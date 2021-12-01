The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Wednesday, December 01, 2021 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 15 6 .714
New York 11 10 .524 4
Boston 11 10 .524 4
Philadelphia 11 10 .524 4
Toronto 9 13 .409

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 13 8 .619
Washington 13 8 .619
Charlotte 13 10 .565 1
Atlanta 11 10 .524 2
Orlando 4 18 .182

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 14 8 .636
Milwaukee 13 8 .619 ½
Cleveland 11 10 .524
Indiana 9 14 .391
Detroit 4 16 .200 9

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Dallas 10 9 .526
Memphis 11 10 .524
San Antonio 6 13 .316 4
New Orleans 6 17 .261 6
Houston 4 16 .200

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 14 7 .667
Minnesota 11 10 .524 3
Denver 10 10 .500
Portland 10 11 .476 4
Oklahoma City 6 14 .300

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Golden State 18 2 .900
Phoenix 17 3 .850 1
L.A. Clippers 11 10 .524
L.A. Lakers 11 11 .500 8
Sacramento 8 13 .381 10½

Monday

Philadelphia 101, Orlando 96

Denver 120, Miami 111

Chicago 133, Charlotte 119

Minnesota 100, Indiana 98

Houston 102, Oklahoma City 89

Cleveland 114, Dallas 96

San Antonio 116, Washington 99

Utah 129, Portland 107

New Orleans 123, L.A. Clippers 104

Tuesday

Memphis 98, Toronto 91

Brooklyn 112, New York 110

Detroit at Portland, late

Golden State at Phoenix, late

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, late

Today

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.

G League

Monday

Agua Caliente 130, Salt Lake City 97

Motor City 105, Iowa 97

Maine 110, Westchester 100

Wisconsin 124, Windy City 116

G League Ignite 96, Stockton 86

Tuesday

Capital City 113, College Park 107

Today

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 2:30 p.m.

Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Thursday

College Park at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

College Park at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

MAD ANTS at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Greensboro at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at G League Ignite, 10 p.m.

South Bay at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  