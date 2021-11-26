Friday, November 26, 2021 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
FOOTBALL
NFL
BUFFALO BILLS — Activated WR Marquez Stevenson from the injured reseerve list. Elevated DT Eli Ankou and DT Brandin Bryant from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Returned TE Mitchell Wilcox to the active roster from reserve/COVID-19 list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Nate Orchard to the practice squad. Released RB Kerrith Whyte from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
NHL
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Claimed RW Nathan Bastian off waivers from Seattle. Placed F Jesper Boqvist on injured reserve retroactive to 11/18.
ECHL
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Joshua Owings from reserve list. Placed F Shawn Boudrias on reserve list.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Frank Hora and Tommy Besinger from reserve list. Placed F Ben Freeman and F Lincoln Griffin on reserve list.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated F Cole Golka from reserve list. Loaned D Adrien Beraldo to Iowa (AHL).
MAINE MARINERS — Activated F Devon Paliani and F Andrew Ramano from reserve list. Loaned F Nick Master to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed F Marty Quince.
