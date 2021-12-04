Saturday, December 04, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Boston
|12
|11
|.522
|4½
|Philadelphia
|12
|11
|.522
|4½
|New York
|11
|11
|.500
|5
|Toronto
|10
|13
|.435
|6½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Washington
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Charlotte
|13
|11
|.542
|1½
|Atlanta
|12
|11
|.522
|2
|Orlando
|5
|19
|.208
|9½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|Milwaukee
|14
|9
|.609
|1
|Cleveland
|13
|10
|.565
|2
|Indiana
|9
|16
|.360
|7
|Detroit
|4
|18
|.182
|10½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|Memphis
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|San Antonio
|7
|13
|.350
|4
|Houston
|6
|16
|.273
|6
|New Orleans
|6
|18
|.250
|7
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Portland
|11
|12
|.478
|4½
|Minnesota
|11
|12
|.478
|4½
|Denver
|10
|11
|.476
|4½
|Oklahoma City
|6
|16
|.273
|9
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|19
|3
|.864
|—
|Golden State
|18
|3
|.857
|½
|L.A. Lakers
|12
|11
|.522
|7½
|L.A. Clippers
|11
|11
|.500
|8
|Sacramento
|9
|14
|.391
|10½
Thursday
Chicago 119, New York 115
Toronto 97, Milwaukee 93
Memphis 152, Oklahoma City 79
Phoenix 114, Detroit 103
San Antonio 114, Portland 83
Friday
Cleveland 116, Washington 101
Miami 113, Indiana 104
Brooklyn 110, Minnesota 105
Philadelphia 98, Atlanta 96
Houston 118, Orlando 116
New Orleans 107, Dallas 91
Utah 137, Boston 130
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, late
Phoenix at Golden State, late
Today
Denver at New York, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Portland, 10 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Sunday
Utah at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.
Monday
Oklahoma City at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m.
Orlando at Golden State, 10 p.m.
MIAMI 113,
INDIANA 104
MIAMI (113): Robinson 7-11 6-7 24, Tucker 3-6 0-0 6, Dedmon 3-5 0-0 7, Herro 7-16 1-1 18, Lowry 9-18 2-2 26, C.Martin 1-4 2-3 4, Haslem 0-0 0-0 0, Strus 2-4 0-0 4, Yurtseven 6-8 0-0 12, Vincent 5-9 0-0 12. Totals 43-81 11-13 113.
INDIANA (104): Craig 0-1 0-0 0, Duarte 6-15 2-3 15, Turner 7-11 3-5 20, Brogdon 4-14 5-6 14, LeVert 8-16 10-11 27, K.Martin 1-3 1-2 4, Sabonis 5-8 4-4 14, Lamb 1-7 0-0 3, Brissett 2-4 0-2 5, Wanamaker 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 35-80 25-33 104.
|Miami
|32
|30
|30
|21
|—
|113
|Indiana
|25
|30
|26
|23
|—
|104
3-Point Goals—Miami 16-34 (Lowry 6-13, Robinson 4-7, Herro 3-4, Vincent 2-5, Strus 0-2, Dedmon 1-1, C.Martin 0-1, Yurtseven 0-1), Indiana 9-36 (Turner 3-6, Brissett 1-2, K.Martin 1-3, Lamb 1-5, LeVert 1-5, Duarte 1-6, Brogdon 1-7, Craig 0-1, Sabonis 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Miami 38 (Dedmon, Tucker 6), Indiana 39 (Sabonis 16). Assists—Miami 24 (Lowry 9), Indiana 20 (Brogdon 7). Total Fouls—Miami 22, Indiana 19. A—13,854 (20,000).
G League
Thursday
Westchester 123, College Park 102
Austin 108, Greensboro 105
Friday
Westchester 121, College Park 117
Wisconsin 131, Grand Rapids 127
MAD ANTS 125, Sioux Falls 112
Lakeland 118, Memphis 97
Greensboro 105, Austin 96
Oklahoma City at G League Ignite, late
South Bay at Santa Cruz, late
Today
Capital City at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
MAD ANTS at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday
Lakeland at Memphis, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma City at G League Ignite, 5 p.m.
Ciudad de Mexico at Birmingham, 6 p.m.
Monday
Capital City at Raptors, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
MAD ANTS 125,
SKYFORCE 112
FORT WAYNE (125): Anderson 8-12 3-3 26, Boatwright 6-13 1-1 17, Taylor 11-15 2-2 25, Jarreau 8-10 1-3 22, Sykes 4-13 0-0 10, Domingo 5-7 0-0 14, York 4-13 1-1 11, Hinton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 46-85 8-10 125.
SIOUX FALLS (112): D. Smith 11-17 1-1 26, Stewart 5-12 1-2 15, Potter 2-9 0-1 4, M. Smith 3-7 0-0 9, Knight 11-21 2-2 32, Hayward 0-1 0-0 0, Mourning 3-8 0-0 6, Krampelj 6-8 2-3 18, Henderson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 42-86 6-9 112.
|Fort Wayne
|27
|32
|32
|34
|—
|125
|Sioux Falls
|25
|29
|37
|21
|—
|112
3-Point Goals—Fort Wayne (Anderson 4-6, Boatwright 4-11, Jarreau 5-6, Sykes 2-8, Domingo 4-6, York 2-8, Hinton 0-1), Sioux Falls (D. Smith 2-7, Stewart 3-4, Potter 0-1, M. Smith 3-6, Knight 5-9, Hayward 0-1, Krampelj 3-5, Henderson 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Fort Wayne 33 (Taylor 11), Sioux Falls 36 (Krampelj 8). Assists—Fort Wayne 34 (Sykes 8), Sioux Falls 25 (M. Smith, Krampelj 6). Total Fouls—Fort Wayne 19, Sioux Falls 17. A—2,096.
