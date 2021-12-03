HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

BOYS

REGION SCHEDULES

Blackhawk Christian

Dec. 3: at New Haven, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 11: Lafayette Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 17: Canterbury, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 18: vs. Chelsea (Mich.), 4:45 p.m.

Dec. 21: at Lighthouse CPA, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 28: at North Daviess, 6 p.m.

Jan. 4: South Bend St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 8: at Concordia, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 11: Homestead, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 15: at Bishop Luers, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 22: at Lakewood Park, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 25: at Bishop Dwenger, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 29: Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 3: South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 5: at Indianapolis Tindley, 1:30 p.m.

Feb. 8: Snider, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 15: Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 19: at Antwerp (Ohio), 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 22: Leo, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 24: at Northrop, 7:45 p.m.

Canterbury

Dec. 3: Columbia City, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 7: at Eastside, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 11: Adams Central, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 17: at Blackhawk Ch., 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 4: at Leo, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 8: at Manchester, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 11: North Side, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14: Lakewood Park, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 18: Huntington North, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 22: at Culver Academy, 10 a.m.

Jan. 25: at Northrop, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 29: South Adams, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 3: Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 5: Fremont, 1:30 p.m.

Feb. 8: at Clinton Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 12: at Smith Academy, 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 15: at New Haven, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 19: at Heritage, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 22: at Lakeland Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Lakeland Christian

Dec. 3: at Culver, 8 p.m.

Dec. 4: at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

Dec. 7: at Triton, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 14: North Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 16: at Granger Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 18: vs. West Central (Ill.), 4 p.m.

Dec. 28-29: Home Tournament, TBA

Jan. 7: at Elkhart Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 8: at Clinton Christian, 6 p.m.

Jan. 15: Trinity Greenlawn, 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 25: Argos, 8 p.m.

Jan. 29: at Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 3: Lakewood Park, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 5: Smith Academy, 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 8: Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 10: at South Bend Career, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 19: Oregon-Davis, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 22: Canterbury, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 25: at Whitko, 7:30 p.m.

Lakewood Park

Dec. 3: at Garrett, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 4: at North Central (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Dec. 7: Heritage, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 11: Edon (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 14: at Eastside, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 7: at Clinton Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 8: Whitko, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 11: Trinity Greenlawn, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14: at Canterbury, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 22: Blackhawk Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 27: at Woodlan, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 3: at Lakeland Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 5: Elkhart Christian, 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 8: Churubusco, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11: at Bethany Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 15: Prairie Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 18: at Leo, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 22: at South Adams, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 25: Adams Central, 7:30 p.m.

Smith Academy

Dec. 4: Whitko, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 7: Fort Wayne Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 11: at Clinton Christian, 3 p.m.

Dec. 14: at Eastbrook, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 18: Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 4: Whitley/Noble HomeSchool, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 5: at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 12: at Pierceton Woods Acad, 6 p.m.

Jan. 15: at North Miami, 5 p.m.

Jan. 19: at Anderson Prep Acad, 7 p.m.

Jan. 21: Trinity Greenlawn, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 22: at Union City, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 25: Harlan Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 31: Fort Wayne Guard, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 3: at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

Feb. 5: at Lakeland Christian, 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 8: Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 12: Canterbury, 2:30 p.m.

Warsaw

Dec. 3: Homestead, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 4: Huntington North, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 10: Crown Point, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 17: Wawasee, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 18: North Side, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 28: Pendleton Heights, 11 a.m.

Dec. 28: South Bend Washington, 8 p.m.

Dec. 29: Bishop Dwenger, 8 p.m.

Jan. 7: at Northridge, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 11: at Penn, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 14: Goshen, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 15: at Peru, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 21: at Concord, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 22: Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: at NorthWood, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 29: Elkhart, 7:45 p.m.

Feb. 3: at Mishawaka, 7:45 p.m.

Feb. 5: at Chesterton, 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 8: at Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11: Plymouth, 7:45 p.m.

Feb. 22: at Tippecanoe Valley, 7:45 p.m.

Feb. 25: at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Wawasee

Dec. 3: Manchester, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 4: at West Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 11: at Whitko, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 17: at Warsaw, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 21: Columbia City, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 22: Central Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 29: Wawasee Tournament, TBA

Jan. 7: NorthWood, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 14: Mishawaka, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 21: at Plymouth, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 25: Bethany Christian, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 28: Concord, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 29: Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 3: at Northridge, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 8: at Elkhart Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11: Goshen, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 15: at Westview, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 18: at East Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 25: Tippecanoe Valley, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

WAWASEE 56, ELKHART CHRISTIAN 16

Elk. Christian 6 6 3 1 — 16 Wawasee 21 9 13 13 — 56

Wawasee: White 11, Shepherd 5, Carter 10, Burelison 2, Horn 9, Smith 4, Haines 3, Doss 12

Elkhart Christian: Russell 2, Amnan 7, Russell 6, Liggitt 1

WESTVIEW 46, WEST NOBLE 41

West Noble 9 6 18 8 — 41 Westview 10 7 12 17 — 46

Westview: Antal 4, Miller 6, Springer 6, Lapp 13, Bortner 17

West Noble: Mabie 16, Smith 6, S. Gross 3, Cox 2, Bottles 8, DeLong 6

Hockey

LATE WEDNESDAY

Carroll 4, Leo 1

Homestead 3, FW Vipers 0

Swimming

BOYS

SNIDER 62, BISHOP DWENGER 53

200MR—Snider 2:01.93; 200Free—Foote (S) 1:57.67; 200IM—Eddy (BD) 2:11.87; 50Free—Slater (S) 28.92; Diving—Roberts (S) 187.35; 100Fly—Sipe (S) 1:09.96; 100Free—Deckard (S) 1:00.83; 500Free—Bergeron (BD) 5:36.84; 200FR—Snider 2:10.88; 100Back—Foote (S) 1:01.87; 100Breast—Eddy (BD) 1:32.26; 400FR—Bishop Dwenger 3:56.19.

GIRLS

SNIDER 101, BISHOP DWENGER 82

200MR—Bishop Dwenger 2:05.95; 200Free—Peters (BD) 2:15.12; 200IM—Sipe (S) 2:32.08; 50Free—Evans (S) 27.13; Diving—Rinehart (S) 264.55; 100Fly—Peters (BD) 1:05.86; 100Free—Evans (S) 59.62; 500Free—Weadock (BD) 6:12.34; 200FR—Snider 1:55.26; 100Back—Blackman (S) 1:10.91; 100Breast—Weadock (BD) 1:19385; 400FR—Snider 4:14.7.

BELLMONT 115, BLACKFORD 51

200MR—Bellmont 2:16.43; 200Free—Brownloe (Be) 2:33.92; 200IM—Lengerich (Be) 3:00.18; 50Free—Wite (Be) 30.1; 100Fly—Hockemeyer (Be) 1:14.36; 500Free—Kintz (Be) 7:18.43; 100Free—Myers (Be) 1:08.78; 200FR—Blackford 2:01.69; 100Back—Stetler (Be) 1:20.3; 100Breast—Jennerjahn (Bl) 1:22.29; 400FR—Bellmont 4:32.68.