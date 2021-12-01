Wednesday, December 01, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|New York
|11
|10
|.524
|4
|Boston
|11
|10
|.524
|4
|Philadelphia
|11
|10
|.524
|4
|Toronto
|9
|13
|.409
|6½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Washington
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Charlotte
|13
|10
|.565
|1
|Atlanta
|11
|10
|.524
|2
|Orlando
|4
|18
|.182
|9½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Milwaukee
|13
|8
|.619
|½
|Cleveland
|11
|10
|.524
|2½
|Indiana
|9
|14
|.391
|5½
|Detroit
|4
|16
|.200
|9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|10
|9
|.526
|—
|Memphis
|11
|10
|.524
|—
|San Antonio
|6
|13
|.316
|4
|New Orleans
|6
|17
|.261
|6
|Houston
|4
|16
|.200
|6½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Minnesota
|11
|10
|.524
|3
|Denver
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|Portland
|10
|11
|.476
|4
|Oklahoma City
|6
|14
|.300
|7½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|18
|2
|.900
|—
|Phoenix
|17
|3
|.850
|1
|L.A. Clippers
|11
|10
|.524
|7½
|L.A. Lakers
|11
|11
|.500
|8
|Sacramento
|8
|13
|.381
|10½
Monday
Philadelphia 101, Orlando 96
Denver 120, Miami 111
Chicago 133, Charlotte 119
Minnesota 100, Indiana 98
Houston 102, Oklahoma City 89
Cleveland 114, Dallas 96
San Antonio 116, Washington 99
Utah 129, Portland 107
New Orleans 123, L.A. Clippers 104
Tuesday
Memphis 98, Toronto 91
Brooklyn 112, New York 110
Detroit at Portland, late
Golden State at Phoenix, late
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, late
Today
Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Denver at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday
Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.
G League
Monday
Agua Caliente 130, Salt Lake City 97
Motor City 105, Iowa 97
Maine 110, Westchester 100
Wisconsin 124, Windy City 116
G League Ignite 96, Stockton 86
Tuesday
Capital City 113, College Park 107
Today
Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 2:30 p.m.
Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Thursday
College Park at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Friday
College Park at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
MAD ANTS at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Lakeland at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Greensboro at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at G League Ignite, 10 p.m.
South Bay at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story