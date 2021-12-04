The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Saturday, December 04, 2021 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 16 6 .727
Boston 12 11 .522
Philadelphia 12 11 .522
New York 11 11 .500 5
Toronto 10 13 .435

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 14 9 .609
Washington 14 9 .609
Charlotte 13 11 .542
Atlanta 12 11 .522 2
Orlando 5 19 .208

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 15 8 .652
Milwaukee 14 9 .609 1
Cleveland 13 10 .565 2
Indiana 9 16 .360 7
Detroit 4 18 .182 10½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Dallas 11 9 .550
Memphis 12 10 .545
San Antonio 7 13 .350 4
Houston 6 16 .273 6
New Orleans 6 18 .250 7

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 15 7 .682
Portland 11 12 .478
Minnesota 11 12 .478
Denver 10 11 .476
Oklahoma City 6 16 .273 9

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 19 3 .864
Golden State 18 3 .857 ½
L.A. Lakers 12 11 .522
L.A. Clippers 11 11 .500 8
Sacramento 9 14 .391 10½

Thursday

Chicago 119, New York 115

Toronto 97, Milwaukee 93

Memphis 152, Oklahoma City 79

Phoenix 114, Detroit 103

San Antonio 114, Portland 83

Friday

Cleveland 116, Washington 101

Miami 113, Indiana 104

Brooklyn 110, Minnesota 105

Philadelphia 98, Atlanta 96

Houston 118, Orlando 116

New Orleans 107, Dallas 91

Utah 137, Boston 130

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, late

Phoenix at Golden State, late

Today

Denver at New York, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Portland, 10 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday

Utah at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.

Monday

Oklahoma City at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m.

Orlando at Golden State, 10 p.m.

MIAMI 113,

INDIANA 104

MIAMI (113): Robinson 7-11 6-7 24, Tucker 3-6 0-0 6, Dedmon 3-5 0-0 7, Herro 7-16 1-1 18, Lowry 9-18 2-2 26, C.Martin 1-4 2-3 4, Haslem 0-0 0-0 0, Strus 2-4 0-0 4, Yurtseven 6-8 0-0 12, Vincent 5-9 0-0 12. Totals 43-81 11-13 113.

INDIANA (104): Craig 0-1 0-0 0, Duarte 6-15 2-3 15, Turner 7-11 3-5 20, Brogdon 4-14 5-6 14, LeVert 8-16 10-11 27, K.Martin 1-3 1-2 4, Sabonis 5-8 4-4 14, Lamb 1-7 0-0 3, Brissett 2-4 0-2 5, Wanamaker 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 35-80 25-33 104.

Miami 32 30 30 21 113
Indiana 25 30 26 23 104

3-Point Goals—Miami 16-34 (Lowry 6-13, Robinson 4-7, Herro 3-4, Vincent 2-5, Strus 0-2, Dedmon 1-1, C.Martin 0-1, Yurtseven 0-1), Indiana 9-36 (Turner 3-6, Brissett 1-2, K.Martin 1-3, Lamb 1-5, LeVert 1-5, Duarte 1-6, Brogdon 1-7, Craig 0-1, Sabonis 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Miami 38 (Dedmon, Tucker 6), Indiana 39 (Sabonis 16). Assists—Miami 24 (Lowry 9), Indiana 20 (Brogdon 7). Total Fouls—Miami 22, Indiana 19. A—13,854 (20,000).

G League

Thursday

Westchester 123, College Park 102

Austin 108, Greensboro 105

Friday

Westchester 121, College Park 117

Wisconsin 131, Grand Rapids 127

MAD ANTS 125, Sioux Falls 112

Lakeland 118, Memphis 97

Greensboro 105, Austin 96

Oklahoma City at G League Ignite, late

South Bay at Santa Cruz, late

Today

Capital City at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

MAD ANTS at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday

Lakeland at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City at G League Ignite, 5 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at Birmingham, 6 p.m.

Monday

Capital City at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

MAD ANTS 125,

SKYFORCE 112

FORT WAYNE (125): Anderson 8-12 3-3 26, Boatwright 6-13 1-1 17, Taylor 11-15 2-2 25, Jarreau 8-10 1-3 22, Sykes 4-13 0-0 10, Domingo 5-7 0-0 14, York 4-13 1-1 11, Hinton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 46-85 8-10 125.

SIOUX FALLS (112): D. Smith 11-17 1-1 26, Stewart 5-12 1-2 15, Potter 2-9 0-1 4, M. Smith 3-7 0-0 9, Knight 11-21 2-2 32, Hayward 0-1 0-0 0, Mourning 3-8 0-0 6, Krampelj 6-8 2-3 18, Henderson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 42-86 6-9 112.

Fort Wayne 27 32 32 34 125
Sioux Falls 25 29 37 21 112

3-Point Goals—Fort Wayne (Anderson 4-6, Boatwright 4-11, Jarreau 5-6, Sykes 2-8, Domingo 4-6, York 2-8, Hinton 0-1), Sioux Falls (D. Smith 2-7, Stewart 3-4, Potter 0-1, M. Smith 3-6, Knight 5-9, Hayward 0-1, Krampelj 3-5, Henderson 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Fort Wayne 33 (Taylor 11), Sioux Falls 36 (Krampelj 8). Assists—Fort Wayne 34 (Sykes 8), Sioux Falls 25 (M. Smith, Krampelj 6). Total Fouls—Fort Wayne 19, Sioux Falls 17. A—2,096.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  