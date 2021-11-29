The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Monday, November 29, 2021 1:10 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 14 6 .700
New York 11 9 .550 3
Boston 11 10 .524
Philadelphia 10 10 .500 4
Toronto 9 12 .429

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 13 7 .650
Washington 13 7 .650
Charlotte 13 9 .591 1
Atlanta 11 10 .524
Orlando 4 17 .190

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 13 8 .619
Chicago 13 8 .619
Cleveland 10 10 .500
Indiana 9 13 .409
Detroit 4 15 .211 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Dallas 10 8 .556
Memphis 10 10 .500 1
San Antonio 5 13 .278 5
New Orleans 5 17 .227 7
Houston 3 16 .158

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 13 7 .650
Portland 10 10 .500 3
Minnesota 10 10 .500 3
Denver 9 10 .474
Oklahoma City 6 13 .316

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Golden State 18 2 .900
Phoenix 17 3 .850 1
L.A. Clippers 11 9 .550 7
L.A. Lakers 10 11 .476
Sacramento 8 13 .381 10½

Saturday

Minnesota 121, Philadelphia 120, 2OT

New York 99, Atlanta 90

Phoenix 113, Brooklyn 107

Cleveland 105, Orlando 92

Miami 107, Chicago 104

Washington 120, Dallas 114

Houston 146, Charlotte 143, OT

Utah 127, New Orleans 105

Sunday

Golden State 105, L.A. Clippers 90

Milwaukee 118, Indiana 100

Boston 109, Toronto 97

Memphis 128, Sacramento 101

Detroit at L.A. Lakers, late

Today

Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Denver at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Memphis at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Portland, 10 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Wednesday

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

MILWAUKEE 118,

INDIANA 100

MILWAUKEE (118): G.Antetokounmpo 10-15 6-10 26, Middleton 6-13 1-1 14, Portis 5-10 4-4 15, Allen 3-5 0-0 8, Jr.Holiday 11-21 0-0 23, Kalaitzakis 0-0 0-0 0, Nwora 0-2 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 1-1 0-0 2, Hood 1-4 0-0 3, Connaughton 6-11 1-1 14, Hill 3-8 6-6 13, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-90 18-22 118.

INDIANA (100): Ju.Holiday 4-11 0-0 10, Sabonis 1-8 2-3 4, Turner 1-4 0-0 2, Brogdon 5-12 4-4 16, LeVert 9-13 1-2 23, Craig 1-3 0-0 3, Duarte 4-10 0-0 10, Jackson 2-4 0-0 4, Martin 3-6 1-2 7, Bitadze 0-1 0-0 0, Lamb 0-4 0-0 0, Brissett 3-5 1-2 8, McConnell 4-9 2-2 10, Wanamaker 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 38-92 12-16 100.

Milwaukee 26 26 39 27 118
Indiana 26 21 27 26 100

3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 8-35 (Allen 2-4, Hood 1-2, Portis 1-3, Hill 1-5, Middleton 1-5, Connaughton 1-6, Jr.Holiday 1-7, G.Antetokounmpo 0-2, Nwora 0-1), Indiana 12-45 (LeVert 4-5, Duarte 2-6, Brogdon 2-8, Ju.Holiday 2-8, Craig 1-2, Brissett 1-3, McConnell 0-2, Sabonis 0-2, Lamb 0-3, Turner 0-3, Bitadze 0-1, Martin 0-1, Wanamaker 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 52 (G.Antetokounmpo 13), Indiana 45 (Sabonis 10). Assists—Milwaukee 27 (Jr.Holiday 9), Indiana 21 (Sabonis 5). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 14, Indiana 21. A—13,130 (20,000).

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Through Nov. 27

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
Durant, BKN 19 198 111 544 28.6
Curry, GS 18 167 79 511 28.4
Antetknmpo, MIL 19 181 129 514 27.1
Jokic, DEN 14 144 56 369 26.4
Young, ATL 21 191 107 545 26.0
DeRozan, CHI 21 190 143 542 25.8
George, LAC 19 178 76 487 25.6
Doncic, DAL 15 143 58 383 25.5
LaVine, CHI 21 196 79 532 25.3
Tatum, BOS 20 179 89 502 25.1
Davis, LAL 20 191 96 485 24.3
Morant, MEM 19 170 87 458 24.1
Booker, PHO 20 176 76 478 23.9

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Gobert, UTA 20 58 231 289 14.4
Jokic, DEN 14 38 152 190 13.6
Capela, ATL 21 82 184 266 12.7
Valanciunas, NO 22 73 198 271 12.3
Antetknmpo, MIL 19 32 191 223 11.7
Ayton, PHO 14 42 119 161 11.5
Sabonis, IND 21 67 174 241 11.5
Wood, HOU 19 35 179 214 11.3
Allen, CLE 17 59 131 190 11.2
Nurkic, POR 20 50 168 218 10.9

Assists

G AST AVG
Paul, PHO 20 202 10.1
Harden, BKN 20 188 9.4
Young, ATL 21 190 9.0
Westbrook, LAL 21 182 8.7
Murray, SA 18 145 8.1
Doncic, DAL 15 122 8.1
Ball, CHA 22 176 8.0
Lillard, POR 19 151 7.9
Green, GS 18 141 7.8
Lowry, MIA 18 133 7.4

G League

Saturday

Delaware 120, Raptors 94

Iowa 125, Motor City 117, OT

Maine 131, Westchester 106

Cleveland 115, Sioux Falls 111

Memphis 108, Austin 78

Texas 104, Greensboro 98

Sunday

Capital City 113, College Park 103

Delaware 114, Raptors 106

Cleveland 113, Sioux Falls 110, 2OT

G League Ignite 114, Stockton 111

Rio Grande Valley 101, Birmingham 89

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, ppd.

Today

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 2:30 p.m.

Iowa at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

G League Ignite at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Tuesday

College Park at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 2:30 p.m.

Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  