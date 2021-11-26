TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated WR Marquez Stevenson from the injured reseerve list. Elevated DT Eli Ankou and DT Brandin Bryant from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Returned TE Mitchell Wilcox to the active roster from reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Nate Orchard to the practice squad. Released RB Kerrith Whyte from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

NHL

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Claimed RW Nathan Bastian off waivers from Seattle. Placed F Jesper Boqvist on injured reserve retroactive to 11/18.

ECHL

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Joshua Owings from reserve list. Placed F Shawn Boudrias on reserve list.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Frank Hora and Tommy Besinger from reserve list. Placed F Ben Freeman and F Lincoln Griffin on reserve list.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated F Cole Golka from reserve list. Loaned D Adrien Beraldo to Iowa (AHL).

MAINE MARINERS — Activated F Devon Paliani and F Andrew Ramano from reserve list. Loaned F Nick Master to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed F Marty Quince.