colorado 16 10 5 1 21 66 51 Nashville 19 10 8 1 21 52 55 Dallas 17 8 7 2 18 47 52 Chicago 19 6 11 2 14 42 63 Arizona 20 4 14 2 10 37 74

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 20 12 3 5 29 68 38 Edmonton 19 14 5 0 28 74 57 Vegas 20 12 8 0 24 64 61 Anaheim 20 10 7 3 23 65 56 San Jose 19 10 8 1 21 52 54 Los Angeles 19 8 8 3 19 49 52 Vancouver 20 6 12 2 14 47 66 Seattle 19 6 12 1 13 54 69

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Wednesday

Boston 5, Buffalo 1

Columbus 3, Winnipeg 0

Pittsburgh 4, Vancouver 1

Florida 2, Philadelphia 1, OT

Washington 6, Montreal 3

Detroit 4, St. Louis 2

Minnesota 3, New Jersey 2, SO

N.Y. Rangers 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Vegas 5, Nashville 2

Colorado 5, Anaheim 2

Seattle 2, Carolina 1

Toronto 6, Los Angeles 2

Edmonton 5, Arizona 3

San Jose 6, Ottawa 3

Thursday

No games scheduled

Today

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

LATE WEDNESDAY

DETROIT 4,

ST. LOUIS 2

St. Louis 1 0 1 — 2 Detroit 1 1 2 — 4

First Period—1, St. Louis, Buchnevich 5 (Saad, Kyrou), 10:11 (pp). 2, Detroit, Raymond 8 (Larkin, Bertuzzi), 13:48. Penalties—Rasmussen, DET (Slashing), 8:55.

Second Period—3, Detroit, Larkin 10 (Leddy, Fabbri), 7:45. Penalties—None.

Third Period—4, St. Louis, Perron 7 (Perunovich, Kyrou), 1:11. 5, Detroit, Erne 3 (Namestnikov), 4:38. 6, Detroit, Fabbri 4 (Hronek), 18:45 (en). Penalties—Oesterle, DET (Interference), 8:52; Seider, DET (Cross Checking), 12:45.

Shots on Goal—St. Louis 11-11-15—37. Detroit 11-3-9—23.

Power-play opportunities—St. Louis 1 of 3; Detroit 0 of 0.

Goalies—St. Louis, Husso 2-1-0 (22 shots-19 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 5-3-3 (37-35).

A—18,591 (20,000). T—2:24.

Referees—Beaudry Halkidis, Garrett Rank. Linesmen—Devin Berg, Jonathan Deschamps.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 13 11 2 0 0 22 50 30 Reading 13 6 3 3 1 16 39 39 Maine 12 6 4 2 0 14 41 38 Adirondack 13 5 7 1 0 11 34 46 Trois-Rivieres 12 5 7 0 0 10 37 42 Worcester 12 4 7 0 1 9 34 44

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Orlando 15 9 5 1 0 19 47 42 Florida 14 7 3 1 3 18 44 39 Jacksonville 15 7 6 1 1 16 40 43 Atlanta 12 7 4 1 0 15 35 34 Norfolk 14 7 7 0 0 14 40 45 Greenville 12 5 7 0 0 10 33 33 S. Carolina 11 5 6 0 0 10 28 32

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 14 9 5 0 0 18 60 41 KOMETS 14 8 4 2 0 18 43 36 Cincinnati 13 8 5 0 0 16 42 35 Kalamazoo 11 7 4 0 0 14 38 34 Wheeling 12 6 6 0 0 12 41 42 Iowa 14 4 8 2 0 10 41 64 Indy 13 4 8 0 1 9 38 49

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 14 9 5 0 0 18 51 42 Idaho 15 9 6 0 0 18 44 35 Tulsa 10 6 3 0 1 13 28 24 Wichita 12 6 5 1 0 13 37 30 Rapid City 13 5 6 1 1 12 40 43 Kansas City 14 6 8 0 0 12 43 47 Allen 13 4 7 2 0 10 42 61

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday

Jacksonville 5, Florida 4

Kalamazoo 4, KOMETS 3

Maine 4, Worcester 2

Newfoundland 6, Adirondack 3

Trois-Rivieres 5, Reading 1

Wheeling 5, Indy 1

Cincinnati 9, Toledo 2

Iowa 4, Kansas City 1

Rapid City 2, Wichita 1

Idaho 4, Allen 2

Thursday

Orlando 3, Norfolk 1

Atlanta 4, Greenville 3

Toledo 3, KOMETS 2, OT

Today

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

WALLEYE 3,

KOMETS 2, OT

Toledo 1 1 0 1 — 3 Fort Wayne 1 0 1 0 — 2

1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Graber 3 (Baldwin, Jermain), 0:48. 2, Toledo, Hensick 10 (Gazzola, Dickinson), 6:40 (PP). Penalties—Ghafari Tol (tripping), 3:46; Murphy Fw (tripping), 6:11; Baldwin Fw (holding the stick), 9:53; McIlmurray Tol (slashing), 18:44.

2nd Period—3, Toledo, Hensick 11 (Gazzola, Dickinson), 13:49. Penalties—Fraser Tol (unsportsmanlike conduct), 13:39; Jones Fw (interference on the goalkeeper), 13:39; Dickinson Tol (slashing), 14:15; Ghafari Tol (roughing), 18:36; Busch Fw (roughing, roughing), 18:36.

3rd Period—4, Fort Wayne, Busch 2 (Graber, McIvor), 6:52. Penalties—No Penalties

1st OT Period—5, Toledo, Dickinson 9 (Berry), 6:51. Penalties—No Penalties

Shots on Goal—Toledo 10-9-5-3-27. Fort Wayne 6-16-8-6-36.

Power Play Opportunities—Toledo 1 / 3; Fort Wayne 0 / 3.

Goalies—Toledo, Christopoulos 5-2-0-0 (36 shots-34 saves). Fort Wayne, Harvey 4-0-1-0 (27 shots-24 saves).

A—7,877.

Referee—Jacob Rekucki.Linesmen—Christopher Williams, Logan Bellgraph.

LATE WEDNESDAY

WINGS 4, KOMETS 3

Fort Wayne 2 1 0 — 3 Kalamazoo 2 2 0 — 4

1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Jones 3 (Jones), 2:35. 2, Kalamazoo, Iacopelli 1 (Saccoman, Bradford), 7:27 (PP). 3, Kalamazoo, Blaney 1 (Sorenson, Slaker), 8:58. 4, Fort Wayne, King 1 (Jones, Petruzzelli), 16:37. Penalties—Graber Fw (high-sticking), 5:28; Saccoman Kal (roughing), 20:00.

2nd Period—5, Kalamazoo, Lambdin 2 (Miller, Jordan), 3:48. 6, Fort Wayne, Jermain 1 (McIvor, Barnaby), 12:09. 7, Kalamazoo, Bradford 3 (Jordan, Betzold), 13:12. Penalties—Iacopelli Kal (interference), 10:08; Baldwin Fw (roughing), 16:54; Graber Fw (roughing, cross-checking), 16:54; Sorenson Kal (roughing), 16:54.

3rd Period—No Scoring. Penalties—Huffnagle Fw (fighting - major), 9:44; Blaney Kal (fighting - major), 9:44; Jones Fw (cross-checking), 10:22; Graber Fw (high-sticking), 13:03; Betzold Kal (high-sticking), 13:10; Barnaby Fw (roughing, fighting - major), 18:09; Murray Kal (fighting - major), 18:09.

Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 6-9-11-26. Kalamazoo 6-15-6-27.

Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 0 / 3; Kalamazoo 1 / 6.

Goalies—Fort Wayne, Patera 3-3-1-0 (27 shots-23 saves). Kalamazoo, Greaves 5-3-0-0 (26 shots-23 saves).

A—2,983.

Referee—Rocco Stachowiak. Linesmen—Christopher Williams, Logan Bellgraph.