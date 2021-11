TRANSACTIONS

BASKETBALL

NBA

NBA — Fined Orlando C/F Wendell Carter Jr. $35,000 for forcefully throwing his protective glasses at a game official in a game with Cleveland on Nov. 27. Fined Miami C Dewayne Dedmon $15,000 for kicking a seat cushion from his team’s bench into the spectator stands in a game with Chicago on Nov. 27.

HOCKEY

NHL

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Mark Jankowski to a one-year contract. Loaned F Arttu Ruotsalainen to Rochester (AHL).