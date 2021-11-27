Saturday, November 27, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
No. 3 PURDUE 97,
NEBRASKA-OMAHA 40
NEBRASKA-OMAHA (1-5): Fidler 1-5 0-0 2, Brougham 2-3 1-2 6, Lemetti 1-6 0-0 3, Roe 1-6 0-0 2, Hughes 6-9 0-0 13, Smith 2-6 0-0 5, Luedtke 0-8 0-0 0, Ferrarini 1-7 0-0 3, Tut 2-9 0-0 4, Arop 1-3 0-0 2, Evans 0-1 0-0 0, Frickenstein 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-63 1-2 40.
PURDUE (6-0): Furst 2-5 3-4 7, Edey 6-7 8-8 20, Hunter 2-4 0-0 4, Ivey 5-6 0-0 12, Stefanovic 1-4 2-3 5, Williams 7-11 0-0 14, Thompson 2-3 1-1 6, Gillis 2-2 1-1 6, Newman 4-9 5-5 16, Morton 1-2 0-0 3, Barrett 1-1 0-1 2, Frost 0-3 0-0 0, Martin 1-1 0-1 2, Wulbrun 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-59 20-24 97.
Halftime—Purdue 52-17. 3-Point Goals—Nebraska-Omaha 5-28 (Brougham 1-1, Hughes 1-1, Smith 1-2, Ferrarini 1-6, Lemetti 1-6, Evans 0-1, Roe 0-1, Tut 0-1, Arop 0-2, Fidler 0-2, Luedtke 0-5), Purdue 9-17 (Newman 3-7, Ivey 2-2, Gillis 1-1, Morton 1-1, Thompson 1-1, Stefanovic 1-3, Furst 0-1, Williams 0-1). Fouled Out—Tut. Rebounds—Nebraska-Omaha 20 (Luedtke 5), Purdue 51 (Williams 10). Assists—Nebraska-Omaha 8 (Ferrarini, Tut 2), Purdue 19 (Stefanovic 5). Total Fouls—Nebraska-Omaha 14, Purdue 6. A—14,804 (14,846).
PFW 74,
SE LOUISIANA 66
SE LOUISIANA (3-3): Gordon 3-7 0-0 6, Burkhardt 2-8 0-0 6, Clergeot 6-9 1-1 13, Hinton 3-8 4-6 10, Okafor 6-10 6-6 20, Kasperzyk 3-8 1-1 7, Caldwell 1-5 0-0 2, McFarlane 1-2 0-0 2, Warren 0-0 0-0 0, Strange 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 12-14 66.
PFW (3-1): Kpedi 7-9 2-4 16, Planutis 6-14 0-0 16, Chong Qui 3-6 0-0 6, Godfrey 7-13 1-4 19, Pipkins 1-6 3-5 5, Billups 1-8 3-4 6, Peterson 1-2 0-0 2, Benford 2-3 0-0 4, Walker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 9-17 74.
Halftime—PFW 34-28. 3-Point Goals—SE Louisiana 4-19 (Okafor 2-4, Burkhardt 2-7, Caldwell 0-1, Clergeot 0-2, Gordon 0-2, Kasperzyk 0-3), PFW 9-26 (Planutis 4-8, Godfrey 4-9, Billups 1-4, Chong Qui 0-1, Walker 0-1, Pipkins 0-3). Rebounds—SE Louisiana 33 (Gordon 7), PFW 34 (Kpedi 9). Assists—SE Louisiana 8 (Clergeot, Hinton 2), PFW 16 (Chong Qui 6). Total Fouls—SE Louisiana 17, PFW 14. A—113 (13,000).
WOMEN
GEORGIA 71,
NOTRE DAME 67, OT
NOTRE DAME (5-1): Dodson 5-13 3-4 13, Westbeld 6-15 0-0 13, Mabrey 1-5 0-0 3, Miles 9-20 6-8 24, Peoples 3-5 0-0 6, Brunelle 1-4 0-0 3, Citron 2-8 1-1 5, Prohaska 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-71 10-13 67
GEORGIA (5-0): Isaacs 0-1 2-2 2, Staiti 6-12 4-7 16, Barker 5-10 2-2 14, Coombs 1-4 0-0 2, Morrison 3-12 2-3 8, Bates 1-2 0-0 2, Nicholson 1-1 0-0 2, Chapman 5-9 0-0 10, Hollingshead 4-6 1-2 9, Richardson 1-4 1-4 4, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-62 12-20 71
|Notre Dame
|20
|10
|19
|12
|6
|—
|67
|Georgia
|13
|18
|18
|12
|10
|—
|71
3-Point Goals—Notre Dame 3-15 (Westbeld 1-5, Mabrey 1-3, Miles 0-2, Brunelle 1-3, Citron 0-2), Georgia 3-12 (Staiti 0-1, Barker 2-4, Morrison 0-4, Richardson 1-3). Assists—Notre Dame 14 (Miles 5), Georgia 18 (Morrison 7). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Notre Dame 39 (Peoples 11), Georgia 39 (Staiti 9). Total Fouls—Notre Dame 17, Georgia 13. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.
TEXAS TECH 71,
BALL ST. 67
TEXAS TECH (5-0): Gerlich 1-6 0-0 2, Thomas 7-8 4-8 18, Tofaeono 5-8 3-6 13, Hightower 5-7 4-5 15, McKinney 5-15 1-4 11, Faye 2-4 0-0 4, Embry 1-2 0-1 2, Ukkonen 2-4 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-54 12-24 71
BALL ST. (2-1): Dis Agustsdottir 3-9 0-0 7, Latimer 2-9 0-0 4, Becki 2-8 0-0 4, Clephane 4-11 4-4 15, Freeman 5-15 0-0 14, Rauch 0-0 0-0 0, Puiggros 5-10 0-0 14, Bischoff 1-1 0-0 3, Kiefer 1-2 0-0 2, Subirats 2-5 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-70 4-4 67
|Texas Tech
|15
|20
|13
|23
|—
|71
|Ball St.
|9
|17
|24
|17
|—
|67
3-Point Goals—Texas Tech 3-8 (Gerlich 0-1, Hightower 1-2, McKinney 0-1, Ukkonen 2-4), Ball St. 13-42 (Dis Agustsdottir 1-6, Latimer 0-4, Becki 0-4, Clephane 3-5, Freeman 4-12, Puiggros 4-8, Bischoff 1-1, Kiefer 0-1, Subirats 0-1). Assists—Texas Tech 15 (Gerlich 6), Ball St. 15 (Dis Agustsdottir 4). Fouled Out—Ball St. Kiefer. Rebounds—Texas Tech 41 (Thomas 17), Ball St. 36 (Becki 10). Total Fouls—Texas Tech 11, Ball St. 19. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|8
|0
|391
|147
|10
|1
|519
|209
|Michigan
|7
|1
|265
|145
|10
|1
|406
|179
|Michigan St.
|6
|2
|225
|219
|9
|2
|353
|281
|Penn St.
|4
|4
|178
|121
|7
|4
|288
|171
|Maryland
|2
|6
|158
|333
|5
|6
|287
|373
|Rutgers
|2
|6
|107
|221
|5
|6
|230
|255
|Indiana
|0
|8
|87
|272
|2
|9
|200
|355
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|7
|2
|227
|169
|10
|2
|308
|207
|Wisconsin
|6
|2
|230
|112
|8
|3
|297
|174
|Minnesota
|5
|3
|219
|166
|7
|4
|290
|206
|Purdue
|5
|3
|194
|191
|7
|4
|286
|239
|Illinois
|3
|5
|127
|156
|4
|7
|195
|249
|Northwestern
|1
|7
|103
|259
|3
|8
|185
|301
|Nebraska
|1
|8
|239
|239
|3
|9
|335
|272
Friday
Iowa 28, Nebraska 21
Today*
Ohio St. at Michigan, noon
Maryland at Rutgers, noon
Indiana at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (OH)
|5
|2
|210
|128
|6
|5
|302
|238
|Kent St.
|5
|2
|260
|250
|6
|5
|353
|368
|Ohio
|3
|5
|216
|223
|3
|9
|271
|364
|Buffalo
|2
|6
|219
|262
|4
|8
|351
|359
|Bowl. Green
|2
|6
|191
|288
|4
|8
|257
|368
|Akron
|1
|6
|148
|247
|2
|9
|224
|425
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|C. Michigan
|6
|2
|275
|204
|8
|4
|396
|314
|N. Illinois
|6
|2
|253
|254
|8
|4
|369
|402
|E. Michigan
|4
|4
|229
|236
|7
|5
|372
|334
|Toledo
|4
|3
|232
|167
|6
|5
|361
|238
|W. Michigan
|4
|4
|261
|252
|7
|5
|370
|343
|Ball St.
|4
|4
|209
|192
|6
|6
|293
|318
Tuesday
Ball St. 20, Buffalo 3
W. Michigan 42, N. Illinois 21
Friday
C. Michigan 31, E. Michigan 10
Bowling Green 21, Ohio 10
Today*
Miami (OH) at Kent St., noon
Akron at Toledo, noon
*End of regular season
Soccer
MEN
NCAA DIVISION I TOURNAMENT
Third Round
Today
Hofstra at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Saint Louis at Duke, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 8 p.m.
West Virginia at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Sunday
Providence at Georgetown, noon
Kentucky at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
New Hampshire at Oregon State, 9 p.m.
NAIA TOURNAMENT
At Decatur, Ala.
Tuesday
MidAmerica Nazarene vs. Ottawa (Ariz.), 2 p.m.
Columbia (Mo.) vs. Marymount California, 5 p.m.
Thursday
Missouri Valley vs. Keiser (Fla.), 11 a.m.
Central Methodist (Mo.) vs. G1 winner, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma Wesleyan vs. G2 winner, 5 p.m.
Mobile (Ala.) vs. Indiana Tech, 8 p.m.
Dec. 4
G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 2 p.m.
G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 5 p.m.
Dec. 6
Championship, 3 p.m.
