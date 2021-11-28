Sunday, November 28, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
INDIANA 90,
MARSHALL 79
MARSHALL (4-2): Beyers 4-9 0-0 9, George 2-6 0-0 4, Miladinovic 2-3 0-0 4, Kinsey 7-17 7-10 21, Taylor 7-13 3-3 20, Anochili-Killen 8-11 0-0 16, Early 1-3 0-0 3, Sarenac 0-1 0-0 0, McKey 0-1 0-0 0, Toussaint 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-65 10-13 79.
INDIANA (6-0): Jackson-Davis 18-24 7-9 43, Kopp 2-3 0-0 5, Thompson 2-8 3-6 8, Johnson 7-12 4-4 20, Stewart 2-6 0-0 6, Bates 2-4 0-0 6, Lander 1-2 0-0 2, Geronimo 0-0 0-0 0, Durr 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-59 14-19 90.
Halftime—Marshall 42-41. 3-Point Goals—Marshall 5-16 (Taylor 3-5, Beyers 1-3, Early 1-3, George 0-1, Miladinovic 0-1, Sarenac 0-1, Anochili-Killen 0-2), Indiana 8-15 (Bates 2-2, Johnson 2-3, Stewart 2-5, Kopp 1-1, Thompson 1-3, Lander 0-1). Rebounds—Marshall 24 (Anochili-Killen 8), Indiana 32 (Thompson 10). Assists—Marshall 11 (Taylor 4), Indiana 14 (Johnson 7). Total Fouls—Marshall 15, Indiana 15. A—12,330 (17,222).
BALL ST. 97,
INDIANA ST. 75
INDIANA ST. (3-4): Tucker 1-3 0-0 2, Henry 3-10 2-7 8, Larry 1-5 0-0 2, Neese 1-9 3-4 5, Mic.Thomas 7-15 1-1 19, Bledson 3-4 9-13 15, Crawford 2-2 0-0 6, Hobbs 1-3 0-0 2, Stephens 2-4 3-4 8, Wilbar 1-2 2-2 5, Hittle 1-1 0-0 3, Mervis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 20-31 75.
BALL ST. (3-3): Mir.Thomas 4-8 2-2 13, Sparks 3-5 6-8 12, Bumbalough 4-7 2-6 14, Cochran 5-10 4-5 15, Jacobs 4-5 0-0 11, Windham 2-6 4-6 8, Sellers 4-7 0-0 9, Jihad 2-3 0-0 5, Pearson 0-2 0-0 0, Acree 2-2 2-2 8, Bryan 0-1 0-0 0, Hendriks 0-0 0-0 0, Suokas 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-57 20-29 97.
Halftime—Ball St. 45-26. 3-Point Goals—Indiana St. 9-25 (Mic.Thomas 4-8, Crawford 2-2, Hittle 1-1, Stephens 1-2, Wilbar 1-2, Hobbs 0-1, Henry 0-3, Neese 0-6), Ball St. 15-28 (Bumbalough 4-6, Jacobs 3-4, Mir.Thomas 3-6, Acree 2-2, Jihad 1-1, Cochran 1-2, Sellers 1-2, Bryan 0-1, Pearson 0-1, Windham 0-3). Rebounds—Indiana St. 33 (Henry 7), Ball St. 29 (Mir.Thomas 10). Assists—Indiana St. 15 (Bledson 7), Ball St. 18 (Bumbalough, Acree 5). Total Fouls—Indiana St. 24, Ball St. 20. A—3,017 (11,500).
W. MICHIGAN 93,
PFW 85, OT
W. MICHIGAN (2-4): McMillan 4-7 0-0 9, Wright 2-6 2-2 6, Martin 7-7 0-0 20, Norman 4-9 4-6 14, Smith 3-7 1-2 9, Hastings 8-11 1-1 17, Freeman 2-2 0-0 6, Kolp 2-3 0-0 4, Etchison 1-4 0-0 3, Kimble 1-1 2-2 5. Totals 34-57 10-13 93.
PFW (3-2): Kpedi 7-8 1-2 15, Planutis 3-7 0-0 9, Chong Qui 5-10 1-3 11, Godfrey 13-18 5-7 35, Pipkins 5-16 2-2 13, Billups 1-4 0-0 2, Benford 0-0 0-0 0, DeJurnett 0-1 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-64 9-14 85.
Halftime—W. Michigan 40-36. 3-Point Goals—W. Michigan 15-24 (Martin 6-6, Freeman 2-2, Norman 2-5, Smith 2-5, Kimble 1-1, Etchison 1-2, McMillan 1-3), PFW 8-25 (Godfrey 4-8, Planutis 3-7, Pipkins 1-5, Chong Qui 0-2, Billups 0-3). Fouled Out—Kpedi. Rebounds—W. Michigan 32 (McMillan 8), PFW 17 (Godfrey 6). Assists—W. Michigan 18 (Smith 5), PFW 12 (Pipkins 5). Total Fouls—W. Michigan 18, PFW 18. A—212 (4,633).
HUNTINGTON 87, SIENA HEIGHTS 71
|Huntington
|39
|48
|—
|87
|Siena Heights
|28
|43
|—
|71
Huntington: Humrichous 17, Pulver 15, West 14, Middlesworth 14, Z. Goodline 5, Wilson 8, D. Goodline 8, Dyer 6
Siena Heights: Walker 14, Sterling 8, Kimmons 7, Young 6, Moratinos 4, Montgomery 9, Goodman 6, Sims 5, Kirby 5, Williamson 5, Mayes 2
INDIANA TECH 67, UNION COLLEGE 50
|Indiana Tech
|33
|34
|—
|67
|Union
|24
|26
|—
|50
Indiana Tech: Smith 18, Kline 17, Stein 11, McKinney 5, Perez 3, Lehrman 11, B. Davison 2
Union College (Ky.): Turner 10, Silva 7, Douglas 4, Ervin 3, Pumphrey 2, Hamilton 7, Chynoweth 6, Kenney 5, Don 4, Sprigler 2
SCORES
Midwest
Ball St. 97, Indiana St. 75
Bradley 71, Maine 39
Cleveland St. 89, Penn State-Erie 47
Creighton 70, SIU-Edwardsville 65
Green Bay 77, UW-Superior 48
Indiana 90, Marshall 79
Marquette 80, N. Illinois 66
Monmouth (NJ) 61, Cincinnati 59
Morehead St. 70, UMKC 62
N. Dakota St. 90, Idaho 73
Nebraska 83, South Dakota 70
Valparaiso 106, Trinity (IL) Christian 69
W. Illinois 79, Miami (Ohio) 67
East
Army 65, Marist 61
Harvard 77, Northeastern 57
Hofstra 98, Detroit 84
LIU 99, Delaware St. 65
Mass.-Lowell 101, Fisher 38
N. Iowa 90, St. Bonaventure 80
Navy 67, Mount St. Mary’s 40
New Hampshire 70, Holy Cross 55
Providence 85, St. Peter’s 71
Rhode Island 94, Georgia St. 59
St. John’s 77, NJIT 68, OT
Temple 75, Delaware 74
UMBC 87, Pittsburgh 77
UMass 85, Rutgers 83
South
Campbell 60, Stetson 58
Coll. of Charleston 68, Chattanooga 66
Davidson 88, Robert Morris 70
ETSU 92, Lees-McRae 74
East Carolina 70, Coppin St. 68
Florida Gulf Coast 90, SE Louisiana 71
Furman 87, SC-Upstate 77
Gardner-Webb 87, W. Carolina 59
High Point 90, Chowan 60
Jackson St. 75, Louisiana-Lafayette 70
Jacksonville 83, Coastal Georgia 54
Jacksonville St. 93, Elon 81
LSU 75, Wake Forest 61
Liberty 73, Md.-Eastern Shore 61
Louisville 63, Maryland 55
Mercer 88, Milligan 49
Middle Tennessee 96, Bryan College 48
Mississippi St. 82, Richmond 71, OT
NC A&T 73, St. Francis Brooklyn 67
NC Central 96, The Apprentice School 56
NC State 90, Louisiana Tech 81
Nicholls 87, Southwestern Christian 58
Oklahoma 65, UCF 62
Samford 83, McNeese St. 75
UNC-Greensboro 54, Vermont 51
W. Kentucky 81, UT Martin 66
W. Michigan 93, Fort Wayne 85, OT
William & Mary 87, Mary Baldwin 50
Southwest
Abilene Christian 89, McMurry 54
Montana St. 83, Incarnate Word 64
Portland 74, SE Missouri 68
Texas A&M-CC 88, St. Mary’s (TX) 73
Texas Tech 89, Lamar 57
Far West
Air Force 59, Idaho St. 48
Arizona 105, Sacramento St. 59
Colorado St. 88, N. Colorado 79
E. Washington 76, Washington St. 71
Grand Canyon 59, Pepperdine 56
Penn St. 60, Oregon St. 45
UC Irvine 69, Santa Clara 64
UCLA 73, UNLV 51
Utah Valley 77, Denver 68, OT
WOMEN
PURDUE 66,
No. 17 FLORIDA ST. 61
FLORIDA ST. (4-2): Myers 4-12 0-0 8, Baldwin 1-4 0-0 2, Gordon 2-4 0-1 4, Puisis 2-5 0-0 5, Weber 4-9 2-2 11, Bejedi 4-10 1-2 11, Jones 4-5 6-6 14, Timpson 2-3 0-1 4, Valenzuela 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-54 9-12 61.
PURDUE (5-2): Kyle 6-12 1-2 13, Ellis 1-4 0-0 2, Hardin 6-12 0-0 18, Layden 5-16 2-2 16, Terry 3-5 1-1 8, Oriyomi 0-0 0-0 0, Woltman 2-3 0-0 4, Moore 2-9 0-0 5, Learn 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 4-5 66.
|Florida St.
|15
|18
|14
|14
|—
|61
|Purdue
|26
|0
|21
|19
|—
|66
3-Point Goals—Florida St. 4-13 (Myers 0-2, Puisis 1-2, Weber 1-4, Bejedi 2-5), Purdue 12-33 (Ellis 0-3, Hardin 6-12, Layden 4-12, Terry 1-2, Moore 1-3, Smith 0-1). Assists—Florida St. 10 (Bejedi 5), Purdue 19 (Terry 10). Fouled Out—Florida St. Myers, Purdue Terry. Rebounds—Florida St. 35 (Myers 10), Purdue 34 (Kyle 10). Total Fouls—Florida St. 15, Purdue 17. Technical Fouls—Florida St. Myers 1, Baldwin 1, Purdue Kyle 1, Terry 1. A—250.
NOTRE DAME 64,
No. 16 OREGON ST. 62
NOTRE DAME (6-1): Dodson 6-17 2-2 14, Westbeld 5-15 0-2 11, Mabrey 3-9 2-4 9, Miles 2-6 2-2 7, Peoples 3-6 0-0 6, Brunelle 2-4 0-0 4, Citron 3-5 2-2 8, Prohaska 2-4 1-1 5, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 9-13 64.
OREGON ST. (3-2): Brown 2-6 0-4 4, Corosdale 2-5 0-0 5, Jones 5-9 4-4 14, Kampschroeder 0-1 2-2 2, Von Oelhoffen 8-21 5-6 25, Mack 1-4 2-2 4, Mitrovic 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 1-4 0-0 2, Codding 0-1 0-0 0, Mannen 1-1 0-0 2, Marotte 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 22-60 13-18 62.
|Notre Dame
|19
|11
|26
|8
|—
|64
|Oregon St.
|12
|6
|18
|26
|—
|62
3-Point Goals—Notre Dame 3-7 (Westbeld 1-1, Mabrey 1-3, Miles 1-2, Brunelle 0-1), Oregon St. 5-19 (Corosdale 1-4, Von Oelhoffen 4-8, Mack 0-1, Adams 0-2, Codding 0-1, Marotte 0-3). Assists—Notre Dame 11 (Mabrey 3), Oregon St. 9 (Brown 3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Notre Dame 36 (Dodson 9), Oregon St. 48 (Brown 14). Total Fouls—Notre Dame 18, Oregon St. 18.
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 87, BALL ST. 66
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (6-1): Visscher 7-13 5-5 24, Nugent 7-14 5-7 19, Brittingham 6-8 6-8 18, Ai. Johnson 5-6 0-0 10, Mitchell 1-6 3-4 6, Scott 2-4 2-2 8, McCliment-Call 0-0 2-2 2, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Aa. Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Lombard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 23-28 87.
BALL ST. (2-2): Clephane 6-12 2-5 15, Freeman 4-10 0-0 10, Dis Agustsdottir 2-6 0-0 5, Latimer 2-6 0-0 4, Becki 1-3 2-2 4, Kiefer 4-11 2-2 10, Puiggros 3-3 0-0 9, Subirats 2-5 0-0 5, Bischoff 1-3 2-2 4, Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Rauch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 8-11 66.
|S.F. Austin
|17
|23
|24
|23
|—
|87
|Ball St.
|14
|17
|24
|11
|—
|66
3-Point Goals—Stephen F. Austin 8-17 (Visscher 5-7, Nugent 0-1, Mitchell 1-3, Scott 2-3, Robinson 0-2, Aa. Johnson 0-1), Ball St. 8-25 (Clephane 1-1, Freeman 2-8, Dis Agustsdottir 1-5, Latimer 0-1, Becki 0-2, Puiggros 3-3, Subirats 1-3, Bischoff 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Stephen F. Austin 31 (Ai. Johnson 11), Ball St. 35 (Subirats 6). Assists—Stephen F. Austin 17 (Visscher 4), Ball St. 13 (Freeman, Becki 4). Total Fouls—Stephen F. Austin 17, Ball St. 24. A—N/A.
RIO GRANDE 85, INDIANA TECH 79
|Rio Grande
|17
|18
|23
|27
|—
|85
|Indiana Tech
|19
|21
|22
|17
|—
|79
Rio Grande: Darnell 7, Chambers 14, Jordan 17, Skeens 14, Crites 4, Bates 9, Williams 8, Harper 12
Indiana Tech: Andrews 23, Tuominen 16, Whitaker 24, Salisbury 4, Worm 8, Cutrara 2, Herron 2
MANCHESTER 75, BELOIT 69
|Manchester
|21
|8
|22
|24
|—
|75
|Beloit
|16
|14
|24
|15
|—
|69
Manchester: Miller 19, Nash 17, Bieghler 13, Bazzoni 10, Stamm 2, Porter 4, Keim 3, Walker 3, Shepherd 2, Pfeil 2
Beloit: Kalk 25, Welte 15, Ciochon 15, Bayo 4, Boyance 2, Melton 8
TRINE 75, OHIO NORTHERN 54
|Trine
|17
|21
|16
|21
|—
|75
|Ohio Northern
|12
|18
|13
|11
|—
|54
Trine: Taylor 14, Wildman 8, K. Argyle 11, Bieniewicz 4, Stewart 5, A. Argyle 7, S. Sloneker 6, Wagner 1, Hinds 3, Underhill 13, Brauher 3
Ohio Northern: Iliff 2, Stahler 6, Serbin 7, Hale 8, Dickson 8, Weckesser 9, Luersman 9, Allen 5
MORE SCORES
Indiana 53, Miami 51
Iowa St. 93, Penn St. 59
Middle Tennessee 62, Illinois 52
Ohio St. 86, Cincinnati 50
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|8
|1
|307
|172
|11
|1
|448
|206
|Ohio St.
|8
|1
|418
|189
|10
|2
|546
|251
|Michigan St.
|7
|2
|255
|246
|10
|2
|383
|308
|Penn St.
|4
|5
|205
|151
|7
|5
|315
|201
|Maryland
|3
|6
|198
|349
|6
|6
|327
|389
|Rutgers
|2
|7
|123
|261
|5
|7
|246
|295
|Indiana
|0
|9
|94
|316
|2
|10
|207
|399
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|7
|2
|227
|169
|10
|2
|308
|207
|Minnesota
|6
|3
|242
|179
|8
|4
|313
|219
|Wisconsin
|6
|3
|243
|135
|8
|4
|310
|197
|Purdue
|6
|3
|238
|198
|8
|4
|330
|246
|Illinois
|4
|5
|174
|170
|5
|7
|242
|263
|Nebraska
|1
|8
|239
|239
|3
|9
|335
|272
|Northwestern
|1
|8
|117
|306
|3
|9
|199
|348
Nov. 26
Iowa 28, Nebraska 21
Nov. 27*
Michigan 42, Ohio St. 27
Maryland 40, Rutgers 16
Purdue 44, Indiana 7
Illinois 47, Northwestern 14
Michigan St. 30, Penn St. 27
Minnesota 23, Wisconsin 13
Saturday
Michigan vs. Iowa, at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|6
|2
|308
|297
|7
|5
|401
|415
|Miami (OH)
|5
|3
|257
|176
|6
|6
|349
|286
|Ohio
|3
|5
|216
|223
|3
|9
|271
|364
|Bowl. Green
|2
|6
|191
|288
|4
|8
|257
|368
|Buffalo
|2
|6
|219
|262
|4
|8
|351
|359
|Akron
|1
|7
|162
|296
|2
|10
|238
|474
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|6
|2
|253
|254
|8
|4
|369
|402
|C. Michigan
|6
|2
|275
|204
|8
|4
|396
|314
|Toledo
|5
|3
|281
|181
|7
|5
|410
|252
|E. Michigan
|4
|4
|229
|236
|7
|5
|372
|334
|W. Michigan
|4
|4
|261
|252
|7
|5
|370
|343
|Ball St.
|4
|4
|209
|192
|6
|6
|293
|318
Nov. 23
Ball St. 20, Buffalo 3
W. Michigan 42, N. Illinois 21
Nov. 26
C. Michigan 31, E. Michigan 10
Bowling Green 21, Ohio 10
Nov. 27*
Kent St. 48, Miami (OH) 47, OT
Toledo 49, Akron 14
Saturday
Kent St. vs. N. Illinois, at Detroit, noon
*End of regular season
PURDUE 44, INDIANA 7
|Indiana
|7
|0
|0
|0
|—
|7
|Purdue
|7
|10
|14
|13
|—
|44
First Quarter
PUR—Horvath 1 run (Fineran kick), 8:30.
IND—McCulley 2 run (Campbell kick), 3:38.
Second Quarter
PUR—Piferi 24 pass from O’Connell (Fineran kick), 12:42.
PUR—FG Fineran 32, 6:53.
Third Quarter
PUR—Anthrop 21 pass from O’Connell (Fineran kick), 12:26.
PUR—Sheffield 5 pass from O’Connell (Fineran kick), 8:37.
Fourth Quarter
PUR—Bell 20 pass from O’Connell (kick failed), 13:53.
PUR—Downing 33 run (Fineran kick), 9:28.
A—61,320.
|IND
|PUR
|First downs
|17
|23
|Total Net Yards
|205
|447
|Rushes-yards
|32-58
|28-167
|Passing
|147
|280
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-(-1)
|Kickoff Returns
|4-54
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-7
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-30-1
|27-33-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-28
|1-9
|Punts
|7-35.1
|3-36.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-66
|6-66
|Time of Possession
|30:38
|28:54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Indiana, Ervin-Poindexter 9-46, Spegal 9-37, Holloman 4-14, Childers 3-5, McCulley 1-2, Gremel 6-(minus 46). Purdue, Doerue 4-49, Horvath 15-49, Downing 3-39, Wright 1-18, Burton 1-7, Plummer 1-4, O’Connell 3-1.
PASSING—Indiana, Gremel 18-30-1-147. Purdue, O’Connell 26-31-0-278, Plummer 1-1-0-2, Burton 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING—Indiana, Hendershot 6-51, Barner 4-29, Marshall 3-42, Fryfogle 2-19, Swinton 2-8, Ervin-Poindexter 1-(minus 2). Purdue, Bell 6-79, Wright 6-53, Anthrop 4-63, Horvath 4-19, Sheffield 3-31, Piferi 1-24, Doerue 1-8, Downing 1-2, G.Miller 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Indiana, Campbell 40.
No. 5 NOTRE DAME 45, STANFORD 14
|Notre Dame
|7
|17
|7
|14
|—
|45
|Stanford
|0
|0
|7
|7
|—
|14
First Quarter
ND—Lenzy 16 pass from Coan (Doerer kick), 9:39.
Second Quarter
ND—Takacs 2 pass from Coan (Doerer kick), 14:30.
ND—FG Doerer 36, 11:27.
ND—K.Williams 1 run (Doerer kick), 4:47.
Third Quarter
STAN—A.Jones 5 run (Karty kick), 13:06.
ND—Coan 1 run (Doerer kick), 11:31.
Fourth Quarter
ND—Buchner 33 run (Doerer kick), 14:33.
STAN—Yurosek 49 pass from McKee (Karty kick), 11:44.
ND—K.Williams 12 run (Doerer kick), :58.
|ND
|STAN
|First downs
|26
|11
|Total Net Yards
|509
|227
|Rushes-yards
|34-168
|22-55
|Passing
|341
|172
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-0
|3-72
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-23
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-36-1
|20-25-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-16
|2-20
|Punts
|5-42.4
|8-46.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|4-35
|9-64
|Time of Possession
|34:13
|25:47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Notre Dame, Williams 19-74, Buchner 3-56, Tyree 5-44, Lenzy 1-12, Diggs 3-(minus 3), Coan 3-(minus 15). Stanford, A.Jones 9-35, Smith 5-25, Sanders 1-10, Peat 3-3, McKee 4-(minus 18).
PASSING—Notre Dame, Coan 26-35-1-345, Buchner 1-1-0-(minus 4). Stanford, McKee 20-25-0-172.
RECEIVING—Notre Dame, Mayer 9-105, Austin 6-125, Lenzy 4-49, Styles 4-27, Williams 2-20, Evans 1-13, Takacs 1-2. Stanford, Wilson 6-52, Yurosek 5-87, A.Jones 3-18, Higgins 2-11, Farrell 2-(minus 2), Smith 1-6, Peat 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Stanford, Karty 59.
Soccer
MEN
NCAA DIVISION I TOURNAMENT
Third Round
Saturday
Pittsburgh 4, Hofstra 0
Washington 3, Indiana 2, OT
Saint Louis 4, Duke 3
West Virginia 1, Tulsa 0, 2OT
Today
Providence at Georgetown, noon
Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Kentucky at Clemson, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Oregon State, 9 p.m.
