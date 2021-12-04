Saturday, December 04, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|336
|190
|Buffalo
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|326
|182
|Miami
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|234
|279
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|199
|334
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|304
|290
|Indianapolis
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|340
|283
|Houston
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|164
|292
|Jacksonville
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|173
|283
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|263
|240
|Cincinnati
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|309
|226
|Pittsburgh
|5
|5
|1
|.500
|224
|267
|Cleveland
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|254
|267
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|281
|250
|Denver
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|228
|196
|L.A. Chargers
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|273
|293
|Las Vegas
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|259
|295
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|353
|267
|Washington
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|229
|282
|Philadelphia
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|304
|273
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|202
|253
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|347
|253
|Atlanta
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|199
|302
|Carolina
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|236
|253
|New Orleans
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|274
|276
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|283
|242
|Minnesota
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|281
|276
|Chicago
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|179
|254
|Detroit
|0
|10
|1
|.045
|174
|289
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|310
|202
|L.A. Rams
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|299
|263
|San Francisco
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|280
|248
|Seattle
|3
|8
|0
|.272
|209
|226
Dec. 2
Dallas 27, New Orleans 17
Sunday
Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Byes: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay
Monday
New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.
Dec. 12
Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Byes: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia
Dec. 13
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
AFC
Week 13
Quarterbacks
|Att
|Com
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|Carr, Las
|413
|278
|3414
|17
|9
|Herbert, LAC
|438
|289
|3230
|24
|10
|Mahomes, KC
|449
|294
|3200
|25
|11
|Allen, Buf
|410
|274
|3071
|25
|10
|M.Jones, NE
|381
|268
|2850
|16
|8
|Burrow, Cin
|339
|235
|2835
|22
|12
|Wentz, Ind
|398
|250
|2790
|21
|5
|Tannehill, Ten
|389
|256
|2774
|14
|13
|Jackson, Bal
|341
|219
|2612
|15
|12
Rushers
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Taylor, Ind
|209
|1205
|5.8
|83
|14
|Henry, Ten
|219
|937
|4.3
|76t
|10
|Mixon, Cin
|208
|924
|4.4
|32
|11
|Chubb, Cle
|150
|867
|5.8
|70t
|6
|Harris, Pit
|196
|708
|3.6
|20
|5
|Jackson, Bal
|123
|707
|5.7
|31
|2
|J.Robinson, Jac
|129
|654
|5.1
|58
|7
|Harris, NE
|154
|643
|4.2
|35
|8
|Gordon, Den
|135
|605
|4.5
|70t
|5
|Ekeler, LAC
|135
|604
|4.5
|28
|7
Receiving
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Hill, KC
|84
|932
|11.1
|75t
|8
|Chase, Cin
|50
|906
|18.1
|82t
|8
|Allen, LAC
|81
|895
|11.0
|42
|2
|Diggs, Buf
|67
|847
|12.6
|61
|7
|Kelce, KC
|67
|821
|12.3
|46t
|5
|D.Johnson, Pit
|68
|809
|11.9
|50t
|4
|Pittman, Ind
|61
|805
|13.2
|57
|5
|Brown, Bal
|60
|770
|12.8
|49t
|6
|Andrews, Bal
|60
|761
|12.7
|41
|5
|Waddle, Mia
|77
|759
|9.9
|57
|4
Punt Returners
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Duvernay, Bal
|23
|348
|15.1
|42
|0
|Olszewski, NE
|23
|288
|12.5
|27
|0
|Rogers, Ten
|18
|181
|10.1
|22
|0
|Spencer, Den
|17
|165
|9.7
|25
|0
|McCloud, Pit
|22
|194
|8.8
|19
|0
|Renfrow, Las
|18
|158
|8.8
|21
|0
|McKenzie, Buf
|17
|148
|8.7
|26
|0
|Felton, Cle
|30
|227
|7.6
|24
|0
|Phillips, Cin
|21
|157
|7.5
|17
|0
|Hines, Ind
|17
|126
|7.4
|16
|0
Scoring
Touchdowns
|TD
|Rush
|Rec
|Ret
|Pts
|Taylor, Ind
|16
|14
|2
|0
|96
|Ekeler, LAC
|14
|7
|7
|0
|84
|Mixon, Cin
|13
|11
|2
|0
|78
|Henry, Ten
|10
|10
|0
|0
|60
|Chase, Cin
|8
|0
|8
|0
|48
|Harris, NE
|8
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Hill, KC
|8
|0
|8
|0
|48
NFC
Quarterbacks
|Att
|Com
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|Brady, TB
|457
|309
|3403
|30
|9
|Stafford, LAR
|400
|266
|3316
|27
|9
|Prescott, Dal
|416
|287
|3170
|23
|8
|Cousins, Min
|406
|275
|3013
|23
|3
|Aa.Rodgers, GB
|373
|247
|2878
|23
|4
|Ryan, Atl
|379
|256
|2617
|16
|11
|Heinicke, Was
|363
|244
|2613
|16
|10
|Hurts, Phi
|351
|211
|2435
|13
|8
|Jones, NYG
|361
|232
|2428
|10
|7
|Garoppolo, SF
|280
|187
|2342
|13
|6
Rushers
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Cook, Min
|171
|773
|4.5
|66
|4
|Elliott, Dal
|173
|765
|4.4
|47
|8
|Gibson, Was
|183
|712
|3.9
|27
|5
|Hurts, Phi
|122
|695
|5.7
|31
|8
|Mitchell, SF
|143
|693
|4.8
|39
|4
|Henderson, LAR
|142
|648
|4.6
|29
|5
|Fournette, TB
|139
|621
|4.5
|28t
|7
|Pollard, Dal
|107
|602
|5.6
|58t
|2
|Jones, GB
|133
|564
|4.2
|57
|3
|Conner, Ari
|146
|555
|3.8
|35
|12
|Swift, Det
|140
|555
|4.0
|57t
|4
Receiving
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Kupp, LAR
|92
|1237
|13.4
|59
|10
|Adams, GB
|80
|1083
|13.5
|59
|5
|Jefferson, Min
|67
|1027
|15.3
|56
|6
|Samuel, SF
|56
|1006
|18.0
|83
|5
|Moore, Car
|66
|854
|12.9
|64
|4
|Lamb, Dal
|57
|829
|14.5
|49t
|6
|Lockett, Sea
|50
|813
|16.3
|69t
|3
|Godwin, TB
|67
|806
|12.0
|44
|5
|McLaurin, Was
|58
|786
|13.6
|40t
|5
|Evans, TB
|50
|695
|13.9
|46
|10
Punt Returners
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Raymond, Det
|16
|197
|12.3
|48
|0
|Harris, NO
|17
|191
|11.2
|26
|0
|Grant, Chi
|18
|163
|8.9
|22
|0
|Moore, Ari
|18
|153
|8.5
|27
|0
|Aiyuk, SF
|20
|166
|8.3
|27
|0
|Erickson, Car
|20
|166
|8.3
|22
|0
|Westbrook, Min
|16
|129
|8.1
|45
|0
|Am.Rodgers, GB
|16
|106
|6.6
|17
|0
|A.Williams, Atl
|16
|98
|6.1
|15
|0
Scoring
Touchdowns
|TD
|Rush
|Rec
|Ret
|Pts
|Conner, Ari
|13
|12
|1
|0
|78
|Evans, TB
|10
|0
|10
|0
|60
|Kupp, LAR
|10
|0
|10
|0
|60
|Samuel, SF
|10
|5
|5
|0
|60
|Thielen, Min
|10
|0
|10
|0
|60
|Elliott, Dal
|9
|8
|1
|0
|54
|Patterson, Atl
|9
|4
|5
|0
|54
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story