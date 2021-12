HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

BOYS

CONCORDIA 61, BELLMONT 38

Bellmont 8 4 12 14 — 38 Concordia 15 12 19 15 — 61

Concordia: Cook 5, Washington 16, Jackson 2, Hayworth 25, Speckhard 2, Molen 4, Hitzemann 3, Tapp 2, Pepperkorn 2

Bellmont: James 3, Scheumann 11, Wellman 7, Kitson 2, Ulman 6, Laurent 6, Fuelling 3

BISHOP LUERS 72, CANTERBURY 64

Canterbury 14 19 20 11 — 64 Bishop Luers 19 13 16 24 — 72

Bishop Luers: Thompson 16, Doughty 6, Zay 5, Wallace 17, Knpkae 13, Powell 7, Keller 2, Bates 6

Canterbury: Russell 8, Pina 3, X. Dressler 11, Schlabach 15, Lewis 10, Pasalich 1, A. Dressler 14, Nassour 2

NORTHROP 61, NEW HAVEN 51

Northrop 6 24 12 19 — 61 New Haven 19 9 8 15 — 51

Northrop: Jackson 32, Mallory 10, Alexander 9, Smith 6, N/A 2

New Haven: Brooks 13, Cottrell 13, Harris 11, N/A 14

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 71,

NORTH SIDE 65

Blackhawk Ch. 16 17 14 24 — 71 North Side 19 10 20 16 — 65

Blackhawk Christian: Furst 20, davidson 8, Jones 14, Sefton 17, Boyer 10, Pickett 2

North Side: Collins 5, Johnson 14, Bassett 11, Powers 16, Green 6, Woods 9, King 4

WOODLAN 67, GARRETT 37

Garrett 10 6 12 10 — 38 Woodlan 17 8 17 25 — 67

Woodlan: Individual statistics not available

Garrett: Coffman 11, Gater 11, Bailey 10, N/A 6

AP TOP 10 Poll

CLASS 4A

W-L Pts 1. Cathedral (7) 2-0 184 2. Zionsville (2) 2-0 176 3. Lawrence North (1) 2-0 152 4. Carmel (1) 1-1 149 5. Homestead (1) 1-1 111 6. Fishers 1-0 82 7. Westfield 0-0 68 8. Arsenal Tech 1-0 67 9. Attucks 1-0 65 10. Bloomington South 2-0 56

Local teams receiving votes: Warsaw 12

CLASS 3A

W-L Pts 1. Mishawaka Marian (2) 0-0 161 2. Brebeuf Jesuit (4) 2-0 143 3. Leo 2-0 132 4. Silver Creek (1) 1-0 130 5. Connersville (1) 2-0 97 6. North Harrison 2-0 70 7. S.B. St. Joseph’s (1) 0-0 66 8. NorthWood (1) 2-0 58 9. Ev. Bosse 0-0 49 10. Hammond (1) 0-1 44

Local teams receiving votes: Woodlan 12, West Noble 9

CLASS 2A

W-L Pts 1. Central Noble (3) 1-0 194 2. Linton-Stockton (1) 2-0 176 3. Blackhawk Ch. (5) 0-0 174 4. South Spencer 1-0 80 5. Parke Heritage 0-1 76 6. Park Tudor (1) 1-0 64 7. Covenant Christian 1-0 60 8. Andrean (1) 0-0 51 9. Blackford 1-0 34 10. South Ripley 1-1 32

Local teams receiving votes: Churubusco 28, Eastside 12

CLASS A

W-L Pts 1. Barr-Reeve (8) 1-1 194 2. North Daviess 3-0 158 3. Loogootee 3-0 111 4. Gary 21st Century (1) 1-0 107 5. Edinburgh 2-0 98 6. Tindley (1) 1-1 94 7. Bloomfield (1) 2-0 87 8. Lutheran 0-0 82 9. Triton 1-0 58 10. Jac-Cen-Del 2-0 51

Local teams receiving votes: Fremont 22

SAC SCHEDULES

Bishop Dwenger

Dec. 7: at Norwell, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 10: Homestead, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 14: DeKalb, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 17: at Concordia, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 18: Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 28: vs. S.B. Washington, 11 a.m.

Dec. 28: vs. Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Dec. 29: at Warsaw, 8 p.m.

Jan. 7: Carroll, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 12: New Haven, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14: Wayne, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 21: at Bishop Luers, 8 p.m.

Jan. 25: Blackhawk Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: South Side, 7:45 p.m.

Feb. 5: at Snider, 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 9: at East Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11: North Side, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 12: at Lawrence Central, 2 p.m.

Feb. 16: at Leo, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 18: at Northrop, 7:45 p.m.

Feb. 22: Bellmont, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Luers

Nov. 30: Canterbury, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 4: Mishawaka Marian, 6:45 p.m.

Dec. 7: Leo, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10: Northrop, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 11: Lawrence North, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 14: Culver Academy, 7 p.m.

Dec. 17: at Homestead, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 4: at Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 7: Concordia, 8 p.m.

Jan. 14: at Carroll, 8 p.m.

Jan. 15: Blackhawk Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21: Bishop Dwenger, 8 p.m.

Jan. 25: at Norwell, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 28: Wayne, 7:45 p.m.

Feb. 4: at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 5: at Noblesville, 1:30 p.m.

Feb. 8: at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11: Snider, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 15: at Huntington North, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 18: at North Side, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 19: at Bellmont, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 22: at New Haven, 7:30 p.m.

Carroll

Dec. 4: East Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10: Concordia, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 11: at Columbia City, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 17: Wayne, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 21: Hamilton Southeastern, 12 p.m.

Dec. 21: Fishers, 6 p.m.

Jan. 7: at Bishop Dwenger, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 11: at DeKalb, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14: Bishop Luers, 8 p.m.

Jan. 15: New Haven, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 19: at Norwell, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 21: at South Side, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 28: Snider, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 29: Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 3: Huntington North, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 8: at North Side, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11: Northrop, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 12: at Carmel, 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 18: at Homestead, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 19: at North Central, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 25: Warsaw, 7:30 p.m.

Concordia

Nov. 30: Bellmont, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10: at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 17: Bishop Dwenger, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 21: Huntington North, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 21: South Bend Adams, 12 p.m.

Jan. 7: at Bishop Luers, 8 p.m.

Jan. 8: Blackhawk Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14: South Side, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 21: at Snider, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 25: at New Haven, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: North Side, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 29: at Heritage, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 3: at Angola, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 8: at Northrop, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11: Homestead, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 15: DeKalb, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 18: Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 19: Norwell, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 25: at Columbia City, 7:30 p.m.

Homestead

Dec. 3: at Warsaw, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 4: vs. Carmel, 4:45 p.m.

Dec. 10: at Bishop Dwenger, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 11: vs. Westfield, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 17: Bishop Luers, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 18: vs. Chesterton, TBA

Dec. 21: Fishers, 12 p.m.

Dec. 21: Hamilton Southeastern, 6 p.m.

Dec. 30: vs. Cathedral, 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 7: at South Side, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 11: at Blackhawk Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14: Snider, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 18: Columbia City, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21: at North Side, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 22: Lawrence North, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: Northrop, 7:45 p.m.

Feb. 2: New Haven, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 8: at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11: at Concordia, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 18: Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 25: Norwell, 7:30 p.m.

North Side

Nov. 30: Blackhawk Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 3: at DeKalb, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 4: vs. Warren Central, 1:15 p.m.

Dec. 10: at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 11: Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 17: Snider, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 18: at Warsaw, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 21: Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 28-30: at Clay City Tournament, TBA

Jan. 5: at Huntington North, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 7: at Wayne, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 11: at Canterbury, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14: at Northrop, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 21: Homestead, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 24: at Leo, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: at Concordia, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 8: Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11: at Bishop Dwenger, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 18: Bishop Luers, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 19: at Kokomo, 7:30 p.m.

Northrop

Nov. 30: at New Haven, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10: at Bishop Luers, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 14: Leo, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 17: South Side, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 18: at Lawrence North, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 28-29: at Richmond Tournament

Jan. 7: at Snider, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 8: Kokomo, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 14: North Side, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 21: at Wayne, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 25: Canterbury, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 28: at Homestead, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 29: Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 8: Concordia, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11: at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 12: Warren Central, 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 18: Bishop Dwenger, 7:45 p.m.

Feb. 24: Blackhawk Christian, 7:45 p.m.

Snider

Nov. 30: East Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10: at Wayne, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 17: at North Side, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 18: vs. Merrillville, 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 29-30: at Huntington N Tournament, TBA

Jan. 4: New Haven, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 7: Northrop, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 14: at Homestead, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 19: Leo, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21: Concordia, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 26: at DeKalb, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: at Carroll, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 29: at Carmel, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 5: Bishop Dwenger, 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 8: at Blackhawk Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11: at Bishop Luers, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 12: vs. Lawrence North, 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 18: South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 25: at Marion, 7:30 p.m.

South Side

Nov. 27: at Leo, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10: North Side, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 11: at Mishawaka Marian, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 14: at Churubusco, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 17: at Northrop, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 21: South Bend Adams, 6 p.m.

Jan. 7: Homestead, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 8: Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14: at Concordia, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 21: Carroll, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 28: at Bishop Dwenger, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 29: at Michigan City, 5 p.m.

Jan. 29: North Central, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 3: at Blackhawk Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 5: Muncie Central, 2 p.m.

Feb. 8: Bishop Luers, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11: at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 12: Huntington North, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 15: at Central Noble, 7:45 p.m.

Feb. 18: at Snider, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 19: Lawrence North, 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 24: New Haven, 7:30 p.m.

Wayne

Dec. 1: Leo, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 4: Culver Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 10: Snider, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 15: New Haven, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 17: at Carroll, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 18: vs. Columbia City, TBA

Jan. 4: at Fremont, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 7: North Side, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 11: Norwell, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14: at Bishop Dwenger, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 21: Northrop, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 22: Elkhart, 5 p.m.

Jan. 28: at Bishop Luers, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 29: at Blackhawk Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 3: at Canterbury, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 8: Homestead, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11: South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 12: at Argos, 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 18: at Concordia, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 19: at Richmond, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS

CARROLL 54, DEKALB 20

DeKalb 3 3 9 5 — 20 Carroll 15 14 7 18 — 54

Carroll:Pocock 9, Fordyce 8, Gibbs 8, Castator 10, Anderson 10, Paul 2, Vie 1, Beeman 2, Straley 4

DeKalb: Martin 6, A Cox 9, Doster 2, Cone 3

WHITKO 53, CANTERBURY 32

Whitko 20 19 11 3 — 53 Canterbury 5 5 17 5 — 32

Whitko: Howard 4, Rhoades 2, Krieg 15,

Fugett 3, Watmough 4, Schipper 6, Harrison 9, Phillips 10

Canterbury: Ellis 18, Hamilton 2, Gray 1, Reelsen 4, King 7

WOODLAN 48, EASTSIDE 37

Eastside 11 7 11 8 — 37 Woodlan 12 13 11 12 — 48

Woodlan: Kneubuhler 13, Smith 12, Krohn 8, Roney 8, Klopfenstein 5, Baumert 2

Eastside: Sk. Kessler 9, Bireley 6, Kreischer 6, Sy. Kessler 5, Hoffelder 4, Geiger 3, Traxler 2, Hertig 2

WAWASEE 55, WEST NOBLE 22

Wawasee 14 17 19 5 — 55 West Noble 6 3 4 9 — 22

Wawasee: White 13, Shepherd 2, Carter 2, Horn 10, Smith 2, Doss 10, Haines 16

West Noble: Mabie 10, Torres 4, Gross 2, Bottles 4, Bowman 2

LEO 58, CONCORDIA 43

Concordia 7 8 18 10 — 43 Leo 16 18 11 13 — 58

Leo: Collins 2, Somcox 3, Bovie 7, McGee 13, Fry 1, May 18, G. Adams 2, Schott 12

Concordia: Adams 11, Bolinger 5, Panning 4, Reynolds 2, Goodman 10, Nelson 6, Bryant 5

HUNTINGTON NORTH 46,

BISHOP LUERS 25

Bishop Luers 4 2 8 11 — 25 Huntington N. 11 16 11 8 — 46

Huntington North: Double 18, Trout 8, Sell 7, Fields 4, Campbell 4, E. Daugherty 4, M. Daugherty 1

Bishop Luers: Parent 4, Shank 10, Zimmerman 2, N/A 3, N/A 2, N/A 2, N/A 2

LATE MONDAY

BELLMONT 68, MISSISSINEWA 32

Mississinewa 10 3 8 11 — 32 Bellmont 13 23 13 19 — 68

Bellmont: Scott 5, Keane 6, E. Bleke 9, M. Spiegal 5, Fuelling 16, R. Bleke 13, Cole 10, T. Spiegal 4

Mississinewa: Catey 16, Jones 3, Roberts 2, Crick 3, Yearkle 5, Ramey 3

Swimming

BOYS

DEKALB 72, BISHOP DWENGER 54

200MR—DeKalb 2:04.7; 200Free—Bergeron (BD) 2:05.92; 200IM—Meyer (D) 2:30.27; 50Free—Gillespie (D) 27.62; 100Fly—Bergeron (BD) 1:02.39; 100Free—Mahoney (D) 1:06.31; 500Free—Eddy (BD) 5:28.17; 200FR—DeKalb 2:06.01; 100Back—Eddy (BD) 1:01.61; 100Breast—Meyer (D) 1:18.34; 400FR—Bishop Dwenger 4:07.06.

NORWELL 125, CONCORDIA 58

200MR—Norwell 1:48.91; 200Free—Hiester (N) 2:07.72; 200IM—Reidenbach III (N) 2:24.32; 50Free—Page (N) 22.94; Diving—Wild (C) 184.4; 100Fly—Gleave (C) 56.96; 100Free—Page (N) 52.7; 500Free—Gleave (C) 5:33.64; 200FR—Norwell 1:44.39; 100Back—Reidenbach III (N) 1:01.08; 100Breast—Zimmer (N) 1:06.11; 400FR—Norwell 3:48.92.

GIRLS

BISHOP DWENGER 108, DEKALB 55

200MR—Bishop Dwenger 2:08.13; 200Free—Peters (BD) 2:15.08; 200IM—Weadock (BD) 2:39.77; 50Free—Wright (BD) 27.48; 100Fly—Peters (BD) 1:06.31; 100Free—Dewald (BD) 1:00.15; 500Free—Beber (BD) 6:55.41; 200FR—Bishop Dwenger 2:02.97; 100Back—Weadock (BD) 1:13.58; 100Breast—Chautie (D) 1:23.14; 400FR—Bishop Dwenger 4:24.1.

NORWELL 108, CONCORDIA 64

200MR—Concordia 2:03.17; 200Free—Melcher (N) 2:18.37; 200IM—Meredith (N) 2:40.03; 50Free—MCKay (C) 26.62; Diving—Meredith (N) 135.75; 100Fly—Germann (C) 1:02.09; 100Free—Harris (C) 59.68; 500Free—Page (N) 6:05.09; 200FR—Norwell 1:52.16; 100Back—Harris (C) 1:04.81; 100Breast—McKay (C) 1:16.98; 400FR—Concordia 4:16.73.