Tuesday, November 30, 2021 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
NFL
NFL — Suspended Dallas DT Trysten Hill for two games without pay for violations of unnecessary roughness and unsporstmanlike conduct rules following a game against Las Vegas on Nov. 25.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated DL Rashard Lawrence to return from injured reserve to practice.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Chris Streveler to the practice squad. Released QB Kenji Bahar from the practice squad. Placed DB Kevon Seymour on the reserve.COVID-19 list.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Tim Harris to the practice squad. Released OL Evin Ksiezarcsyk from the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed RB Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LS Charley Hughlett on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Johnny Stanton IV on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated DT Neville Gallimore to return from injured reserve to practice. Activated DB Darian Thompson from the practice squad injured reserve. Placed OT Terence Steele on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Activated CB Ifeatu Melifonwu from injured reserve. Re-signed CB Parnell Motley to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released WR John Brown from the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated WR Marcus Kemp from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed RB J.J. Taylor on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated K Quinn Nordin to return from injured reserve to practice.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed OT Kyle Murphy on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated QB Joe Flacco from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Cody Core and DB Chris Milton to the practice squad. Released C Evan Boehm and LB Kobe Jones from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Patrick Peterson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
PITTSBRUGH STEELERS — Signed DT Montravius Adams. Placed OLB T.J. Watt on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
HOCKEY
NHL
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Kyle Criscuolo from Grand Rapids (AHL).
ECHL
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Placed F Connor Jones on commissioner’s exempt list.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed D Adam Parsells.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story