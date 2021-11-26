Friday, November 26, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|19
|14
|2
|3
|31
|73
|48
|Toronto
|21
|14
|6
|1
|29
|57
|47
|Tampa Bay
|18
|11
|4
|3
|25
|59
|52
|Detroit
|21
|9
|9
|3
|21
|58
|69
|Boston
|16
|10
|6
|0
|20
|51
|44
|Buffalo
|19
|7
|10
|2
|16
|54
|66
|Montreal
|21
|5
|14
|2
|12
|47
|76
|Ottawa
|17
|4
|12
|1
|9
|44
|65
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|18
|14
|3
|1
|29
|58
|36
|Washington
|20
|12
|3
|5
|29
|70
|47
|N.Y. Rangers
|19
|12
|4
|3
|27
|55
|52
|Columbus
|17
|11
|6
|0
|22
|60
|51
|Pittsburgh
|19
|9
|6
|4
|22
|58
|53
|New Jersey
|17
|8
|5
|4
|20
|50
|52
|Philadelphia
|18
|8
|6
|4
|20
|44
|50
|N.Y. Islanders
|16
|5
|9
|2
|12
|32
|51
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|19
|12
|6
|1
|25
|67
|61
|St. Louis
|19
|10
|7
|2
|22
|63
|53
|Winnipeg
|19
|9
|6
|4
|22
|55
|51
|Colorado
|16
|10
|5
|1
|21
|66
|51
|Nashville
|19
|10
|8
|1
|21
|52
|55
|Dallas
|17
|8
|7
|2
|18
|47
|52
|Chicago
|19
|6
|11
|2
|14
|42
|63
|Arizona
|20
|4
|14
|2
|10
|37
|74
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|20
|12
|3
|5
|29
|68
|38
|Edmonton
|19
|14
|5
|0
|28
|74
|57
|Vegas
|20
|12
|8
|0
|24
|64
|61
|Anaheim
|20
|10
|7
|3
|23
|65
|56
|San Jose
|19
|10
|8
|1
|21
|52
|54
|Los Angeles
|19
|8
|8
|3
|19
|49
|52
|Vancouver
|20
|6
|12
|2
|14
|47
|66
|Seattle
|19
|6
|12
|1
|13
|54
|69
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Wednesday
Boston 5, Buffalo 1
Columbus 3, Winnipeg 0
Pittsburgh 4, Vancouver 1
Florida 2, Philadelphia 1, OT
Washington 6, Montreal 3
Detroit 4, St. Louis 2
Minnesota 3, New Jersey 2, SO
N.Y. Rangers 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Vegas 5, Nashville 2
Colorado 5, Anaheim 2
Seattle 2, Carolina 1
Toronto 6, Los Angeles 2
Edmonton 5, Arizona 3
San Jose 6, Ottawa 3
Thursday
No games scheduled
Today
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Anaheim, 4 p.m.
Florida at Washington, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Nashville, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
LATE WEDNESDAY
DETROIT 4,
ST. LOUIS 2
|St. Louis
|1
|0
|1
|—
|2
|Detroit
|1
|1
|2
|—
|4
First Period—1, St. Louis, Buchnevich 5 (Saad, Kyrou), 10:11 (pp). 2, Detroit, Raymond 8 (Larkin, Bertuzzi), 13:48. Penalties—Rasmussen, DET (Slashing), 8:55.
Second Period—3, Detroit, Larkin 10 (Leddy, Fabbri), 7:45. Penalties—None.
Third Period—4, St. Louis, Perron 7 (Perunovich, Kyrou), 1:11. 5, Detroit, Erne 3 (Namestnikov), 4:38. 6, Detroit, Fabbri 4 (Hronek), 18:45 (en). Penalties—Oesterle, DET (Interference), 8:52; Seider, DET (Cross Checking), 12:45.
Shots on Goal—St. Louis 11-11-15—37. Detroit 11-3-9—23.
Power-play opportunities—St. Louis 1 of 3; Detroit 0 of 0.
Goalies—St. Louis, Husso 2-1-0 (22 shots-19 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 5-3-3 (37-35).
A—18,591 (20,000). T—2:24.
Referees—Beaudry Halkidis, Garrett Rank. Linesmen—Devin Berg, Jonathan Deschamps.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|13
|11
|2
|0
|0
|22
|50
|30
|Reading
|13
|6
|3
|3
|1
|16
|39
|39
|Maine
|12
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|41
|38
|Adirondack
|13
|5
|7
|1
|0
|11
|34
|46
|Trois-Rivieres
|12
|5
|7
|0
|0
|10
|37
|42
|Worcester
|12
|4
|7
|0
|1
|9
|34
|44
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Orlando
|15
|9
|5
|1
|0
|19
|47
|42
|Florida
|14
|7
|3
|1
|3
|18
|44
|39
|Jacksonville
|15
|7
|6
|1
|1
|16
|40
|43
|Atlanta
|12
|7
|4
|1
|0
|15
|35
|34
|Norfolk
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|40
|45
|Greenville
|12
|5
|7
|0
|0
|10
|33
|33
|S. Carolina
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|28
|32
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|18
|60
|41
|KOMETS
|14
|8
|4
|2
|0
|18
|43
|36
|Cincinnati
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|42
|35
|Kalamazoo
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|38
|34
|Wheeling
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|41
|42
|Iowa
|14
|4
|8
|2
|0
|10
|41
|64
|Indy
|13
|4
|8
|0
|1
|9
|38
|49
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|18
|51
|42
|Idaho
|15
|9
|6
|0
|0
|18
|44
|35
|Tulsa
|10
|6
|3
|0
|1
|13
|28
|24
|Wichita
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0
|13
|37
|30
|Rapid City
|13
|5
|6
|1
|1
|12
|40
|43
|Kansas City
|14
|6
|8
|0
|0
|12
|43
|47
|Allen
|13
|4
|7
|2
|0
|10
|42
|61
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Wednesday
Jacksonville 5, Florida 4
Kalamazoo 4, KOMETS 3
Maine 4, Worcester 2
Newfoundland 6, Adirondack 3
Trois-Rivieres 5, Reading 1
Wheeling 5, Indy 1
Cincinnati 9, Toledo 2
Iowa 4, Kansas City 1
Rapid City 2, Wichita 1
Idaho 4, Allen 2
Thursday
Orlando 3, Norfolk 1
Atlanta 4, Greenville 3
Toledo 3, KOMETS 2, OT
Today
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
WALLEYE 3,
KOMETS 2, OT
|Toledo
|1
|1
|0
|1
|—
|3
|Fort Wayne
|1
|0
|1
|0
|—
|2
1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Graber 3 (Baldwin, Jermain), 0:48. 2, Toledo, Hensick 10 (Gazzola, Dickinson), 6:40 (PP). Penalties—Ghafari Tol (tripping), 3:46; Murphy Fw (tripping), 6:11; Baldwin Fw (holding the stick), 9:53; McIlmurray Tol (slashing), 18:44.
2nd Period—3, Toledo, Hensick 11 (Gazzola, Dickinson), 13:49. Penalties—Fraser Tol (unsportsmanlike conduct), 13:39; Jones Fw (interference on the goalkeeper), 13:39; Dickinson Tol (slashing), 14:15; Ghafari Tol (roughing), 18:36; Busch Fw (roughing, roughing), 18:36.
3rd Period—4, Fort Wayne, Busch 2 (Graber, McIvor), 6:52. Penalties—No Penalties
1st OT Period—5, Toledo, Dickinson 9 (Berry), 6:51. Penalties—No Penalties
Shots on Goal—Toledo 10-9-5-3-27. Fort Wayne 6-16-8-6-36.
Power Play Opportunities—Toledo 1 / 3; Fort Wayne 0 / 3.
Goalies—Toledo, Christopoulos 5-2-0-0 (36 shots-34 saves). Fort Wayne, Harvey 4-0-1-0 (27 shots-24 saves).
A—7,877.
Referee—Jacob Rekucki.Linesmen—Christopher Williams, Logan Bellgraph.
LATE WEDNESDAY
WINGS 4, KOMETS 3
|Fort Wayne
|2
|1
|0
|—
|3
|Kalamazoo
|2
|2
|0
|—
|4
1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Jones 3 (Jones), 2:35. 2, Kalamazoo, Iacopelli 1 (Saccoman, Bradford), 7:27 (PP). 3, Kalamazoo, Blaney 1 (Sorenson, Slaker), 8:58. 4, Fort Wayne, King 1 (Jones, Petruzzelli), 16:37. Penalties—Graber Fw (high-sticking), 5:28; Saccoman Kal (roughing), 20:00.
2nd Period—5, Kalamazoo, Lambdin 2 (Miller, Jordan), 3:48. 6, Fort Wayne, Jermain 1 (McIvor, Barnaby), 12:09. 7, Kalamazoo, Bradford 3 (Jordan, Betzold), 13:12. Penalties—Iacopelli Kal (interference), 10:08; Baldwin Fw (roughing), 16:54; Graber Fw (roughing, cross-checking), 16:54; Sorenson Kal (roughing), 16:54.
3rd Period—No Scoring. Penalties—Huffnagle Fw (fighting - major), 9:44; Blaney Kal (fighting - major), 9:44; Jones Fw (cross-checking), 10:22; Graber Fw (high-sticking), 13:03; Betzold Kal (high-sticking), 13:10; Barnaby Fw (roughing, fighting - major), 18:09; Murray Kal (fighting - major), 18:09.
Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 6-9-11-26. Kalamazoo 6-15-6-27.
Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 0 / 3; Kalamazoo 1 / 6.
Goalies—Fort Wayne, Patera 3-3-1-0 (27 shots-23 saves). Kalamazoo, Greaves 5-3-0-0 (26 shots-23 saves).
A—2,983.
Referee—Rocco Stachowiak. Linesmen—Christopher Williams, Logan Bellgraph.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story