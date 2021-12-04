The Journal Gazette
 
Saturday, December 04, 2021 1:00 am

FOOTBALL

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
New England 8 4 0 .667 336 190
Buffalo 7 4 0 .636 326 182
Miami 5 7 0 .417 234 279
N.Y. Jets 3 8 0 .273 199 334

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 304 290
Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 340 283
Houston 2 9 0 .182 164 292
Jacksonville 2 9 0 .182 173 283

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 8 3 0 .727 263 240
Cincinnati 7 4 0 .636 309 226
Pittsburgh 5 5 1 .500 224 267
Cleveland 6 6 0 .500 254 267

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 281 250
Denver 6 5 0 .545 228 196
L.A. Chargers 6 5 0 .545 273 293
Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 259 295

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 8 4 0 .667 353 267
Washington 5 6 0 .455 229 282
Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 304 273
N.Y. Giants 4 7 0 .364 202 253

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 8 3 0 .727 347 253
Atlanta 5 6 0 .455 199 302
Carolina 5 7 0 .417 236 253
New Orleans 5 7 0 .417 274 276

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 283 242
Minnesota 5 6 0 .455 281 276
Chicago 4 7 0 .364 179 254
Detroit 0 10 1 .045 174 289

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 9 2 0 .818 310 202
L.A. Rams 7 4 0 .636 299 263
San Francisco 6 5 0 .545 280 248
Seattle 3 8 0 .272 209 226

Dec. 2

Dallas 27, New Orleans 17

Sunday

Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Byes: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay

Monday

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Dec. 12

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Byes: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia

Dec. 13

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

AFC

Week 13

Quarterbacks

Att Com Yds TD Int
Carr, Las 413 278 3414 17 9
Herbert, LAC 438 289 3230 24 10
Mahomes, KC 449 294 3200 25 11
Allen, Buf 410 274 3071 25 10
M.Jones, NE 381 268 2850 16 8
Burrow, Cin 339 235 2835 22 12
Wentz, Ind 398 250 2790 21 5
Tannehill, Ten 389 256 2774 14 13
Jackson, Bal 341 219 2612 15 12

Rushers

Att Yds Avg LG TD
Taylor, Ind 209 1205 5.8 83 14
Henry, Ten 219 937 4.3 76t 10
Mixon, Cin 208 924 4.4 32 11
Chubb, Cle 150 867 5.8 70t 6
Harris, Pit 196 708 3.6 20 5
Jackson, Bal 123 707 5.7 31 2
J.Robinson, Jac 129 654 5.1 58 7
Harris, NE 154 643 4.2 35 8
Gordon, Den 135 605 4.5 70t 5
Ekeler, LAC 135 604 4.5 28 7

Receiving

No Yds Avg LG TD
Hill, KC 84 932 11.1 75t 8
Chase, Cin 50 906 18.1 82t 8
Allen, LAC 81 895 11.0 42 2
Diggs, Buf 67 847 12.6 61 7
Kelce, KC 67 821 12.3 46t 5
D.Johnson, Pit 68 809 11.9 50t 4
Pittman, Ind 61 805 13.2 57 5
Brown, Bal 60 770 12.8 49t 6
Andrews, Bal 60 761 12.7 41 5
Waddle, Mia 77 759 9.9 57 4

Punt Returners

No Yds Avg Long TD
Duvernay, Bal 23 348 15.1 42 0
Olszewski, NE 23 288 12.5 27 0
Rogers, Ten 18 181 10.1 22 0
Spencer, Den 17 165 9.7 25 0
McCloud, Pit 22 194 8.8 19 0
Renfrow, Las 18 158 8.8 21 0
McKenzie, Buf 17 148 8.7 26 0
Felton, Cle 30 227 7.6 24 0
Phillips, Cin 21 157 7.5 17 0
Hines, Ind 17 126 7.4 16 0

Scoring

Touchdowns

TD Rush Rec Ret Pts
Taylor, Ind 16 14 2 0 96
Ekeler, LAC 14 7 7 0 84
Mixon, Cin 13 11 2 0 78
Henry, Ten 10 10 0 0 60
Chase, Cin 8 0 8 0 48
Harris, NE 8 8 0 0 48
Hill, KC 8 0 8 0 48

NFC

Quarterbacks

Att Com Yds TD Int
Brady, TB 457 309 3403 30 9
Stafford, LAR 400 266 3316 27 9
Prescott, Dal 416 287 3170 23 8
Cousins, Min 406 275 3013 23 3
Aa.Rodgers, GB 373 247 2878 23 4
Ryan, Atl 379 256 2617 16 11
Heinicke, Was 363 244 2613 16 10
Hurts, Phi 351 211 2435 13 8
Jones, NYG 361 232 2428 10 7
Garoppolo, SF 280 187 2342 13 6

Rushers

Att Yds Avg LG TD
Cook, Min 171 773 4.5 66 4
Elliott, Dal 173 765 4.4 47 8
Gibson, Was 183 712 3.9 27 5
Hurts, Phi 122 695 5.7 31 8
Mitchell, SF 143 693 4.8 39 4
Henderson, LAR 142 648 4.6 29 5
Fournette, TB 139 621 4.5 28t 7
Pollard, Dal 107 602 5.6 58t 2
Jones, GB 133 564 4.2 57 3
Conner, Ari 146 555 3.8 35 12
Swift, Det 140 555 4.0 57t 4

Receiving

No Yds Avg LG TD
Kupp, LAR 92 1237 13.4 59 10
Adams, GB 80 1083 13.5 59 5
Jefferson, Min 67 1027 15.3 56 6
Samuel, SF 56 1006 18.0 83 5
Moore, Car 66 854 12.9 64 4
Lamb, Dal 57 829 14.5 49t 6
Lockett, Sea 50 813 16.3 69t 3
Godwin, TB 67 806 12.0 44 5
McLaurin, Was 58 786 13.6 40t 5
Evans, TB 50 695 13.9 46 10

Punt Returners

No Yds Avg Long TD
Raymond, Det 16 197 12.3 48 0
Harris, NO 17 191 11.2 26 0
Grant, Chi 18 163 8.9 22 0
Moore, Ari 18 153 8.5 27 0
Aiyuk, SF 20 166 8.3 27 0
Erickson, Car 20 166 8.3 22 0
Westbrook, Min 16 129 8.1 45 0
Am.Rodgers, GB 16 106 6.6 17 0
A.Williams, Atl 16 98 6.1 15 0

Scoring

Touchdowns

TD Rush Rec Ret Pts
Conner, Ari 13 12 1 0 78
Evans, TB 10 0 10 0 60
Kupp, LAR 10 0 10 0 60
Samuel, SF 10 5 5 0 60
Thielen, Min 10 0 10 0 60
Elliott, Dal 9 8 1 0 54
Patterson, Atl 9 4 5 0 54

