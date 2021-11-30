Tuesday, November 30, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
ACC / BIG TEN CHALLENGE
Monday
Iowa 75, Virginia 74
Illinois 82, Notre Dame 72
Today
Indiana at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.
Clemson at Rutgers, 9 p.m.
Duke at Ohio St., 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Louisville at Michigan St., 7:15 p.m.
Nebraska at NC State, 7:15 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Maryland, 7:15 p.m.
Michigan at North Carolina, 9:15 p.m.
Miami at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.
Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 9:15 p.m.
THE TOP TWENTY FIVE
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Rec
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Duke (51)
|7-0
|1513
|5
|2. Purdue (9)
|6-0
|1442
|3
|3. Gonzaga (1)
|6-1
|1428
|1
|4. Baylor
|7-0
|1324
|6
|5. UCLA
|6-1
|1253
|2
|6. Villanova
|4-2
|1147
|7
|7. Texas
|4-1
|1115
|8
|8. Kansas
|5-1
|1027
|4
|9. Kentucky
|5-1
|1002
|10
|10. Arkansas
|6-0
|960
|13
|11. Arizona
|6-0
|851
|17
|12. BYU
|6-0
|791
|18
|13. Tennessee
|4-1
|730
|15
|14. Florida
|6-0
|681
|23
|15. Houston
|5-1
|631
|12
|16. Alabama
|6-1
|456
|10
|17. UConn
|6-1
|437
|22
|18. Memphis
|5-1
|435
|9
|19. Iowa St.
|6-0
|403
|—
|20. USC
|6-0
|380
|24
|21. Auburn
|5-1
|325
|19
|22. Michigan St.
|5-2
|295
|—
|23. Wisconsin
|5-1
|224
|—
|24. Michigan
|4-2
|177
|20
|25. Seton Hall
|5-1
|151
|21
Others receiving votes: Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio St. 75, Indiana 63, Colorado St. 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Ohio 1, Iona 1.
FERRIS MOWERS COACHES POLL
The Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, with team’s records through Sunday in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.
|Rec
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Duke (19)
|7-0
|761
|6
|2. Purdue (10)
|6-0
|742
|4
|3. Gonzaga
|6-1
|706
|1
|4. Baylor (2)
|7-0
|693
|5
|5. UCLA
|6-1
|627
|2
|6. Villanova
|4-2
|563
|7
|7. Kansas
|5-1
|524
|3
|8. Texas
|4-1
|500
|8
|9. Arkansas
|6-0
|473
|12
|10. Kentucky
|5-1
|436
|13
|11. Arizona
|6-0
|431
|19
|12. Florida
|6-0
|425
|24
|13. BYU
|6-0
|399
|18
|14. Houston
|5-1
|321
|11
|15. Tennessee
|4-1
|304
|17
|16. Alabama
|6-1
|231
|9
|17. UConn
|6-1
|222
|21
|18. USC
|6-0
|205
|25
|19. Memphis
|5-1
|184
|10
|20. Auburn
|5-1
|145
|22
|21. Wisconsin
|5-1
|140
|—
|22. Michigan St.
|5-2
|138
|—
|23. Iowa St.
|6-0
|134
|—
|24. Michigan
|4-2
|123
|13
|25. St. Bonaventure
|5-1
|96
|16
Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 86; Texas Tech 68; LSU 66; Illinois 65; Ohio St. 43; Marquette 42; Colorado St. 38; Indiana 29; Iowa 28; Xavier 25; Florida St. 22; Utah St. 13; Providence 11; San Francisco 5; West Virginia 5; Oklahoma St. 3; Saint Louis 3.
WOMEN
THE TOP TWENTY FIVE
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Rec
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (30)
|7-0
|750
|1
|2. UConn
|3-1
|704
|3
|2. NC State
|6-1
|704
|5
|4. Stanford
|5-2
|607
|7
|5. Baylor
|6-1
|593
|6
|6. Indiana
|5-1
|577
|4
|7. Arizona
|7-0
|540
|9
|8. Maryland
|6-2
|526
|2
|9. Iowa
|4-0
|517
|8
|10. Louisville
|5-1
|483
|10
|11. Tennessee
|6-0
|461
|11
|12. Michigan
|7-0
|430
|12
|13. South Florida
|5-2
|417
|18
|14. Iowa St.
|7-0
|394
|13
|15. Texas
|4-1
|342
|14
|16. Kentucky
|4-1
|234
|20
|17. Texas A&M
|7-0
|221
|23
|18. Ohio St.
|5-0
|204
|21
|18. Oregon
|3-2
|204
|15
|20. Georgia
|6-0
|167
|—
|21. BYU
|7-0
|148
|—
|22. Florida Gulf Coast
|7-0
|141
|25
|23. Oregon St.
|3-2
|78
|16
|24. Notre Dame
|6-1
|52
|—
|25. Florida St.
|4-2
|51
|17
Others receiving votes: West Virginia 46, Virginia Tech 37, Colorado 30, UCLA 29, Georgia Tech 21, Duke 15, Arkansas 11, Gonzaga 7, DePaul 2, North Carolina 2, Washington St 2, Purdue 1, Missouri St. 1, Oklahoma 1.
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|8
|1
|307
|172
|11
|1
|448
|206
|Ohio St.
|8
|1
|418
|189
|10
|2
|546
|251
|Michigan St.
|7
|2
|255
|246
|10
|2
|383
|308
|Penn St.
|4
|5
|205
|151
|7
|5
|315
|201
|Maryland
|3
|6
|198
|349
|6
|6
|327
|389
|Rutgers
|2
|7
|123
|261
|5
|7
|246
|295
|Indiana
|0
|9
|94
|316
|2
|10
|207
|399
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|7
|2
|227
|169
|10
|2
|308
|207
|Minnesota
|6
|3
|242
|179
|8
|4
|313
|219
|Wisconsin
|6
|3
|243
|135
|8
|4
|310
|197
|Purdue
|6
|3
|238
|198
|8
|4
|330
|246
|Illinois
|4
|5
|174
|170
|5
|7
|242
|263
|Nebraska
|1
|8
|239
|239
|3
|9
|335
|272
|Northwestern
|1
|8
|117
|306
|3
|9
|199
|348
Saturday
Michigan vs. Iowa, at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|6
|2
|308
|297
|7
|5
|401
|415
|Miami (OH)
|5
|3
|257
|176
|6
|6
|349
|286
|Ohio
|3
|5
|216
|223
|3
|9
|271
|364
|Bowl. Green
|2
|6
|191
|288
|4
|8
|257
|368
|Buffalo
|2
|6
|219
|262
|4
|8
|351
|359
|Akron
|1
|7
|162
|296
|2
|10
|238
|474
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|6
|2
|253
|254
|8
|4
|369
|402
|C. Michigan
|6
|2
|275
|204
|8
|4
|396
|314
|Toledo
|5
|3
|281
|181
|7
|5
|410
|252
|E. Michigan
|4
|4
|229
|236
|7
|5
|372
|334
|W. Michigan
|4
|4
|261
|252
|7
|5
|370
|343
|Ball St.
|4
|4
|209
|192
|6
|6
|293
|318
Saturday
Kent St. vs. N. Illinois, at Detroit, noon
AP TOP 25 SCHEDULE
Conference Championships
Friday
No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 14 Utah, Pac-12 at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
Saturday
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Alabama, SEC at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 15 Iowa, Big Ten at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.
No. 3 Cincinnati vs. No. 16 Houston, AAC at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.
No. 5 Oklahoma St. vs. No. 9 Baylor, Big-12 at Arlington, Texas, Noon.
No. 17 Pittsburgh vs. No. 18 Wake Forest, ACC at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.
No. 19 San Diego St. vs. Utah St., Mountain West at Carson, Calif., 3 p.m.
No. 20 Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Appalachian State, Sun Belt at Lafayette, La., 3:30 p.m.
Soccer
MEN
NCAA DIVISION I TOURNAMENT
Third Round
Nov. 27
Pittsburgh 4, Hofstra 0
Washington 3, Indiana 2, OT
Saint Louis 4, Duke 3
West Virginia 1, Tulsa 0, 2OT
Nov. 28
Georgetown 4, Providence 1
Notre Dame 2, Wake Forest 0
Clemson 2, Kentucky 1
Oregon State 1, New Hampshire 0
Quarterfinals
Saturday
Georgetown vs. West Virginia, noon
Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Saint Louis vs. Washington, 8 p.m.
Oregon State vs. Clemson, 9 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, Dec. 10
At Cary, N.C.
Quarterfinal winners, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinal winners, 8:30 p.m.
Championship
Sunday, Dec. 12
At Cary, N.C.
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
NAIA TOURNAMENT
At Decatur, Ala.
Today
MidAmerica Nazarene vs. Ottawa (Ariz.), 2 p.m.
Columbia (Mo.) vs. Marymount California, 5 p.m.
Thursday
Missouri Valley vs. Keiser (Fla.), 11 a.m.
Central Methodist (Mo.) vs. G1 winner, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma Wesleyan vs. G2 winner, 5 p.m.
Mobile (Ala.) vs. Indiana Tech, 8 p.m.
Saturday
G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 2 p.m.
G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 5 p.m.
Dec. 6
Championship, 3 p.m.
WOMEN
NCAA DIVISION I TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
Nov. 26
Florida State 1, Michigan 0, OT
Santa Clara 2, Duke 1
Rutgers 3, Arkansas 2, PKs 4-2.
Nov. 27
BYU 4, South Carolina 1
Semifinals
Friday
At Santa Clara, Calif.
Florida State vs. Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Santa Clara vs. BYU, 9:30 p.m.
Championship
Sunday
At Santa Clara, Calif.
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
Volleyball
NCAA TOURNAMENT
First Round
Thursday
Marquette vs. Dayton, 4:30 p.m.
Miami vs. South Alabama, 4:30 p.m.
San Diego vs. Rice, 5 p.m.
N. Colorado vs. Washington St.,
5:30 p.m.
Oregon vs. Kansas, 5:30 p.m.
Florida A&M vs. Florida, 7 p.m.
Illinois St. vs. Purdue, 7 p.m.
Baylor vs. Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
Mississippi vs. Creighton, 8 p.m.
Sacred Heart vs. Texas, 8 p.m.
Friday
Ball St. vs. Michigan, 4 p.m.
Towson vs. Penn St., 4 p.m.
W. Kentucky vs. South Carolins, 4:30 p.m.
North Carolina vs. Tennessee, 5 p.m.
West Virginia vs. Illinois, 5 p.m.
Florida St. vs. Kansas St., 5:30 p.m.
Stanford vs. Iowa St., 5:30 p.m.
Texas Tech vs. Florida Gulf Coast,
5:30 p.m.
Utah Valley vs. Utah, 6 p.m.
Louisville vs. Illinois College, 7 p.m.
Ohio St. vs. Howard, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. UMBC, 7 p.m.
The Citadel vs. Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Hawaii vs. Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Kentucky vs. SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Pepperdine vs. UCF, 7:30 p.m.
Campbell vs. Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Colgate vs. Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
South Dakota vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m.
BYU vs. Boise St., 9 p.m.
UCLA vs. Fairfield, 10 p.m.
Washington vs. Brown, 10 p.m.
