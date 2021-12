TRANSACTIONS

BASKETBALL

NBA

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed F Gary Clark to a rest-of-season contract.

FOOTBALL

NFL

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed TE Kaden Smith and LB Trent Harris on injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated CB Carlton Davis III from injured reserve. Signed WR Breshad Perriman to the active roster.

HOCKEY

NHL

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Vinni Lettieri and RW Buddy Robinson from San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Returned RW Hudson Fasching to Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Malcolm Subban from Rochester (AHL). Loaned G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to Rochester.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Assigned D Olli Juolevi to Charlotte (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Loaned F Akil Thomas to Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Returned D Calen Addison to Iowa (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Laurent Dauphin and D Corey Schueneman from Laval (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman and LW Max Willman from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned G Petr Mrazek to Toronto (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Travis Hamonic from Abbotsford (AHL).

AHL

CHICAGO WOLVES — Loaned F Stephen Harper to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled G Jet Greaves from Kalamazoo (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled G Cale Morris from Indy (ECHL).

ECHL

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Claimed G Lincoln Griffin off waivers. Acquired G Cole Kehler from Rapid City.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Marcus Ortiz.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Acquired G Luke Richardson as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Acquired G Joe Murdaca from Cincinnati.