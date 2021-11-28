The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Sunday, November 28, 2021 1:00 am

COLLEGES

Basketball

MEN

INDIANA 90,

MARSHALL 79

MARSHALL (4-2): Beyers 4-9 0-0 9, George 2-6 0-0 4, Miladinovic 2-3 0-0 4, Kinsey 7-17 7-10 21, Taylor 7-13 3-3 20, Anochili-Killen 8-11 0-0 16, Early 1-3 0-0 3, Sarenac 0-1 0-0 0, McKey 0-1 0-0 0, Toussaint 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-65 10-13 79.

INDIANA (6-0): Jackson-Davis 18-24 7-9 43, Kopp 2-3 0-0 5, Thompson 2-8 3-6 8, Johnson 7-12 4-4 20, Stewart 2-6 0-0 6, Bates 2-4 0-0 6, Lander 1-2 0-0 2, Geronimo 0-0 0-0 0, Durr 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-59 14-19 90.

Halftime—Marshall 42-41. 3-Point Goals—Marshall 5-16 (Taylor 3-5, Beyers 1-3, Early 1-3, George 0-1, Miladinovic 0-1, Sarenac 0-1, Anochili-Killen 0-2), Indiana 8-15 (Bates 2-2, Johnson 2-3, Stewart 2-5, Kopp 1-1, Thompson 1-3, Lander 0-1). Rebounds—Marshall 24 (Anochili-Killen 8), Indiana 32 (Thompson 10). Assists—Marshall 11 (Taylor 4), Indiana 14 (Johnson 7). Total Fouls—Marshall 15, Indiana 15. A—12,330 (17,222).

BALL ST. 97,

INDIANA ST. 75

INDIANA ST. (3-4): Tucker 1-3 0-0 2, Henry 3-10 2-7 8, Larry 1-5 0-0 2, Neese 1-9 3-4 5, Mic.Thomas 7-15 1-1 19, Bledson 3-4 9-13 15, Crawford 2-2 0-0 6, Hobbs 1-3 0-0 2, Stephens 2-4 3-4 8, Wilbar 1-2 2-2 5, Hittle 1-1 0-0 3, Mervis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 20-31 75.

BALL ST. (3-3): Mir.Thomas 4-8 2-2 13, Sparks 3-5 6-8 12, Bumbalough 4-7 2-6 14, Cochran 5-10 4-5 15, Jacobs 4-5 0-0 11, Windham 2-6 4-6 8, Sellers 4-7 0-0 9, Jihad 2-3 0-0 5, Pearson 0-2 0-0 0, Acree 2-2 2-2 8, Bryan 0-1 0-0 0, Hendriks 0-0 0-0 0, Suokas 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-57 20-29 97.

Halftime—Ball St. 45-26. 3-Point Goals—Indiana St. 9-25 (Mic.Thomas 4-8, Crawford 2-2, Hittle 1-1, Stephens 1-2, Wilbar 1-2, Hobbs 0-1, Henry 0-3, Neese 0-6), Ball St. 15-28 (Bumbalough 4-6, Jacobs 3-4, Mir.Thomas 3-6, Acree 2-2, Jihad 1-1, Cochran 1-2, Sellers 1-2, Bryan 0-1, Pearson 0-1, Windham 0-3). Rebounds—Indiana St. 33 (Henry 7), Ball St. 29 (Mir.Thomas 10). Assists—Indiana St. 15 (Bledson 7), Ball St. 18 (Bumbalough, Acree 5). Total Fouls—Indiana St. 24, Ball St. 20. A—3,017 (11,500).

W. MICHIGAN 93,

PFW 85, OT

W. MICHIGAN (2-4): McMillan 4-7 0-0 9, Wright 2-6 2-2 6, Martin 7-7 0-0 20, Norman 4-9 4-6 14, Smith 3-7 1-2 9, Hastings 8-11 1-1 17, Freeman 2-2 0-0 6, Kolp 2-3 0-0 4, Etchison 1-4 0-0 3, Kimble 1-1 2-2 5. Totals 34-57 10-13 93.

PFW (3-2): Kpedi 7-8 1-2 15, Planutis 3-7 0-0 9, Chong Qui 5-10 1-3 11, Godfrey 13-18 5-7 35, Pipkins 5-16 2-2 13, Billups 1-4 0-0 2, Benford 0-0 0-0 0, DeJurnett 0-1 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-64 9-14 85.

Halftime—W. Michigan 40-36. 3-Point Goals—W. Michigan 15-24 (Martin 6-6, Freeman 2-2, Norman 2-5, Smith 2-5, Kimble 1-1, Etchison 1-2, McMillan 1-3), PFW 8-25 (Godfrey 4-8, Planutis 3-7, Pipkins 1-5, Chong Qui 0-2, Billups 0-3). Fouled Out—Kpedi. Rebounds—W. Michigan 32 (McMillan 8), PFW 17 (Godfrey 6). Assists—W. Michigan 18 (Smith 5), PFW 12 (Pipkins 5). Total Fouls—W. Michigan 18, PFW 18. A—212 (4,633).

HUNTINGTON 87, SIENA HEIGHTS 71

Huntington 39 48 87
Siena Heights 28 43 71

Huntington: Humrichous 17, Pulver 15, West 14, Middlesworth 14, Z. Goodline 5, Wilson 8, D. Goodline 8, Dyer 6

Siena Heights: Walker 14, Sterling 8, Kimmons 7, Young 6, Moratinos 4, Montgomery 9, Goodman 6, Sims 5, Kirby 5, Williamson 5, Mayes 2

INDIANA TECH 67, UNION COLLEGE 50

Indiana Tech 33 34 67
Union 24 26 50

Indiana Tech: Smith 18, Kline 17, Stein 11, McKinney 5, Perez 3, Lehrman 11, B. Davison 2

Union College (Ky.): Turner 10, Silva 7, Douglas 4, Ervin 3, Pumphrey 2, Hamilton 7, Chynoweth 6, Kenney 5, Don 4, Sprigler 2

SCORES

Midwest

Ball St. 97, Indiana St. 75

Bradley 71, Maine 39

Cleveland St. 89, Penn State-Erie 47

Creighton 70, SIU-Edwardsville 65

Green Bay 77, UW-Superior 48

Indiana 90, Marshall 79

Marquette 80, N. Illinois 66

Monmouth (NJ) 61, Cincinnati 59

Morehead St. 70, UMKC 62

N. Dakota St. 90, Idaho 73

Nebraska 83, South Dakota 70

Valparaiso 106, Trinity (IL) Christian 69

W. Illinois 79, Miami (Ohio) 67

East

Army 65, Marist 61

Harvard 77, Northeastern 57

Hofstra 98, Detroit 84

LIU 99, Delaware St. 65

Mass.-Lowell 101, Fisher 38

N. Iowa 90, St. Bonaventure 80

Navy 67, Mount St. Mary’s 40

New Hampshire 70, Holy Cross 55

Providence 85, St. Peter’s 71

Rhode Island 94, Georgia St. 59

St. John’s 77, NJIT 68, OT

Temple 75, Delaware 74

UMBC 87, Pittsburgh 77

UMass 85, Rutgers 83

South

Campbell 60, Stetson 58

Coll. of Charleston 68, Chattanooga 66

Davidson 88, Robert Morris 70

ETSU 92, Lees-McRae 74

East Carolina 70, Coppin St. 68

Florida Gulf Coast 90, SE Louisiana 71

Furman 87, SC-Upstate 77

Gardner-Webb 87, W. Carolina 59

High Point 90, Chowan 60

Jackson St. 75, Louisiana-Lafayette 70

Jacksonville 83, Coastal Georgia 54

Jacksonville St. 93, Elon 81

LSU 75, Wake Forest 61

Liberty 73, Md.-Eastern Shore 61

Louisville 63, Maryland 55

Mercer 88, Milligan 49

Middle Tennessee 96, Bryan College 48

Mississippi St. 82, Richmond 71, OT

NC A&T 73, St. Francis Brooklyn 67

NC Central 96, The Apprentice School 56

NC State 90, Louisiana Tech 81

Nicholls 87, Southwestern Christian 58

Oklahoma 65, UCF 62

Samford 83, McNeese St. 75

UNC-Greensboro 54, Vermont 51

W. Kentucky 81, UT Martin 66

W. Michigan 93, Fort Wayne 85, OT

William & Mary 87, Mary Baldwin 50

Southwest

Abilene Christian 89, McMurry 54

Montana St. 83, Incarnate Word 64

Portland 74, SE Missouri 68

Texas A&M-CC 88, St. Mary’s (TX) 73

Texas Tech 89, Lamar 57

Far West

Air Force 59, Idaho St. 48

Arizona 105, Sacramento St. 59

Colorado St. 88, N. Colorado 79

E. Washington 76, Washington St. 71

Grand Canyon 59, Pepperdine 56

Penn St. 60, Oregon St. 45

UC Irvine 69, Santa Clara 64

UCLA 73, UNLV 51

Utah Valley 77, Denver 68, OT

WOMEN

PURDUE 66,

No. 17 FLORIDA ST. 61

FLORIDA ST. (4-2): Myers 4-12 0-0 8, Baldwin 1-4 0-0 2, Gordon 2-4 0-1 4, Puisis 2-5 0-0 5, Weber 4-9 2-2 11, Bejedi 4-10 1-2 11, Jones 4-5 6-6 14, Timpson 2-3 0-1 4, Valenzuela 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-54 9-12 61.

PURDUE (5-2): Kyle 6-12 1-2 13, Ellis 1-4 0-0 2, Hardin 6-12 0-0 18, Layden 5-16 2-2 16, Terry 3-5 1-1 8, Oriyomi 0-0 0-0 0, Woltman 2-3 0-0 4, Moore 2-9 0-0 5, Learn 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 4-5 66.

Florida St. 15 18 14 14 61
Purdue 26 0 21 19 66

3-Point Goals—Florida St. 4-13 (Myers 0-2, Puisis 1-2, Weber 1-4, Bejedi 2-5), Purdue 12-33 (Ellis 0-3, Hardin 6-12, Layden 4-12, Terry 1-2, Moore 1-3, Smith 0-1). Assists—Florida St. 10 (Bejedi 5), Purdue 19 (Terry 10). Fouled Out—Florida St. Myers, Purdue Terry. Rebounds—Florida St. 35 (Myers 10), Purdue 34 (Kyle 10). Total Fouls—Florida St. 15, Purdue 17. Technical Fouls—Florida St. Myers 1, Baldwin 1, Purdue Kyle 1, Terry 1. A—250.

NOTRE DAME 64,

No. 16 OREGON ST. 62

NOTRE DAME (6-1): Dodson 6-17 2-2 14, Westbeld 5-15 0-2 11, Mabrey 3-9 2-4 9, Miles 2-6 2-2 7, Peoples 3-6 0-0 6, Brunelle 2-4 0-0 4, Citron 3-5 2-2 8, Prohaska 2-4 1-1 5, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 9-13 64.

OREGON ST. (3-2): Brown 2-6 0-4 4, Corosdale 2-5 0-0 5, Jones 5-9 4-4 14, Kampschroeder 0-1 2-2 2, Von Oelhoffen 8-21 5-6 25, Mack 1-4 2-2 4, Mitrovic 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 1-4 0-0 2, Codding 0-1 0-0 0, Mannen 1-1 0-0 2, Marotte 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 22-60 13-18 62.

Notre Dame 19 11 26 8 64
Oregon St. 12 6 18 26 62

3-Point Goals—Notre Dame 3-7 (Westbeld 1-1, Mabrey 1-3, Miles 1-2, Brunelle 0-1), Oregon St. 5-19 (Corosdale 1-4, Von Oelhoffen 4-8, Mack 0-1, Adams 0-2, Codding 0-1, Marotte 0-3). Assists—Notre Dame 11 (Mabrey 3), Oregon St. 9 (Brown 3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Notre Dame 36 (Dodson 9), Oregon St. 48 (Brown 14). Total Fouls—Notre Dame 18, Oregon St. 18.

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 87, BALL ST. 66

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (6-1): Visscher 7-13 5-5 24, Nugent 7-14 5-7 19, Brittingham 6-8 6-8 18, Ai. Johnson 5-6 0-0 10, Mitchell 1-6 3-4 6, Scott 2-4 2-2 8, McCliment-Call 0-0 2-2 2, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Aa. Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Lombard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 23-28 87.

BALL ST. (2-2): Clephane 6-12 2-5 15, Freeman 4-10 0-0 10, Dis Agustsdottir 2-6 0-0 5, Latimer 2-6 0-0 4, Becki 1-3 2-2 4, Kiefer 4-11 2-2 10, Puiggros 3-3 0-0 9, Subirats 2-5 0-0 5, Bischoff 1-3 2-2 4, Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Rauch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 8-11 66.

S.F. Austin 17 23 24 23 87
Ball St. 14 17 24 11 66

3-Point Goals—Stephen F. Austin 8-17 (Visscher 5-7, Nugent 0-1, Mitchell 1-3, Scott 2-3, Robinson 0-2, Aa. Johnson 0-1), Ball St. 8-25 (Clephane 1-1, Freeman 2-8, Dis Agustsdottir 1-5, Latimer 0-1, Becki 0-2, Puiggros 3-3, Subirats 1-3, Bischoff 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Stephen F. Austin 31 (Ai. Johnson 11), Ball St. 35 (Subirats 6). Assists—Stephen F. Austin 17 (Visscher 4), Ball St. 13 (Freeman, Becki 4). Total Fouls—Stephen F. Austin 17, Ball St. 24. A—N/A.

RIO GRANDE 85, INDIANA TECH 79

Rio Grande 17 18 23 27 85
Indiana Tech 19 21 22 17 79

Rio Grande: Darnell 7, Chambers 14, Jordan 17, Skeens 14, Crites 4, Bates 9, Williams 8, Harper 12

Indiana Tech: Andrews 23, Tuominen 16, Whitaker 24, Salisbury 4, Worm 8, Cutrara 2, Herron 2

MANCHESTER 75, BELOIT 69

Manchester 21 8 22 24 75
Beloit 16 14 24 15 69

Manchester: Miller 19, Nash 17, Bieghler 13, Bazzoni 10, Stamm 2, Porter 4, Keim 3, Walker 3, Shepherd 2, Pfeil 2

Beloit: Kalk 25, Welte 15, Ciochon 15, Bayo 4, Boyance 2, Melton 8

TRINE 75, OHIO NORTHERN 54

Trine 17 21 16 21 75
Ohio Northern 12 18 13 11 54

Trine: Taylor 14, Wildman 8, K. Argyle 11, Bieniewicz 4, Stewart 5, A. Argyle 7, S. Sloneker 6, Wagner 1, Hinds 3, Underhill 13, Brauher 3

Ohio Northern: Iliff 2, Stahler 6, Serbin 7, Hale 8, Dickson 8, Weckesser 9, Luersman 9, Allen 5

MORE SCORES

Indiana 53, Miami 51

Iowa St. 93, Penn St. 59

Middle Tennessee 62, Illinois 52

Ohio St. 86, Cincinnati 50

Football

BIG TEN

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 8 1 307 172 11 1 448 206
Ohio St. 8 1 418 189 10 2 546 251
Michigan St. 7 2 255 246 10 2 383 308
Penn St. 4 5 205 151 7 5 315 201
Maryland 3 6 198 349 6 6 327 389
Rutgers 2 7 123 261 5 7 246 295
Indiana 0 9 94 316 2 10 207 399

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa 7 2 227 169 10 2 308 207
Minnesota 6 3 242 179 8 4 313 219
Wisconsin 6 3 243 135 8 4 310 197
Purdue 6 3 238 198 8 4 330 246
Illinois 4 5 174 170 5 7 242 263
Nebraska 1 8 239 239 3 9 335 272
Northwestern 1 8 117 306 3 9 199 348

Nov. 26

Iowa 28, Nebraska 21

Nov. 27*

Michigan 42, Ohio St. 27

Maryland 40, Rutgers 16

Purdue 44, Indiana 7

Illinois 47, Northwestern 14

Michigan St. 30, Penn St. 27

Minnesota 23, Wisconsin 13

Saturday

Michigan vs. Iowa, at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kent St. 6 2 308 297 7 5 401 415
Miami (OH) 5 3 257 176 6 6 349 286
Ohio 3 5 216 223 3 9 271 364
Bowl. Green 2 6 191 288 4 8 257 368
Buffalo 2 6 219 262 4 8 351 359
Akron 1 7 162 296 2 10 238 474

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Illinois 6 2 253 254 8 4 369 402
C. Michigan 6 2 275 204 8 4 396 314
Toledo 5 3 281 181 7 5 410 252
E. Michigan 4 4 229 236 7 5 372 334
W. Michigan 4 4 261 252 7 5 370 343
Ball St. 4 4 209 192 6 6 293 318

Nov. 23

Ball St. 20, Buffalo 3

W. Michigan 42, N. Illinois 21

Nov. 26

C. Michigan 31, E. Michigan 10

Bowling Green 21, Ohio 10

Nov. 27*

Kent St. 48, Miami (OH) 47, OT

Toledo 49, Akron 14

Saturday

Kent St. vs. N. Illinois, at Detroit, noon

*End of regular season

PURDUE 44, INDIANA 7

Indiana 7 0 0 0 7
Purdue 7 10 14 13 44

First Quarter

PUR—Horvath 1 run (Fineran kick), 8:30.

IND—McCulley 2 run (Campbell kick), 3:38.

Second Quarter

PUR—Piferi 24 pass from O’Connell (Fineran kick), 12:42.

PUR—FG Fineran 32, 6:53.

Third Quarter

PUR—Anthrop 21 pass from O’Connell (Fineran kick), 12:26.

PUR—Sheffield 5 pass from O’Connell (Fineran kick), 8:37.

Fourth Quarter

PUR—Bell 20 pass from O’Connell (kick failed), 13:53.

PUR—Downing 33 run (Fineran kick), 9:28.

A—61,320.

IND PUR
First downs 17 23
Total Net Yards 205 447
Rushes-yards 32-58 28-167
Passing 147 280
Punt Returns 0-0 1-(-1)
Kickoff Returns 4-54 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-7
Comp-Att-Int 18-30-1 27-33-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-28 1-9
Punts 7-35.1 3-36.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 8-66 6-66
Time of Possession 30:38 28:54

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Indiana, Ervin-Poindexter 9-46, Spegal 9-37, Holloman 4-14, Childers 3-5, McCulley 1-2, Gremel 6-(minus 46). Purdue, Doerue 4-49, Horvath 15-49, Downing 3-39, Wright 1-18, Burton 1-7, Plummer 1-4, O’Connell 3-1.

PASSING—Indiana, Gremel 18-30-1-147. Purdue, O’Connell 26-31-0-278, Plummer 1-1-0-2, Burton 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Indiana, Hendershot 6-51, Barner 4-29, Marshall 3-42, Fryfogle 2-19, Swinton 2-8, Ervin-Poindexter 1-(minus 2). Purdue, Bell 6-79, Wright 6-53, Anthrop 4-63, Horvath 4-19, Sheffield 3-31, Piferi 1-24, Doerue 1-8, Downing 1-2, G.Miller 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Indiana, Campbell 40.

No. 5 NOTRE DAME 45, STANFORD 14

Notre Dame 7 17 7 14 45
Stanford 0 0 7 7 14

First Quarter

ND—Lenzy 16 pass from Coan (Doerer kick), 9:39.

Second Quarter

ND—Takacs 2 pass from Coan (Doerer kick), 14:30.

ND—FG Doerer 36, 11:27.

ND—K.Williams 1 run (Doerer kick), 4:47.

Third Quarter

STAN—A.Jones 5 run (Karty kick), 13:06.

ND—Coan 1 run (Doerer kick), 11:31.

Fourth Quarter

ND—Buchner 33 run (Doerer kick), 14:33.

STAN—Yurosek 49 pass from McKee (Karty kick), 11:44.

ND—K.Williams 12 run (Doerer kick), :58.

ND STAN
First downs 26 11
Total Net Yards 509 227
Rushes-yards 34-168 22-55
Passing 341 172
Punt Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 1-0 3-72
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-23
Comp-Att-Int 27-36-1 20-25-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-16 2-20
Punts 5-42.4 8-46.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-2
Penalties-Yards 4-35 9-64
Time of Possession 34:13 25:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Notre Dame, Williams 19-74, Buchner 3-56, Tyree 5-44, Lenzy 1-12, Diggs 3-(minus 3), Coan 3-(minus 15). Stanford, A.Jones 9-35, Smith 5-25, Sanders 1-10, Peat 3-3, McKee 4-(minus 18).

PASSING—Notre Dame, Coan 26-35-1-345, Buchner 1-1-0-(minus 4). Stanford, McKee 20-25-0-172.

RECEIVING—Notre Dame, Mayer 9-105, Austin 6-125, Lenzy 4-49, Styles 4-27, Williams 2-20, Evans 1-13, Takacs 1-2. Stanford, Wilson 6-52, Yurosek 5-87, A.Jones 3-18, Higgins 2-11, Farrell 2-(minus 2), Smith 1-6, Peat 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Stanford, Karty 59.

Soccer

MEN

NCAA DIVISION I TOURNAMENT

Third Round

Saturday

Pittsburgh 4, Hofstra 0

Washington 3, Indiana 2, OT

Saint Louis 4, Duke 3

West Virginia 1, Tulsa 0, 2OT

Today

Providence at Georgetown, noon

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Kentucky at Clemson, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Oregon State, 9 p.m.

