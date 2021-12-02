NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 24 17 6 1 35 74 52 Florida 22 15 4 3 33 82 60 Tampa Bay 21 12 5 4 28 67 60 Detroit 24 12 9 3 27 70 78 Boston 19 11 8 0 22 57 53 Buffalo 22 8 11 3 19 64 77 Montreal 24 6 16 2 14 55 85 Ottawa 20 4 15 1 9 48 79

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 23 14 4 5 33 82 57 Carolina 21 15 5 1 31 67 47 N.Y. Rangers 21 14 4 3 31 64 55 Pittsburgh 22 10 7 5 25 63 61 Columbus 20 12 8 0 24 67 65 New Jersey 20 9 7 4 22 59 63 Philadelphia 21 8 9 4 20 50 65 N.Y. Islanders 17 5 10 2 12 32 52

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 22 15 6 1 31 83 66 St. Louis 22 12 7 3 27 75 62 Nashville 22 12 9 1 25 64 63 Dallas 20 11 7 2 24 57 56 Winnipeg 22 10 8 4 24 60 61 Colorado 19 11 7 1 23 76 64 Chicago 21 7 12 2 16 45 67 Arizona 23 5 16 2 12 42 82

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 22 13 4 5 31 72 43 Edmonton 20 15 5 0 30 77 59 Anaheim 23 12 8 3 27 75 65 San Jose 22 12 9 1 25 60 60 Vegas 21 12 9 0 24 66 64 Los Angeles 21 9 8 4 22 57 59 Seattle 23 8 13 2 18 71 84 Vancouver 24 8 14 2 18 59 76

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday

San Jose 5, New Jersey 2

Detroit 2, Boston 1

Florida 5, Washington 4

Minnesota 5, Arizona 2

Nashville 6, Columbus 0

St. Louis 4, Tampa Bay 3, SO

Dallas 4, Carolina 1

Anaheim 5, Los Angeles 4, SO

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, ppd.

Wednesday

N.Y. Rangers 4, Philadelphia 1

Vancouver 6, Ottawa 2

Toronto 8, Colorado 3

Detroit 4, Seattle 3, SO

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, late

Vegas at Anaheim, late

Today

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

DETROIT 4,

SEATTLE 3, SO

Seattle 0 2 1 0 — 3 Detroit 0 2 1 1 — 4

Detroit won shootout 2-1

First Period—None. Penalties—Appleton, SEA (Delay of Game), 10:49; Geekie, SEA (Slashing), 16:29; Leddy, DET (Holding), 16:51; Namestnikov, DET (Slashing), 18:55.

Second Period—1, Detroit, Fabbri 5 (Suter, Larkin), 4:46 (pp). 2, Seattle, Dunn 2 (Johansson, Wennberg), 10:44 (pp). 3, Seattle, Donato 4 (Gourde, Donskoi), 16:04. 4, Detroit, Namestnikov 8 (Seider, Oesterle), 18:18. Penalties—Larsson, SEA (Slashing), 3:25; Rasmussen, DET (Interference), 10:24.

Third Period—5, Detroit, Raymond 10 (Seider, Larkin), 6:30. 6, Seattle, Donato 5 (Oleksiak), 14:16. Penalties—None.

Overtime—None. Penalties—None.

Shootout—Detroit 2 (Fabbri NG, Larkin G, Raymond NG, Erne G), Seattle 1 (Donato NG, McCann NG, Donskoi G, Wennberg NG).

Shots on Goal—Seattle 7-9-7-1—24. Detroit 6-13-7-0—26.

Power-play opportunities—Seattle 1 of 3; Detroit 1 of 3.

Goalies—Seattle, Grubauer 6-9-2 (26 shots-23 saves). Detroit, Greiss 5-6-0 (24-21).

A—18,963 (20,000). T—2:40.

Referees—Pierre Lambert, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen—Ryan Daisy, Ben O’Quinn.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 16 14 2 0 0 28 64 34 Reading 16 6 5 4 1 17 44 55 Trois-Rivieres 15 8 7 0 0 16 54 49 Maine 15 6 6 2 1 15 48 50 Adirondack 15 6 8 1 0 13 40 57 Worcester 15 6 8 0 1 13 45 53

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 17 8 4 2 3 21 53 48 Orlando 18 10 7 1 0 21 53 56 Jacksonville 18 9 7 1 1 20 49 48 Norfolk 17 9 7 0 1 19 51 52 Atlanta 15 7 6 2 0 16 40 42 S. Carolina 14 7 6 1 0 15 37 40 Greenville 13 6 7 0 0 12 37 36

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 15 10 5 0 0 20 64 44 KOMETS 16 9 5 2 0 20 47 42 Cincinnati 15 9 6 0 0 18 50 41 Kalamazoo 13 8 5 0 0 16 44 42 Wheeling 14 8 6 0 0 16 52 48 Indy 16 5 9 1 1 12 47 57 Iowa 17 4 10 2 1 11 49 78

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 16 10 5 1 0 21 59 49 Wichita 16 10 5 1 0 21 52 39 Idaho 17 10 7 0 0 20 49 41 Rapid City 17 7 7 1 2 17 54 57 Tulsa 13 7 5 0 1 15 36 35 Allen 15 5 7 3 0 13 48 66 Kansas City 16 6 9 1 0 13 48 55

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday

Rapid City 4, Kansas City 2

Wednesday

Newfoundland 4, Reading 2

Indy 4, KOMETS 1

Jacksonville 5, Orlando 0

Worcester 3, Maine 2, SO

Norfolk 2, Atlanta 1

Trois-Rivieres 5, Florida 4

Wichita 3, Iowa 2, SO

Today

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Friday

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at KOMETS, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

FUEL 4, KOMETS 1

Fort Wayne 0 0 1 — 1 Indy 1 1 2 — 4

1st Period—1, Indy, Lacroix 3 (Texeira), 16:19 (PP). Penalties-Lacroix Ind (holding), 10:35; Busch Fw (interference on the goalkeeper), 11:41; King Fw (cross-checking), 14:07; Cameron Ind (roughing), 14:07; Graber Fw (slashing), 15:30; Chaika Ind (slashing), 17:19.

2nd Period—2, Indy, Yetman 5 (McKay), 9:22. Penalties-Malone Ind (tripping), 2:39.

3rd Period—3, Fort Wayne, Boudrias 1 (McIvor, Graber), 6:45. 4, Indy, Watson 6 (Thomas), 12:11. 5, Indy, Lacroix 4 19:59 (EN). Penalties-Siebenaler Fw (fighting - major), 2:05; McKay Ind (fighting - major), 2:05; Chaika Ind (hooking), 14:22.

Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 8-8-14-30. Indy 5-13-11-29.

Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 0 / 4; Indy 1 / 2.

Goalies—Fort Wayne, Patera 3-4-1-0 (28 shots-25 saves). Indy, Morris 4-5-1-1 (30 shots-29 saves).

A—1,524. Referee—John Lindner.

Linesmen—Bryan Gorcoff, Dan Kovachik.