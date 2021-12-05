The Journal Gazette
 
Sunday, December 05, 2021 1:00 am

FOOTBALL

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
New England 8 4 0 .667 336 190
Buffalo 7 4 0 .636 326 182
Miami 5 7 0 .417 234 279
N.Y. Jets 3 8 0 .273 199 334

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 304 290
Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 340 283
Houston 2 9 0 .182 164 292
Jacksonville 2 9 0 .182 173 283

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 8 3 0 .727 263 240
Cincinnati 7 4 0 .636 309 226
Pittsburgh 5 5 1 .500 224 267
Cleveland 6 6 0 .500 254 267

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 281 250
Denver 6 5 0 .545 228 196
L.A. Chargers 6 5 0 .545 273 293
Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 259 295

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 8 4 0 .667 353 267
Washington 5 6 0 .455 229 282
Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 304 273
N.Y. Giants 4 7 0 .364 202 253

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 8 3 0 .727 347 253
Atlanta 5 6 0 .455 199 302
Carolina 5 7 0 .417 236 253
New Orleans 5 7 0 .417 274 276

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 283 242
Minnesota 5 6 0 .455 281 276
Chicago 4 7 0 .364 179 254
Detroit 0 10 1 .045 174 289

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 9 2 0 .818 310 202
L.A. Rams 7 4 0 .636 299 263
San Francisco 6 5 0 .545 280 248
Seattle 3 8 0 .272 209 226

Dec. 2

Dallas 27, New Orleans 17

Today

Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Byes: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay

Monday

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Dec. 12

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Byes: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia

Dec. 13

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

