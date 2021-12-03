NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 24 17 6 1 35 74 52 Florida 22 15 4 3 33 82 60 Tampa Bay 21 12 5 4 28 67 60 Detroit 24 12 9 3 27 70 78 Boston 19 11 8 0 22 57 53 Buffalo 22 8 11 3 19 64 77 Montreal 24 6 16 2 14 55 85 Ottawa 20 4 15 1 9 48 79

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 23 14 4 5 33 82 57 Carolina 21 15 5 1 31 67 47 N.Y. Rangers 21 14 4 3 31 64 55 Pittsburgh 22 10 7 5 25 63 61 Columbus 20 12 8 0 24 67 65 New Jersey 20 9 7 4 22 59 63 Philadelphia 21 8 9 4 20 50 65 N.Y. Islanders 17 5 10 2 12 32 52

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 22 15 6 1 31 83 66 St. Louis 22 12 7 3 27 75 62 Nashville 22 12 9 1 25 64 63 Dallas 20 11 7 2 24 57 56 Winnipeg 22 10 8 4 24 60 61 Colorado 19 11 7 1 23 76 64 Chicago 21 7 12 2 16 45 67 Arizona 23 5 16 2 12 42 82

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 22 13 4 5 31 72 43 Edmonton 20 15 5 0 30 77 59 Anaheim 23 12 8 3 27 75 65 San Jose 22 12 9 1 25 60 60 Vegas 21 12 9 0 24 66 64 Los Angeles 21 9 8 4 22 57 59 Seattle 23 8 13 2 18 71 84 Vancouver 24 8 14 2 18 59 76

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday

N.Y. Rangers 4, Philadelphia 1

Vancouver 6, Ottawa 2

Toronto 8, Colorado 3

Detroit 4, Seattle 3, SO

Edmonton 5, Pittsburgh 2

Anaheim 6, Vegas 5

Thursday

Florida 7, Buffalo 4

Chicago 4, Washington 3, SO

Colorado 4, Montreal 1

Ottawa 3, Carolina 2

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2

San Jose 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT

Boston 2, Nashville 0

Minnesota 5, New Jersey 2

Dallas 3, Columbus 2

Calgary at Los Angeles, late

Today

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

CHICAGO 4,

WASHINGTON 3, OT

Chicago 1 1 1 1 — 4 Washington 0 2 1 0 — 3

Chicago won shootout 1-0

First Period—1, Chicago, DeBrincat 13 (Kane, S.Jones), 19:00. Penalties—Khaira, CHI (Slashing), 13:41.

Second Period—2, Washington, Dowd 3 (Hagelin, Hathaway), 1:10. 3, Chicago, Kubalik 4 (DeBrincat, Dach), 12:57 (pp). 4, Washington, Kuznetsov 8 (Ovechkin), 17:31. Penalties—Dowd, WSH (Roughing), 11:08; Hathaway, WSH (Elbowing), 18:50.

Third Period—5, Washington, Hathaway 6 (Dowd), 0:57. 6, Chicago, S.Jones 3 (Slavin, McCabe), 11:56. Penalties—None.

Overtime—None. Penalties—None.

Shootout—Chicago 1 (Toews NG, Kane G), Washington 0 (Kuznetsov NG, Sprong NG, Ovechkin NG).

Shots on Goal—Chicago 9-9-8-2—28. Washington 8-10-7-3—28.

Power-play opportunities—Chicago 1 of 2; Washington 0 of 1.

Goalies—Chicago, Fleury 6-9-0 (28 shots-25 saves). Washington, Vanecek 4-3-5 (28-25).

A—18,573 (18,277). T—2:40.

Referees—Peter MacDougall, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen—Derek Nansen, Vaughan Rody.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 16 14 2 0 0 28 64 34 Trois-Rivieres 16 9 7 0 0 18 57 51 Reading 16 6 5 4 1 17 44 55 Maine 15 6 6 2 1 15 48 50 Adirondack 15 6 8 1 0 13 40 57 Worcester 15 6 8 0 1 13 45 53

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Orlando 19 11 7 1 0 23 57 57 Florida 18 8 5 2 3 21 55 51 Jacksonville 19 9 8 1 1 20 50 52 Norfolk 17 9 7 0 1 19 51 52 Atlanta 15 7 6 2 0 16 40 42 S. Carolina 14 7 6 1 0 15 37 40 Greenville 13 6 7 0 0 12 37 36

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 15 10 5 0 0 20 64 44 KOMETS 16 9 5 2 0 20 47 42 Cincinnati 15 9 6 0 0 18 50 41 Kalamazoo 13 8 5 0 0 16 44 42 Wheeling 14 8 6 0 0 16 52 48 Indy 16 5 9 1 1 12 47 57 Iowa 17 4 10 2 1 11 49 78

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 16 10 5 1 0 21 59 49 Wichita 16 10 5 1 0 21 52 39 Idaho 17 10 7 0 0 20 49 41 Tulsa 14 8 5 0 1 17 40 37 Rapid City 18 7 8 1 2 17 56 61 Allen 15 5 7 3 0 13 48 66 Kansas City 16 6 9 1 0 13 48 55

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday

Orlando 4, Jacksonville 1

Trois-Rivieres 3, Florida 2

Tulsa 4, Rapid City 2

Today

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at KOMETS, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Florida, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Utah, 9:10 p.m.