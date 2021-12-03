Friday, December 03, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|24
|17
|6
|1
|35
|74
|52
|Florida
|22
|15
|4
|3
|33
|82
|60
|Tampa Bay
|21
|12
|5
|4
|28
|67
|60
|Detroit
|24
|12
|9
|3
|27
|70
|78
|Boston
|19
|11
|8
|0
|22
|57
|53
|Buffalo
|22
|8
|11
|3
|19
|64
|77
|Montreal
|24
|6
|16
|2
|14
|55
|85
|Ottawa
|20
|4
|15
|1
|9
|48
|79
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|23
|14
|4
|5
|33
|82
|57
|Carolina
|21
|15
|5
|1
|31
|67
|47
|N.Y. Rangers
|21
|14
|4
|3
|31
|64
|55
|Pittsburgh
|22
|10
|7
|5
|25
|63
|61
|Columbus
|20
|12
|8
|0
|24
|67
|65
|New Jersey
|20
|9
|7
|4
|22
|59
|63
|Philadelphia
|21
|8
|9
|4
|20
|50
|65
|N.Y. Islanders
|17
|5
|10
|2
|12
|32
|52
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|22
|15
|6
|1
|31
|83
|66
|St. Louis
|22
|12
|7
|3
|27
|75
|62
|Nashville
|22
|12
|9
|1
|25
|64
|63
|Dallas
|20
|11
|7
|2
|24
|57
|56
|Winnipeg
|22
|10
|8
|4
|24
|60
|61
|Colorado
|19
|11
|7
|1
|23
|76
|64
|Chicago
|21
|7
|12
|2
|16
|45
|67
|Arizona
|23
|5
|16
|2
|12
|42
|82
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|22
|13
|4
|5
|31
|72
|43
|Edmonton
|20
|15
|5
|0
|30
|77
|59
|Anaheim
|23
|12
|8
|3
|27
|75
|65
|San Jose
|22
|12
|9
|1
|25
|60
|60
|Vegas
|21
|12
|9
|0
|24
|66
|64
|Los Angeles
|21
|9
|8
|4
|22
|57
|59
|Seattle
|23
|8
|13
|2
|18
|71
|84
|Vancouver
|24
|8
|14
|2
|18
|59
|76
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday
N.Y. Rangers 4, Philadelphia 1
Vancouver 6, Ottawa 2
Toronto 8, Colorado 3
Detroit 4, Seattle 3, SO
Edmonton 5, Pittsburgh 2
Anaheim 6, Vegas 5
Thursday
Florida 7, Buffalo 4
Chicago 4, Washington 3, SO
Colorado 4, Montreal 1
Ottawa 3, Carolina 2
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2
San Jose 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT
Boston 2, Nashville 0
Minnesota 5, New Jersey 2
Dallas 3, Columbus 2
Calgary at Los Angeles, late
Today
San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.
CHICAGO 4,
WASHINGTON 3, OT
|Chicago
|1
|1
|1
|1
|—
|4
|Washington
|0
|2
|1
|0
|—
|3
Chicago won shootout 1-0
First Period—1, Chicago, DeBrincat 13 (Kane, S.Jones), 19:00. Penalties—Khaira, CHI (Slashing), 13:41.
Second Period—2, Washington, Dowd 3 (Hagelin, Hathaway), 1:10. 3, Chicago, Kubalik 4 (DeBrincat, Dach), 12:57 (pp). 4, Washington, Kuznetsov 8 (Ovechkin), 17:31. Penalties—Dowd, WSH (Roughing), 11:08; Hathaway, WSH (Elbowing), 18:50.
Third Period—5, Washington, Hathaway 6 (Dowd), 0:57. 6, Chicago, S.Jones 3 (Slavin, McCabe), 11:56. Penalties—None.
Overtime—None. Penalties—None.
Shootout—Chicago 1 (Toews NG, Kane G), Washington 0 (Kuznetsov NG, Sprong NG, Ovechkin NG).
Shots on Goal—Chicago 9-9-8-2—28. Washington 8-10-7-3—28.
Power-play opportunities—Chicago 1 of 2; Washington 0 of 1.
Goalies—Chicago, Fleury 6-9-0 (28 shots-25 saves). Washington, Vanecek 4-3-5 (28-25).
A—18,573 (18,277). T—2:40.
Referees—Peter MacDougall, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen—Derek Nansen, Vaughan Rody.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|16
|14
|2
|0
|0
|28
|64
|34
|Trois-Rivieres
|16
|9
|7
|0
|0
|18
|57
|51
|Reading
|16
|6
|5
|4
|1
|17
|44
|55
|Maine
|15
|6
|6
|2
|1
|15
|48
|50
|Adirondack
|15
|6
|8
|1
|0
|13
|40
|57
|Worcester
|15
|6
|8
|0
|1
|13
|45
|53
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Orlando
|19
|11
|7
|1
|0
|23
|57
|57
|Florida
|18
|8
|5
|2
|3
|21
|55
|51
|Jacksonville
|19
|9
|8
|1
|1
|20
|50
|52
|Norfolk
|17
|9
|7
|0
|1
|19
|51
|52
|Atlanta
|15
|7
|6
|2
|0
|16
|40
|42
|S. Carolina
|14
|7
|6
|1
|0
|15
|37
|40
|Greenville
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|37
|36
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|15
|10
|5
|0
|0
|20
|64
|44
|KOMETS
|16
|9
|5
|2
|0
|20
|47
|42
|Cincinnati
|15
|9
|6
|0
|0
|18
|50
|41
|Kalamazoo
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|44
|42
|Wheeling
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|52
|48
|Indy
|16
|5
|9
|1
|1
|12
|47
|57
|Iowa
|17
|4
|10
|2
|1
|11
|49
|78
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|16
|10
|5
|1
|0
|21
|59
|49
|Wichita
|16
|10
|5
|1
|0
|21
|52
|39
|Idaho
|17
|10
|7
|0
|0
|20
|49
|41
|Tulsa
|14
|8
|5
|0
|1
|17
|40
|37
|Rapid City
|18
|7
|8
|1
|2
|17
|56
|61
|Allen
|15
|5
|7
|3
|0
|13
|48
|66
|Kansas City
|16
|6
|9
|1
|0
|13
|48
|55
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday
Orlando 4, Jacksonville 1
Trois-Rivieres 3, Florida 2
Tulsa 4, Rapid City 2
Today
Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at KOMETS, 8 p.m.
Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday
Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Florida, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
