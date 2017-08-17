Wednesday, December 01, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|22
|15
|4
|3
|33
|82
|60
|Toronto
|23
|16
|6
|1
|33
|66
|49
|Tampa Bay
|21
|12
|5
|4
|28
|70
|63
|Detroit
|23
|11
|9
|3
|25
|63
|72
|Boston
|19
|11
|8
|0
|22
|57
|53
|Buffalo
|22
|8
|11
|3
|19
|64
|77
|Montreal
|24
|6
|16
|2
|14
|55
|85
|Ottawa
|19
|4
|14
|1
|9
|46
|73
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|23
|14
|4
|5
|33
|82
|57
|Carolina
|21
|15
|5
|1
|31
|67
|49
|N.Y. Rangers
|20
|13
|4
|3
|29
|60
|54
|Pittsburgh
|22
|10
|7
|5
|25
|63
|61
|Columbus
|20
|12
|8
|0
|24
|67
|71
|New Jersey
|20
|9
|7
|4
|22
|59
|63
|Philadelphia
|20
|8
|8
|4
|20
|49
|61
|N.Y. Islanders
|17
|5
|10
|2
|12
|32
|52
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|22
|15
|6
|1
|31
|88
|68
|St. Louis
|22
|12
|7
|3
|27
|78
|65
|Nashville
|22
|12
|9
|1
|25
|70
|63
|Dallas
|20
|11
|7
|2
|24
|59
|56
|Winnipeg
|22
|10
|8
|4
|24
|60
|61
|Colorado
|18
|11
|6
|1
|23
|73
|56
|Chicago
|21
|7
|12
|2
|16
|45
|67
|Arizona
|23
|5
|16
|2
|12
|44
|87
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|22
|13
|4
|5
|31
|72
|43
|Edmonton
|20
|15
|5
|0
|30
|77
|59
|San Jose
|22
|12
|9
|1
|25
|60
|60
|Anaheim
|22
|11
|8
|3
|25
|70
|61
|Vegas
|21
|12
|9
|0
|24
|66
|64
|Los Angeles
|20
|9
|8
|3
|21
|53
|54
|Seattle
|22
|8
|13
|1
|17
|65
|77
|Vancouver
|23
|7
|14
|2
|16
|53
|74
Monday
Seattle 7, Buffalo 4
Arizona 1, Winnipeg 0
Vancouver 2, Montreal 1
Calgary 2, Pittsburgh 1, SO
Tuesday
Detroit 2, Boston 1
San Jose 5, New Jersey 2
Florida 5, Washington 4
Minnesota 5, Arizona 2
Nashville 6, Columbus 0
St. Louis 4, Tampa Bay 3, SO
Dallas 4, Carolina 1
Anaheim at Los Angeles, late
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, ppd.
Today
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday
San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.
DETROIT 2,
BOSTON 1
|Detroit
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Boston
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Period—None. Penalties—None.
Second Period—1, Detroit, Zadina 4 (Suter), 5:03. Penalties—Foligno, BOS (Roughing), 17:22; Namestnikov, DET (Roughing), 17:22; Rasmussen, DET (Holding), 20:00.
Third Period—2, Boston, Pastrnak 8 (McAvoy, Hall), 6:20 (pp). 3, Detroit, Staal 1 (Namestnikov, Lindstrom), 11:33. Penalties—Lindstrom, DET (Cross Checking), 4:24; Staal, DET (Hooking), 5:23; Lazar, BOS (Tripping), 8:23.
Shots on Goal—Detroit 5-5-6—16. Boston 8-17-17—42.
Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 1; Boston 1 of 3.
Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 7-3-3 (42 shots-41 saves). Boston, Ullmark 5-4-0 (16-14).
A—17,850 (17,565). T—2:35.
Referees—Marc Joannette, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen—Brad Kovachik, Kiel Murchison.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|15
|13
|2
|0
|0
|26
|60
|32
|Reading
|15
|6
|4
|4
|1
|17
|42
|51
|Trois-Rivieres
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|49
|45
|Maine
|14
|6
|6
|2
|0
|14
|46
|47
|Adirondack
|15
|6
|8
|1
|0
|13
|40
|57
|Worcester
|14
|5
|8
|0
|1
|11
|42
|51
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|16
|8
|3
|2
|3
|21
|49
|43
|Orlando
|17
|10
|6
|1
|0
|21
|53
|51
|Jacksonville
|17
|8
|7
|1
|1
|18
|44
|48
|Norfolk
|16
|8
|7
|0
|1
|17
|49
|51
|Atlanta
|14
|7
|5
|2
|0
|16
|39
|40
|S. Carolina
|14
|7
|6
|1
|0
|15
|37
|40
|Greenville
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|37
|36
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|15
|10
|5
|0
|0
|20
|64
|44
|KOMETS
|15
|9
|4
|2
|0
|20
|46
|38
|Cincinnati
|15
|9
|6
|0
|0
|18
|50
|41
|Kalamazoo
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|44
|42
|Wheeling
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|52
|48
|Indy
|15
|4
|9
|1
|1
|10
|43
|56
|Iowa
|16
|4
|10
|2
|0
|10
|47
|75
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|16
|10
|5
|1
|0
|21
|59
|49
|Idaho
|17
|10
|7
|0
|0
|20
|49
|41
|Wichita
|15
|9
|5
|1
|0
|19
|49
|37
|Rapid City
|17
|7
|7
|1
|2
|17
|54
|57
|Tulsa
|13
|7
|5
|0
|1
|15
|36
|35
|Kansas City
|16
|6
|9
|1
|0
|13
|48
|55
|Allen
|15
|5
|7
|3
|0
|13
|48
|66
Monday
Orlando 4, Norfolk 1
Tuesday
Rapid City 4, Kansas City 2
Today
Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
KOMETS at Indy, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Thursday
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Friday
Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
