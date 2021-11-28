Sunday, November 28, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|21
|14
|4
|3
|31
|77
|56
|Toronto
|22
|15
|6
|1
|31
|61
|48
|Tampa Bay
|19
|12
|4
|3
|27
|62
|52
|Detroit
|22
|10
|9
|3
|23
|61
|71
|Boston
|17
|10
|7
|0
|20
|53
|49
|Buffalo
|21
|8
|10
|3
|19
|60
|70
|Montreal
|23
|6
|15
|2
|14
|59
|86
|Ottawa
|19
|4
|14
|1
|9
|46
|73
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|19
|15
|3
|1
|31
|64
|39
|Washington
|21
|13
|3
|5
|31
|74
|50
|N.Y. Rangers
|20
|13
|4
|3
|29
|60
|54
|Columbus
|19
|12
|7
|0
|24
|68
|62
|Pittsburgh
|21
|10
|7
|4
|24
|65
|64
|New Jersey
|18
|8
|6
|4
|20
|52
|56
|Philadelphia
|19
|8
|7
|4
|20
|47
|56
|N.Y. Islanders
|17
|5
|10
|2
|12
|32
|52
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|20
|13
|6
|1
|27
|74
|62
|St. Louis
|21
|11
|7
|3
|25
|74
|60
|Nashville
|20
|11
|8
|1
|23
|56
|59
|Dallas
|19
|10
|7
|2
|22
|56
|57
|Winnipeg
|20
|9
|7
|4
|22
|56
|58
|Colorado
|17
|10
|6
|1
|21
|69
|54
|Chicago
|20
|7
|11
|2
|16
|45
|65
|Arizona
|21
|4
|15
|2
|10
|41
|80
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|20
|15
|5
|0
|30
|77
|59
|Calgary
|20
|12
|3
|5
|29
|68
|38
|Anaheim
|21
|11
|7
|3
|25
|69
|56
|Vegas
|21
|12
|9
|0
|24
|66
|64
|San Jose
|20
|10
|9
|1
|21
|53
|58
|Los Angeles
|20
|9
|8
|3
|21
|53
|54
|Seattle
|21
|7
|13
|1
|15
|58
|73
|Vancouver
|21
|6
|13
|2
|14
|49
|70
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday
N.Y. Rangers 5, Boston 2
Minnesota 7, Winnipeg 1
Chicago 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Carolina 6, Philadelphia 3
Anaheim 4, Ottawa 0
Washington 4, Florida 3
Nashville 4, New Jersey 2
Buffalo 4, Montreal 1
Columbus 4, Vancouver 2
Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 0
Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Islanders 0
Dallas 3, Colorado 1
Toronto 4, San Jose 1
Saturday
Seattle 4, Florida 1
Detroit 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Edmonton 3, Vegas 2
Los Angeles 4, Ottawa 2
Montreal 6, Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 6, Columbus 3
Dallas 3, Arizona 2
Nashville at Colorado, late
Winnipeg at Calgary, late
Today
Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, ppd.
DETROIT 3,
BUFFALO 2, OT
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
|Detroit
|0
|2
|0
|1
|—
|3
First Period—None. Penalties—Detroit bench, served by Rowney (Interference), 17:49; Hagg, BUF (Slashing), 17:49; Dahlin, BUF (Interference), 18:57.
Second Period—1, Buffalo, Cozens 5 (Okposo, Murray), 5:05. 2, Detroit, Rowney 2 (Gagner, Lindstrom), 9:56. 3, Detroit, Suter 5 (Seider, Smith), 11:15. Penalties—Okposo, BUF (Boarding), 17:28.
Third Period—4, Buffalo, Skinner 6 (Eakin, Dahlin), 18:23. Penalties—Miller, BUF (Hooking), 1:07.
Overtime—5, Detroit, Raymond 9 (Hronek, Larkin), 0:26. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Buffalo 7-13-8-0—28. Detroit 11-18-11-1—41.
Power-play opportunities—Buffalo 0 of 0; Detroit 0 of 3.
Goalies—Buffalo, Tokarski 4-4-3 (41 shots-38 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 6-3-3 (28-26).
A—18,050 (20,000). T—2:28.
Referees—Dean Morton, Furman South. Linesmen—Shandor Alphonso, Jonathan Deschamps.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|14
|12
|2
|0
|0
|24
|54
|32
|Reading
|15
|6
|4
|4
|1
|17
|42
|51
|Trois-Rivieres
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|49
|45
|Maine
|14
|6
|6
|2
|0
|14
|46
|47
|Adirondack
|15
|6
|8
|1
|0
|13
|40
|57
|Worcester
|13
|5
|7
|0
|1
|11
|42
|45
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|16
|8
|3
|2
|3
|21
|49
|43
|Orlando
|15
|9
|5
|1
|0
|19
|48
|44
|Jacksonville
|17
|8
|7
|1
|1
|18
|44
|48
|Atlanta
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|36
|36
|Norfolk
|14
|7
|6
|0
|1
|15
|42
|46
|S. Carolina
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0
|13
|33
|37
|Greenville
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|37
|36
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|15
|10
|5
|0
|0
|20
|64
|44
|KOMETS
|15
|9
|4
|2
|0
|20
|46
|38
|Cincinnati
|15
|9
|6
|0
|0
|18
|50
|41
|Kalamazoo
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|44
|42
|Wheeling
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|52
|48
|Indy
|15
|4
|9
|1
|1
|10
|43
|56
|Iowa
|16
|4
|10
|2
|0
|10
|47
|75
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|15
|10
|5
|0
|0
|20
|54
|43
|Idaho
|16
|10
|6
|0
|0
|20
|47
|37
|Wichita
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0
|17
|46
|35
|Rapid City
|15
|6
|7
|1
|1
|14
|48
|52
|Tulsa
|12
|6
|5
|0
|1
|13
|30
|30
|Kansas City
|15
|6
|8
|1
|0
|13
|46
|51
|Allen
|14
|4
|7
|3
|0
|11
|44
|64
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday
Jacksonville 3, Florida 2, OT
Trois-Rivieres 9, Reading 1
Worcester 8, Adirondack 1
Greenville 4, South Carolina 3, OT
Toledo 4, Indy 3, OT
Newfoundland 4, Maine 2
Cincinnati 6, Kalamazoo 2
Wheeling 7, Iowa 4
Rapid City 4, Kansas City 3, OT
Wichita 3, Tulsa 1
Idaho 3, Allen 2
Satuday
Trois-Rivieres 3, Reading 2, OT
Adirondack 5, Maine 3
Florida 3, Jacksonville 1
KOMETS 3, Indy 2
Kalamazoo 4, Cincinnati 2
South Carolina 2, Atlanta 1
Wheeling 4, Iowa 2
Wichita 6, Rapid City 4
Utah 3, Tulsa 1
Orlando 4, Norfolk 3, SO
Allen at Idaho, late
Today
Norfolk at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
KOMETS 3, FUEL 2
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
|Indy
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Graber 4 (Corcoran, Barnaby), 18:40. Penalties-Baldwin Fw (fighting - major), 7:04; Cameron Ind (fighting - major), 7:04; Malone Ind (hooking), 10:21.
2nd Period—2, Fort Wayne, Busch 3 (Murphy, Alvaro), 0:24. 3, Indy, Watson 5 (Cameron, Gates), 5:24. Penalties-Ruddy Fw (fighting - major), 8:31; Lacroix Ind (fighting - major), 8:31; McIvor Fw (holding), 11:35; Watson Ind (cross-checking), 18:42.
3rd Period—4, Indy, Lee 3 (Thomas, Malone), 8:26 (PP). 5, Fort Wayne, Murphy 4 (Alvaro, Jermain), 11:18 (PP). Penalties-Jones Fw (holding), 8:15; Gates Ind (cross-checking), 9:20.
Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 11-11-8-30. Indy 11-9-11-31.
Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 1 / 3; Indy 1 / 2.
Goalies—Fort Wayne, Harvey 5-0-1-0 (31 shots-29 saves). Indy, Morris 3-5-1-1 (30 shots-27 saves).
A—5,153. Referee—Trevor Wohlford.
Linesmen—Bryan Gorcoff, Trevor Waite.
