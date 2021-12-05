Sunday, December 05, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
BOYS
EAST NOBLE 58, CARROLL 52
|East Noble
|11
|8
|17
|22
|—
|58
|Carroll
|6
|18
|18
|10
|—
|52
East Noble: Hood 25, Denton 11, A. Kline 7, Bender 6, Foster 3, Ritchie 3, H. Kline 3
Carroll: Hauser 28, Pardon 8, Sampson 4, Bane 4, Carione 3, Lankenau 2, N/A 3
WARSAW 35, HUNTINGTON NORTH 32
|Hunt. North
|7
|8
|9
|8
|—
|32
|Warsaw
|15
|4
|7
|9
|—
|35
Warsaw: Simfukwe 9, Gould 4, T. Katris 2, N. Katris 3, Heckaman 5, Winchester 7, Bricker 5
Huntington North: Hubartt 6, Hosler 2, Hotchkiss 15, Dohrman 6, Oswalt 3
WEST NOBLE 68, WAWASEE 37
|Wawasee
|8
|3
|17
|9
|—
|37
|West Noble
|14
|25
|20
|9
|—
|68
West Noble: Cripe 19, Macias 12, Zavala 6, Beers 6, Phares 5, Nelson 5, Rosales 8, Bohde 5, Barth 2
Wawasee: My. Everingham 9, Welty 9, Felger 6, Dukes 5, Ma. Everingham 2, Roberson 6
SCORES
Anderson 77, New Castle 62
Angola 60, Concord 50
Barr-Reeve 61, Orleans 39
Bloomington North 59, Center Grove 52
Bremen 63, S. Central (Union Mills) 26
Brownsburg 44, Plainfield 43
Carroll (Flora) 91, W. Central 51
Chesterton 82, Lowell 20
Cin. Woodward, Ohio 84, Warren Cent. 73
Clinton Prairie 60, Seeger 34
Connersville 65, Shelbyville 37
Corydon 76, Madison 57
Crawfordsville 71, Attica 23
Culver Academy 69, Wayne 57
Daleville 67, Elwood 43
Eastern (Green.) 63, Alexandria 56, OT
Eastside 65, Bryan, Ohio 27
Edinburgh 75, Waldron 61
Ev. Bosse 82, Forest Park 62
Floyd Central 64, Ev. Harrison 60, OT
Fountain Central 55, N. Montgomery 39
Goshen 73, LaVille 37
Greenwood Christian 61, University 57
Guerin Catholic 64, Hamilton Hts. 46
Hamilton Southeastern 73, Marion 54
Hammond Central 64, North Side 48
Heritage Hills 61, Ev. Memorial 57
Homestead 48, Carmel 37
Indpls Ben Davis 79, Southport 40
Indpls Roncalli 69, Indpls Shortridge 37
Jay Co. 51, Ft. Recovery, Ohio 47
LaLumiere 78, Legacy Charter, S.C. 46
Lakeland Christian 83, Hamilton 48
Lawrence North 73, Heritage Christian 64
Lawrenceburg 66, Milan 41
Linton 58, Indpls Attucks 46
Lou. Holy Cross, Ky. 72, Charlestown 59
Mishawaka Marian 62, Bishop Luers 49
Mitchell 56, Eastern (Greene) 41
Mooresville 64, Terre Haute South 55
N. Daviess 46, Washington 21
New Palestine 67, Rushville 49
Northview 79, Lebanon 52
Northwestern 60, Mississinewa 50
Pike Central 43, Princeton 41
S.B. St. Joseph’s 90, Michigan City Marquette 81, OT
S. Bend Washington 50, South Side 49
Seymour 57, Franklin 47
Shenandoah 44, Cowan 40
Sheridan 82, Anderson Prep Academy 46
Southmont 58, Cloverdale 32
Southwestern (Hanover) 50, Col. East 31
Switzerland Co. 81, Crothersville 31
T.H. North 43, Bedford N. Lawrence 37
Tipton 59, Frankton 45
Traders Point Chr. 55, Indiana Deaf 38
Walnut Hills, Ohio 74, Jeffersonville 50
Western Boone 61, Taylor 56
Westfield 60, Kokomo 48
Whitko 67, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 32
Zionsville 63, New Albany 56
GIRLS
NORTHRIDGE 62, CARROLL 61, OT
|Carroll
|10
|7
|14
|20
|10
|—
|61
|Northridge
|12
|12
|13
|14
|11
|—
|62
Northridge: Cross 17, C. Miller 8, Baylis 2, Gates 4, Fisher 22, Gorbau 9
Carroll: Fordyce 20, Gibbs 21, Castator 8, Anderson 12
S.B. WASHINGTON 86, SOUTH SIDE 29
|South Side
|4
|10
|6
|9
|—
|29
|S.B. Wash.
|21
|36
|14
|15
|—
|86
S.B. Washington: Individual statistics not available
South Side: Smith 7, Billingsley 8, Grayson 2, Pearson 2, White 8, Green 2
BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 58,
ELKHART CHRISTIAN 18
|Elkhart Ch.
|2
|2
|8
|6
|—
|18
|Blackhawk Ch.
|15
|21
|12
|10
|—
|58
Blackhawk Christian: Kinnison 1, Helmuth 6, E. Kline 6, H. Kline 8, Elsworth 3, Miller 8, Kramer 4, Koehlinger 2, Swain 6, Boyer 14
Elkhart Christian: Ott 2, Ad. Russell 2, Annan 2, Crouse 2, Al. Russell 8, Liggitt 2
BELLMONT 54, DEKALB 21
|DeKalb
|6
|0
|6
|9
|—
|21
|Bellmont
|15
|15
|13
|11
|—
|54
Bellmont: Scott 9, Keane 4, E. Bleke 6, Spiegal 5, Fuelling 11, R. Bleke 4, Cole 15
DeKalb: Martin 5, Cox 6, Cone 9, Warner 1
LAKELAND 50, FREMONT 32
|Lakeland
|13
|9
|13
|15
|—
|50
|Fremont
|6
|7
|10
|9
|—
|32
Lakeland: Hartsough 11, Candeo 2, Poole 9, Frost 2, Riehl 24, Iddings 2
Fremont: Parnin 1, Rhonehouse 15, Book 2, Gochenour 4, Parr 8, Gannon 2
COLUMBIA CITY 68, LEO 44
|Col. City
|21
|9
|15
|23
|—
|68
|Leo
|12
|10
|10
|12
|—
|44
Columbia City: Sheets 10, Dunham 1, Marshall 14, Tonkel 8, Baker 15, Lickey 1, Baxter 19
Leo: Scrogham 2, Simcox 5, McGee 9, Fry 2, May 12, G. Adams 6, Schott 8
HERITAGE 45, SOUTH ADAMS 40, OT
|South Adams
|15
|10
|5
|7
|3
|—
|40
|Heritage
|9
|10
|7
|11
|8
|—
|45
Heritage: C. Bickel 8, K. Zelt 8, Schane 8, E. Bickel 7, Gerardot 6, A. Zelt 6, Mullins 2
South Adams: M. Pries 2, P. Pries 17, Wynn 9, Sealscott 4, Hamrick 8
BLUFFTON 56, SOUTHERN WELLS 32
|So. Wells
|8
|12
|2
|10
|—
|32
|Bluffton
|8
|19
|17
|12
|—
|56
Bluffton: Gibson 17, Heller 15, Renner 9, Schreiber 6, Stout 4, King 3, Johnson 2
Southern Wells: Individual statistics not available
CHURUBUSCO 44, WESTVIEW 40
|Westview
|4
|10
|10
|16
|—
|40
|Churubusco
|16
|12
|6
|10
|—
|44
Churubusco: C. DeBolt 5, Sinclair 14, Timbrook 10, J. DeBolt 10, Gaerte 3, Hamman 2
Westview: Antal 10, A. Miller 5, H. Miller 4, Springer 4, Lapp 17
SCORES
Bedford N. Lawrence 58, New Albany 45
Benton Central 64, NorthWood 24
Blackford 51, Madison-Grant 34
Blue River 62, Wes-Del 23
Carroll (Flora) 80, Taylor 66
Charlestown 55, New Washington 39
Columbus North 66, Terre Haute South 12
Crown Point 53, Penn 26
Danville 59, Indpls Attucks 38
E. Central 59, Madison 32
E. Noble 50, New Haven 16
Fairfield 38, Prairie Hts. 30
Forest Park 48, Ev. Memorial 45
Gibson Southern 64, N. Harrison 53
Greensburg 37, Connersville 34
Guerin Catholic 38, Covenant Christian 17
Hamilton Hts. 67, Twin Lakes 37
Heritage Christian 42, S. Bend Trinity 15
Jasper 49, Ev. Central 35
Jay Co. 58, Ft. Recovery, Ohio 30
Jeffersonville 53, Floyd Central 35
Kokomo 43, Peru 24
LaVille 56, S. Bend Clay 24
Lafayette Harrison 66, Anderson 34
Lakeland Christian 62, Hamilton 8
Logansport 45, Cass 38
Maconaquah 68, Eastern (Greentown) 24
McCutcheon 59, Marion 16
Morgan Twp. 52, Oregon-Davis 45
Mt. Notre Dame, Ohio 62, N. Central 46
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 40, Pike Central 35
N. Central (Farm.) 48, Bloomfield 43
N. Judson 35, Argos 33
N. Miami 84, Whitko 46
New Palestine 61, Delta 41
Noblesville 74, Mishawaka Marian 55
Northview 49, Lebanon 35
Pendleton Hts. 47, Mt. Vernon (F’ville) 36
Pioneer 59, Caston 55
Rochester 45, Southwood 32
Silver Creek 46, Ev. North 39
Switzerland Co. 47, Christian Academy 37
Tippecanoe Valley 53, Wabash 41
Triton 72, Knox 63
W. Lafayette 42, Seeger 33
Warsaw 66, Mississinewa 31
Western 64, Oak Hill 46
Westfield 67, Rushville 15
Winchester 58, Monroe Central 34
Woodlan 61, Adams Central 40
