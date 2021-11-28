Sunday, November 28, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|325
|182
|New England
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|300
|177
|Miami
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|201
|269
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|178
|320
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|291
|254
|Indianapolis
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|309
|245
|Houston
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|150
|271
|Jacksonville
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|159
|262
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|247
|230
|Cincinnati
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|268
|216
|Pittsburgh
|5
|4
|1
|.550
|214
|226
|Cleveland
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|244
|251
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|281
|250
|L.A. Chargers
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|260
|265
|Las Vegas
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|259
|295
|Denver
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|200
|183
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|326
|250
|Philadelphia
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|297
|260
|Washington
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|212
|267
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|189
|246
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|309
|222
|Carolina
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|226
|220
|New Orleans
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|257
|249
|Atlanta
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|178
|288
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|247
|214
|Minnesota
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|255
|242
|Chicago
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|179
|254
|Detroit
|0
|10
|1
|.045
|174
|289
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|310
|202
|L.A. Rams
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|271
|227
|San Francisco
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|246
|222
|Seattle
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|194
|209
Nov. 25
Chicago 16, Detroit 14
Las Vegas 36, Dallas 33, OT
Buffalo 31, New Orleans 6
Today
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Houston, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at New England, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Byes: Kansas City, Arizona
Monday
Seattle at Washington, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday
Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.
Dec. 5
Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Byes: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay
Dec. 6
New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.
