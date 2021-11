MLS

PLAYOFFS

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

Eastern Conference

Sun.: No. 3 Nashville at No. 2 Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.

Tue.: No. 4 New York City FC at No. 1 New England, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Nov. 25: No. 4 Portland 1, No. 1 Colorado 0

Sun.: No. 7 Real Salt Lake at No. 3 Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.

CONFERENCE FINALS

Eastern Conference

Dec. 4-5

Semifinal winners, TBD

Western Conference

Dec. 4-5

No. 4 Portland vs. No. 7 Real Salt Lake/No. 3 Sporting Kansas City, TBD

MLS CUP

Dec. 11

Conference Champions, 3 p.m.