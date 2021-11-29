Monday, November 29, 2021 1:10 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|New York
|11
|9
|.550
|3
|Boston
|11
|10
|.524
|3½
|Philadelphia
|10
|10
|.500
|4
|Toronto
|9
|12
|.429
|5½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Washington
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Charlotte
|13
|9
|.591
|1
|Atlanta
|11
|10
|.524
|2½
|Orlando
|4
|17
|.190
|9½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Chicago
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Cleveland
|10
|10
|.500
|2½
|Indiana
|9
|13
|.409
|4½
|Detroit
|4
|15
|.211
|8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|10
|8
|.556
|—
|Memphis
|10
|10
|.500
|1
|San Antonio
|5
|13
|.278
|5
|New Orleans
|5
|17
|.227
|7
|Houston
|3
|16
|.158
|7½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Portland
|10
|10
|.500
|3
|Minnesota
|10
|10
|.500
|3
|Denver
|9
|10
|.474
|3½
|Oklahoma City
|6
|13
|.316
|6½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|18
|2
|.900
|—
|Phoenix
|17
|3
|.850
|1
|L.A. Clippers
|11
|9
|.550
|7
|L.A. Lakers
|10
|11
|.476
|8½
|Sacramento
|8
|13
|.381
|10½
Saturday
Minnesota 121, Philadelphia 120, 2OT
New York 99, Atlanta 90
Phoenix 113, Brooklyn 107
Cleveland 105, Orlando 92
Miami 107, Chicago 104
Washington 120, Dallas 114
Houston 146, Charlotte 143, OT
Utah 127, New Orleans 105
Sunday
Golden State 105, L.A. Clippers 90
Milwaukee 118, Indiana 100
Boston 109, Toronto 97
Memphis 128, Sacramento 101
Detroit at L.A. Lakers, late
Today
Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Denver at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Memphis at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Portland, 10 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Wednesday
Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Denver at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
MILWAUKEE 118,
INDIANA 100
MILWAUKEE (118): G.Antetokounmpo 10-15 6-10 26, Middleton 6-13 1-1 14, Portis 5-10 4-4 15, Allen 3-5 0-0 8, Jr.Holiday 11-21 0-0 23, Kalaitzakis 0-0 0-0 0, Nwora 0-2 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 1-1 0-0 2, Hood 1-4 0-0 3, Connaughton 6-11 1-1 14, Hill 3-8 6-6 13, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-90 18-22 118.
INDIANA (100): Ju.Holiday 4-11 0-0 10, Sabonis 1-8 2-3 4, Turner 1-4 0-0 2, Brogdon 5-12 4-4 16, LeVert 9-13 1-2 23, Craig 1-3 0-0 3, Duarte 4-10 0-0 10, Jackson 2-4 0-0 4, Martin 3-6 1-2 7, Bitadze 0-1 0-0 0, Lamb 0-4 0-0 0, Brissett 3-5 1-2 8, McConnell 4-9 2-2 10, Wanamaker 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 38-92 12-16 100.
|Milwaukee
|26
|26
|39
|27
|—
|118
|Indiana
|26
|21
|27
|26
|—
|100
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 8-35 (Allen 2-4, Hood 1-2, Portis 1-3, Hill 1-5, Middleton 1-5, Connaughton 1-6, Jr.Holiday 1-7, G.Antetokounmpo 0-2, Nwora 0-1), Indiana 12-45 (LeVert 4-5, Duarte 2-6, Brogdon 2-8, Ju.Holiday 2-8, Craig 1-2, Brissett 1-3, McConnell 0-2, Sabonis 0-2, Lamb 0-3, Turner 0-3, Bitadze 0-1, Martin 0-1, Wanamaker 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 52 (G.Antetokounmpo 13), Indiana 45 (Sabonis 10). Assists—Milwaukee 27 (Jr.Holiday 9), Indiana 21 (Sabonis 5). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 14, Indiana 21. A—13,130 (20,000).
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Through Nov. 27
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant, BKN
|19
|198
|111
|544
|28.6
|Curry, GS
|18
|167
|79
|511
|28.4
|Antetknmpo, MIL
|19
|181
|129
|514
|27.1
|Jokic, DEN
|14
|144
|56
|369
|26.4
|Young, ATL
|21
|191
|107
|545
|26.0
|DeRozan, CHI
|21
|190
|143
|542
|25.8
|George, LAC
|19
|178
|76
|487
|25.6
|Doncic, DAL
|15
|143
|58
|383
|25.5
|LaVine, CHI
|21
|196
|79
|532
|25.3
|Tatum, BOS
|20
|179
|89
|502
|25.1
|Davis, LAL
|20
|191
|96
|485
|24.3
|Morant, MEM
|19
|170
|87
|458
|24.1
|Booker, PHO
|20
|176
|76
|478
|23.9
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Gobert, UTA
|20
|58
|231
|289
|14.4
|Jokic, DEN
|14
|38
|152
|190
|13.6
|Capela, ATL
|21
|82
|184
|266
|12.7
|Valanciunas, NO
|22
|73
|198
|271
|12.3
|Antetknmpo, MIL
|19
|32
|191
|223
|11.7
|Ayton, PHO
|14
|42
|119
|161
|11.5
|Sabonis, IND
|21
|67
|174
|241
|11.5
|Wood, HOU
|19
|35
|179
|214
|11.3
|Allen, CLE
|17
|59
|131
|190
|11.2
|Nurkic, POR
|20
|50
|168
|218
|10.9
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Paul, PHO
|20
|202
|10.1
|Harden, BKN
|20
|188
|9.4
|Young, ATL
|21
|190
|9.0
|Westbrook, LAL
|21
|182
|8.7
|Murray, SA
|18
|145
|8.1
|Doncic, DAL
|15
|122
|8.1
|Ball, CHA
|22
|176
|8.0
|Lillard, POR
|19
|151
|7.9
|Green, GS
|18
|141
|7.8
|Lowry, MIA
|18
|133
|7.4
G League
Saturday
Delaware 120, Raptors 94
Iowa 125, Motor City 117, OT
Maine 131, Westchester 106
Cleveland 115, Sioux Falls 111
Memphis 108, Austin 78
Texas 104, Greensboro 98
Sunday
Capital City 113, College Park 103
Delaware 114, Raptors 106
Cleveland 113, Sioux Falls 110, 2OT
G League Ignite 114, Stockton 111
Rio Grande Valley 101, Birmingham 89
Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, ppd.
Today
Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 2:30 p.m.
Iowa at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
G League Ignite at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Tuesday
College Park at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 2:30 p.m.
Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
