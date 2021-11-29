The Journal Gazette
 
FOOTBALL

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 8 4 0 .667 336 190 3-4-0 5-0-0 6-1-0 2-3-0 2-1-0
Buffalo 7 4 0 .636 326 182 3-2-0 4-2-0 5-4-0 2-0-0 3-0-0
Miami 5 7 0 .417 234 279 3-3-0 2-4-0 4-5-0 1-2-0 2-2-0
N.Y. Jets 3 8 0 .273 199 334 2-3-0 1-5-0 3-6-0 0-2-0 0-4-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 304 290 4-2-0 4-2-0 5-3-0 3-1-0 3-1-0
Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 340 283 3-4-0 3-2-0 5-3-0 1-3-0 2-2-0
Houston 2 9 0 .182 164 292 1-4-0 1-5-0 2-6-0 0-3-0 2-1-0
Jacksonville 2 9 0 .182 173 283 2-5-0 0-4-0 2-5-0 0-4-0 0-3-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 7 3 0 .700 247 230 4-1-0 3-2-0 4-3-0 3-0-0 0-1-0
Cincinnati 7 4 0 .636 309 226 3-2-0 4-2-0 5-2-0 2-2-0 3-1-0
Cleveland 6 5 0 .545 244 251 4-2-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 3-1-0 1-1-0
Pittsburgh 5 5 1 .500 224 267 3-2-1 2-3-0 3-4-0 2-1-1 1-2-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 281 250 4-2-0 3-2-0 2-4-0 5-0-0 1-1-0
Denver 6 5 0 .545 228 196 3-3-0 3-2-0 3-4-0 3-1-0 1-1-0
L.A. Chargers 6 5 0 .545 273 293 3-3-0 3-2-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0
Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 259 295 3-3-0 3-2-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 1-2-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 7 4 0 .636 326 250 4-2-0 3-2-0 2-3-0 5-1-0 2-0-0
Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 304 273 1-4-0 4-3-0 1-3-0 4-4-0 0-2-0
Washington 4 6 0 .400 212 267 2-3-0 2-3-0 0-4-0 4-2-0 1-0-0
N.Y. Giants 4 7 0 .364 202 253 3-3-0 1-4-0 1-2-0 3-5-0 1-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 8 3 0 .727 347 253 5-0-0 3-3-0 3-0-0 5-3-0 1-1-0
Atlanta 5 6 0 .455 199 302 1-4-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 2-5-0 1-2-0
New Orleans 5 6 0 .455 257 249 2-3-0 3-3-0 1-2-0 4-4-0 1-2-0
Carolina 5 7 0 .417 236 253 2-4-0 3-3-0 2-2-0 3-5-0 2-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 283 242 5-0-0 4-3-0 2-1-0 7-2-0 2-1-0
Minnesota 5 6 0 .455 281 276 3-2-0 2-4-0 1-3-0 4-3-0 2-0-0
Chicago 4 7 0 .364 179 254 2-3-0 2-4-0 2-3-0 2-4-0 2-1-0
Detroit 0 10 1 .045 174 289 0-5-0 0-5-1 0-3-1 0-7-0 0-4-0

West

Nov. 25

Chicago 16, Detroit 14

Las Vegas 36, Dallas 33, OT

Buffalo 31, New Orleans 6

Nov. 28

Atlanta 21, Jacksonville 14

Cincinnati 41, Pittsburgh 10

Miami 33, Carolina 10

N.Y. Giants 13, Philadelphia 7

N.Y. Jets 21, Houston 14

New England 36, Tennessee 13

Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 31

Denver 28, L.A. Chargers 13

Green Bay 36, L.A. Rams 28

San Francisco 34, Minnesota 26

Cleveland at Baltimore, late

Byes: Kansas City, Arizona

Today

Seattle at Washington, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday

Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday

Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Byes: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay

Monday, Dec. 6

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

TAMPA BAY 38,

INDIANAPOLIS 31

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 9 2 0 .818 310 202 3-2-0 6-0-0 4-0-0 5-2-0 4-0-0
L.A. Rams 7 4 0 .636 299 263 3-2-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 5-3-0 1-2-0
San Francisco 6 5 0 .545 280 248 2-4-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 5-4-0 1-3-0
Seattle 3 7 0 .300 194 209 1-4-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 1-5-0 1-2-0
Tampa Bay 0 14 14 10 38
Indianapolis 3 21 0 7 31

First Quarter

Ind—FG Badgley 45, 12:31.

Second Quarter

TB—Fournette 1 run (Succop kick), 13:22.

Ind—Dulin 62 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 11:44.

Ind—Doyle 15 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 5:07.

TB—Fournette 4 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 1:56.

Ind—Hilton 4 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), :18.

Third Quarter

TB—Fournette 4 run (Succop kick), 8:06.

TB—R.Jones 1 run (Succop kick), 1:06.

Fourth Quarter

TB—FG Succop 25, 10:06.

Ind—Taylor 4 run (Badgley kick), 3:29.

TB—Fournette 28 run (Succop kick), :20.

A—66,140.

TB Ind
First downs 28 24
Total Net Yards 359 392
Rushes-yards 27-142 20-107
Passing 217 285
Punt Returns 2-3 3-22
Kickoff Returns 3-66 1-72
Interceptions Ret. 2-30 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 25-34-1 27-44-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-9 3-21
Punts 4-41.0 3-44.7
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-3
Penalties-Yards 4-44 6-66
Time of Possession 29:59 30:01

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Tampa Bay, Fournette 17-100, Jones 7-37, Godwin 1-3, Brady 2-2. Indianapolis, Taylor 16-83, Wentz 3-21, Hines 1-3.

PASSING—Tampa Bay, Brady 25-34-1-226. Indianapolis, Wentz 27-44-2-306.

RECEIVING—Tampa Bay, Gronkowski 7-123, Fournette 7-31, Godwin 4-24, Brate 3-23, Evans 3-16, Johnson 1-9. Indianapolis, Doyle 6-81, Pittman 4-53, Hilton 4-28, Taylor 4-14, Hines 3-26, Granson 2-22, Pascal 2-12, Dulin 1-62, Alie-Cox 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

GREEN BAY 36,

L.A. RAMS 28

L.A. Rams 0 17 0 11 28
Green Bay 7 13 16 0 36

First Quarter

GB—Aa.Rodgers 1 run (Crosby kick), 2:11.

Second Quarter

GB—FG Crosby 45, 13:29.

LAR—Jefferson 79 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 12:42.

GB—FG Crosby 28, 9:40.

LAR—FG Gay 36, 7:20.

GB—Cobb 7 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:21.

LAR—Henderson 6 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 1:28.

Third Quarter

GB—Dillon 5 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:18.

GB—FG Crosby 29, 2:28.

GB—Douglas 33 interception return (pass failed), 1:52.

Fourth Quarter

LAR—Beckham 54 pass from Stafford (Kupp pass from Stafford), 14:52.

LAR—FG Gay 39, :18.

LAR GB
First downs 15 21
Total Net Yards 353 399
Rushes-yards 20-68 32-92
Passing 285 307
Punt Returns 1-13 1-0
Kickoff Returns 5-103 3-38
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-33
Comp-Att-Int 21-39-1 28-45-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-17 1-0
Punts 5-41.0 5-42.4
Fumbles-Lost 4-2 3-1
Penalties-Yards 4-30 3-32
Time of Possession 20:20 39:40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—L.A. Rams, Henderson 16-55, Michel 3-14, Stafford 1-(minus 1). Green Bay, Dillon 20-69, Jones 10-23, Aa.Rodgers 2-0.

PASSING—L.A. Rams, Stafford 21-38-1-302, Kupp 0-1-0-0. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 28-45-0-307.

RECEIVING—L.A. Rams, Kupp 7-96, Beckham 5-81, Henderson 4-18, Jefferson 3-93, Michel 1-11, Higbee 1-3. Green Bay, Adams 8-104, Dillon 5-21, Cobb 4-95, Valdes-Scantling 4-50, Deguara 2-13, Lazard 2-13, Lewis 2-4, St. Brown 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Green Bay, Crosby 42.

CINCINNATI 41,

PITTSBURGH 10

Pittsburgh 3 0 0 7 10
Cincinnati 10 21 3 7 41

First Quarter

Cin—Burrow 8 run (McPherson kick), 9:29.

Cin—FG McPherson 31, 6:01.

Pit—FG Boswell 40, 2:17.

Second Quarter

Cin—Higgins 32 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 14:15.

Cin—Mixon 1 run (McPherson kick), 2:43.

Cin—Hilton 24 interception return (McPherson kick), :30.

Third Quarter

Cin—FG McPherson 51, 2:35.

Fourth Quarter

Cin—Mixon 1 run (McPherson kick), 13:10.

Pit—Freiermuth 15 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 2:59.

A—63,238.

Pit Cin
First downs 16 25
Total Net Yards 301 370
Rushes-yards 15-51 38-198
Passing 250 172
Punt Returns 2-3 2-17
Kickoff Returns 3-73 1-12
Interceptions Ret. 1-18 2-74
Comp-Att-Int 24-41-2 20-25-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-13 2-18
Punts 5-38.0 3-46.3
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-30 3-18
Time of Possession 24:40 35:20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Pittsburgh, Harris 8-23, Ballage 3-21, Snell 2-5, McFarland 2-2. Cincinnati, Mixon 28-165, C.Evans 5-23, Burrow 1-8, Perine 3-3, B.Allen 1-(minus 1).

PASSING—Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 24-41-2-263. Cincinnati, Burrow 20-24-1-190, B.Allen 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 9-95, Freiermuth 4-40, Claypool 3-82, Harris 3-14, McFarland 1-11, Gentry 1-10, Ballage 1-6, Washington 1-3, Miller 1-2. Cincinnati, Higgins 6-114, Mixon 4-(minus 2), Chase 3-39, Uzomah 3-9, Boyd 2-13, Perine 1-12, C.Evans 1-5.

SAN FRANCISCO 34, MINNESOTA 26

Minnesota 7 7 12 0 26
San Francisco 7 7 20 0 34

First Quarter

Min—Thielen 2 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 8:27.

SF—Samuel 20 run (Gould kick), 5:31.

Second Quarter

Min—Thielen 20 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 12:42.

SF—Jennings 3 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), :18.

Third Quarter

SF—Samuel 3 run (Gould kick), 11:31.

SF—E.Mitchell 2 run (Gould kick), 11:09.

Min—Mattison 6 run (kick failed), 8:28.

SF—FG Gould 46, 4:58.

Min—Nwangwu 99 kickoff return (pass failed), 4:46.

SF—FG Gould 22, :09.

Min SF
First downs 17 23
Total Net Yards 323 423
Rushes-yards 18-67 39-208
Passing 256 215
Punt Returns 0-0 2-14
Kickoff Returns 5-189 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-10 1-24
Comp-Att-Int 21-33-1 17-26-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-6 2-15
Punts 3-53.3 3-61.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-38 5-57
Time of Possession 22:53 37:07

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Minnesota, Cook 10-39, Mattison 7-21, Nwangwu 1-7. San Francisco, Mitchell 27-133, Samuel 6-66, J.Wilson 2-5, Aiyuk 1-4, Garoppolo 3-0.

PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 20-32-1-238, Jefferson 1-1-0-24. San Francisco, Garoppolo 17-26-1-230.

RECEIVING—Minnesota, Cook 6-64, Thielen 5-62, Jefferson 4-83, Conklin 2-25, Mattison 2-7, Ham 1-16, Osborn 1-5. San Francisco, Mitchell 5-35, Aiyuk 3-91, Juszczyk 2-37, Jennings 2-24, Kittle 1-13, Samuel 1-12, Woerner 1-11, Sherfield 1-5, J.Wilson 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—San Francisco, Gould 42.

NEW ENGLAND 36, TENNESSEE 13

Tennessee 0 13 0 0 13
New England 7 9 10 10 36

First Quarter

NE—Bourne 4 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 7:37.

Second Quarter

Ten—Westbrook-Ikhine 1 pass from Tannehill (kick failed), 14:28.

NE—FG Folk 22, 9:50.

NE—FG Folk 37, 3:04.

NE—FG Folk 44, :58.

Ten—Hilliard 68 run (Bullock kick), :37.

Third Quarter

NE—FG Folk 28, 11:13.

NE—Bourne 41 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 5:01.

Fourth Quarter

NE—FG Folk 52, 6:09.

NE—Harris 14 run (Folk kick), 4:38.

Ten NE
First downs 18 23
Total Net Yards 355 394
Rushes-yards 39-270 24-105
Passing 85 289
Punt Returns 0-0 2-23
Kickoff Returns 4-88 3-84
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 11-21-1 23-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-8 2-21
Punts 2-47.5 1-48.0
Fumbles-Lost 5-3 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-50 4-35
Time of Possession 31:02 28:58

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Tennessee, Hilliard 12-131, Foreman 19-109, Tannehill 5-24, Blasingame 3-6. New England, Stevenson 9-46, Harris 11-40, M.Jones 2-11, Smith 1-9, Hoyer 1-(minus 1).

PASSING—Tennessee, Tannehill 11-21-1-93. New England, M.Jones 23-32-0-310.

RECEIVING—Tennessee, Westbrook-Ikhine 2-25, Hollister 2-22, Fitzpatrick 1-14, Pruitt 1-10, Swaim 1-8, Firkser 1-7, Foreman 1-3, Hilliard 1-2, Rogers 1-2. New England, Meyers 5-98, Bourne 5-61, Bolden 4-54, Smith 3-49, Agholor 3-20, Henry 2-16, Harris 1-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Tennessee, Bullock 44. New England, Folk 53.

