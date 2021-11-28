The Journal Gazette
 
Sunday, November 28, 2021 1:00 am

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

BOYS

WOODLAN 64, BELLMONT 49

Woodlan 11 13 13 27 64
Bellmont 14 9 9 17 49

Woodlan: Smith 8, Reidy 29, Miller 13, Lichty 8, N/A 6

Bellmont: James 7, Scheumann 10, Wellman 21, Ulman 11

CENTRAL NOBLE 71, CANTERBURY 49

Cent. Noble 12 28 15 16 71
Canterbury 13 10 10 16 49

Central Noble: Schroeder 11, Dreibelbis 2, C. Essegian 35, Lemmon 6, Kirchner 2, I. Gard 1, L. Gard 12, S. Essegian 2

Canterbury: Russell 10, X. Dressler 2, Schlabach 4, Lewis 10, Pasalich 6, A. Dressler 4, Nassour 6, Austin 7

WARSAW 62, COLUMBIA CITY 54

Warsaw 10 16 16 20 62
Col. City 15 8 20 11 54

Warsaw: Simfukwe 27, Gould 12, T. Katris 4, N. Katris 4, Heckaman 14, Winchester 1

Columbia City: Baker 12, Mills 2, Crawford 11, An. Hedrick 15, Wilson 2, Al. Hedrick 3, Spelman 9

LEO 60, SOUTH SIDE 55

South Side 13 15 20 7 55
Leo 11 11 17 21 60

Leo: T. Hiteshaw 8, McGree 5, Middleton 9, B. Hiteshaw 2, LaGrange 3, Ruble 9, Allen 13, Bontrager 11

South Side: Lattimore 3, Manning 5, Ruch 7, washington 30, Thomas 2, Johnson 8

FREMONT 76, LAKEWOOD PARK 40

Lkwd Park 15 4 12 9 40
Fremont 28 17 17 14 73

Fremont: Beeman 9, Bock 7, Blue 8, Brace 20, Bontrager 12, Pentecost 12, Berlew 8

Lakewood Park: Wolf 9, Hindle 10, Harman 14, Smith 7

WEST NOBLE 50,

BETHANY CHRISTIAN 31

Bethany Ch. 6 9 3 13 31
West Noble 12 13 12 13 50

West Noble: Macias 10, Phares 4, Nelson 2, Cripe 29, Zavala 5

Bethany Christian: Chupp 4, Bontrager 3, Schlabach 6, Williams 18

PENN 70, CARROLL 52

Carroll 16 17 13 6 52
Penn 19 19 14 18 70

Penn: Burton 28, Garwood 17, Smith 9, Gatete 8, Waojciechowski 8

Carroll: Sinish 18, Pardon 14, Houser 14, Carcione 4, Lankenau 2

WAWASEE 59, ANGOLA 57

Angola 6 14 8 29 57
Wawasee 13 21 5 20 59

Wawasee: Welty 6, Dukes 17, Finlinson 3, Everingham 18, Roberson 15

Angola: Lantz 17, McGee 11, Call 14, Herbert 2, Weiss 2, Land 4, Oberlin 7

SCORES

Blackford 64, Bluffton 51

Bloomington South 47, New Albany 37

Carmel 39, Cin. Elder, Ohio 33

E. Noble 75, Lakeland 68

Eastbrook 77, Northfield 36

Eastside 41, DeKalb 32

Edinburgh 80, Indian Creek 56

Franklin Central 65, Center Grove 56, OT

Ft. Recovery, Ohio 69, S. Adams 43

Goshen 43, Fairfield 42

Guerin Catholic 70, Indpls Ritter 62

Huntington North 66, Mississinewa 52

Indpls Cathedral 67, Cle. St. Ignatius 51

Indpls Pike 66, Hamilton Southeastern 60

Indpls Washington 66, Calumet 49

Jay Co. 43, Richmond 29

Kettering Alter, Ohio 68, Homestead 65

LaPorte 68, Westville 46

Lafayette-Jefferson 51, Indpls Metro 46

Lawrence North 57, North Side 45

Lebanon 45, Western 42

Liberty Christian 60, Alexandria 40

Monroe Central 42, Northeastern 37

Muncie Central 62, Wapahani 57

New Castle 48, Marion 46

Noblesville 90, Columbus East 51

Northwestern 65, Eastern (Greentown) 56

Oak Hill 48, Manchester 38

Prairie Hts. 61, Garrett 42

Providence 67, Tell City 19

S. Bend Washington 62, Lake Central 54

S. Ripley 78, Rising Sun 42

Shenandoah 56, Blue River 46

Southmont 73, Sheridan 20

Taylor 68, Maconaquah 64

Terre Haute North 60, Ev. Central 50

Terre Haute South 39, Barr-Reeve 38

Tippecanoe Valley 68, Oregon-Davis 30

Tri-Central 67, Rochester 59

Wabash 76, Madison-Grant 71

Waldron 49, Knightstown 44

Western Boone 70, Rossville 61

Whitko 64, Heritage 56, OT

Zionsville 50, Indpls Ben Davis 49

NorthWood Classic

Brownsburg 52, Northrop 42

Brownsburg 67, Concordia 34

NorthWood 55, Concordia 35

GIRLS

PENN 47, CARROLL 40

Carroll 12 10 0 18 40
Penn 12 9 11 15 47

Penn:Walsh 3, Adkins 5, Troy 3, Patton 12, Little 9, Economou 7, Taylor 7, Hoover 1

Carroll:Fordyce 17, Gibbs 13, Castator 5, Anderson 2, Linnemeier 3

W. LAFAYETTE HARRISON 61,

SOUTH SIDE 51

W.L. Harrison 18 16 12 15 61
South Side 9 8 12 22 51

West Lafayette Harrison: Individual statistics not available

South Side: Smith 16, Billingsley 24, Easley 9, Green 2

NORWELL 61, EASTBROOK 31

Eastbrook 8 8 7 8 31
Norwell 21 13 11 16 61

Norwell: Fuelling 5, Toliver 12, Todd 13, Norris 2, Green 4, Johnson 9, Fuess 9, Riley 2, Tomasek 5

Eastbrook: Ko. Goff 2, Howell 2, J. McKim 9, Morrison 9, McLaughlin 1, Bustos 2, S. McKim 1, Kr. Goff 5

COLUMBIA CITY 52, BISHOP LUERS 27

Col. City 9 10 11 22 52
Bishop Luers 5 10 5 7 27

Columbia City: Baker 12, Sheets 9, Tonkel 9, Marshall 8, Baxter 6, Lickey 2, Freeman 2, Frey 2, Schrader 2

Bishop Luers: Rhodehamel 10, A. Parent 5, Shank 4, Eyrich 4, Zimmerman 2, N/A 2

HERITAGE 55, NORTH SIDE 34

Heritage 18 13 17 7 55
North Side 4 14 9 7 34

Heritage: Individual statistics not available

North Side: Paige 12, Nokou 9, Young 9, Tyree 3, Hoskins 1

Football

STATE FINALS

At Lucas Oil Stadium

Friday

CLASS A

Lutheran 34, Adams Central 28

CLASS 3A

Gibson Southern 45, Brebeuf Jesuit 35

CLASS 5A

Cathedral 34, Zionsville 14

Saturday

CLASS 2A

Andrean 21, Evansville Mater Dei 9

CLASS 4A

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 45, Northridge 14

CLASS 6A

Center Grove 27, Westfield 21

CLASS 4A

MT. VERNON 45, NORTHRIDGE 14

Mt. Vernon 14 12 12 7 45
Northridge 0 7 0 7 14

MV—LaBelle 24 run (kick failed)

MV—Burhenn 11 pass from Slunaker (LaBelle run)

MV—Gentry 59 interception return (kick failed)

N—Hochstetler 23 pass from Gott (Ritchie kick)

MV—LaBelle 5 run (ruin failed)

MV—Bridenthal 44 pass from Slunaker (kick failed)

MV—Gentry 22 pass from Slunaker (run failed)

MV—Hegler 54 run (Yeley kick)

N—Shook 45 interception returnm (Ritchie kick)

CLASS 6A

CENTER GROVE 27, WESTFIELD 21

Center Grove 7 7 7 0 21
Westfield 6 14 7 0 27

CG—Jackson 1 run (Foley kick)

W—Hauser 15 run (King kick)

CG—Curry 2 run (Foley kick)

W—Hauser 25 run (King kick)

CG—Stomps 30 pass from Jackson (Foley kick)

CG—Coyle 5 run (Foley kick)

W—Hauser 1 run (King kick)

