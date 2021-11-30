TRANSACTIONS

NFL

NFL — Suspended Dallas DT Trysten Hill for two games without pay for violations of unnecessary roughness and unsporstmanlike conduct rules following a game against Las Vegas on Nov. 25.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated DL Rashard Lawrence to return from injured reserve to practice.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Chris Streveler to the practice squad. Released QB Kenji Bahar from the practice squad. Placed DB Kevon Seymour on the reserve.COVID-19 list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Tim Harris to the practice squad. Released OL Evin Ksiezarcsyk from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed RB Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LS Charley Hughlett on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Johnny Stanton IV on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated DT Neville Gallimore to return from injured reserve to practice. Activated DB Darian Thompson from the practice squad injured reserve. Placed OT Terence Steele on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated CB Ifeatu Melifonwu from injured reserve. Re-signed CB Parnell Motley to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released WR John Brown from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated WR Marcus Kemp from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed RB J.J. Taylor on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated K Quinn Nordin to return from injured reserve to practice.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed OT Kyle Murphy on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated QB Joe Flacco from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Cody Core and DB Chris Milton to the practice squad. Released C Evan Boehm and LB Kobe Jones from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Patrick Peterson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBRUGH STEELERS — Signed DT Montravius Adams. Placed OLB T.J. Watt on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY

NHL

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Kyle Criscuolo from Grand Rapids (AHL).

ECHL

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Placed F Connor Jones on commissioner’s exempt list.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed D Adam Parsells.