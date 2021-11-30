Tuesday, November 30, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|23
|16
|6
|1
|33
|66
|49
|Florida
|21
|14
|4
|3
|31
|77
|56
|Tampa Bay
|20
|12
|5
|3
|27
|64
|56
|Detroit
|22
|10
|9
|3
|23
|61
|71
|Boston
|18
|11
|7
|0
|22
|56
|51
|Buffalo
|22
|8
|11
|3
|19
|64
|77
|Montreal
|24
|6
|16
|2
|14
|55
|85
|Ottawa
|19
|4
|14
|1
|9
|46
|73
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|22
|14
|3
|5
|33
|78
|52
|Carolina
|20
|15
|4
|1
|31
|66
|43
|N.Y. Rangers
|20
|13
|4
|3
|29
|60
|54
|Columbus
|19
|12
|7
|0
|24
|67
|59
|Pittsburgh
|21
|10
|7
|4
|24
|62
|59
|New Jersey
|19
|9
|6
|4
|22
|57
|58
|Philadelphia
|20
|8
|8
|4
|20
|49
|61
|N.Y. Islanders
|17
|5
|10
|2
|12
|32
|52
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|21
|14
|6
|1
|29
|78
|64
|St. Louis
|21
|11
|7
|3
|25
|71
|59
|Winnipeg
|22
|10
|8
|4
|24
|60
|61
|Colorado
|18
|11
|6
|1
|23
|73
|56
|Nashville
|21
|11
|9
|1
|23
|58
|63
|Dallas
|19
|10
|7
|2
|22
|53
|55
|Chicago
|21
|7
|12
|2
|16
|45
|67
|Arizona
|22
|5
|15
|2
|12
|40
|77
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|20
|15
|5
|0
|30
|77
|59
|Calgary
|21
|12
|4
|5
|29
|70
|42
|Anaheim
|22
|11
|8
|3
|25
|70
|61
|Vegas
|21
|12
|9
|0
|24
|66
|64
|San Jose
|21
|11
|9
|1
|23
|55
|58
|Los Angeles
|20
|9
|8
|3
|21
|53
|54
|Seattle
|22
|8
|13
|1
|17
|65
|77
|Vancouver
|23
|7
|14
|2
|16
|53
|74
Monday
Seattle 7, Buffalo 4
Arizona 1, Winnipeg 0
Vancouver 2, Montreal 1
Pittsburgh at Calgary, late
Today
Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.
San Jose at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, ppd.
Wednesday
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|15
|13
|2
|0
|0
|26
|60
|32
|Reading
|15
|6
|4
|4
|1
|17
|42
|51
|Trois-Rivieres
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|49
|45
|Maine
|14
|6
|6
|2
|0
|14
|46
|47
|Adirondack
|15
|6
|8
|1
|0
|13
|40
|57
|Worcester
|14
|5
|8
|0
|1
|11
|42
|51
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|16
|8
|3
|2
|3
|21
|49
|43
|Orlando
|17
|10
|6
|1
|0
|21
|53
|51
|Jacksonville
|17
|8
|7
|1
|1
|18
|44
|48
|Norfolk
|16
|8
|7
|0
|1
|17
|49
|51
|Atlanta
|14
|7
|5
|2
|0
|16
|39
|40
|S. Carolina
|14
|7
|6
|1
|0
|15
|37
|40
|Greenville
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|37
|36
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|15
|10
|5
|0
|0
|20
|64
|44
|KOMETS
|15
|9
|4
|2
|0
|20
|46
|38
|Cincinnati
|15
|9
|6
|0
|0
|18
|50
|41
|Kalamazoo
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|44
|42
|Wheeling
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|52
|48
|Indy
|15
|4
|9
|1
|1
|10
|43
|56
|Iowa
|16
|4
|10
|2
|0
|10
|47
|75
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|16
|10
|5
|1
|0
|21
|59
|49
|Idaho
|17
|10
|7
|0
|0
|20
|49
|41
|Wichita
|15
|9
|5
|1
|0
|19
|49
|37
|Tulsa
|13
|7
|5
|0
|1
|15
|36
|35
|Rapid City
|16
|6
|7
|1
|2
|15
|50
|55
|Kansas City
|15
|6
|8
|1
|0
|13
|46
|51
|Allen
|15
|5
|7
|3
|0
|13
|48
|66
Sunday
Norfolk 6, Orlando 1
Newfoundland 6, Worcester 0
South Carolina 4, Atlanta 3, OT
Tulsa 6, Utah 5, OT
Wichita 3, Rapid City 2, SO
Monday
Orlando 4, Norfolk 1
Today
Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday
Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
KOMETS at Indy, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Iowa, 8 p.m.
