Basketball

MEN

ACC / BIG TEN CHALLENGE

Monday

Iowa 75, Virginia 74

Illinois 82, Notre Dame 72

Today

Indiana at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

Clemson at Rutgers, 9 p.m.

Duke at Ohio St., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Louisville at Michigan St., 7:15 p.m.

Nebraska at NC State, 7:15 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Maryland, 7:15 p.m.

Michigan at North Carolina, 9:15 p.m.

Miami at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 9:15 p.m.

THE TOP TWENTY FIVE

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Rec Pts Prv 1. Duke (51) 7-0 1513 5 2. Purdue (9) 6-0 1442 3 3. Gonzaga (1) 6-1 1428 1 4. Baylor 7-0 1324 6 5. UCLA 6-1 1253 2 6. Villanova 4-2 1147 7 7. Texas 4-1 1115 8 8. Kansas 5-1 1027 4 9. Kentucky 5-1 1002 10 10. Arkansas 6-0 960 13 11. Arizona 6-0 851 17 12. BYU 6-0 791 18 13. Tennessee 4-1 730 15 14. Florida 6-0 681 23 15. Houston 5-1 631 12 16. Alabama 6-1 456 10 17. UConn 6-1 437 22 18. Memphis 5-1 435 9 19. Iowa St. 6-0 403 — 20. USC 6-0 380 24 21. Auburn 5-1 325 19 22. Michigan St. 5-2 295 — 23. Wisconsin 5-1 224 — 24. Michigan 4-2 177 20 25. Seton Hall 5-1 151 21

Others receiving votes: Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio St. 75, Indiana 63, Colorado St. 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Ohio 1, Iona 1.

FERRIS MOWERS COACHES POLL

The Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, with team’s records through Sunday in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Rec Pts Prv 1. Duke (19) 7-0 761 6 2. Purdue (10) 6-0 742 4 3. Gonzaga 6-1 706 1 4. Baylor (2) 7-0 693 5 5. UCLA 6-1 627 2 6. Villanova 4-2 563 7 7. Kansas 5-1 524 3 8. Texas 4-1 500 8 9. Arkansas 6-0 473 12 10. Kentucky 5-1 436 13 11. Arizona 6-0 431 19 12. Florida 6-0 425 24 13. BYU 6-0 399 18 14. Houston 5-1 321 11 15. Tennessee 4-1 304 17 16. Alabama 6-1 231 9 17. UConn 6-1 222 21 18. USC 6-0 205 25 19. Memphis 5-1 184 10 20. Auburn 5-1 145 22 21. Wisconsin 5-1 140 — 22. Michigan St. 5-2 138 — 23. Iowa St. 6-0 134 — 24. Michigan 4-2 123 13 25. St. Bonaventure 5-1 96 16

Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 86; Texas Tech 68; LSU 66; Illinois 65; Ohio St. 43; Marquette 42; Colorado St. 38; Indiana 29; Iowa 28; Xavier 25; Florida St. 22; Utah St. 13; Providence 11; San Francisco 5; West Virginia 5; Oklahoma St. 3; Saint Louis 3.

WOMEN

THE TOP TWENTY FIVE

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Rec Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (30) 7-0 750 1 2. UConn 3-1 704 3 2. NC State 6-1 704 5 4. Stanford 5-2 607 7 5. Baylor 6-1 593 6 6. Indiana 5-1 577 4 7. Arizona 7-0 540 9 8. Maryland 6-2 526 2 9. Iowa 4-0 517 8 10. Louisville 5-1 483 10 11. Tennessee 6-0 461 11 12. Michigan 7-0 430 12 13. South Florida 5-2 417 18 14. Iowa St. 7-0 394 13 15. Texas 4-1 342 14 16. Kentucky 4-1 234 20 17. Texas A&M 7-0 221 23 18. Ohio St. 5-0 204 21 18. Oregon 3-2 204 15 20. Georgia 6-0 167 — 21. BYU 7-0 148 — 22. Florida Gulf Coast 7-0 141 25 23. Oregon St. 3-2 78 16 24. Notre Dame 6-1 52 — 25. Florida St. 4-2 51 17

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 46, Virginia Tech 37, Colorado 30, UCLA 29, Georgia Tech 21, Duke 15, Arkansas 11, Gonzaga 7, DePaul 2, North Carolina 2, Washington St 2, Purdue 1, Missouri St. 1, Oklahoma 1.

Football

BIG TEN

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 8 1 307 172 11 1 448 206 Ohio St. 8 1 418 189 10 2 546 251 Michigan St. 7 2 255 246 10 2 383 308 Penn St. 4 5 205 151 7 5 315 201 Maryland 3 6 198 349 6 6 327 389 Rutgers 2 7 123 261 5 7 246 295 Indiana 0 9 94 316 2 10 207 399

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa 7 2 227 169 10 2 308 207 Minnesota 6 3 242 179 8 4 313 219 Wisconsin 6 3 243 135 8 4 310 197 Purdue 6 3 238 198 8 4 330 246 Illinois 4 5 174 170 5 7 242 263 Nebraska 1 8 239 239 3 9 335 272 Northwestern 1 8 117 306 3 9 199 348

Saturday

Michigan vs. Iowa, at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East