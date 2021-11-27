Saturday, November 27, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|New York
|10
|9
|.526
|4
|Philadelphia
|10
|9
|.526
|4
|Boston
|10
|10
|.500
|4½
|Toronto
|9
|11
|.450
|5½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Washington
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Charlotte
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Atlanta
|11
|9
|.550
|1½
|Orlando
|4
|16
|.200
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Milwaukee
|11
|8
|.579
|1½
|Cleveland
|9
|10
|.474
|3½
|Indiana
|9
|12
|.429
|4½
|Detroit
|4
|15
|.211
|8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Memphis
|9
|10
|.474
|2
|San Antonio
|5
|13
|.278
|5½
|New Orleans
|4
|16
|.200
|7½
|Houston
|2
|16
|.111
|8½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Portland
|10
|9
|.526
|2½
|Denver
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Minnesota
|9
|10
|.474
|3½
|Oklahoma City
|6
|13
|.316
|6½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|16
|2
|.889
|—
|Phoenix
|16
|3
|.842
|½
|L.A. Clippers
|11
|8
|.579
|5½
|L.A. Lakers
|10
|10
|.500
|7
|Sacramento
|7
|12
|.368
|9½
Thursday
No games scheduled
Friday
L.A. Clippers 107, Detroit 96
Chicago 123, Orlando 88
Charlotte 133, Minnesota 115
Phoenix 118, New York 97
Atlanta 132, Memphis 100
Toronto at Indiana, late
Washington 101, Oklahoma City 99
San Antonio 96, Boston 88
Milwaukee at Denver, late
New Orleans at Utah, late
Portland at Golden State, late
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, late
Today
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Houston, 8 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.
Sunday
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Memphis, 6 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Monday
Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Denver at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
INDIANA 114,
TORONTO 97
TORONTO (97): Barnes 5-9 7-9 17, Siakam 7-17 2-3 17, Achiuwa 4-7 1-2 9, Trent Jr. 4-11 4-4 13, VanVleet 10-21 2-3 26, Banton 1-2 0-0 2, Boucher 4-8 0-1 9, Champagnie 0-1 0-0 0, Mykhailiuk 1-6 0-0 2, Bonga 0-1 0-0 0, Flynn 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 37-89 16-22 97.
INDIANA (114): Holiday 1-6 0-0 2, Sabonis 8-15 6-7 23, Turner 7-14 0-0 17, Brogdon 4-10 2-2 11, LeVert 8-15 0-0 19, Craig 5-6 0-1 11, Duarte 5-14 1-1 12, Martin 7-13 0-0 15, McConnell 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 47-97 9-11 114.
|Toronto
|35
|22
|24
|16
|—
|97
|Indiana
|31
|35
|26
|22
|—
|114
3-Point Goals—Toronto 7-30 (VanVleet 4-10, Boucher 1-3, Siakam 1-4, Trent Jr. 1-5, Flynn 0-2, Mykhailiuk 0-3, Achiuwa 0-1, Banton 0-1, Bonga 0-1), Indiana 11-39 (LeVert 3-5, Turner 3-7, Sabonis 1-3, Brogdon 1-5, Martin 1-6, Duarte 1-8, Holiday 0-4, Craig 1-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Toronto 41 (Siakam 12), Indiana 53 (Sabonis 18). Assists—Toronto 17 (Barnes, Siakam, VanVleet 4), Indiana 31 (Brogdon 12). Total Fouls—Toronto 18, Indiana 19. A—13,508 (20,000).
CHICAGO 123,
ORLANDO 88
CHICAGO (123): DeRozan 7-16 6-6 23, Green 2-7 0-0 5, Vucevic 7-13 1-5 16, Ball 4-7 1-2 13, LaVine 8-14 2-2 21, Brown Jr. 2-3 0-0 5, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Jones Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Bradley 2-2 0-0 4, Caruso 2-5 0-0 4, Dosunmu 3-4 0-0 8, Dotson 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, White 9-11 0-1 20. Totals 48-86 10-16 123.
ORLANDO (88): Carter Jr. 8-15 8-10 26, F.Wagner 6-14 3-4 15, Bamba 2-6 0-0 4, Harris 1-4 0-0 2, Suggs 5-10 2-4 14, Brazdeikis 1-3 0-0 2, Okeke 2-7 0-0 5, M.Wagner 2-8 5-5 9, Ross 2-6 0-0 5, Hampton 1-4 3-7 6, Mulder 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 30-80 21-30 88.
|Chicago
|27
|28
|35
|33
|—
|123
|Orlando
|27
|19
|23
|19
|—
|88
3-Point Goals—Chicago 17-34 (Ball 4-7, DeRozan 3-3, LaVine 3-7, Dosunmu 2-3, White 2-4, Brown Jr. 1-2, Green 1-2, Vucevic 1-4, Caruso 0-1, Thomas 0-1), Orlando 7-32 (Suggs 2-4, Carter Jr. 2-6, Hampton 1-2, Ross 1-3, Okeke 1-4, Mulder 0-2, F.Wagner 0-3, M.Wagner 0-5, Bamba 0-1, Brazdeikis 0-1, Harris 0-1). Fouled Out—Chicago 1 (Jones Jr.), Orlando None. Rebounds—Chicago 47 (Green, Vucevic 8), Orlando 36 (Carter Jr. 10). Assists—Chicago 32 (Ball 6), Orlando 18 (F.Wagner, Harris 4). Total Fouls—Chicago 24, Orlando 16. A—18,236 (18,846).
LEADERS
Through Nov. 24
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Curry, GS
|17
|155
|77
|479
|28.2
|Durant, BKN
|18
|185
|102
|505
|28.1
|Antkounmpo, MIL
|18
|171
|126
|490
|27.2
|George, LAC
|18
|173
|75
|475
|26.4
|Jokic, DEN
|14
|144
|56
|369
|26.4
|LaVine, CHI
|19
|182
|77
|495
|26.1
|DeRozan, CHI
|19
|172
|131
|491
|25.8
|Morant, MEM
|18
|170
|85
|456
|25.3
|Young, ATL
|19
|169
|95
|481
|25.3
|Tatum, BOS
|19
|170
|85
|478
|25.2
|Doncic, DAL
|14
|130
|54
|350
|25.0
|Davis, LAL
|19
|182
|91
|462
|24.3
|Butler, MIA
|16
|129
|119
|383
|23.9
|Mitchell, UTA
|17
|147
|53
|397
|23.4
|Beal, WAS
|15
|132
|58
|349
|23.3
|Booker, PHO
|18
|153
|68
|416
|23.1
|Edwards, MIN
|18
|154
|44
|411
|22.8
|Towns, MIN
|18
|144
|70
|408
|22.7
|Lillard, POR
|18
|137
|76
|402
|22.3
|Herro, MIA
|18
|149
|41
|392
|21.8
G League
Wednesday
Motor City 122, Grand Rapids 103
Rio Grande Valley 134, Austin 99
Thursday
No games scheduled
Friday
Rio Grande Valley 112, Birmingham 105
Greensboro 115, Texas 110
Memphis 103, Austin 94
Stockton 102, Salt Lake City 84
G League Ignite at Santa Cruz, late
Today
Raptors at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Iowa at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Austin, 8 p.m.
Greensboro at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday
College Park at Capital City, 3 p.m.
Raptors at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
G League Ignite at Stockton, 5 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
Birmingham at Rio Grande Valley, 7 p.m.
Monday
Iowa at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
G League Ignite at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
