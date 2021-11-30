The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Tuesday, November 30, 2021 1:00 am

HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 23 16 6 1 33 66 49
Florida 21 14 4 3 31 77 56
Tampa Bay 20 12 5 3 27 64 56
Detroit 22 10 9 3 23 61 71
Boston 18 11 7 0 22 56 51
Buffalo 22 8 11 3 19 64 77
Montreal 24 6 16 2 14 55 85
Ottawa 19 4 14 1 9 46 73

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 22 14 3 5 33 78 52
Carolina 20 15 4 1 31 66 43
N.Y. Rangers 20 13 4 3 29 60 54
Columbus 19 12 7 0 24 67 59
Pittsburgh 21 10 7 4 24 62 59
New Jersey 19 9 6 4 22 57 58
Philadelphia 20 8 8 4 20 49 61
N.Y. Islanders 17 5 10 2 12 32 52

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 21 14 6 1 29 78 64
St. Louis 21 11 7 3 25 71 59
Winnipeg 22 10 8 4 24 60 61
Colorado 18 11 6 1 23 73 56
Nashville 21 11 9 1 23 58 63
Dallas 19 10 7 2 22 53 55
Chicago 21 7 12 2 16 45 67
Arizona 22 5 15 2 12 40 77

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 20 15 5 0 30 77 59
Calgary 21 12 4 5 29 70 42
Anaheim 22 11 8 3 25 70 61
Vegas 21 12 9 0 24 66 64
San Jose 21 11 9 1 23 55 58
Los Angeles 20 9 8 3 21 53 54
Seattle 22 8 13 1 17 65 77
Vancouver 23 7 14 2 16 53 74

Monday

Seattle 7, Buffalo 4

Arizona 1, Winnipeg 0

Vancouver 2, Montreal 1

Pittsburgh at Calgary, late

Today

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

San Jose at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, ppd.

Wednesday

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 15 13 2 0 0 26 60 32
Reading 15 6 4 4 1 17 42 51
Trois-Rivieres 14 7 7 0 0 14 49 45
Maine 14 6 6 2 0 14 46 47
Adirondack 15 6 8 1 0 13 40 57
Worcester 14 5 8 0 1 11 42 51

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 16 8 3 2 3 21 49 43
Orlando 17 10 6 1 0 21 53 51
Jacksonville 17 8 7 1 1 18 44 48
Norfolk 16 8 7 0 1 17 49 51
Atlanta 14 7 5 2 0 16 39 40
S. Carolina 14 7 6 1 0 15 37 40
Greenville 13 6 7 0 0 12 37 36

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 15 10 5 0 0 20 64 44
KOMETS 15 9 4 2 0 20 46 38
Cincinnati 15 9 6 0 0 18 50 41
Kalamazoo 13 8 5 0 0 16 44 42
Wheeling 14 8 6 0 0 16 52 48
Indy 15 4 9 1 1 10 43 56
Iowa 16 4 10 2 0 10 47 75

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 16 10 5 1 0 21 59 49
Idaho 17 10 7 0 0 20 49 41
Wichita 15 9 5 1 0 19 49 37
Tulsa 13 7 5 0 1 15 36 35
Rapid City 16 6 7 1 2 15 50 55
Kansas City 15 6 8 1 0 13 46 51
Allen 15 5 7 3 0 13 48 66

Sunday

Norfolk 6, Orlando 1

Newfoundland 6, Worcester 0

South Carolina 4, Atlanta 3, OT

Tulsa 6, Utah 5, OT

Wichita 3, Rapid City 2, SO

Monday

Orlando 4, Norfolk 1

Today

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

KOMETS at Indy, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Iowa, 8 p.m.

