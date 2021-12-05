The Journal Gazette
 
Sunday, December 05, 2021

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

BOYS

EAST NOBLE 58, CARROLL 52

East Noble 11 8 17 22 58
Carroll 6 18 18 10 52

East Noble: Hood 25, Denton 11, A. Kline 7, Bender 6, Foster 3, Ritchie 3, H. Kline 3

Carroll: Hauser 28, Pardon 8, Sampson 4, Bane 4, Carione 3, Lankenau 2, N/A 3

WARSAW 35, HUNTINGTON NORTH 32

Hunt. North 7 8 9 8 32
Warsaw 15 4 7 9 35

Warsaw: Simfukwe 9, Gould 4, T. Katris 2, N. Katris 3, Heckaman 5, Winchester 7, Bricker 5

Huntington North: Hubartt 6, Hosler 2, Hotchkiss 15, Dohrman 6, Oswalt 3

WEST NOBLE 68, WAWASEE 37

Wawasee 8 3 17 9 37
West Noble 14 25 20 9 68

West Noble: Cripe 19, Macias 12, Zavala 6, Beers 6, Phares 5, Nelson 5, Rosales 8, Bohde 5, Barth 2

Wawasee: My. Everingham 9, Welty 9, Felger 6, Dukes 5, Ma. Everingham 2, Roberson 6

SCORES

Anderson 77, New Castle 62

Angola 60, Concord 50

Barr-Reeve 61, Orleans 39

Bloomington North 59, Center Grove 52

Bremen 63, S. Central (Union Mills) 26

Brownsburg 44, Plainfield 43

Carroll (Flora) 91, W. Central 51

Chesterton 82, Lowell 20

Cin. Woodward, Ohio 84, Warren Cent. 73

Clinton Prairie 60, Seeger 34

Connersville 65, Shelbyville 37

Corydon 76, Madison 57

Crawfordsville 71, Attica 23

Culver Academy 69, Wayne 57

Daleville 67, Elwood 43

Eastern (Green.) 63, Alexandria 56, OT

Eastside 65, Bryan, Ohio 27

Edinburgh 75, Waldron 61

Ev. Bosse 82, Forest Park 62

Floyd Central 64, Ev. Harrison 60, OT

Fountain Central 55, N. Montgomery 39

Goshen 73, LaVille 37

Greenwood Christian 61, University 57

Guerin Catholic 64, Hamilton Hts. 46

Hamilton Southeastern 73, Marion 54

Hammond Central 64, North Side 48

Heritage Hills 61, Ev. Memorial 57

Homestead 48, Carmel 37

Indpls Ben Davis 79, Southport 40

Indpls Roncalli 69, Indpls Shortridge 37

Jay Co. 51, Ft. Recovery, Ohio 47

LaLumiere 78, Legacy Charter, S.C. 46

Lakeland Christian 83, Hamilton 48

Lawrence North 73, Heritage Christian 64

Lawrenceburg 66, Milan 41

Linton 58, Indpls Attucks 46

Lou. Holy Cross, Ky. 72, Charlestown 59

Mishawaka Marian 62, Bishop Luers 49

Mitchell 56, Eastern (Greene) 41

Mooresville 64, Terre Haute South 55

N. Daviess 46, Washington 21

New Palestine 67, Rushville 49

Northview 79, Lebanon 52

Northwestern 60, Mississinewa 50

Pike Central 43, Princeton 41

S.B. St. Joseph’s 90, Michigan City Marquette 81, OT

S. Bend Washington 50, South Side 49

Seymour 57, Franklin 47

Shenandoah 44, Cowan 40

Sheridan 82, Anderson Prep Academy 46

Southmont 58, Cloverdale 32

Southwestern (Hanover) 50, Col. East 31

Switzerland Co. 81, Crothersville 31

T.H. North 43, Bedford N. Lawrence 37

Tipton 59, Frankton 45

Traders Point Chr. 55, Indiana Deaf 38

Walnut Hills, Ohio 74, Jeffersonville 50

Western Boone 61, Taylor 56

Westfield 60, Kokomo 48

Whitko 67, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 32

Zionsville 63, New Albany 56

GIRLS

NORTHRIDGE 62, CARROLL 61, OT

Carroll 10 7 14 20 10 61
Northridge 12 12 13 14 11 62

Northridge: Cross 17, C. Miller 8, Baylis 2, Gates 4, Fisher 22, Gorbau 9

Carroll: Fordyce 20, Gibbs 21, Castator 8, Anderson 12

S.B. WASHINGTON 86, SOUTH SIDE 29

South Side 4 10 6 9 29
S.B. Wash. 21 36 14 15 86

S.B. Washington: Individual statistics not available

South Side: Smith 7, Billingsley 8, Grayson 2, Pearson 2, White 8, Green 2

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 58,

ELKHART CHRISTIAN 18

Elkhart Ch. 2 2 8 6 18
Blackhawk Ch. 15 21 12 10 58

Blackhawk Christian: Kinnison 1, Helmuth 6, E. Kline 6, H. Kline 8, Elsworth 3, Miller 8, Kramer 4, Koehlinger 2, Swain 6, Boyer 14

Elkhart Christian: Ott 2, Ad. Russell 2, Annan 2, Crouse 2, Al. Russell 8, Liggitt 2

BELLMONT 54, DEKALB 21

DeKalb 6 0 6 9 21
Bellmont 15 15 13 11 54

Bellmont: Scott 9, Keane 4, E. Bleke 6, Spiegal 5, Fuelling 11, R. Bleke 4, Cole 15

DeKalb: Martin 5, Cox 6, Cone 9, Warner 1

LAKELAND 50, FREMONT 32

Lakeland 13 9 13 15 50
Fremont 6 7 10 9 32

Lakeland: Hartsough 11, Candeo 2, Poole 9, Frost 2, Riehl 24, Iddings 2

Fremont: Parnin 1, Rhonehouse 15, Book 2, Gochenour 4, Parr 8, Gannon 2

COLUMBIA CITY 68, LEO 44

Col. City 21 9 15 23 68
Leo 12 10 10 12 44

Columbia City: Sheets 10, Dunham 1, Marshall 14, Tonkel 8, Baker 15, Lickey 1, Baxter 19

Leo: Scrogham 2, Simcox 5, McGee 9, Fry 2, May 12, G. Adams 6, Schott 8

HERITAGE 45, SOUTH ADAMS 40, OT

South Adams 15 10 5 7 3 40
Heritage 9 10 7 11 8 45

Heritage: C. Bickel 8, K. Zelt 8, Schane 8, E. Bickel 7, Gerardot 6, A. Zelt 6, Mullins 2

South Adams: M. Pries 2, P. Pries 17, Wynn 9, Sealscott 4, Hamrick 8

BLUFFTON 56, SOUTHERN WELLS 32

So. Wells 8 12 2 10 32
Bluffton 8 19 17 12 56

Bluffton: Gibson 17, Heller 15, Renner 9, Schreiber 6, Stout 4, King 3, Johnson 2

Southern Wells: Individual statistics not available

CHURUBUSCO 44, WESTVIEW 40

Westview 4 10 10 16 40
Churubusco 16 12 6 10 44

Churubusco: C. DeBolt 5, Sinclair 14, Timbrook 10, J. DeBolt 10, Gaerte 3, Hamman 2

Westview: Antal 10, A. Miller 5, H. Miller 4, Springer 4, Lapp 17

SCORES

Bedford N. Lawrence 58, New Albany 45

Benton Central 64, NorthWood 24

Blackford 51, Madison-Grant 34

Blue River 62, Wes-Del 23

Carroll (Flora) 80, Taylor 66

Charlestown 55, New Washington 39

Columbus North 66, Terre Haute South 12

Crown Point 53, Penn 26

Danville 59, Indpls Attucks 38

E. Central 59, Madison 32

E. Noble 50, New Haven 16

Fairfield 38, Prairie Hts. 30

Forest Park 48, Ev. Memorial 45

Gibson Southern 64, N. Harrison 53

Greensburg 37, Connersville 34

Guerin Catholic 38, Covenant Christian 17

Hamilton Hts. 67, Twin Lakes 37

Heritage Christian 42, S. Bend Trinity 15

Jasper 49, Ev. Central 35

Jay Co. 58, Ft. Recovery, Ohio 30

Jeffersonville 53, Floyd Central 35

Kokomo 43, Peru 24

LaVille 56, S. Bend Clay 24

Lafayette Harrison 66, Anderson 34

Lakeland Christian 62, Hamilton 8

Logansport 45, Cass 38

Maconaquah 68, Eastern (Greentown) 24

McCutcheon 59, Marion 16

Morgan Twp. 52, Oregon-Davis 45

Mt. Notre Dame, Ohio 62, N. Central 46

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 40, Pike Central 35

N. Central (Farm.) 48, Bloomfield 43

N. Judson 35, Argos 33

N. Miami 84, Whitko 46

New Palestine 61, Delta 41

Noblesville 74, Mishawaka Marian 55

Northview 49, Lebanon 35

Pendleton Hts. 47, Mt. Vernon (F’ville) 36

Pioneer 59, Caston 55

Rochester 45, Southwood 32

Silver Creek 46, Ev. North 39

Switzerland Co. 47, Christian Academy 37

Tippecanoe Valley 53, Wabash 41

Triton 72, Knox 63

W. Lafayette 42, Seeger 33

Warsaw 66, Mississinewa 31

Western 64, Oak Hill 46

Westfield 67, Rushville 15

Winchester 58, Monroe Central 34

Woodlan 61, Adams Central 40

