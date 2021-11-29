Monday, November 29, 2021 1:10 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New England
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|336
|190
|3-4-0
|5-0-0
|6-1-0
|2-3-0
|2-1-0
|Buffalo
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|326
|182
|3-2-0
|4-2-0
|5-4-0
|2-0-0
|3-0-0
|Miami
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|234
|279
|3-3-0
|2-4-0
|4-5-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|199
|334
|2-3-0
|1-5-0
|3-6-0
|0-2-0
|0-4-0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tennessee
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|304
|290
|4-2-0
|4-2-0
|5-3-0
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|Indianapolis
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|340
|283
|3-4-0
|3-2-0
|5-3-0
|1-3-0
|2-2-0
|Houston
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|164
|292
|1-4-0
|1-5-0
|2-6-0
|0-3-0
|2-1-0
|Jacksonville
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|173
|283
|2-5-0
|0-4-0
|2-5-0
|0-4-0
|0-3-0
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|247
|230
|4-1-0
|3-2-0
|4-3-0
|3-0-0
|0-1-0
|Cincinnati
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|309
|226
|3-2-0
|4-2-0
|5-2-0
|2-2-0
|3-1-0
|Cleveland
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|244
|251
|4-2-0
|2-3-0
|3-4-0
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|5
|5
|1
|.500
|224
|267
|3-2-1
|2-3-0
|3-4-0
|2-1-1
|1-2-0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|281
|250
|4-2-0
|3-2-0
|2-4-0
|5-0-0
|1-1-0
|Denver
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|228
|196
|3-3-0
|3-2-0
|3-4-0
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|L.A. Chargers
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|273
|293
|3-3-0
|3-2-0
|4-3-0
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|Las Vegas
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|259
|295
|3-3-0
|3-2-0
|4-3-0
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Dallas
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|326
|250
|4-2-0
|3-2-0
|2-3-0
|5-1-0
|2-0-0
|Philadelphia
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|304
|273
|1-4-0
|4-3-0
|1-3-0
|4-4-0
|0-2-0
|Washington
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|212
|267
|2-3-0
|2-3-0
|0-4-0
|4-2-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|202
|253
|3-3-0
|1-4-0
|1-2-0
|3-5-0
|1-2-0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|347
|253
|5-0-0
|3-3-0
|3-0-0
|5-3-0
|1-1-0
|Atlanta
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|199
|302
|1-4-0
|4-2-0
|3-1-0
|2-5-0
|1-2-0
|New Orleans
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|257
|249
|2-3-0
|3-3-0
|1-2-0
|4-4-0
|1-2-0
|Carolina
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|236
|253
|2-4-0
|3-3-0
|2-2-0
|3-5-0
|2-0-0
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|283
|242
|5-0-0
|4-3-0
|2-1-0
|7-2-0
|2-1-0
|Minnesota
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|281
|276
|3-2-0
|2-4-0
|1-3-0
|4-3-0
|2-0-0
|Chicago
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|179
|254
|2-3-0
|2-4-0
|2-3-0
|2-4-0
|2-1-0
|Detroit
|0
|10
|1
|.045
|174
|289
|0-5-0
|0-5-1
|0-3-1
|0-7-0
|0-4-0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Arizona
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|310
|202
|3-2-0
|6-0-0
|4-0-0
|5-2-0
|4-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|299
|263
|3-2-0
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|5-3-0
|1-2-0
|San Francisco
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|280
|248
|2-4-0
|4-1-0
|1-1-0
|5-4-0
|1-3-0
|Seattle
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|194
|209
|1-4-0
|2-3-0
|2-2-0
|1-5-0
|1-2-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|14
|14
|10
|—
|38
|Indianapolis
|3
|21
|0
|7
|—
|31
First Quarter
Ind—FG Badgley 45, 12:31.
Second Quarter
TB—Fournette 1 run (Succop kick), 13:22.
Ind—Dulin 62 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 11:44.
Ind—Doyle 15 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 5:07.
TB—Fournette 4 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 1:56.
Ind—Hilton 4 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), :18.
Third Quarter
TB—Fournette 4 run (Succop kick), 8:06.
TB—R.Jones 1 run (Succop kick), 1:06.
Fourth Quarter
TB—FG Succop 25, 10:06.
Ind—Taylor 4 run (Badgley kick), 3:29.
TB—Fournette 28 run (Succop kick), :20.
A—66,140.
|TB
|Ind
|First downs
|28
|24
|Total Net Yards
|359
|392
|Rushes-yards
|27-142
|20-107
|Passing
|217
|285
|Punt Returns
|2-3
|3-22
|Kickoff Returns
|3-66
|1-72
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-30
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-34-1
|27-44-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-9
|3-21
|Punts
|4-41.0
|3-44.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|3-3
|Penalties-Yards
|4-44
|6-66
|Time of Possession
|29:59
|30:01
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Tampa Bay, Fournette 17-100, Jones 7-37, Godwin 1-3, Brady 2-2. Indianapolis, Taylor 16-83, Wentz 3-21, Hines 1-3.
PASSING—Tampa Bay, Brady 25-34-1-226. Indianapolis, Wentz 27-44-2-306.
RECEIVING—Tampa Bay, Gronkowski 7-123, Fournette 7-31, Godwin 4-24, Brate 3-23, Evans 3-16, Johnson 1-9. Indianapolis, Doyle 6-81, Pittman 4-53, Hilton 4-28, Taylor 4-14, Hines 3-26, Granson 2-22, Pascal 2-12, Dulin 1-62, Alie-Cox 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
GREEN BAY 36,
L.A. RAMS 28
|L.A. Rams
|0
|17
|0
|11
|—
|28
|Green Bay
|7
|13
|16
|0
|—
|36
First Quarter
GB—Aa.Rodgers 1 run (Crosby kick), 2:11.
Second Quarter
GB—FG Crosby 45, 13:29.
LAR—Jefferson 79 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 12:42.
GB—FG Crosby 28, 9:40.
LAR—FG Gay 36, 7:20.
GB—Cobb 7 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:21.
LAR—Henderson 6 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 1:28.
Third Quarter
GB—Dillon 5 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:18.
GB—FG Crosby 29, 2:28.
GB—Douglas 33 interception return (pass failed), 1:52.
Fourth Quarter
LAR—Beckham 54 pass from Stafford (Kupp pass from Stafford), 14:52.
LAR—FG Gay 39, :18.
|LAR
|GB
|First downs
|15
|21
|Total Net Yards
|353
|399
|Rushes-yards
|20-68
|32-92
|Passing
|285
|307
|Punt Returns
|1-13
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|5-103
|3-38
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-33
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-39-1
|28-45-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-17
|1-0
|Punts
|5-41.0
|5-42.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-2
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-30
|3-32
|Time of Possession
|20:20
|39:40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—L.A. Rams, Henderson 16-55, Michel 3-14, Stafford 1-(minus 1). Green Bay, Dillon 20-69, Jones 10-23, Aa.Rodgers 2-0.
PASSING—L.A. Rams, Stafford 21-38-1-302, Kupp 0-1-0-0. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 28-45-0-307.
RECEIVING—L.A. Rams, Kupp 7-96, Beckham 5-81, Henderson 4-18, Jefferson 3-93, Michel 1-11, Higbee 1-3. Green Bay, Adams 8-104, Dillon 5-21, Cobb 4-95, Valdes-Scantling 4-50, Deguara 2-13, Lazard 2-13, Lewis 2-4, St. Brown 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Green Bay, Crosby 42.
CINCINNATI 41,
PITTSBURGH 10
|Pittsburgh
|3
|0
|0
|7
|—
|10
|Cincinnati
|10
|21
|3
|7
|—
|41
First Quarter
Cin—Burrow 8 run (McPherson kick), 9:29.
Cin—FG McPherson 31, 6:01.
Pit—FG Boswell 40, 2:17.
Second Quarter
Cin—Higgins 32 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 14:15.
Cin—Mixon 1 run (McPherson kick), 2:43.
Cin—Hilton 24 interception return (McPherson kick), :30.
Third Quarter
Cin—FG McPherson 51, 2:35.
Fourth Quarter
Cin—Mixon 1 run (McPherson kick), 13:10.
Pit—Freiermuth 15 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 2:59.
A—63,238.
|Pit
|Cin
|First downs
|16
|25
|Total Net Yards
|301
|370
|Rushes-yards
|15-51
|38-198
|Passing
|250
|172
|Punt Returns
|2-3
|2-17
|Kickoff Returns
|3-73
|1-12
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-18
|2-74
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-41-2
|20-25-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-13
|2-18
|Punts
|5-38.0
|3-46.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-30
|3-18
|Time of Possession
|24:40
|35:20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Pittsburgh, Harris 8-23, Ballage 3-21, Snell 2-5, McFarland 2-2. Cincinnati, Mixon 28-165, C.Evans 5-23, Burrow 1-8, Perine 3-3, B.Allen 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 24-41-2-263. Cincinnati, Burrow 20-24-1-190, B.Allen 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING—Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 9-95, Freiermuth 4-40, Claypool 3-82, Harris 3-14, McFarland 1-11, Gentry 1-10, Ballage 1-6, Washington 1-3, Miller 1-2. Cincinnati, Higgins 6-114, Mixon 4-(minus 2), Chase 3-39, Uzomah 3-9, Boyd 2-13, Perine 1-12, C.Evans 1-5.
SAN FRANCISCO 34, MINNESOTA 26
|Minnesota
|7
|7
|12
|0
|—
|26
|San Francisco
|7
|7
|20
|0
|—
|34
First Quarter
Min—Thielen 2 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 8:27.
SF—Samuel 20 run (Gould kick), 5:31.
Second Quarter
Min—Thielen 20 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 12:42.
SF—Jennings 3 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), :18.
Third Quarter
SF—Samuel 3 run (Gould kick), 11:31.
SF—E.Mitchell 2 run (Gould kick), 11:09.
Min—Mattison 6 run (kick failed), 8:28.
SF—FG Gould 46, 4:58.
Min—Nwangwu 99 kickoff return (pass failed), 4:46.
SF—FG Gould 22, :09.
|Min
|SF
|First downs
|17
|23
|Total Net Yards
|323
|423
|Rushes-yards
|18-67
|39-208
|Passing
|256
|215
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-14
|Kickoff Returns
|5-189
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-10
|1-24
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-33-1
|17-26-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-6
|2-15
|Punts
|3-53.3
|3-61.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-38
|5-57
|Time of Possession
|22:53
|37:07
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Minnesota, Cook 10-39, Mattison 7-21, Nwangwu 1-7. San Francisco, Mitchell 27-133, Samuel 6-66, J.Wilson 2-5, Aiyuk 1-4, Garoppolo 3-0.
PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 20-32-1-238, Jefferson 1-1-0-24. San Francisco, Garoppolo 17-26-1-230.
RECEIVING—Minnesota, Cook 6-64, Thielen 5-62, Jefferson 4-83, Conklin 2-25, Mattison 2-7, Ham 1-16, Osborn 1-5. San Francisco, Mitchell 5-35, Aiyuk 3-91, Juszczyk 2-37, Jennings 2-24, Kittle 1-13, Samuel 1-12, Woerner 1-11, Sherfield 1-5, J.Wilson 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—San Francisco, Gould 42.
NEW ENGLAND 36, TENNESSEE 13
|Tennessee
|0
|13
|0
|0
|—
|13
|New England
|7
|9
|10
|10
|—
|36
First Quarter
NE—Bourne 4 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 7:37.
Second Quarter
Ten—Westbrook-Ikhine 1 pass from Tannehill (kick failed), 14:28.
NE—FG Folk 22, 9:50.
NE—FG Folk 37, 3:04.
NE—FG Folk 44, :58.
Ten—Hilliard 68 run (Bullock kick), :37.
Third Quarter
NE—FG Folk 28, 11:13.
NE—Bourne 41 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 5:01.
Fourth Quarter
NE—FG Folk 52, 6:09.
NE—Harris 14 run (Folk kick), 4:38.
|Ten
|NE
|First downs
|18
|23
|Total Net Yards
|355
|394
|Rushes-yards
|39-270
|24-105
|Passing
|85
|289
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-23
|Kickoff Returns
|4-88
|3-84
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-21-1
|23-32-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-8
|2-21
|Punts
|2-47.5
|1-48.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|5-3
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-50
|4-35
|Time of Possession
|31:02
|28:58
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Tennessee, Hilliard 12-131, Foreman 19-109, Tannehill 5-24, Blasingame 3-6. New England, Stevenson 9-46, Harris 11-40, M.Jones 2-11, Smith 1-9, Hoyer 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—Tennessee, Tannehill 11-21-1-93. New England, M.Jones 23-32-0-310.
RECEIVING—Tennessee, Westbrook-Ikhine 2-25, Hollister 2-22, Fitzpatrick 1-14, Pruitt 1-10, Swaim 1-8, Firkser 1-7, Foreman 1-3, Hilliard 1-2, Rogers 1-2. New England, Meyers 5-98, Bourne 5-61, Bolden 4-54, Smith 3-49, Agholor 3-20, Henry 2-16, Harris 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Tennessee, Bullock 44. New England, Folk 53.
