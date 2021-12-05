The Journal Gazette
 
COLLEGES

Basketball

MEN

BIG TEN

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Purdue 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Indiana 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Illinois 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Minnesota 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Northwestern 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Maryland 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Michigan 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Penn St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Iowa 0 1 .000 7 1 .875
Nebraska 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
Rutgers 0 1 .000 4 4 .500

Friday

Illinois 86, Rutgers 51

Purdue 77, Iowa 70

Saturday

Indiana 68, Nebraska 55

Wisconsin 89, Marquette 76

Michigan 72, San Diego St. 58

Michigan St. 81, Toledo 68

Today

Northwestern at Maryland, noon

Minnesota at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.

Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Monday

Illinois at Iowa, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oakland 2 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Cleveland St. 2 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Youngstown St. 2 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Detroit 1 0 1.000 1 6 .143
PFW 1 1 .500 4 4 .500
Green Bay 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
Milwaukee 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
Wright St. 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
Ill.-Chicago 0 1 .000 2 5 .286
N. Kentucky 0 2 .000 2 5 .286
IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 7 .125
Robert Morris 0 2 .000 0 7 .000

Saturday

Oakland 78, IUPUI 45

Milwaukee 77, Robert Morris 69

PFW 71, N. Kentucky 57

Cleveland St. 85, Wright St. 75

Youngstown St. 82, Green Bay 58

Today

Detroit at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.

INDIANA 68,

NEBRASKA 55

NEBRASKA (5-4): Mayen 1-4 0-0 2, Walker 4-4 0-1 8, B.McGowens 2-10 1-1 6, Tominaga 2-6 0-0 5, Verge 6-12 2-2 15, Wilcher 1-3 0-0 3, Webster 3-9 0-0 7, Breidenbach 2-3 1-1 5, Andre 1-2 0-0 2, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 4-5 55.

INDIANA (7-1): Jackson-Davis 5-13 4-5 14, Kopp 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 5-8 1-2 11, Johnson 1-3 6-6 8, Stewart 3-6 0-0 9, Bates 4-8 2-2 13, Phinisee 2-8 0-0 5, Leal 1-2 0-0 3, Geronimo 1-2 1-2 3, Durr 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-54 14-17 68.

Halftime—Indiana 26-22. 3-Point Goals—Nebraska 5-22 (Verge 1-3, Wilcher 1-3, B.McGowens 1-4, Webster 1-4, Tominaga 1-5, Breidenbach 0-1, Mayen 0-2), Indiana 8-22 (Stewart 3-5, Bates 3-6, Leal 1-2, Phinisee 1-5, Jackson-Davis 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Thompson 0-2). Rebounds—Nebraska 23 (B.McGowens, Verge 5), Indiana 32 (Thompson 8). Assists—Nebraska 10 (Verge 3), Indiana 12 (Phinisee 4). Total Fouls—Nebraska 18, Indiana 12. A—17,222 (17,472).

PFW 71,

NO. KENTUCKY 57

N. KENTUCKY (2-5): Nelson 4-5 0-1 8, Pivorius 1-4 0-0 3, Vinson 4-14 1-2 10, Warrick 0-7 2-2 2, Sims 0-3 0-0 0, Langdon 4-6 0-0 9, Robinson 6-12 0-0 16, Evans 2-5 2-2 7, Brandon 0-0 2-4 2, Bohm 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 7-11 57.

PFW (4-4): Kpedi 4-6 1-2 9, Planutis 4-10 2-2 11, Chong Qui 1-5 0-1 3, Godfrey 5-9 2-2 14, Pipkins 7-12 5-5 21, Billups 3-7 0-0 7, Benford 0-0 2-2 2, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 1-3 2-2 4, Ogom 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 14-16 71.

Halftime—PFW 36-20. 3-Point Goals—N. Kentucky 8-24 (Robinson 4-7, Evans 1-2, Langdon 1-2, Pivorius 1-2, Vinson 1-5, Bohm 0-1, Sims 0-2, Warrick 0-3), PFW 7-26 (Godfrey 2-5, Pipkins 2-5, Billups 1-5, Chong Qui 1-5, Planutis 1-5, Walker 0-1). Fouled Out—Vinson. Rebounds—N. Kentucky 28 (Nelson 8), PFW 27 (Kpedi 9). Assists—N. Kentucky 11 (Langdon 4), PFW 17 (Godfrey 5). Total Fouls—N. Kentucky 19, PFW 12. A—1,143 (13,000).

INDIANA WESLEYAN 100,

SAINT FRANCIS 89

Ind. Wesleyan 48 52 100
Saint Francis 50 39 89

Indiana Wesleyan: Thompson III 25, Largey 23, Adetukasi 17, Piercefield 13, Maxwell 13, Hale 3, Stephens 2, Kliewer 2, Mpanzu 2

Saint Francis: Burke 23, Mull 17, Cushingberry 16, Ejah 15, McKeeman 9, Elwer 7, Thompson 2

GRACE 88, BETHEL 67

Grace 47 41 88
Bethel 28 39 67

Grace: Wadding 26, Davidson 18, Malone 14, Gill 10, Graber 4, Gibbs 7, Stoltzfus 5, Scott 4

Bethel: Aerts 13, Hunt 11, Greene 11, DeHart 10, Griffith 2, Owens 10, Johnson 3, Suedekum 3, Granville 3, Edwards 1

HUNTINGTON 96,

MT. VERNON NAZARENE 46

Mt. Vernon Nazarene 17 29 46
Huntington 45 51 96

Huntington: Z. Goodline 21, Middlesworth 13, Humrichous 9, West 8, Pulver 8, Sparks 15, Dyer 11, Wilson 4, Ballinger 4, D. Goodline 3

Mt. Vernon Nazarene: Ruegsegger 16, Hilliard 7, Kegley 7, Jones 5, Mckenzie 4, Berika 4, Pline 2, Ramsey 1

INDIANA TECH 78,

NORTHWESTERN OHIO 53

Northwestern Ohio 26 27 53
Indiana Tech 35 43 78

Indiana Tech: Smith 10, Stein 17, McKinney 9, Kline 18, Helm 12, J. Davison 3, Lehrman 2, B. Davison 4, Je. Luciani 1, Lyyski 2

Northwestern Ohio: Delancy Jr. 9, Johnson 9, Barker 6, Nichols 3, Westrick 4, Clark 3, Bode 7, Koepp 2, Wells 7, Godsell 3

MANCHESTER 75, EARLHAM 71

Manchester 35 40 75
Earlham 29 42 71

Manchester: Christlieb 28, Hampton 13, Columbus 6, Smith 5, Lynas 13, Snelling 10

Earlham: Vanlandingham 25, Terry 22, Makabu 12, Andre 6, Barbel 3, Ozanne 2, Younts 1

WOMEN

PITTSBURGH 64,

BALL ST. 54

PITTSBURGH (7-2): Brown 6-9 5-8 17, Igbokwe 2-5 0-0 4, Everett 2-8 4-4 8, Hayford 2-6 0-0 5, King 2-6 1-2 5, Dunn 0-2 0-0 0, Clesca 1-2 0-0 2, Exanor 4-7 0-0 11, Harris 2-6 4-6 8, Strother 0-1 0-0 0, Hueston 2-2 0-0 4 Totals 23-54 14-20 64.

BALL ST. (4-3): Dis Agustsdottir 2-7 0-0 5, Kiefer 2-8 0-2 4, Becki 0-3 2-2 2, Clephane 6-14 4-9 17, Freeman 3-12 2-2 10, Latimer 0-5 0-0 0, Rauch 2-3 4-6 8, Puiggros 1-3 0-0 2, Bischoff 0-0 0-0 0, Subirats 2-5 0-0 5, Turner 0-0 1-2 1 Totals 18-60 13-23 54.

Pittsburgh 20 16 20 8 64
Ball St. 15 19 12 8 54

3-Point Goals—Pittsburgh 4-9 (Everett 0-1, Hayford 1-2, Dunn 0-1, Exanor 3-5), Ball St. 5-30 (Dis Agustsdottir 1-6, Kiefer 0-5, Becki 0-1, Clephane 1-2, Freeman 2-10, Latimer 0-2, Puiggros 0-1, Subirats 1-3). Assists—Pittsburgh 11 (Hayford 3), Ball St. 13 (Freeman 5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Pittsburgh 51 (Brown 14), Ball St. 30 (Kiefer 10). Total Fouls—Pittsburgh 18, Ball St. 17. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.

INDIANA WESLEYAN 81,

SAINT FRANCIS 70

Ind. Wesleyan 20 22 22 17 81
Saint Francis 13 18 15 24 70

Indiana Wesleyan: Frasure 26, Damman 20, Nutley 12, Merrell 11, VanDyke 6, Parker 3, Lawrence 2, Trexler 1

Saint Francis: Pate 16, Kunkel 12, Crawford 11, Parrett 9, Crowe 3, McKnight 9, Fuelling 6, Dunnuck 4

GRACE 74, BETHEL 51

Grace 24 14 18 18 74
Bethel 8 16 8 19 51

Grace: M. Ryman 42, Feldman 6, Patton 5, Poor 5, McMahon 2, Lukasiewicz 4, Murphy 3, K. Ryman 3, Wiegman 2, Schlatter 2

Bethel: Shelton 13, Morris 12, Williams 7, Deboy 3, Garcia 5, Ezernack 4, Pasquale 3, Stewart 1, Carlsten 1, N/A 2

MT. VERNON NAZARENE 74,

HUNTINGTON 63

Mt. Vernon N. 23 18 19 14 74
Huntington 17 20 10 16 63

Mt. Vernon Nazarene: Coe 20, Brannon 13, Pireu 13, Monk 8, Krieger 4, Coblentz 11, Walker 3, Sprang 2

Huntington: Ryman 14, Seboe 10, Robrock 8, Zook 4, Vaughn 4, Bolon 9, Hasty 7, Drake 7

INDIANA TECH 71,

NORTHWESTERN OHIO 52

NW Ohio 14 9 14 15 52
Indiana Tech 18 16 11 26 71

Indiana Tech: Andrews 10, Tuominen 8, Foy 16, Whitaker 17, Salisbury 8, Worm 9, Cutrara 1, Herron 2

Northwestern Ohio: Kruser 3, Scott 6, Orpo 13, McGhee 17, Richardson 6, Hughes 3, Downing 4

MANCHESTER 67, EARLHAM 49

Manchester 10 10 25 22 67
Earlham 16 8 16 9 49

Manchester: Bieghler 21, Miller 16, Nash 11, Stamm 5, Pfeil 3, Porter 8, Walker 3

Earlham: Bradford 16, Bright 10, Gibson 9, Trenshaw 5, Stewart 4, Helmkamp 3, Runyon 2

TRINE 79, CALVIN 49

Trine 16 25 19 19 79
Calvin 7 15 16 11 49

Trine: Wildman 11, K. Argyle 3, Bieniewicz 17, S. Sloneker 2, Taylor 6, A. Argyle 6, Ardis 11, K. Sloneker 6, Giesige 2, Stewart 12, Underhill 3

Calvin: Coors 16, Nealy 2, Timmer 18, Mayes 5, Dirkse 4, Elgersma 2, GalenBrowne 2

Football

BIG TEN

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 8 1 307 172 11 1 448 206
Ohio St. 8 1 418 189 10 2 546 251
Michigan St. 7 2 255 246 10 2 383 308
Penn St. 4 5 205 151 7 5 315 201
Maryland 3 6 198 349 6 6 327 389
Rutgers 2 7 123 261 5 7 246 295
Indiana 0 9 94 316 2 10 207 399

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa 7 2 227 169 10 2 308 207
Minnesota 6 3 242 179 8 4 313 219
Wisconsin 6 3 243 135 8 4 310 197
Purdue 6 3 238 198 8 4 330 246
Illinois 4 5 174 170 5 7 242 263
Nebraska 1 8 239 239 3 9 335 272
Northwestern 1 8 117 306 3 9 199 348

Saturday

Michigan vs. Iowa, late

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kent St. 6 2 308 297 7 6 424 456
Miami (OH) 5 3 257 176 6 6 349 286
Ohio 3 5 216 223 3 9 271 364
Bowl. Green 2 6 191 288 4 8 257 368
Buffalo 2 6 219 262 4 8 351 359
Akron 1 7 162 296 2 10 238 474

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Illinois 6 2 253 254 9 4 410 425
C. Michigan 6 2 275 204 8 4 396 314
Toledo 5 3 281 181 7 5 410 252
E. Michigan 4 4 229 236 7 5 372 334
W. Michigan 4 4 261 252 7 5 370 343
Ball St. 4 4 209 192 6 6 293 318

Saturday

N. Illinois 41, Kent St. 23

No. 4 ALABAMA 41,

No. 1 GEORGIA 24

Georgia 3 14 0 7 24
Alabama 0 24 7 10 41

First Quarter

UGA—FG Podlesny 38, 6:01.

Second Quarter

UGA—Washington 5 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), 14:56.

ALA—J.Williams 67 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), 14:12.

ALA—Metchie 13 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), 9:46.

ALA—FG Reichard 33, 3:28.

UGA—McConkey 32 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), 2:06.

ALA—Br.Young 11 run (Reichard kick), :26.

Third Quarter

ALA—J.Williams 55 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), 13:10.

Fourth Quarter

ALA—Battle 42 interception return (Reichard kick), 11:59.

UGA—Bowers 18 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), 9:42.

ALA—FG Reichard 41, 1:59.

UGA ALA
First downs 30 25
Total Net Yards 449 536
Rushes-yards 30-109 26-115
Passing 340 421
Punt Returns 2-6 0-0
Kickoff Returns 2-45 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-45
Comp-Att-Int 29-48-2 26-44-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-17 0-0
Punts 4-52.5 5-43.8
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 6-45 7-85
Time of Possession 34:13 25:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Georgia, Cook 11-38, McIntosh 4-32, White 7-27, Bennett 7-11, Bowers 1-1. Alabama, B.Robinson 16-55, Br.Young 3-40, T.Sanders 6-21, (Team) 1-(minus 1).

PASSING—Georgia, Bennett 29-48-2-340. Alabama, Br.Young 26-44-0-421.

RECEIVING—Georgia, Bowers 10-139, Cook 4-28, Burton 3-36, Pickens 2-41, McConkey 2-35, White 2-17, McIntosh 2-5, FitzPatrick 1-22, A.Mitchell 1-8, Washington 1-5, K.Jackson 1-4. Alabama, J.Williams 7-184, Metchie 6-97, Bolden 5-54, Billingsley 2-27, Holden 2-21, B.Robinson 2-16, Latu 1-13, Brooks 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

SCORES

Midwest

Cincinnati 35, Houston 20

N. Illinois 41, Kent St. 23

South

Alabama 41, Georgia 24

La.-Lafayette 24, Appalachian St. 16

Southwest

Baylor 21, Oklahoma St. 16

Far West

Utah St. 46, San Diego St. 13

Soccer

MEN

NCAA DIVISION I TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

Dec. 4

Georgetown 1, West Virginia 1, Georgetown advances 4-1 on pk’s

Notre Dame 1, Pittsburgh 1, Notre Dame advances 4-2 on pk’s

Washington 2, Saint Louis 0

Oregon State vs. Clemson, late

Semifinals

Friday

At Cary, N.C.

Notre Dame vs. Oregon St.-Clemson winner, 6 or 8:30 p.m.

Georgetown vs. Washington, 6 or

8:30 p.m.

WOMEN

NCAA DIVISION I TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

Friday

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Florida State 1, Rutgers 0

BYU 0, Santa Clara 0, BYU advances 3-2 on pk’s

Championship

Monday

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Florida State vs. BYU, 8 p.m.

Volleyball

WOMEN

NCAA TOURNAMENT

Second Round

Dec. 3

Purdue 3, Dayton 2

Florida 3, Miami 0

Baylor 3, Washington St. 0

Kansas 3, Creighton 1

Texas 3, Rice 0

Dec. 4

Illinois 3, Kentucky 1

Louisville 3, Ball St. 0

Ohio St. 3, Tennessee 1

Pittsburgh 3, Penn St. 1

Wisconsin 3, Florida Gulf Coast 0

Georgia Tech 3, W. Kentucky 0

Nebraska 3, Florida St. 0

Minnesota 3, Stanford 0

BYU vs. Utah, late

UCLA vs. UCF, late

Washington vs. Hawaii, late

Third Round

Second Round winners, TBD

