Sunday, December 05, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|24
|17
|4
|3
|37
|93
|67
|Toronto
|25
|17
|6
|2
|36
|77
|56
|Tampa Bay
|23
|14
|5
|4
|32
|74
|64
|Detroit
|25
|13
|9
|3
|29
|71
|78
|Boston
|21
|12
|8
|1
|25
|61
|56
|Buffalo
|23
|8
|12
|3
|19
|70
|90
|Ottawa
|23
|7
|15
|1
|15
|63
|91
|Montreal
|26
|6
|17
|3
|15
|59
|93
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|25
|15
|4
|6
|36
|88
|62
|N.Y. Rangers
|23
|16
|4
|3
|35
|71
|58
|Carolina
|23
|16
|6
|1
|33
|75
|52
|Pittsburgh
|23
|10
|8
|5
|25
|65
|66
|Columbus
|22
|12
|10
|0
|24
|70
|71
|New Jersey
|22
|9
|9
|4
|22
|65
|76
|Philadelphia
|21
|8
|9
|4
|20
|50
|65
|N.Y. Islanders
|19
|5
|10
|4
|14
|36
|58
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|24
|17
|6
|1
|35
|92
|71
|St. Louis
|24
|12
|8
|4
|28
|80
|70
|Nashville
|24
|13
|10
|1
|27
|68
|68
|Colorado
|21
|12
|7
|2
|26
|85
|71
|Dallas
|21
|12
|7
|2
|26
|60
|58
|Winnipeg
|23
|11
|8
|4
|26
|68
|65
|Chicago
|23
|8
|13
|2
|18
|52
|76
|Arizona
|24
|5
|17
|2
|12
|43
|89
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|24
|15
|4
|5
|35
|79
|48
|Edmonton
|22
|16
|6
|0
|32
|85
|65
|Anaheim
|25
|13
|8
|4
|30
|84
|74
|San Jose
|24
|13
|10
|1
|27
|62
|62
|Vegas
|23
|13
|10
|0
|26
|78
|71
|Los Angeles
|22
|9
|9
|4
|22
|59
|62
|Seattle
|24
|9
|13
|2
|20
|72
|84
|Vancouver
|24
|8
|14
|2
|18
|59
|76
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Friday
N.Y. Rangers 1, San Jose 0
Winnipeg 8, New Jersey 4
Vegas 7, Arizona 1
Calgary 4, Anaheim 3, SO
Seattle 4, Edmonton 3
Saturday
Florida 4, St. Louis 3, SO
Washington 3, Columbus 1
Detroit 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2, OT
Nashville 4, Montreal 3, OT
Minnesota 4, Toronto 3, SO
Ottawa 6, Colorado 5, OT
Carolina 6, Buffalo 2
N.Y. Rangers 3, Chicago 2
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, late
Today
San Jose at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Monday
Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10 p.m.
DETROIT 4,
N.Y. ISLANDERS 3, OT
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|1
|1
|0
|—
|3
|Detroit
|2
|1
|0
|1
|—
|4
First Period—1, N.Y. Islanders, Clutterbuck 3 (Pageau, Pelech), 2:45 (sh). 2, Detroit, Hronek 2 (Rasmussen, Erne), 5:18. 3, Detroit, Gagner 3 (Rowney, Smith), 7:37. Penalties—Lee, NYI (Cross Checking), 1:15; N.Y. Islanders bench, served by Bellows (Instigator), 10:19; Wahlstrom, NYI (Fighting), 10:19; Wahlstrom, NYI (Misconduct), 10:19; Erne, DET (Fighting), 10:19; Mayfield, NYI (Delay of Game), 11:02.
Second Period—4, N.Y. Islanders, Wahlstrom 6 (Dobson, Barzal), 10:49 (pp). 5, Detroit, Smith 2, 13:19. Penalties—Gagner, DET (Hooking), 10:11.
Third Period—6, N.Y. Islanders, Wahlstrom 7 (Parise, Barzal), 12:33 (pp). Penalties—Smith, DET (High Sticking), 4:09; Rasmussen, DET (Slashing), 11:29.
Overtime—7, Detroit, Seider 3 (Suter, Zadina), 3:33. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—N.Y. Islanders 3-11-8-1—23. Detroit 12-6-7-5—30.
Power-play opportunities—N.Y. Islanders 2 of 3; Detroit 0 of 3.
Goalies—N.Y. Islanders, Sorokin 5-6-4 (30 shots-26 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 8-3-3 (23-20).
A—19,152 (20,000). T—2:33.
Referees—Wes McCauley, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen—Tyson Baker, Devin Berg.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|18
|14
|4
|0
|0
|28
|67
|41
|Reading
|18
|8
|5
|4
|1
|21
|51
|58
|Trois-Rivieres
|17
|10
|7
|0
|0
|20
|63
|54
|Adirondack
|17
|8
|8
|1
|0
|17
|47
|60
|Maine
|16
|6
|7
|2
|1
|15
|49
|54
|Worcester
|16
|6
|9
|0
|1
|13
|47
|56
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Orlando
|19
|11
|7
|1
|0
|23
|57
|57
|Florida
|19
|8
|6
|2
|3
|21
|58
|57
|Norfolk
|19
|10
|8
|0
|1
|21
|56
|57
|Jacksonville
|19
|9
|8
|1
|1
|20
|50
|52
|Atlanta
|17
|8
|7
|2
|0
|18
|45
|47
|S. Carolina
|16
|8
|6
|2
|0
|18
|47
|50
|Greenville
|15
|7
|7
|0
|1
|15
|47
|46
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|16
|11
|5
|0
|0
|22
|68
|47
|KOMETS
|18
|10
|6
|2
|0
|22
|52
|44
|Wheeling
|16
|9
|6
|1
|0
|19
|58
|54
|Kalamazoo
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|18
|47
|43
|Cincinnati
|17
|9
|8
|0
|0
|18
|52
|48
|Indy
|17
|6
|9
|1
|1
|14
|51
|57
|Iowa
|19
|5
|11
|2
|1
|13
|51
|83
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|19
|11
|7
|0
|1
|23
|56
|44
|Utah
|17
|10
|6
|1
|0
|21
|60
|52
|Wichita
|16
|10
|5
|1
|0
|21
|52
|39
|Tulsa
|15
|9
|5
|0
|1
|19
|44
|39
|Rapid City
|19
|7
|9
|1
|2
|17
|58
|65
|Kansas City
|18
|7
|10
|1
|0
|15
|51
|62
|Allen
|15
|5
|7
|3
|0
|13
|48
|66
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Friday
Reading 3, Newfoundland 1
Adirondack 3, Worcester 2
Greenville 7, South Carolina 6, OT
Wheeling 3, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 4, Norfolk 1
KOMETS 4, Iowa 0
Kansas City 3, Idaho 2, SO
Tulsa 4, Rapid City 2
Kalamazoo 3, Utah 1
Saturday
Reading 4, Newfoundland 2
Adirondack 4, Maine 1
South Carolina 4, Greenville 3, SO
Trois-Rivieres 6, Florida 3
Toledo 4, Wheeling 3, OT
Norfolk 4, Atlanta 1
Iowa 2, KOMETS 1
Indy 4, Cincinnati 0
Idaho 5, Kansas City 0
Kalamazoo at Utah, late
Today
Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday
Kalamazoo at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
HEARTLANDERS 2, KOMETS 1
|Iowa
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Fort Wayne
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Harper 5 (Graber, Jones), 6:41. Penalties-Beraldo Ia (high-sticking), 13:52; Stallard Ia (cross-checking), 19:44.
2nd Period—2, Iowa, Widmar 3 (Billings, Constantinou), 8:49. Penalties-McIvor Fw (interference), 6:48; Golka Ia (slashing), 9:13; Alvaro Fw (roughing), 9:13.
3rd Period—3, Iowa, Beraldo 2 (Remers, Oliver), 2:29. Penalties-No Penalties
Shots on Goal—Iowa 9-12-5-26. Fort Wayne 24-9-16-49.
Power Play Opportunities—Iowa 0 / 1; Fort Wayne 0 / 2.
Goalies—Iowa, Kozlowski 2-5-0-1 (49 shots-48 saves). Fort Wayne, Brkin 0-1-0-0 (26 shots-24 saves).
A—6,068. Referees—JR Stragar. Linesmen—Bryan Gorcoff, Logan Bellgraph.
