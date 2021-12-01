TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Kendall Graveman on a three-year contract.

FOOTBALL

NFL

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed T Jack Conklin on injured reserve. Signed G Hjalte Froholdt and DE Joe Jackson to the practice squad. Released RB Brian Hill from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Released DL Da’Shawn Hand from injured reserve with a settlement.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed LB De’Vondre Campbell on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Darius Jackson to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed TE Dan Arnold on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated OL Kyle Long from the physically unable to perform list (PUP). Placed DT Khalen Saunders and RB Jerick McKinnon on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed CB Davontae Harris.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Thakarius Keyes and RB Devine Ozigbo to the practice squad. Released DL Niles Scott from the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived WR Kevin White and RB Alex Armah.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated S Logan Ryan from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Darnay Holmes on injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Released QB James Morgan from the practice squad. Signed TE Dan Brown to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted OL Brett Toth to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed OL Jack Driscoll on injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DT Montravius Adams.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released WR Phillip Dorsett and RB B.J. Emmons from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed LB Monty Rice on injured reserve. Released WR Austin Mack from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON — Placed K Joey Slye on injured reserve. Signed K Brian Johnson from the Chicago practice squad.

HOCKEY

NHL

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Vinni Lettieri from San Diego (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE - Reassigned G Trent Miller to Colorado (AHL) from Utah (ECHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Yauheni Aksiantsiuk to Texas (AHL) from Idaho (ECHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled D Markus Niemelained from Bakersfield (AHL) loan. Assigned F Tim Sunderlund to Bakersfield from Wichita (ECHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Kevin Mandolese from Belleville (AHL) to Atlanta (ECHL),

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Placed C Tyler Bozak on reserve/COVID-19 protocol.

ECHL

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Released F Ben Johnson. Loaned D Wyatt Ege to Rochester (AHL).

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Recalled D Blake Siebenaler from Belleville (AHL) loan.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Recalled D Adrien Beraldo from Iowa (AHL) loan. Activated F Ryan Kuffner from the reserve list.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Recalled F Max Humitz from Grand Rapids (AHL). Placed F Denis Smirnov on the reserve list.

TOLEDO WALLEYES — Signed D Adam Parsell to a standard player contract (SPC).