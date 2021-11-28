The Journal Gazette
 
Sunday, November 28, 2021 1:00 am

FOOTBALL

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 7 4 0 .636 325 182
New England 7 4 0 .636 300 177
Miami 4 7 0 .364 201 269
N.Y. Jets 2 8 0 .200 178 320

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 8 3 0 .727 291 254
Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 309 245
Houston 2 8 0 .200 150 271
Jacksonville 2 8 0 .200 159 262

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 7 3 0 .700 247 230
Cincinnati 6 4 0 .600 268 216
Pittsburgh 5 4 1 .550 214 226
Cleveland 6 5 0 .545 244 251

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 281 250
L.A. Chargers 6 4 0 .600 260 265
Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 259 295
Denver 5 5 0 .500 200 183

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 7 4 0 .636 326 250
Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 297 260
Washington 4 6 0 .400 212 267
N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 189 246

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 7 3 0 .700 309 222
Carolina 5 6 0 .455 226 220
New Orleans 5 6 0 .455 257 249
Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 178 288

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 247 214
Minnesota 5 5 0 .500 255 242
Chicago 4 7 0 .364 179 254
Detroit 0 10 1 .045 174 289

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 9 2 0 .818 310 202
L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 271 227
San Francisco 5 5 0 .500 246 222
Seattle 3 7 0 .300 194 209

Nov. 25

Chicago 16, Detroit 14

Las Vegas 36, Dallas 33, OT

Buffalo 31, New Orleans 6

Today

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Houston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at New England, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Byes: Kansas City, Arizona

Monday

Seattle at Washington, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday

Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Dec. 5

Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Byes: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay

Dec. 6

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

