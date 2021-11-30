MLS

PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

Eastern Conference

Nov. 20: Philadelphia 1, New York 0, ET

Nov. 21: New York City 2, Atlanta 0

Nov. 23: Nashville 3, Orlando City 1

Western Conference

Nov. 20: Sporting K.C. 3, Vancouver 1

Nov. 21: Portland 3, Minnesota 1

Nov. 23: Real Salt Lake 0, Seattle 0;

Real Salt Lake adv. 6-5 on pk’s

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

Eastern Conference

Nov. 28: Philadelphia 1, Nashville 1; Philadelphia adv. 2-0 on pk’s

Tue.: New York City FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Nov. 25: Portland 1, Colorado 0

Nov. 28: Real Salt Lake 2, Sporting K.C. 1

CONFERENCE FINALS

Eastern Conference

Sun.: Philadelphia vs. TBD, 3 p.m.

Western Conference

Sat.: Real Salt Lake at Portland, 6:30 p.m.

MLS CUP

Dec. 11

Conference Champions, 3 p.m.