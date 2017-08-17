The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Wednesday, December 01, 2021 1:00 am

HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 22 15 4 3 33 82 60
Toronto 23 16 6 1 33 66 49
Tampa Bay 21 12 5 4 28 70 63
Detroit 23 11 9 3 25 63 72
Boston 19 11 8 0 22 57 53
Buffalo 22 8 11 3 19 64 77
Montreal 24 6 16 2 14 55 85
Ottawa 19 4 14 1 9 46 73

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 23 14 4 5 33 82 57
Carolina 21 15 5 1 31 67 49
N.Y. Rangers 20 13 4 3 29 60 54
Pittsburgh 22 10 7 5 25 63 61
Columbus 20 12 8 0 24 67 71
New Jersey 20 9 7 4 22 59 63
Philadelphia 20 8 8 4 20 49 61
N.Y. Islanders 17 5 10 2 12 32 52

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 22 15 6 1 31 88 68
St. Louis 22 12 7 3 27 78 65
Nashville 22 12 9 1 25 70 63
Dallas 20 11 7 2 24 59 56
Winnipeg 22 10 8 4 24 60 61
Colorado 18 11 6 1 23 73 56
Chicago 21 7 12 2 16 45 67
Arizona 23 5 16 2 12 44 87

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 22 13 4 5 31 72 43
Edmonton 20 15 5 0 30 77 59
San Jose 22 12 9 1 25 60 60
Anaheim 22 11 8 3 25 70 61
Vegas 21 12 9 0 24 66 64
Los Angeles 20 9 8 3 21 53 54
Seattle 22 8 13 1 17 65 77
Vancouver 23 7 14 2 16 53 74

Monday

Seattle 7, Buffalo 4

Arizona 1, Winnipeg 0

Vancouver 2, Montreal 1

Calgary 2, Pittsburgh 1, SO

Tuesday

Detroit 2, Boston 1

San Jose 5, New Jersey 2

Florida 5, Washington 4

Minnesota 5, Arizona 2

Nashville 6, Columbus 0

St. Louis 4, Tampa Bay 3, SO

Dallas 4, Carolina 1

Anaheim at Los Angeles, late

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, ppd.

Today

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

DETROIT 2,

BOSTON 1

Detroit 0 1 1 2
Boston 0 0 1 1

First Period—None. Penalties—None.

Second Period—1, Detroit, Zadina 4 (Suter), 5:03. Penalties—Foligno, BOS (Roughing), 17:22; Namestnikov, DET (Roughing), 17:22; Rasmussen, DET (Holding), 20:00.

Third Period—2, Boston, Pastrnak 8 (McAvoy, Hall), 6:20 (pp). 3, Detroit, Staal 1 (Namestnikov, Lindstrom), 11:33. Penalties—Lindstrom, DET (Cross Checking), 4:24; Staal, DET (Hooking), 5:23; Lazar, BOS (Tripping), 8:23.

Shots on Goal—Detroit 5-5-6—16. Boston 8-17-17—42.

Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 1; Boston 1 of 3.

Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 7-3-3 (42 shots-41 saves). Boston, Ullmark 5-4-0 (16-14).

A—17,850 (17,565). T—2:35.

Referees—Marc Joannette, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen—Brad Kovachik, Kiel Murchison.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 15 13 2 0 0 26 60 32
Reading 15 6 4 4 1 17 42 51
Trois-Rivieres 14 7 7 0 0 14 49 45
Maine 14 6 6 2 0 14 46 47
Adirondack 15 6 8 1 0 13 40 57
Worcester 14 5 8 0 1 11 42 51

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 16 8 3 2 3 21 49 43
Orlando 17 10 6 1 0 21 53 51
Jacksonville 17 8 7 1 1 18 44 48
Norfolk 16 8 7 0 1 17 49 51
Atlanta 14 7 5 2 0 16 39 40
S. Carolina 14 7 6 1 0 15 37 40
Greenville 13 6 7 0 0 12 37 36

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 15 10 5 0 0 20 64 44
KOMETS 15 9 4 2 0 20 46 38
Cincinnati 15 9 6 0 0 18 50 41
Kalamazoo 13 8 5 0 0 16 44 42
Wheeling 14 8 6 0 0 16 52 48
Indy 15 4 9 1 1 10 43 56
Iowa 16 4 10 2 0 10 47 75

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 16 10 5 1 0 21 59 49
Idaho 17 10 7 0 0 20 49 41
Wichita 15 9 5 1 0 19 49 37
Rapid City 17 7 7 1 2 17 54 57
Tulsa 13 7 5 0 1 15 36 35
Kansas City 16 6 9 1 0 13 48 55
Allen 15 5 7 3 0 13 48 66

Monday

Orlando 4, Norfolk 1

Tuesday

Rapid City 4, Kansas City 2

Today

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

KOMETS at Indy, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Friday

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

