Sunday, November 28, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
BOYS
WOODLAN 64, BELLMONT 49
|Woodlan
|11
|13
|13
|27
|—
|64
|Bellmont
|14
|9
|9
|17
|—
|49
Woodlan: Smith 8, Reidy 29, Miller 13, Lichty 8, N/A 6
Bellmont: James 7, Scheumann 10, Wellman 21, Ulman 11
CENTRAL NOBLE 71, CANTERBURY 49
|Cent. Noble
|12
|28
|15
|16
|—
|71
|Canterbury
|13
|10
|10
|16
|—
|49
Central Noble: Schroeder 11, Dreibelbis 2, C. Essegian 35, Lemmon 6, Kirchner 2, I. Gard 1, L. Gard 12, S. Essegian 2
Canterbury: Russell 10, X. Dressler 2, Schlabach 4, Lewis 10, Pasalich 6, A. Dressler 4, Nassour 6, Austin 7
WARSAW 62, COLUMBIA CITY 54
|Warsaw
|10
|16
|16
|20
|—
|62
|Col. City
|15
|8
|20
|11
|—
|54
Warsaw: Simfukwe 27, Gould 12, T. Katris 4, N. Katris 4, Heckaman 14, Winchester 1
Columbia City: Baker 12, Mills 2, Crawford 11, An. Hedrick 15, Wilson 2, Al. Hedrick 3, Spelman 9
LEO 60, SOUTH SIDE 55
|South Side
|13
|15
|20
|7
|—
|55
|Leo
|11
|11
|17
|21
|—
|60
Leo: T. Hiteshaw 8, McGree 5, Middleton 9, B. Hiteshaw 2, LaGrange 3, Ruble 9, Allen 13, Bontrager 11
South Side: Lattimore 3, Manning 5, Ruch 7, washington 30, Thomas 2, Johnson 8
FREMONT 76, LAKEWOOD PARK 40
|Lkwd Park
|15
|4
|12
|9
|—
|40
|Fremont
|28
|17
|17
|14
|—
|73
Fremont: Beeman 9, Bock 7, Blue 8, Brace 20, Bontrager 12, Pentecost 12, Berlew 8
Lakewood Park: Wolf 9, Hindle 10, Harman 14, Smith 7
WEST NOBLE 50,
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 31
|Bethany Ch.
|6
|9
|3
|13
|—
|31
|West Noble
|12
|13
|12
|13
|—
|50
West Noble: Macias 10, Phares 4, Nelson 2, Cripe 29, Zavala 5
Bethany Christian: Chupp 4, Bontrager 3, Schlabach 6, Williams 18
PENN 70, CARROLL 52
|Carroll
|16
|17
|13
|6
|—
|52
|Penn
|19
|19
|14
|18
|—
|70
Penn: Burton 28, Garwood 17, Smith 9, Gatete 8, Waojciechowski 8
Carroll: Sinish 18, Pardon 14, Houser 14, Carcione 4, Lankenau 2
WAWASEE 59, ANGOLA 57
|Angola
|6
|14
|8
|29
|—
|57
|Wawasee
|13
|21
|5
|20
|—
|59
Wawasee: Welty 6, Dukes 17, Finlinson 3, Everingham 18, Roberson 15
Angola: Lantz 17, McGee 11, Call 14, Herbert 2, Weiss 2, Land 4, Oberlin 7
SCORES
Blackford 64, Bluffton 51
Bloomington South 47, New Albany 37
Carmel 39, Cin. Elder, Ohio 33
E. Noble 75, Lakeland 68
Eastbrook 77, Northfield 36
Eastside 41, DeKalb 32
Edinburgh 80, Indian Creek 56
Franklin Central 65, Center Grove 56, OT
Ft. Recovery, Ohio 69, S. Adams 43
Goshen 43, Fairfield 42
Guerin Catholic 70, Indpls Ritter 62
Huntington North 66, Mississinewa 52
Indpls Cathedral 67, Cle. St. Ignatius 51
Indpls Pike 66, Hamilton Southeastern 60
Indpls Washington 66, Calumet 49
Jay Co. 43, Richmond 29
Kettering Alter, Ohio 68, Homestead 65
LaPorte 68, Westville 46
Lafayette-Jefferson 51, Indpls Metro 46
Lawrence North 57, North Side 45
Lebanon 45, Western 42
Liberty Christian 60, Alexandria 40
Monroe Central 42, Northeastern 37
Muncie Central 62, Wapahani 57
New Castle 48, Marion 46
Noblesville 90, Columbus East 51
Northwestern 65, Eastern (Greentown) 56
Oak Hill 48, Manchester 38
Prairie Hts. 61, Garrett 42
Providence 67, Tell City 19
S. Bend Washington 62, Lake Central 54
S. Ripley 78, Rising Sun 42
Shenandoah 56, Blue River 46
Southmont 73, Sheridan 20
Taylor 68, Maconaquah 64
Terre Haute North 60, Ev. Central 50
Terre Haute South 39, Barr-Reeve 38
Tippecanoe Valley 68, Oregon-Davis 30
Tri-Central 67, Rochester 59
Wabash 76, Madison-Grant 71
Waldron 49, Knightstown 44
Western Boone 70, Rossville 61
Whitko 64, Heritage 56, OT
Zionsville 50, Indpls Ben Davis 49
NorthWood Classic
Brownsburg 52, Northrop 42
Brownsburg 67, Concordia 34
NorthWood 55, Concordia 35
GIRLS
PENN 47, CARROLL 40
|Carroll
|12
|10
|0
|18
|—
|40
|Penn
|12
|9
|11
|15
|—
|47
Penn:Walsh 3, Adkins 5, Troy 3, Patton 12, Little 9, Economou 7, Taylor 7, Hoover 1
Carroll:Fordyce 17, Gibbs 13, Castator 5, Anderson 2, Linnemeier 3
W. LAFAYETTE HARRISON 61,
SOUTH SIDE 51
|W.L. Harrison
|18
|16
|12
|15
|—
|61
|South Side
|9
|8
|12
|22
|—
|51
West Lafayette Harrison: Individual statistics not available
South Side: Smith 16, Billingsley 24, Easley 9, Green 2
NORWELL 61, EASTBROOK 31
|Eastbrook
|8
|8
|7
|8
|—
|31
|Norwell
|21
|13
|11
|16
|—
|61
Norwell: Fuelling 5, Toliver 12, Todd 13, Norris 2, Green 4, Johnson 9, Fuess 9, Riley 2, Tomasek 5
Eastbrook: Ko. Goff 2, Howell 2, J. McKim 9, Morrison 9, McLaughlin 1, Bustos 2, S. McKim 1, Kr. Goff 5
COLUMBIA CITY 52, BISHOP LUERS 27
|Col. City
|9
|10
|11
|22
|—
|52
|Bishop Luers
|5
|10
|5
|7
|—
|27
Columbia City: Baker 12, Sheets 9, Tonkel 9, Marshall 8, Baxter 6, Lickey 2, Freeman 2, Frey 2, Schrader 2
Bishop Luers: Rhodehamel 10, A. Parent 5, Shank 4, Eyrich 4, Zimmerman 2, N/A 2
HERITAGE 55, NORTH SIDE 34
|Heritage
|18
|13
|17
|7
|—
|55
|North Side
|4
|14
|9
|7
|—
|34
Heritage: Individual statistics not available
North Side: Paige 12, Nokou 9, Young 9, Tyree 3, Hoskins 1
Football
STATE FINALS
At Lucas Oil Stadium
Friday
CLASS A
Lutheran 34, Adams Central 28
CLASS 3A
Gibson Southern 45, Brebeuf Jesuit 35
CLASS 5A
Cathedral 34, Zionsville 14
Saturday
CLASS 2A
Andrean 21, Evansville Mater Dei 9
CLASS 4A
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 45, Northridge 14
CLASS 6A
Center Grove 27, Westfield 21
CLASS 4A
MT. VERNON 45, NORTHRIDGE 14
|Mt. Vernon
|14
|12
|12
|7
|—
|45
|Northridge
|0
|7
|0
|7
|—
|14
MV—LaBelle 24 run (kick failed)
MV—Burhenn 11 pass from Slunaker (LaBelle run)
MV—Gentry 59 interception return (kick failed)
N—Hochstetler 23 pass from Gott (Ritchie kick)
MV—LaBelle 5 run (ruin failed)
MV—Bridenthal 44 pass from Slunaker (kick failed)
MV—Gentry 22 pass from Slunaker (run failed)
MV—Hegler 54 run (Yeley kick)
N—Shook 45 interception returnm (Ritchie kick)
CLASS 6A
CENTER GROVE 27, WESTFIELD 21
|Center Grove
|7
|7
|7
|0
|—
|21
|Westfield
|6
|14
|7
|0
|—
|27
CG—Jackson 1 run (Foley kick)
W—Hauser 15 run (King kick)
CG—Curry 2 run (Foley kick)
W—Hauser 25 run (King kick)
CG—Stomps 30 pass from Jackson (Foley kick)
CG—Coyle 5 run (Foley kick)
W—Hauser 1 run (King kick)
