Thursday, December 02, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|24
|17
|6
|1
|35
|74
|52
|Florida
|22
|15
|4
|3
|33
|82
|60
|Tampa Bay
|21
|12
|5
|4
|28
|67
|60
|Detroit
|24
|12
|9
|3
|27
|70
|78
|Boston
|19
|11
|8
|0
|22
|57
|53
|Buffalo
|22
|8
|11
|3
|19
|64
|77
|Montreal
|24
|6
|16
|2
|14
|55
|85
|Ottawa
|20
|4
|15
|1
|9
|48
|79
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|23
|14
|4
|5
|33
|82
|57
|Carolina
|21
|15
|5
|1
|31
|67
|47
|N.Y. Rangers
|21
|14
|4
|3
|31
|64
|55
|Pittsburgh
|22
|10
|7
|5
|25
|63
|61
|Columbus
|20
|12
|8
|0
|24
|67
|65
|New Jersey
|20
|9
|7
|4
|22
|59
|63
|Philadelphia
|21
|8
|9
|4
|20
|50
|65
|N.Y. Islanders
|17
|5
|10
|2
|12
|32
|52
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|22
|15
|6
|1
|31
|83
|66
|St. Louis
|22
|12
|7
|3
|27
|75
|62
|Nashville
|22
|12
|9
|1
|25
|64
|63
|Dallas
|20
|11
|7
|2
|24
|57
|56
|Winnipeg
|22
|10
|8
|4
|24
|60
|61
|Colorado
|19
|11
|7
|1
|23
|76
|64
|Chicago
|21
|7
|12
|2
|16
|45
|67
|Arizona
|23
|5
|16
|2
|12
|42
|82
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|22
|13
|4
|5
|31
|72
|43
|Edmonton
|20
|15
|5
|0
|30
|77
|59
|Anaheim
|23
|12
|8
|3
|27
|75
|65
|San Jose
|22
|12
|9
|1
|25
|60
|60
|Vegas
|21
|12
|9
|0
|24
|66
|64
|Los Angeles
|21
|9
|8
|4
|22
|57
|59
|Seattle
|23
|8
|13
|2
|18
|71
|84
|Vancouver
|24
|8
|14
|2
|18
|59
|76
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday
San Jose 5, New Jersey 2
Detroit 2, Boston 1
Florida 5, Washington 4
Minnesota 5, Arizona 2
Nashville 6, Columbus 0
St. Louis 4, Tampa Bay 3, SO
Dallas 4, Carolina 1
Anaheim 5, Los Angeles 4, SO
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, ppd.
Wednesday
N.Y. Rangers 4, Philadelphia 1
Vancouver 6, Ottawa 2
Toronto 8, Colorado 3
Detroit 4, Seattle 3, SO
Pittsburgh at Edmonton, late
Vegas at Anaheim, late
Today
Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
DETROIT 4,
SEATTLE 3, SO
|Seattle
|0
|2
|1
|0
|—
|3
|Detroit
|0
|2
|1
|1
|—
|4
Detroit won shootout 2-1
First Period—None. Penalties—Appleton, SEA (Delay of Game), 10:49; Geekie, SEA (Slashing), 16:29; Leddy, DET (Holding), 16:51; Namestnikov, DET (Slashing), 18:55.
Second Period—1, Detroit, Fabbri 5 (Suter, Larkin), 4:46 (pp). 2, Seattle, Dunn 2 (Johansson, Wennberg), 10:44 (pp). 3, Seattle, Donato 4 (Gourde, Donskoi), 16:04. 4, Detroit, Namestnikov 8 (Seider, Oesterle), 18:18. Penalties—Larsson, SEA (Slashing), 3:25; Rasmussen, DET (Interference), 10:24.
Third Period—5, Detroit, Raymond 10 (Seider, Larkin), 6:30. 6, Seattle, Donato 5 (Oleksiak), 14:16. Penalties—None.
Overtime—None. Penalties—None.
Shootout—Detroit 2 (Fabbri NG, Larkin G, Raymond NG, Erne G), Seattle 1 (Donato NG, McCann NG, Donskoi G, Wennberg NG).
Shots on Goal—Seattle 7-9-7-1—24. Detroit 6-13-7-0—26.
Power-play opportunities—Seattle 1 of 3; Detroit 1 of 3.
Goalies—Seattle, Grubauer 6-9-2 (26 shots-23 saves). Detroit, Greiss 5-6-0 (24-21).
A—18,963 (20,000). T—2:40.
Referees—Pierre Lambert, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen—Ryan Daisy, Ben O’Quinn.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|16
|14
|2
|0
|0
|28
|64
|34
|Reading
|16
|6
|5
|4
|1
|17
|44
|55
|Trois-Rivieres
|15
|8
|7
|0
|0
|16
|54
|49
|Maine
|15
|6
|6
|2
|1
|15
|48
|50
|Adirondack
|15
|6
|8
|1
|0
|13
|40
|57
|Worcester
|15
|6
|8
|0
|1
|13
|45
|53
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|17
|8
|4
|2
|3
|21
|53
|48
|Orlando
|18
|10
|7
|1
|0
|21
|53
|56
|Jacksonville
|18
|9
|7
|1
|1
|20
|49
|48
|Norfolk
|17
|9
|7
|0
|1
|19
|51
|52
|Atlanta
|15
|7
|6
|2
|0
|16
|40
|42
|S. Carolina
|14
|7
|6
|1
|0
|15
|37
|40
|Greenville
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|37
|36
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|15
|10
|5
|0
|0
|20
|64
|44
|KOMETS
|16
|9
|5
|2
|0
|20
|47
|42
|Cincinnati
|15
|9
|6
|0
|0
|18
|50
|41
|Kalamazoo
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|44
|42
|Wheeling
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|52
|48
|Indy
|16
|5
|9
|1
|1
|12
|47
|57
|Iowa
|17
|4
|10
|2
|1
|11
|49
|78
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|16
|10
|5
|1
|0
|21
|59
|49
|Wichita
|16
|10
|5
|1
|0
|21
|52
|39
|Idaho
|17
|10
|7
|0
|0
|20
|49
|41
|Rapid City
|17
|7
|7
|1
|2
|17
|54
|57
|Tulsa
|13
|7
|5
|0
|1
|15
|36
|35
|Allen
|15
|5
|7
|3
|0
|13
|48
|66
|Kansas City
|16
|6
|9
|1
|0
|13
|48
|55
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday
Rapid City 4, Kansas City 2
Wednesday
Newfoundland 4, Reading 2
Indy 4, KOMETS 1
Jacksonville 5, Orlando 0
Worcester 3, Maine 2, SO
Norfolk 2, Atlanta 1
Trois-Rivieres 5, Florida 4
Wichita 3, Iowa 2, SO
Today
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Friday
Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at KOMETS, 8 p.m.
Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
FUEL 4, KOMETS 1
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Indy
|1
|1
|2
|—
|4
1st Period—1, Indy, Lacroix 3 (Texeira), 16:19 (PP). Penalties-Lacroix Ind (holding), 10:35; Busch Fw (interference on the goalkeeper), 11:41; King Fw (cross-checking), 14:07; Cameron Ind (roughing), 14:07; Graber Fw (slashing), 15:30; Chaika Ind (slashing), 17:19.
2nd Period—2, Indy, Yetman 5 (McKay), 9:22. Penalties-Malone Ind (tripping), 2:39.
3rd Period—3, Fort Wayne, Boudrias 1 (McIvor, Graber), 6:45. 4, Indy, Watson 6 (Thomas), 12:11. 5, Indy, Lacroix 4 19:59 (EN). Penalties-Siebenaler Fw (fighting - major), 2:05; McKay Ind (fighting - major), 2:05; Chaika Ind (hooking), 14:22.
Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 8-8-14-30. Indy 5-13-11-29.
Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 0 / 4; Indy 1 / 2.
Goalies—Fort Wayne, Patera 3-4-1-0 (28 shots-25 saves). Indy, Morris 4-5-1-1 (30 shots-29 saves).
A—1,524. Referee—John Lindner.
Linesmen—Bryan Gorcoff, Dan Kovachik.
