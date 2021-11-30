Tuesday, November 30, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|336
|190
|Buffalo
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|326
|182
|Miami
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|234
|279
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|199
|334
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|304
|290
|Indianapolis
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|340
|283
|Houston
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|164
|292
|Jacksonville
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|173
|283
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|263
|240
|Cincinnati
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|309
|226
|Pittsburgh
|5
|5
|1
|.500
|224
|267
|Cleveland
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|254
|267
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|281
|250
|Denver
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|228
|196
|L.A. Chargers
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|273
|293
|Las Vegas
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|259
|295
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|326
|250
|Washington
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|229
|2282
|Philadelphia
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|304
|273
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|202
|253
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|347
|253
|Atlanta
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|199
|302
|New Orleans
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|257
|249
|Carolina
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|236
|253
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|283
|242
|Minnesota
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|281
|276
|Chicago
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|179
|254
|Detroit
|0
|10
|1
|.045
|174
|289
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|310
|202
|L.A. Rams
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|299
|263
|San Francisco
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|280
|248
|Seattle
|3
|8
|0
|.272
|209
|226
Nov. 25
Chicago 16, Detroit 14
Las Vegas 36, Dallas 33, OT
Buffalo 31, New Orleans 6
Nov. 28
Atlanta 21, Jacksonville 14
Cincinnati 41, Pittsburgh 10
Miami 33, Carolina 10
N.Y. Giants 13, Philadelphia 7
N.Y. Jets 21, Houston 14
New England 36, Tennessee 13
Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 31
Denver 28, L.A. Chargers 13
Green Bay 36, L.A. Rams 28
San Francisco 34, Minnesota 26
Baltimore 16, Cleveland 10
Byes: Kansas City, Arizona
Nov. 29
Washington 17, Seattle 15
Thursday
Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday
Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Byes: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay
Monday, Dec. 6
New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.
LATE SUNDAY
BALTIMORE 16,
CLEVELAND 10
|Cleveland
|0
|3
|7
|0
|—
|10
|Baltimore
|3
|3
|7
|3
|—
|16
First Quarter
Bal—FG Tucker 52, :24.
Second Quarter
Bal—FG Tucker 25, 3:53.
Cle—FG McLaughlin 46, 1:02.
Third Quarter
Bal—Andrews 13 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 9:48.
Cle—Njoku 20 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), :39.
Fourth Quarter
Bal—FG Tucker 49, 1:10.
A—70,745.
|Cle
|Bal
|First downs
|14
|22
|Total Net Yards
|262
|303
|Rushes-yards
|17-40
|43-148
|Passing
|222
|155
|Punt Returns
|1—3
|3-36
|Kickoff Returns
|1-15
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|4-9
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-37-0
|20-32-4
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-25
|2-10
|Punts
|6-43.5
|3-45.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-45
|5-54
|Time of Possession
|22:56
|37:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Cleveland, Hunt 7-20, Chubb 8-16, Mayfield 2-4. Baltimore, Jackson 17-68, Freeman 16-52, Murray 8-14, Duvernay 1-13, T.Williams 1-1.
PASSING—Cleveland, Mayfield 18-37-0-247. Baltimore, Jackson 20-32-4-165.
RECEIVING—Cleveland, Landry 6-111, Bryant 3-50, Njoku 3-35, Chubb 2-23, Bradley 2-18, Peoples-Jones 2-10. Baltimore, Brown 8-51, Andrews 4-65, Bateman 4-31, Freeman 1-8, Watkins 1-8, Duvernay 1-2, Ricard 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Cleveland, McLaughlin 46.
INJURY REPORT
NEW YORK (AP) — The injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):
THURSDAY
DALLAS COWBOYS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — DALLAS: DNP: WR Cedrick Wilson (ankle). LIMITED: DE Tarell Basham (chest). FULL: RB Ezekial Elliott (knee), WR CeeDee Lamb (concussion). NEW ORLEANS: DNP: T Terron Armstead (knee), DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder), LB Kaden Elliss (hamstring), DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle). LIMITED: RB Alvin Kamara (knee), T Ryan Ramczyk (knee). FULL: CB Paulson Adebo (concussion), LB Andrew Dowell (concussion), QB Taysom Hill (foot), RB Mark Ingram (knee).
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story