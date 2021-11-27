The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Saturday, November 27, 2021 1:00 am

COLLEGES

Basketball

MEN

No. 3 PURDUE 97,

NEBRASKA-OMAHA 40

NEBRASKA-OMAHA (1-5): Fidler 1-5 0-0 2, Brougham 2-3 1-2 6, Lemetti 1-6 0-0 3, Roe 1-6 0-0 2, Hughes 6-9 0-0 13, Smith 2-6 0-0 5, Luedtke 0-8 0-0 0, Ferrarini 1-7 0-0 3, Tut 2-9 0-0 4, Arop 1-3 0-0 2, Evans 0-1 0-0 0, Frickenstein 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-63 1-2 40.

PURDUE (6-0): Furst 2-5 3-4 7, Edey 6-7 8-8 20, Hunter 2-4 0-0 4, Ivey 5-6 0-0 12, Stefanovic 1-4 2-3 5, Williams 7-11 0-0 14, Thompson 2-3 1-1 6, Gillis 2-2 1-1 6, Newman 4-9 5-5 16, Morton 1-2 0-0 3, Barrett 1-1 0-1 2, Frost 0-3 0-0 0, Martin 1-1 0-1 2, Wulbrun 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-59 20-24 97.

Halftime—Purdue 52-17. 3-Point Goals—Nebraska-Omaha 5-28 (Brougham 1-1, Hughes 1-1, Smith 1-2, Ferrarini 1-6, Lemetti 1-6, Evans 0-1, Roe 0-1, Tut 0-1, Arop 0-2, Fidler 0-2, Luedtke 0-5), Purdue 9-17 (Newman 3-7, Ivey 2-2, Gillis 1-1, Morton 1-1, Thompson 1-1, Stefanovic 1-3, Furst 0-1, Williams 0-1). Fouled Out—Tut. Rebounds—Nebraska-Omaha 20 (Luedtke 5), Purdue 51 (Williams 10). Assists—Nebraska-Omaha 8 (Ferrarini, Tut 2), Purdue 19 (Stefanovic 5). Total Fouls—Nebraska-Omaha 14, Purdue 6. A—14,804 (14,846).

PFW 74,

SE LOUISIANA 66

SE LOUISIANA (3-3): Gordon 3-7 0-0 6, Burkhardt 2-8 0-0 6, Clergeot 6-9 1-1 13, Hinton 3-8 4-6 10, Okafor 6-10 6-6 20, Kasperzyk 3-8 1-1 7, Caldwell 1-5 0-0 2, McFarlane 1-2 0-0 2, Warren 0-0 0-0 0, Strange 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 12-14 66.

PFW (3-1): Kpedi 7-9 2-4 16, Planutis 6-14 0-0 16, Chong Qui 3-6 0-0 6, Godfrey 7-13 1-4 19, Pipkins 1-6 3-5 5, Billups 1-8 3-4 6, Peterson 1-2 0-0 2, Benford 2-3 0-0 4, Walker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 9-17 74.

Halftime—PFW 34-28. 3-Point Goals—SE Louisiana 4-19 (Okafor 2-4, Burkhardt 2-7, Caldwell 0-1, Clergeot 0-2, Gordon 0-2, Kasperzyk 0-3), PFW 9-26 (Planutis 4-8, Godfrey 4-9, Billups 1-4, Chong Qui 0-1, Walker 0-1, Pipkins 0-3). Rebounds—SE Louisiana 33 (Gordon 7), PFW 34 (Kpedi 9). Assists—SE Louisiana 8 (Clergeot, Hinton 2), PFW 16 (Chong Qui 6). Total Fouls—SE Louisiana 17, PFW 14. A—113 (13,000).

WOMEN

GEORGIA 71,

NOTRE DAME 67, OT

NOTRE DAME (5-1): Dodson 5-13 3-4 13, Westbeld 6-15 0-0 13, Mabrey 1-5 0-0 3, Miles 9-20 6-8 24, Peoples 3-5 0-0 6, Brunelle 1-4 0-0 3, Citron 2-8 1-1 5, Prohaska 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-71 10-13 67

GEORGIA (5-0): Isaacs 0-1 2-2 2, Staiti 6-12 4-7 16, Barker 5-10 2-2 14, Coombs 1-4 0-0 2, Morrison 3-12 2-3 8, Bates 1-2 0-0 2, Nicholson 1-1 0-0 2, Chapman 5-9 0-0 10, Hollingshead 4-6 1-2 9, Richardson 1-4 1-4 4, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-62 12-20 71

Notre Dame 20 10 19 12 6 67
Georgia 13 18 18 12 10 71

3-Point Goals—Notre Dame 3-15 (Westbeld 1-5, Mabrey 1-3, Miles 0-2, Brunelle 1-3, Citron 0-2), Georgia 3-12 (Staiti 0-1, Barker 2-4, Morrison 0-4, Richardson 1-3). Assists—Notre Dame 14 (Miles 5), Georgia 18 (Morrison 7). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Notre Dame 39 (Peoples 11), Georgia 39 (Staiti 9). Total Fouls—Notre Dame 17, Georgia 13. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.

TEXAS TECH 71,

BALL ST. 67

TEXAS TECH (5-0): Gerlich 1-6 0-0 2, Thomas 7-8 4-8 18, Tofaeono 5-8 3-6 13, Hightower 5-7 4-5 15, McKinney 5-15 1-4 11, Faye 2-4 0-0 4, Embry 1-2 0-1 2, Ukkonen 2-4 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-54 12-24 71

BALL ST. (2-1): Dis Agustsdottir 3-9 0-0 7, Latimer 2-9 0-0 4, Becki 2-8 0-0 4, Clephane 4-11 4-4 15, Freeman 5-15 0-0 14, Rauch 0-0 0-0 0, Puiggros 5-10 0-0 14, Bischoff 1-1 0-0 3, Kiefer 1-2 0-0 2, Subirats 2-5 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-70 4-4 67

Texas Tech 15 20 13 23 71
Ball St. 9 17 24 17 67

3-Point Goals—Texas Tech 3-8 (Gerlich 0-1, Hightower 1-2, McKinney 0-1, Ukkonen 2-4), Ball St. 13-42 (Dis Agustsdottir 1-6, Latimer 0-4, Becki 0-4, Clephane 3-5, Freeman 4-12, Puiggros 4-8, Bischoff 1-1, Kiefer 0-1, Subirats 0-1). Assists—Texas Tech 15 (Gerlich 6), Ball St. 15 (Dis Agustsdottir 4). Fouled Out—Ball St. Kiefer. Rebounds—Texas Tech 41 (Thomas 17), Ball St. 36 (Becki 10). Total Fouls—Texas Tech 11, Ball St. 19. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.

Football

BIG TEN

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 8 0 391 147 10 1 519 209
Michigan 7 1 265 145 10 1 406 179
Michigan St. 6 2 225 219 9 2 353 281
Penn St. 4 4 178 121 7 4 288 171
Maryland 2 6 158 333 5 6 287 373
Rutgers 2 6 107 221 5 6 230 255
Indiana 0 8 87 272 2 9 200 355

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa 7 2 227 169 10 2 308 207
Wisconsin 6 2 230 112 8 3 297 174
Minnesota 5 3 219 166 7 4 290 206
Purdue 5 3 194 191 7 4 286 239
Illinois 3 5 127 156 4 7 195 249
Northwestern 1 7 103 259 3 8 185 301
Nebraska 1 8 239 239 3 9 335 272

Friday

Iowa 28, Nebraska 21

Today*

Ohio St. at Michigan, noon

Maryland at Rutgers, noon

Indiana at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami (OH) 5 2 210 128 6 5 302 238
Kent St. 5 2 260 250 6 5 353 368
Ohio 3 5 216 223 3 9 271 364
Buffalo 2 6 219 262 4 8 351 359
Bowl. Green 2 6 191 288 4 8 257 368
Akron 1 6 148 247 2 9 224 425

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
C. Michigan 6 2 275 204 8 4 396 314
N. Illinois 6 2 253 254 8 4 369 402
E. Michigan 4 4 229 236 7 5 372 334
Toledo 4 3 232 167 6 5 361 238
W. Michigan 4 4 261 252 7 5 370 343
Ball St. 4 4 209 192 6 6 293 318

Tuesday

Ball St. 20, Buffalo 3

W. Michigan 42, N. Illinois 21

Friday

C. Michigan 31, E. Michigan 10

Bowling Green 21, Ohio 10

Today*

Miami (OH) at Kent St., noon

Akron at Toledo, noon

*End of regular season

Soccer

MEN

NCAA DIVISION I TOURNAMENT

Third Round

Today

Hofstra at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Saint Louis at Duke, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 8 p.m.

West Virginia at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Sunday

Providence at Georgetown, noon

Kentucky at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

New Hampshire at Oregon State, 9 p.m.

NAIA TOURNAMENT

At Decatur, Ala.

Tuesday

MidAmerica Nazarene vs. Ottawa (Ariz.), 2 p.m.

Columbia (Mo.) vs. Marymount California, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Missouri Valley vs. Keiser (Fla.), 11 a.m.

Central Methodist (Mo.) vs. G1 winner, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma Wesleyan vs. G2 winner, 5 p.m.

Mobile (Ala.) vs. Indiana Tech, 8 p.m.

Dec. 4

G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 2 p.m.

G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 5 p.m.

Dec. 6

Championship, 3 p.m.

