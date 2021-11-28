NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 21 14 4 3 31 77 56 Toronto 22 15 6 1 31 61 48 Tampa Bay 19 12 4 3 27 62 52 Detroit 22 10 9 3 23 61 71 Boston 17 10 7 0 20 53 49 Buffalo 21 8 10 3 19 60 70 Montreal 23 6 15 2 14 59 86 Ottawa 19 4 14 1 9 46 73

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 19 15 3 1 31 64 39 Washington 21 13 3 5 31 74 50 N.Y. Rangers 20 13 4 3 29 60 54 Columbus 19 12 7 0 24 68 62 Pittsburgh 21 10 7 4 24 65 64 New Jersey 18 8 6 4 20 52 56 Philadelphia 19 8 7 4 20 47 56 N.Y. Islanders 17 5 10 2 12 32 52

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 20 13 6 1 27 74 62 St. Louis 21 11 7 3 25 74 60 Nashville 20 11 8 1 23 56 59 Dallas 19 10 7 2 22 56 57 Winnipeg 20 9 7 4 22 56 58 Colorado 17 10 6 1 21 69 54 Chicago 20 7 11 2 16 45 65 Arizona 21 4 15 2 10 41 80

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 20 15 5 0 30 77 59 Calgary 20 12 3 5 29 68 38 Anaheim 21 11 7 3 25 69 56 Vegas 21 12 9 0 24 66 64 San Jose 20 10 9 1 21 53 58 Los Angeles 20 9 8 3 21 53 54 Seattle 21 7 13 1 15 58 73 Vancouver 21 6 13 2 14 49 70

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday

N.Y. Rangers 5, Boston 2

Minnesota 7, Winnipeg 1

Chicago 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Carolina 6, Philadelphia 3

Anaheim 4, Ottawa 0

Washington 4, Florida 3

Nashville 4, New Jersey 2

Buffalo 4, Montreal 1

Columbus 4, Vancouver 2

Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 0

Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Islanders 0

Dallas 3, Colorado 1

Toronto 4, San Jose 1

Saturday

Seattle 4, Florida 1

Detroit 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Edmonton 3, Vegas 2

Los Angeles 4, Ottawa 2

Montreal 6, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 6, Columbus 3

Dallas 3, Arizona 2

Nashville at Colorado, late

Winnipeg at Calgary, late

Today

Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, ppd.

DETROIT 3,

BUFFALO 2, OT

Buffalo 0 1 1 0 — 2 Detroit 0 2 0 1 — 3

First Period—None. Penalties—Detroit bench, served by Rowney (Interference), 17:49; Hagg, BUF (Slashing), 17:49; Dahlin, BUF (Interference), 18:57.

Second Period—1, Buffalo, Cozens 5 (Okposo, Murray), 5:05. 2, Detroit, Rowney 2 (Gagner, Lindstrom), 9:56. 3, Detroit, Suter 5 (Seider, Smith), 11:15. Penalties—Okposo, BUF (Boarding), 17:28.

Third Period—4, Buffalo, Skinner 6 (Eakin, Dahlin), 18:23. Penalties—Miller, BUF (Hooking), 1:07.

Overtime—5, Detroit, Raymond 9 (Hronek, Larkin), 0:26. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Buffalo 7-13-8-0—28. Detroit 11-18-11-1—41.

Power-play opportunities—Buffalo 0 of 0; Detroit 0 of 3.

Goalies—Buffalo, Tokarski 4-4-3 (41 shots-38 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 6-3-3 (28-26).

A—18,050 (20,000). T—2:28.

Referees—Dean Morton, Furman South. Linesmen—Shandor Alphonso, Jonathan Deschamps.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 14 12 2 0 0 24 54 32 Reading 15 6 4 4 1 17 42 51 Trois-Rivieres 14 7 7 0 0 14 49 45 Maine 14 6 6 2 0 14 46 47 Adirondack 15 6 8 1 0 13 40 57 Worcester 13 5 7 0 1 11 42 45

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 16 8 3 2 3 21 49 43 Orlando 15 9 5 1 0 19 48 44 Jacksonville 17 8 7 1 1 18 44 48 Atlanta 13 7 5 1 0 15 36 36 Norfolk 14 7 6 0 1 15 42 46 S. Carolina 13 6 6 1 0 13 33 37 Greenville 13 6 7 0 0 12 37 36

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 15 10 5 0 0 20 64 44 KOMETS 15 9 4 2 0 20 46 38 Cincinnati 15 9 6 0 0 18 50 41 Kalamazoo 13 8 5 0 0 16 44 42 Wheeling 14 8 6 0 0 16 52 48 Indy 15 4 9 1 1 10 43 56 Iowa 16 4 10 2 0 10 47 75

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 15 10 5 0 0 20 54 43 Idaho 16 10 6 0 0 20 47 37 Wichita 14 8 5 1 0 17 46 35 Rapid City 15 6 7 1 1 14 48 52 Tulsa 12 6 5 0 1 13 30 30 Kansas City 15 6 8 1 0 13 46 51 Allen 14 4 7 3 0 11 44 64

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday

Jacksonville 3, Florida 2, OT

Trois-Rivieres 9, Reading 1

Worcester 8, Adirondack 1

Greenville 4, South Carolina 3, OT

Toledo 4, Indy 3, OT

Newfoundland 4, Maine 2

Cincinnati 6, Kalamazoo 2

Wheeling 7, Iowa 4

Rapid City 4, Kansas City 3, OT

Wichita 3, Tulsa 1

Idaho 3, Allen 2

Satuday

Trois-Rivieres 3, Reading 2, OT

Adirondack 5, Maine 3

Florida 3, Jacksonville 1

KOMETS 3, Indy 2

Kalamazoo 4, Cincinnati 2

South Carolina 2, Atlanta 1

Wheeling 4, Iowa 2

Wichita 6, Rapid City 4

Utah 3, Tulsa 1

Orlando 4, Norfolk 3, SO

Allen at Idaho, late

Today

Norfolk at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

KOMETS 3, FUEL 2

Fort Wayne 1 1 1 — 3 Indy 0 1 1 — 2

1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Graber 4 (Corcoran, Barnaby), 18:40. Penalties-Baldwin Fw (fighting - major), 7:04; Cameron Ind (fighting - major), 7:04; Malone Ind (hooking), 10:21.

2nd Period—2, Fort Wayne, Busch 3 (Murphy, Alvaro), 0:24. 3, Indy, Watson 5 (Cameron, Gates), 5:24. Penalties-Ruddy Fw (fighting - major), 8:31; Lacroix Ind (fighting - major), 8:31; McIvor Fw (holding), 11:35; Watson Ind (cross-checking), 18:42.

3rd Period—4, Indy, Lee 3 (Thomas, Malone), 8:26 (PP). 5, Fort Wayne, Murphy 4 (Alvaro, Jermain), 11:18 (PP). Penalties-Jones Fw (holding), 8:15; Gates Ind (cross-checking), 9:20.

Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 11-11-8-30. Indy 11-9-11-31.

Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 1 / 3; Indy 1 / 2.

Goalies—Fort Wayne, Harvey 5-0-1-0 (31 shots-29 saves). Indy, Morris 3-5-1-1 (30 shots-27 saves).

A—5,153. Referee—Trevor Wohlford.

Linesmen—Bryan Gorcoff, Trevor Waite.