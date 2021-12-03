TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

NFL — Suspended Tampa Bay WRs Antonio Brown, John Franklin III and S Mike Edwards without pay for next three games for violating the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed CB Chris Williamson to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Greg Stroman to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated DE Marcus Lawrence from injured reserve. Promoted S Tyler Coyle from the practice squad to the active roster.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated LT Garrett Bolles from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OT Calvin Anderson on injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated LB Christian Kirksey from injured reserve.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated DB Trayvon Mullen from injured reserve. Signed DB Kavon Frazier to the practice squad. Released G D.J. Fluker from the practice squad. Waived WR Dillon Stoner.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated DT Dalvin Tomlinson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated LB Harvey Langi from injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Promoted LB Chase Hansen and G Forrest Lamp from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OT Caleb Benenoch, DT Albert Huggins and RB Adam Prentice to the active roster. Placed DE Tanoh Kpassagnon on injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed LB Robert Spillane on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed S Kai Nacua to the practice squad. Placed S Doug Middleton on practice squad injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB Adrian Peterson to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON — Placed CB Benjamin St-Juste on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Darryl Roberts from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Alex Armah to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

NHL

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Returned C Vinni Lettieri and RW Buddy Robinson to San Diego (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Acquired G Malcolm Subban from Chicago in exchange for future considerations.

CALGARY FLAMES — Reassigned D Yan Kuznetsov from Stockton (AHL) to Saint John (QMJHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned RW Emil Bemstrom to Cleveland (AHL). Recalled G Daniil Tarasov from Cleveland.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned C Kyle Criscuolo and D Dan Renouf to Grand Rapids (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned F Alexander Khovanov from Iowa (ECHL) to Iowa (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled G Charlie Lindgren from Springfield (AHL). Signed G Kyle Konin as free agent professional tryout agreement.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Loaned D Santeri Hatakka to San Jose (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned G Antoine Bibeau from Charlotte (AHL) to Allen (ECHL).

ECHL

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Acquired G Cole Kehler from Rapid City. Traded G Joe Murdaca to Kalamazoo.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired G Bailey Brkin. Released G Alex Zion as emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Placed G Samuel Harvey and D Chays Ruddy on commissioner’s exempt list.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated D Shane Kuzmeski from injured reserve. Released G Ethan Snee.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Suspended D Dominick Procopio.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Placed F Nathan Noel on injured reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired G Joey Spagnoli as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).