Tuesday, November 30, 2021 1:00 am

COLLEGES

Basketball

MEN

ACC / BIG TEN CHALLENGE

Monday

Iowa 75, Virginia 74

Illinois 82, Notre Dame 72

Today

Indiana at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

Clemson at Rutgers, 9 p.m.

Duke at Ohio St., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Louisville at Michigan St., 7:15 p.m.

Nebraska at NC State, 7:15 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Maryland, 7:15 p.m.

Michigan at North Carolina, 9:15 p.m.

Miami at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 9:15 p.m.

THE TOP TWENTY FIVE

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Rec Pts Prv
1. Duke (51) 7-0 1513 5
2. Purdue (9) 6-0 1442 3
3. Gonzaga (1) 6-1 1428 1
4. Baylor 7-0 1324 6
5. UCLA 6-1 1253 2
6. Villanova 4-2 1147 7
7. Texas 4-1 1115 8
8. Kansas 5-1 1027 4
9. Kentucky 5-1 1002 10
10. Arkansas 6-0 960 13
11. Arizona 6-0 851 17
12. BYU 6-0 791 18
13. Tennessee 4-1 730 15
14. Florida 6-0 681 23
15. Houston 5-1 631 12
16. Alabama 6-1 456 10
17. UConn 6-1 437 22
18. Memphis 5-1 435 9
19. Iowa St. 6-0 403
20. USC 6-0 380 24
21. Auburn 5-1 325 19
22. Michigan St. 5-2 295
23. Wisconsin 5-1 224
24. Michigan 4-2 177 20
25. Seton Hall 5-1 151 21

Others receiving votes: Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio St. 75, Indiana 63, Colorado St. 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Ohio 1, Iona 1.

FERRIS MOWERS COACHES POLL

The Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, with team’s records through Sunday in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Rec Pts Prv
1. Duke (19) 7-0 761 6
2. Purdue (10) 6-0 742 4
3. Gonzaga 6-1 706 1
4. Baylor (2) 7-0 693 5
5. UCLA 6-1 627 2
6. Villanova 4-2 563 7
7. Kansas 5-1 524 3
8. Texas 4-1 500 8
9. Arkansas 6-0 473 12
10. Kentucky 5-1 436 13
11. Arizona 6-0 431 19
12. Florida 6-0 425 24
13. BYU 6-0 399 18
14. Houston 5-1 321 11
15. Tennessee 4-1 304 17
16. Alabama 6-1 231 9
17. UConn 6-1 222 21
18. USC 6-0 205 25
19. Memphis 5-1 184 10
20. Auburn 5-1 145 22
21. Wisconsin 5-1 140
22. Michigan St. 5-2 138
23. Iowa St. 6-0 134
24. Michigan 4-2 123 13
25. St. Bonaventure 5-1 96 16

Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 86; Texas Tech 68; LSU 66; Illinois 65; Ohio St. 43; Marquette 42; Colorado St. 38; Indiana 29; Iowa 28; Xavier 25; Florida St. 22; Utah St. 13; Providence 11; San Francisco 5; West Virginia 5; Oklahoma St. 3; Saint Louis 3.

WOMEN

THE TOP TWENTY FIVE

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Rec Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (30) 7-0 750 1
2. UConn 3-1 704 3
2. NC State 6-1 704 5
4. Stanford 5-2 607 7
5. Baylor 6-1 593 6
6. Indiana 5-1 577 4
7. Arizona 7-0 540 9
8. Maryland 6-2 526 2
9. Iowa 4-0 517 8
10. Louisville 5-1 483 10
11. Tennessee 6-0 461 11
12. Michigan 7-0 430 12
13. South Florida 5-2 417 18
14. Iowa St. 7-0 394 13
15. Texas 4-1 342 14
16. Kentucky 4-1 234 20
17. Texas A&M 7-0 221 23
18. Ohio St. 5-0 204 21
18. Oregon 3-2 204 15
20. Georgia 6-0 167
21. BYU 7-0 148
22. Florida Gulf Coast 7-0 141 25
23. Oregon St. 3-2 78 16
24. Notre Dame 6-1 52
25. Florida St. 4-2 51 17

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 46, Virginia Tech 37, Colorado 30, UCLA 29, Georgia Tech 21, Duke 15, Arkansas 11, Gonzaga 7, DePaul 2, North Carolina 2, Washington St 2, Purdue 1, Missouri St. 1, Oklahoma 1.

Football

BIG TEN

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 8 1 307 172 11 1 448 206
Ohio St. 8 1 418 189 10 2 546 251
Michigan St. 7 2 255 246 10 2 383 308
Penn St. 4 5 205 151 7 5 315 201
Maryland 3 6 198 349 6 6 327 389
Rutgers 2 7 123 261 5 7 246 295
Indiana 0 9 94 316 2 10 207 399

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa 7 2 227 169 10 2 308 207
Minnesota 6 3 242 179 8 4 313 219
Wisconsin 6 3 243 135 8 4 310 197
Purdue 6 3 238 198 8 4 330 246
Illinois 4 5 174 170 5 7 242 263
Nebraska 1 8 239 239 3 9 335 272
Northwestern 1 8 117 306 3 9 199 348

Saturday

Michigan vs. Iowa, at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kent St. 6 2 308 297 7 5 401 415
Miami (OH) 5 3 257 176 6 6 349 286
Ohio 3 5 216 223 3 9 271 364
Bowl. Green 2 6 191 288 4 8 257 368
Buffalo 2 6 219 262 4 8 351 359
Akron 1 7 162 296 2 10 238 474

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Illinois 6 2 253 254 8 4 369 402
C. Michigan 6 2 275 204 8 4 396 314
Toledo 5 3 281 181 7 5 410 252
E. Michigan 4 4 229 236 7 5 372 334
W. Michigan 4 4 261 252 7 5 370 343
Ball St. 4 4 209 192 6 6 293 318

Saturday

Kent St. vs. N. Illinois, at Detroit, noon

AP TOP 25 SCHEDULE

Conference Championships

Friday

No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 14 Utah, Pac-12 at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

Saturday

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Alabama, SEC at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 15 Iowa, Big Ten at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

No. 3 Cincinnati vs. No. 16 Houston, AAC at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Oklahoma St. vs. No. 9 Baylor, Big-12 at Arlington, Texas, Noon.

No. 17 Pittsburgh vs. No. 18 Wake Forest, ACC at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.

No. 19 San Diego St. vs. Utah St., Mountain West at Carson, Calif., 3 p.m.

No. 20 Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Appalachian State, Sun Belt at Lafayette, La., 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

MEN

NCAA DIVISION I TOURNAMENT

Third Round

Nov. 27

Pittsburgh 4, Hofstra 0

Washington 3, Indiana 2, OT

Saint Louis 4, Duke 3

West Virginia 1, Tulsa 0, 2OT

Nov. 28

Georgetown 4, Providence 1

Notre Dame 2, Wake Forest 0

Clemson 2, Kentucky 1

Oregon State 1, New Hampshire 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday

Georgetown vs. West Virginia, noon

Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Saint Louis vs. Washington, 8 p.m.

Oregon State vs. Clemson, 9 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, Dec. 10

At Cary, N.C.

Quarterfinal winners, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinal winners, 8:30 p.m.

Championship

Sunday, Dec. 12

At Cary, N.C.

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

NAIA TOURNAMENT

At Decatur, Ala.

Today

MidAmerica Nazarene vs. Ottawa (Ariz.), 2 p.m.

Columbia (Mo.) vs. Marymount California, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Missouri Valley vs. Keiser (Fla.), 11 a.m.

Central Methodist (Mo.) vs. G1 winner, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma Wesleyan vs. G2 winner, 5 p.m.

Mobile (Ala.) vs. Indiana Tech, 8 p.m.

Saturday

G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 2 p.m.

G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 5 p.m.

Dec. 6

Championship, 3 p.m.

WOMEN

NCAA DIVISION I TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

Nov. 26

Florida State 1, Michigan 0, OT

Santa Clara 2, Duke 1

Rutgers 3, Arkansas 2, PKs 4-2.

Nov. 27

BYU 4, South Carolina 1

Semifinals

Friday

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Florida State vs. Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara vs. BYU, 9:30 p.m.

Championship

Sunday

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Volleyball

NCAA TOURNAMENT

First Round

Thursday

Marquette vs. Dayton, 4:30 p.m.

Miami vs. South Alabama, 4:30 p.m.

San Diego vs. Rice, 5 p.m.

N. Colorado vs. Washington St.,

5:30 p.m.

Oregon vs. Kansas, 5:30 p.m.

Florida A&M vs. Florida, 7 p.m.

Illinois St. vs. Purdue, 7 p.m.

Baylor vs. Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Mississippi vs. Creighton, 8 p.m.

Sacred Heart vs. Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday

Ball St. vs. Michigan, 4 p.m.

Towson vs. Penn St., 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky vs. South Carolins, 4:30 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee, 5 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Illinois, 5 p.m.

Florida St. vs. Kansas St., 5:30 p.m.

Stanford vs. Iowa St., 5:30 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. Florida Gulf Coast,

5:30 p.m.

Utah Valley vs. Utah, 6 p.m.

Louisville vs. Illinois College, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Howard, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. UMBC, 7 p.m.

The Citadel vs. Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Hawaii vs. Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky vs. SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Campbell vs. Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Colgate vs. Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

South Dakota vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m.

BYU vs. Boise St., 9 p.m.

UCLA vs. Fairfield, 10 p.m.

Washington vs. Brown, 10 p.m.

