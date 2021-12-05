Sunday, December 05, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
BIG TEN
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Rutgers
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
Friday
Illinois 86, Rutgers 51
Purdue 77, Iowa 70
Saturday
Indiana 68, Nebraska 55
Wisconsin 89, Marquette 76
Michigan 72, San Diego St. 58
Michigan St. 81, Toledo 68
Today
Northwestern at Maryland, noon
Minnesota at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.
Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
Monday
Illinois at Iowa, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Youngstown St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Detroit
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|6
|.143
|PFW
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Wright St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|N. Kentucky
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
Saturday
Oakland 78, IUPUI 45
Milwaukee 77, Robert Morris 69
PFW 71, N. Kentucky 57
Cleveland St. 85, Wright St. 75
Youngstown St. 82, Green Bay 58
Today
Detroit at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.
INDIANA 68,
NEBRASKA 55
NEBRASKA (5-4): Mayen 1-4 0-0 2, Walker 4-4 0-1 8, B.McGowens 2-10 1-1 6, Tominaga 2-6 0-0 5, Verge 6-12 2-2 15, Wilcher 1-3 0-0 3, Webster 3-9 0-0 7, Breidenbach 2-3 1-1 5, Andre 1-2 0-0 2, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 4-5 55.
INDIANA (7-1): Jackson-Davis 5-13 4-5 14, Kopp 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 5-8 1-2 11, Johnson 1-3 6-6 8, Stewart 3-6 0-0 9, Bates 4-8 2-2 13, Phinisee 2-8 0-0 5, Leal 1-2 0-0 3, Geronimo 1-2 1-2 3, Durr 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-54 14-17 68.
Halftime—Indiana 26-22. 3-Point Goals—Nebraska 5-22 (Verge 1-3, Wilcher 1-3, B.McGowens 1-4, Webster 1-4, Tominaga 1-5, Breidenbach 0-1, Mayen 0-2), Indiana 8-22 (Stewart 3-5, Bates 3-6, Leal 1-2, Phinisee 1-5, Jackson-Davis 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Thompson 0-2). Rebounds—Nebraska 23 (B.McGowens, Verge 5), Indiana 32 (Thompson 8). Assists—Nebraska 10 (Verge 3), Indiana 12 (Phinisee 4). Total Fouls—Nebraska 18, Indiana 12. A—17,222 (17,472).
PFW 71,
NO. KENTUCKY 57
N. KENTUCKY (2-5): Nelson 4-5 0-1 8, Pivorius 1-4 0-0 3, Vinson 4-14 1-2 10, Warrick 0-7 2-2 2, Sims 0-3 0-0 0, Langdon 4-6 0-0 9, Robinson 6-12 0-0 16, Evans 2-5 2-2 7, Brandon 0-0 2-4 2, Bohm 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 7-11 57.
PFW (4-4): Kpedi 4-6 1-2 9, Planutis 4-10 2-2 11, Chong Qui 1-5 0-1 3, Godfrey 5-9 2-2 14, Pipkins 7-12 5-5 21, Billups 3-7 0-0 7, Benford 0-0 2-2 2, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 1-3 2-2 4, Ogom 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 14-16 71.
Halftime—PFW 36-20. 3-Point Goals—N. Kentucky 8-24 (Robinson 4-7, Evans 1-2, Langdon 1-2, Pivorius 1-2, Vinson 1-5, Bohm 0-1, Sims 0-2, Warrick 0-3), PFW 7-26 (Godfrey 2-5, Pipkins 2-5, Billups 1-5, Chong Qui 1-5, Planutis 1-5, Walker 0-1). Fouled Out—Vinson. Rebounds—N. Kentucky 28 (Nelson 8), PFW 27 (Kpedi 9). Assists—N. Kentucky 11 (Langdon 4), PFW 17 (Godfrey 5). Total Fouls—N. Kentucky 19, PFW 12. A—1,143 (13,000).
INDIANA WESLEYAN 100,
SAINT FRANCIS 89
|Ind. Wesleyan
|48
|52
|—
|100
|Saint Francis
|50
|39
|—
|89
Indiana Wesleyan: Thompson III 25, Largey 23, Adetukasi 17, Piercefield 13, Maxwell 13, Hale 3, Stephens 2, Kliewer 2, Mpanzu 2
Saint Francis: Burke 23, Mull 17, Cushingberry 16, Ejah 15, McKeeman 9, Elwer 7, Thompson 2
GRACE 88, BETHEL 67
|Grace
|47
|41
|—
|88
|Bethel
|28
|39
|—
|67
Grace: Wadding 26, Davidson 18, Malone 14, Gill 10, Graber 4, Gibbs 7, Stoltzfus 5, Scott 4
Bethel: Aerts 13, Hunt 11, Greene 11, DeHart 10, Griffith 2, Owens 10, Johnson 3, Suedekum 3, Granville 3, Edwards 1
HUNTINGTON 96,
MT. VERNON NAZARENE 46
|Mt. Vernon Nazarene
|17
|29
|—
|46
|Huntington
|45
|51
|—
|96
Huntington: Z. Goodline 21, Middlesworth 13, Humrichous 9, West 8, Pulver 8, Sparks 15, Dyer 11, Wilson 4, Ballinger 4, D. Goodline 3
Mt. Vernon Nazarene: Ruegsegger 16, Hilliard 7, Kegley 7, Jones 5, Mckenzie 4, Berika 4, Pline 2, Ramsey 1
INDIANA TECH 78,
NORTHWESTERN OHIO 53
|Northwestern Ohio
|26
|27
|—
|53
|Indiana Tech
|35
|43
|—
|78
Indiana Tech: Smith 10, Stein 17, McKinney 9, Kline 18, Helm 12, J. Davison 3, Lehrman 2, B. Davison 4, Je. Luciani 1, Lyyski 2
Northwestern Ohio: Delancy Jr. 9, Johnson 9, Barker 6, Nichols 3, Westrick 4, Clark 3, Bode 7, Koepp 2, Wells 7, Godsell 3
MANCHESTER 75, EARLHAM 71
|Manchester
|35
|40
|—
|75
|Earlham
|29
|42
|—
|71
Manchester: Christlieb 28, Hampton 13, Columbus 6, Smith 5, Lynas 13, Snelling 10
Earlham: Vanlandingham 25, Terry 22, Makabu 12, Andre 6, Barbel 3, Ozanne 2, Younts 1
WOMEN
PITTSBURGH 64,
BALL ST. 54
PITTSBURGH (7-2): Brown 6-9 5-8 17, Igbokwe 2-5 0-0 4, Everett 2-8 4-4 8, Hayford 2-6 0-0 5, King 2-6 1-2 5, Dunn 0-2 0-0 0, Clesca 1-2 0-0 2, Exanor 4-7 0-0 11, Harris 2-6 4-6 8, Strother 0-1 0-0 0, Hueston 2-2 0-0 4 Totals 23-54 14-20 64.
BALL ST. (4-3): Dis Agustsdottir 2-7 0-0 5, Kiefer 2-8 0-2 4, Becki 0-3 2-2 2, Clephane 6-14 4-9 17, Freeman 3-12 2-2 10, Latimer 0-5 0-0 0, Rauch 2-3 4-6 8, Puiggros 1-3 0-0 2, Bischoff 0-0 0-0 0, Subirats 2-5 0-0 5, Turner 0-0 1-2 1 Totals 18-60 13-23 54.
|Pittsburgh
|20
|16
|20
|8
|—
|64
|Ball St.
|15
|19
|12
|8
|—
|54
3-Point Goals—Pittsburgh 4-9 (Everett 0-1, Hayford 1-2, Dunn 0-1, Exanor 3-5), Ball St. 5-30 (Dis Agustsdottir 1-6, Kiefer 0-5, Becki 0-1, Clephane 1-2, Freeman 2-10, Latimer 0-2, Puiggros 0-1, Subirats 1-3). Assists—Pittsburgh 11 (Hayford 3), Ball St. 13 (Freeman 5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Pittsburgh 51 (Brown 14), Ball St. 30 (Kiefer 10). Total Fouls—Pittsburgh 18, Ball St. 17. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.
INDIANA WESLEYAN 81,
SAINT FRANCIS 70
|Ind. Wesleyan
|20
|22
|22
|17
|—
|81
|Saint Francis
|13
|18
|15
|24
|—
|70
Indiana Wesleyan: Frasure 26, Damman 20, Nutley 12, Merrell 11, VanDyke 6, Parker 3, Lawrence 2, Trexler 1
Saint Francis: Pate 16, Kunkel 12, Crawford 11, Parrett 9, Crowe 3, McKnight 9, Fuelling 6, Dunnuck 4
GRACE 74, BETHEL 51
|Grace
|24
|14
|18
|18
|—
|74
|Bethel
|8
|16
|8
|19
|—
|51
Grace: M. Ryman 42, Feldman 6, Patton 5, Poor 5, McMahon 2, Lukasiewicz 4, Murphy 3, K. Ryman 3, Wiegman 2, Schlatter 2
Bethel: Shelton 13, Morris 12, Williams 7, Deboy 3, Garcia 5, Ezernack 4, Pasquale 3, Stewart 1, Carlsten 1, N/A 2
MT. VERNON NAZARENE 74,
HUNTINGTON 63
|Mt. Vernon N.
|23
|18
|19
|14
|—
|74
|Huntington
|17
|20
|10
|16
|—
|63
Mt. Vernon Nazarene: Coe 20, Brannon 13, Pireu 13, Monk 8, Krieger 4, Coblentz 11, Walker 3, Sprang 2
Huntington: Ryman 14, Seboe 10, Robrock 8, Zook 4, Vaughn 4, Bolon 9, Hasty 7, Drake 7
INDIANA TECH 71,
NORTHWESTERN OHIO 52
|NW Ohio
|14
|9
|14
|15
|—
|52
|Indiana Tech
|18
|16
|11
|26
|—
|71
Indiana Tech: Andrews 10, Tuominen 8, Foy 16, Whitaker 17, Salisbury 8, Worm 9, Cutrara 1, Herron 2
Northwestern Ohio: Kruser 3, Scott 6, Orpo 13, McGhee 17, Richardson 6, Hughes 3, Downing 4
MANCHESTER 67, EARLHAM 49
|Manchester
|10
|10
|25
|22
|—
|67
|Earlham
|16
|8
|16
|9
|—
|49
Manchester: Bieghler 21, Miller 16, Nash 11, Stamm 5, Pfeil 3, Porter 8, Walker 3
Earlham: Bradford 16, Bright 10, Gibson 9, Trenshaw 5, Stewart 4, Helmkamp 3, Runyon 2
TRINE 79, CALVIN 49
|Trine
|16
|25
|19
|19
|—
|79
|Calvin
|7
|15
|16
|11
|—
|49
Trine: Wildman 11, K. Argyle 3, Bieniewicz 17, S. Sloneker 2, Taylor 6, A. Argyle 6, Ardis 11, K. Sloneker 6, Giesige 2, Stewart 12, Underhill 3
Calvin: Coors 16, Nealy 2, Timmer 18, Mayes 5, Dirkse 4, Elgersma 2, GalenBrowne 2
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|8
|1
|307
|172
|11
|1
|448
|206
|Ohio St.
|8
|1
|418
|189
|10
|2
|546
|251
|Michigan St.
|7
|2
|255
|246
|10
|2
|383
|308
|Penn St.
|4
|5
|205
|151
|7
|5
|315
|201
|Maryland
|3
|6
|198
|349
|6
|6
|327
|389
|Rutgers
|2
|7
|123
|261
|5
|7
|246
|295
|Indiana
|0
|9
|94
|316
|2
|10
|207
|399
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|7
|2
|227
|169
|10
|2
|308
|207
|Minnesota
|6
|3
|242
|179
|8
|4
|313
|219
|Wisconsin
|6
|3
|243
|135
|8
|4
|310
|197
|Purdue
|6
|3
|238
|198
|8
|4
|330
|246
|Illinois
|4
|5
|174
|170
|5
|7
|242
|263
|Nebraska
|1
|8
|239
|239
|3
|9
|335
|272
|Northwestern
|1
|8
|117
|306
|3
|9
|199
|348
Saturday
Michigan vs. Iowa, late
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|6
|2
|308
|297
|7
|6
|424
|456
|Miami (OH)
|5
|3
|257
|176
|6
|6
|349
|286
|Ohio
|3
|5
|216
|223
|3
|9
|271
|364
|Bowl. Green
|2
|6
|191
|288
|4
|8
|257
|368
|Buffalo
|2
|6
|219
|262
|4
|8
|351
|359
|Akron
|1
|7
|162
|296
|2
|10
|238
|474
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|6
|2
|253
|254
|9
|4
|410
|425
|C. Michigan
|6
|2
|275
|204
|8
|4
|396
|314
|Toledo
|5
|3
|281
|181
|7
|5
|410
|252
|E. Michigan
|4
|4
|229
|236
|7
|5
|372
|334
|W. Michigan
|4
|4
|261
|252
|7
|5
|370
|343
|Ball St.
|4
|4
|209
|192
|6
|6
|293
|318
Saturday
N. Illinois 41, Kent St. 23
No. 4 ALABAMA 41,
No. 1 GEORGIA 24
|Georgia
|3
|14
|0
|7
|—
|24
|Alabama
|0
|24
|7
|10
|—
|41
First Quarter
UGA—FG Podlesny 38, 6:01.
Second Quarter
UGA—Washington 5 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), 14:56.
ALA—J.Williams 67 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), 14:12.
ALA—Metchie 13 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), 9:46.
ALA—FG Reichard 33, 3:28.
UGA—McConkey 32 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), 2:06.
ALA—Br.Young 11 run (Reichard kick), :26.
Third Quarter
ALA—J.Williams 55 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), 13:10.
Fourth Quarter
ALA—Battle 42 interception return (Reichard kick), 11:59.
UGA—Bowers 18 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), 9:42.
ALA—FG Reichard 41, 1:59.
|UGA
|ALA
|First downs
|30
|25
|Total Net Yards
|449
|536
|Rushes-yards
|30-109
|26-115
|Passing
|340
|421
|Punt Returns
|2-6
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-45
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-45
|Comp-Att-Int
|29-48-2
|26-44-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-17
|0-0
|Punts
|4-52.5
|5-43.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-45
|7-85
|Time of Possession
|34:13
|25:47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Georgia, Cook 11-38, McIntosh 4-32, White 7-27, Bennett 7-11, Bowers 1-1. Alabama, B.Robinson 16-55, Br.Young 3-40, T.Sanders 6-21, (Team) 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—Georgia, Bennett 29-48-2-340. Alabama, Br.Young 26-44-0-421.
RECEIVING—Georgia, Bowers 10-139, Cook 4-28, Burton 3-36, Pickens 2-41, McConkey 2-35, White 2-17, McIntosh 2-5, FitzPatrick 1-22, A.Mitchell 1-8, Washington 1-5, K.Jackson 1-4. Alabama, J.Williams 7-184, Metchie 6-97, Bolden 5-54, Billingsley 2-27, Holden 2-21, B.Robinson 2-16, Latu 1-13, Brooks 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
SCORES
Midwest
Cincinnati 35, Houston 20
N. Illinois 41, Kent St. 23
South
Alabama 41, Georgia 24
La.-Lafayette 24, Appalachian St. 16
Southwest
Baylor 21, Oklahoma St. 16
Far West
Utah St. 46, San Diego St. 13
Soccer
MEN
NCAA DIVISION I TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
Dec. 4
Georgetown 1, West Virginia 1, Georgetown advances 4-1 on pk’s
Notre Dame 1, Pittsburgh 1, Notre Dame advances 4-2 on pk’s
Washington 2, Saint Louis 0
Oregon State vs. Clemson, late
Semifinals
Friday
At Cary, N.C.
Notre Dame vs. Oregon St.-Clemson winner, 6 or 8:30 p.m.
Georgetown vs. Washington, 6 or
8:30 p.m.
WOMEN
NCAA DIVISION I TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
Friday
At Santa Clara, Calif.
Florida State 1, Rutgers 0
BYU 0, Santa Clara 0, BYU advances 3-2 on pk’s
Championship
Monday
At Santa Clara, Calif.
Florida State vs. BYU, 8 p.m.
Volleyball
WOMEN
NCAA TOURNAMENT
Second Round
Dec. 3
Purdue 3, Dayton 2
Florida 3, Miami 0
Baylor 3, Washington St. 0
Kansas 3, Creighton 1
Texas 3, Rice 0
Dec. 4
Illinois 3, Kentucky 1
Louisville 3, Ball St. 0
Ohio St. 3, Tennessee 1
Pittsburgh 3, Penn St. 1
Wisconsin 3, Florida Gulf Coast 0
Georgia Tech 3, W. Kentucky 0
Nebraska 3, Florida St. 0
Minnesota 3, Stanford 0
BYU vs. Utah, late
UCLA vs. UCF, late
Washington vs. Hawaii, late
Third Round
Second Round winners, TBD
