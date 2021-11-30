NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA New England 8 4 0 .667 336 190 Buffalo 7 4 0 .636 326 182 Miami 5 7 0 .417 234 279 N.Y. Jets 3 8 0 .273 199 334

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 304 290 Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 340 283 Houston 2 9 0 .182 164 292 Jacksonville 2 9 0 .182 173 283

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 8 3 0 .727 263 240 Cincinnati 7 4 0 .636 309 226 Pittsburgh 5 5 1 .500 224 267 Cleveland 6 6 0 .500 254 267

West

W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 281 250 Denver 6 5 0 .545 228 196 L.A. Chargers 6 5 0 .545 273 293 Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 259 295

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 7 4 0 .636 326 250 Washington 5 6 0 .455 229 2282 Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 304 273 N.Y. Giants 4 7 0 .364 202 253

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 8 3 0 .727 347 253 Atlanta 5 6 0 .455 199 302 New Orleans 5 6 0 .455 257 249 Carolina 5 7 0 .417 236 253

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 283 242 Minnesota 5 6 0 .455 281 276 Chicago 4 7 0 .364 179 254 Detroit 0 10 1 .045 174 289

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 9 2 0 .818 310 202 L.A. Rams 7 4 0 .636 299 263 San Francisco 6 5 0 .545 280 248 Seattle 3 8 0 .272 209 226

Nov. 25

Chicago 16, Detroit 14

Las Vegas 36, Dallas 33, OT

Buffalo 31, New Orleans 6

Nov. 28

Atlanta 21, Jacksonville 14

Cincinnati 41, Pittsburgh 10

Miami 33, Carolina 10

N.Y. Giants 13, Philadelphia 7

N.Y. Jets 21, Houston 14

New England 36, Tennessee 13

Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 31

Denver 28, L.A. Chargers 13

Green Bay 36, L.A. Rams 28

San Francisco 34, Minnesota 26

Baltimore 16, Cleveland 10

Byes: Kansas City, Arizona

Nov. 29

Washington 17, Seattle 15

Thursday

Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday

Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Byes: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay

Monday, Dec. 6

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

LATE SUNDAY

BALTIMORE 16,

CLEVELAND 10

Cleveland 0 3 7 0 — 10 Baltimore 3 3 7 3 — 16

First Quarter

Bal—FG Tucker 52, :24.

Second Quarter

Bal—FG Tucker 25, 3:53.

Cle—FG McLaughlin 46, 1:02.

Third Quarter

Bal—Andrews 13 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 9:48.

Cle—Njoku 20 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), :39.

Fourth Quarter

Bal—FG Tucker 49, 1:10.

A—70,745.

Cle Bal First downs 14 22 Total Net Yards 262 303 Rushes-yards 17-40 43-148 Passing 222 155 Punt Returns 1—3 3-36 Kickoff Returns 1-15 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 4-9 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 18-37-0 20-32-4 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-25 2-10 Punts 6-43.5 3-45.333 Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0 Penalties-Yards 5-45 5-54 Time of Possession 22:56 37:04

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Cleveland, Hunt 7-20, Chubb 8-16, Mayfield 2-4. Baltimore, Jackson 17-68, Freeman 16-52, Murray 8-14, Duvernay 1-13, T.Williams 1-1.

PASSING—Cleveland, Mayfield 18-37-0-247. Baltimore, Jackson 20-32-4-165.

RECEIVING—Cleveland, Landry 6-111, Bryant 3-50, Njoku 3-35, Chubb 2-23, Bradley 2-18, Peoples-Jones 2-10. Baltimore, Brown 8-51, Andrews 4-65, Bateman 4-31, Freeman 1-8, Watkins 1-8, Duvernay 1-2, Ricard 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Cleveland, McLaughlin 46.

INJURY REPORT

NEW YORK (AP) — The injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

THURSDAY

DALLAS COWBOYS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — DALLAS: DNP: WR Cedrick Wilson (ankle). LIMITED: DE Tarell Basham (chest). FULL: RB Ezekial Elliott (knee), WR CeeDee Lamb (concussion). NEW ORLEANS: DNP: T Terron Armstead (knee), DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder), LB Kaden Elliss (hamstring), DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle). LIMITED: RB Alvin Kamara (knee), T Ryan Ramczyk (knee). FULL: CB Paulson Adebo (concussion), LB Andrew Dowell (concussion), QB Taysom Hill (foot), RB Mark Ingram (knee).