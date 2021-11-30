Tuesday, November 30, 2021 1:00 am
SOCCER
MLS
PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
Eastern Conference
Nov. 20: Philadelphia 1, New York 0, ET
Nov. 21: New York City 2, Atlanta 0
Nov. 23: Nashville 3, Orlando City 1
Western Conference
Nov. 20: Sporting K.C. 3, Vancouver 1
Nov. 21: Portland 3, Minnesota 1
Nov. 23: Real Salt Lake 0, Seattle 0;
Real Salt Lake adv. 6-5 on pk’s
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
Eastern Conference
Nov. 28: Philadelphia 1, Nashville 1; Philadelphia adv. 2-0 on pk’s
Tue.: New York City FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Western Conference
Nov. 25: Portland 1, Colorado 0
Nov. 28: Real Salt Lake 2, Sporting K.C. 1
CONFERENCE FINALS
Eastern Conference
Sun.: Philadelphia vs. TBD, 3 p.m.
Western Conference
Sat.: Real Salt Lake at Portland, 6:30 p.m.
MLS CUP
Dec. 11
Conference Champions, 3 p.m.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story