Saturday, November 27, 2021 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 14 5 .737
New York 10 9 .526 4
Philadelphia 10 9 .526 4
Boston 10 10 .500
Toronto 9 11 .450

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 12 7 .632
Washington 12 7 .632
Charlotte 13 8 .619
Atlanta 11 9 .550
Orlando 4 16 .200

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 13 7 .650
Milwaukee 11 8 .579
Cleveland 9 10 .474
Indiana 9 12 .429
Detroit 4 15 .211

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Dallas 10 7 .588
Memphis 9 10 .474 2
San Antonio 5 13 .278
New Orleans 4 16 .200
Houston 2 16 .111

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 12 6 .667
Portland 10 9 .526
Denver 9 9 .500 3
Minnesota 9 10 .474
Oklahoma City 6 13 .316

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Golden State 16 2 .889
Phoenix 16 3 .842 ½
L.A. Clippers 11 8 .579
L.A. Lakers 10 10 .500 7
Sacramento 7 12 .368

Thursday

No games scheduled

Friday

L.A. Clippers 107, Detroit 96

Chicago 123, Orlando 88

Charlotte 133, Minnesota 115

Phoenix 118, New York 97

Atlanta 132, Memphis 100

Toronto at Indiana, late

Washington 101, Oklahoma City 99

San Antonio 96, Boston 88

Milwaukee at Denver, late

New Orleans at Utah, late

Portland at Golden State, late

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, late

Today

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Houston, 8 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sunday

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday

Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Denver at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

INDIANA 114,

TORONTO 97

TORONTO (97): Barnes 5-9 7-9 17, Siakam 7-17 2-3 17, Achiuwa 4-7 1-2 9, Trent Jr. 4-11 4-4 13, VanVleet 10-21 2-3 26, Banton 1-2 0-0 2, Boucher 4-8 0-1 9, Champagnie 0-1 0-0 0, Mykhailiuk 1-6 0-0 2, Bonga 0-1 0-0 0, Flynn 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 37-89 16-22 97.

INDIANA (114): Holiday 1-6 0-0 2, Sabonis 8-15 6-7 23, Turner 7-14 0-0 17, Brogdon 4-10 2-2 11, LeVert 8-15 0-0 19, Craig 5-6 0-1 11, Duarte 5-14 1-1 12, Martin 7-13 0-0 15, McConnell 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 47-97 9-11 114.

Toronto 35 22 24 16 97
Indiana 31 35 26 22 114

3-Point Goals—Toronto 7-30 (VanVleet 4-10, Boucher 1-3, Siakam 1-4, Trent Jr. 1-5, Flynn 0-2, Mykhailiuk 0-3, Achiuwa 0-1, Banton 0-1, Bonga 0-1), Indiana 11-39 (LeVert 3-5, Turner 3-7, Sabonis 1-3, Brogdon 1-5, Martin 1-6, Duarte 1-8, Holiday 0-4, Craig 1-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Toronto 41 (Siakam 12), Indiana 53 (Sabonis 18). Assists—Toronto 17 (Barnes, Siakam, VanVleet 4), Indiana 31 (Brogdon 12). Total Fouls—Toronto 18, Indiana 19. A—13,508 (20,000).

CHICAGO 123,

ORLANDO 88

CHICAGO (123): DeRozan 7-16 6-6 23, Green 2-7 0-0 5, Vucevic 7-13 1-5 16, Ball 4-7 1-2 13, LaVine 8-14 2-2 21, Brown Jr. 2-3 0-0 5, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Jones Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Bradley 2-2 0-0 4, Caruso 2-5 0-0 4, Dosunmu 3-4 0-0 8, Dotson 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, White 9-11 0-1 20. Totals 48-86 10-16 123.

ORLANDO (88): Carter Jr. 8-15 8-10 26, F.Wagner 6-14 3-4 15, Bamba 2-6 0-0 4, Harris 1-4 0-0 2, Suggs 5-10 2-4 14, Brazdeikis 1-3 0-0 2, Okeke 2-7 0-0 5, M.Wagner 2-8 5-5 9, Ross 2-6 0-0 5, Hampton 1-4 3-7 6, Mulder 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 30-80 21-30 88.

Chicago 27 28 35 33 123
Orlando 27 19 23 19 88

3-Point Goals—Chicago 17-34 (Ball 4-7, DeRozan 3-3, LaVine 3-7, Dosunmu 2-3, White 2-4, Brown Jr. 1-2, Green 1-2, Vucevic 1-4, Caruso 0-1, Thomas 0-1), Orlando 7-32 (Suggs 2-4, Carter Jr. 2-6, Hampton 1-2, Ross 1-3, Okeke 1-4, Mulder 0-2, F.Wagner 0-3, M.Wagner 0-5, Bamba 0-1, Brazdeikis 0-1, Harris 0-1). Fouled Out—Chicago 1 (Jones Jr.), Orlando None. Rebounds—Chicago 47 (Green, Vucevic 8), Orlando 36 (Carter Jr. 10). Assists—Chicago 32 (Ball 6), Orlando 18 (F.Wagner, Harris 4). Total Fouls—Chicago 24, Orlando 16. A—18,236 (18,846).

LEADERS

Through Nov. 24

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
Curry, GS 17 155 77 479 28.2
Durant, BKN 18 185 102 505 28.1
Antkounmpo, MIL 18 171 126 490 27.2
George, LAC 18 173 75 475 26.4
Jokic, DEN 14 144 56 369 26.4
LaVine, CHI 19 182 77 495 26.1
DeRozan, CHI 19 172 131 491 25.8
Morant, MEM 18 170 85 456 25.3
Young, ATL 19 169 95 481 25.3
Tatum, BOS 19 170 85 478 25.2
Doncic, DAL 14 130 54 350 25.0
Davis, LAL 19 182 91 462 24.3
Butler, MIA 16 129 119 383 23.9
Mitchell, UTA 17 147 53 397 23.4
Beal, WAS 15 132 58 349 23.3
Booker, PHO 18 153 68 416 23.1
Edwards, MIN 18 154 44 411 22.8
Towns, MIN 18 144 70 408 22.7
Lillard, POR 18 137 76 402 22.3
Herro, MIA 18 149 41 392 21.8

G League

Wednesday

Motor City 122, Grand Rapids 103

Rio Grande Valley 134, Austin 99

Thursday

No games scheduled

Friday

Rio Grande Valley 112, Birmingham 105

Greensboro 115, Texas 110

Memphis 103, Austin 94

Stockton 102, Salt Lake City 84

G League Ignite at Santa Cruz, late

Today

Raptors at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Austin, 8 p.m.

Greensboro at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday

College Park at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Raptors at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

G League Ignite at Stockton, 5 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Rio Grande Valley, 7 p.m.

Monday

Iowa at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

G League Ignite at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

