Wednesday, December 01, 2021 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
MLB
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Kendall Graveman on a three-year contract.
FOOTBALL
NFL
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed T Jack Conklin on injured reserve. Signed G Hjalte Froholdt and DE Joe Jackson to the practice squad. Released RB Brian Hill from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Released DL Da’Shawn Hand from injured reserve with a settlement.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed LB De’Vondre Campbell on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Darius Jackson to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed TE Dan Arnold on injured reserve.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated OL Kyle Long from the physically unable to perform list (PUP). Placed DT Khalen Saunders and RB Jerick McKinnon on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed CB Davontae Harris.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Thakarius Keyes and RB Devine Ozigbo to the practice squad. Released DL Niles Scott from the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived WR Kevin White and RB Alex Armah.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated S Logan Ryan from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Darnay Holmes on injured reserve.
NEW YORK JETS — Released QB James Morgan from the practice squad. Signed TE Dan Brown to the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted OL Brett Toth to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed OL Jack Driscoll on injured reserve.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DT Montravius Adams.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released WR Phillip Dorsett and RB B.J. Emmons from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed LB Monty Rice on injured reserve. Released WR Austin Mack from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON — Placed K Joey Slye on injured reserve. Signed K Brian Johnson from the Chicago practice squad.
HOCKEY
NHL
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Vinni Lettieri from San Diego (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE - Reassigned G Trent Miller to Colorado (AHL) from Utah (ECHL).
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Yauheni Aksiantsiuk to Texas (AHL) from Idaho (ECHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled D Markus Niemelained from Bakersfield (AHL) loan. Assigned F Tim Sunderlund to Bakersfield from Wichita (ECHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Kevin Mandolese from Belleville (AHL) to Atlanta (ECHL),
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Placed C Tyler Bozak on reserve/COVID-19 protocol.
ECHL
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Released F Ben Johnson. Loaned D Wyatt Ege to Rochester (AHL).
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Recalled D Blake Siebenaler from Belleville (AHL) loan.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Recalled D Adrien Beraldo from Iowa (AHL) loan. Activated F Ryan Kuffner from the reserve list.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Recalled F Max Humitz from Grand Rapids (AHL). Placed F Denis Smirnov on the reserve list.
TOLEDO WALLEYES — Signed D Adam Parsell to a standard player contract (SPC).
