NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 24 17 4 3 37 93 67 Toronto 25 17 6 2 36 77 56 Tampa Bay 23 14 5 4 32 74 64 Detroit 25 13 9 3 29 71 78 Boston 21 12 8 1 25 61 56 Buffalo 23 8 12 3 19 70 90 Ottawa 23 7 15 1 15 63 91 Montreal 26 6 17 3 15 59 93

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 25 15 4 6 36 88 62 N.Y. Rangers 23 16 4 3 35 71 58 Carolina 23 16 6 1 33 75 52 Pittsburgh 23 10 8 5 25 65 66 Columbus 22 12 10 0 24 70 71 New Jersey 22 9 9 4 22 65 76 Philadelphia 21 8 9 4 20 50 65 N.Y. Islanders 19 5 10 4 14 36 58

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 24 17 6 1 35 92 71 St. Louis 24 12 8 4 28 80 70 Nashville 24 13 10 1 27 68 68 Colorado 21 12 7 2 26 85 71 Dallas 21 12 7 2 26 60 58 Winnipeg 23 11 8 4 26 68 65 Chicago 23 8 13 2 18 52 76 Arizona 24 5 17 2 12 43 89

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 24 15 4 5 35 79 48 Edmonton 22 16 6 0 32 85 65 Anaheim 25 13 8 4 30 84 74 San Jose 24 13 10 1 27 62 62 Vegas 23 13 10 0 26 78 71 Los Angeles 22 9 9 4 22 59 62 Seattle 24 9 13 2 20 72 84 Vancouver 24 8 14 2 18 59 76

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Friday

N.Y. Rangers 1, San Jose 0

Winnipeg 8, New Jersey 4

Vegas 7, Arizona 1

Calgary 4, Anaheim 3, SO

Seattle 4, Edmonton 3

Saturday

Florida 4, St. Louis 3, SO

Washington 3, Columbus 1

Detroit 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2, OT

Nashville 4, Montreal 3, OT

Minnesota 4, Toronto 3, SO

Ottawa 6, Colorado 5, OT

Carolina 6, Buffalo 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, Chicago 2

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, late

Today

San Jose at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday

Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10 p.m.

DETROIT 4,

N.Y. ISLANDERS 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 1 1 1 0 — 3 Detroit 2 1 0 1 — 4

First Period—1, N.Y. Islanders, Clutterbuck 3 (Pageau, Pelech), 2:45 (sh). 2, Detroit, Hronek 2 (Rasmussen, Erne), 5:18. 3, Detroit, Gagner 3 (Rowney, Smith), 7:37. Penalties—Lee, NYI (Cross Checking), 1:15; N.Y. Islanders bench, served by Bellows (Instigator), 10:19; Wahlstrom, NYI (Fighting), 10:19; Wahlstrom, NYI (Misconduct), 10:19; Erne, DET (Fighting), 10:19; Mayfield, NYI (Delay of Game), 11:02.

Second Period—4, N.Y. Islanders, Wahlstrom 6 (Dobson, Barzal), 10:49 (pp). 5, Detroit, Smith 2, 13:19. Penalties—Gagner, DET (Hooking), 10:11.

Third Period—6, N.Y. Islanders, Wahlstrom 7 (Parise, Barzal), 12:33 (pp). Penalties—Smith, DET (High Sticking), 4:09; Rasmussen, DET (Slashing), 11:29.

Overtime—7, Detroit, Seider 3 (Suter, Zadina), 3:33. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—N.Y. Islanders 3-11-8-1—23. Detroit 12-6-7-5—30.

Power-play opportunities—N.Y. Islanders 2 of 3; Detroit 0 of 3.

Goalies—N.Y. Islanders, Sorokin 5-6-4 (30 shots-26 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 8-3-3 (23-20).

A—19,152 (20,000). T—2:33.

Referees—Wes McCauley, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen—Tyson Baker, Devin Berg.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 18 14 4 0 0 28 67 41 Reading 18 8 5 4 1 21 51 58 Trois-Rivieres 17 10 7 0 0 20 63 54 Adirondack 17 8 8 1 0 17 47 60 Maine 16 6 7 2 1 15 49 54 Worcester 16 6 9 0 1 13 47 56

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Orlando 19 11 7 1 0 23 57 57 Florida 19 8 6 2 3 21 58 57 Norfolk 19 10 8 0 1 21 56 57 Jacksonville 19 9 8 1 1 20 50 52 Atlanta 17 8 7 2 0 18 45 47 S. Carolina 16 8 6 2 0 18 47 50 Greenville 15 7 7 0 1 15 47 46

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 16 11 5 0 0 22 68 47 KOMETS 18 10 6 2 0 22 52 44 Wheeling 16 9 6 1 0 19 58 54 Kalamazoo 14 9 5 0 0 18 47 43 Cincinnati 17 9 8 0 0 18 52 48 Indy 17 6 9 1 1 14 51 57 Iowa 19 5 11 2 1 13 51 83

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 19 11 7 0 1 23 56 44 Utah 17 10 6 1 0 21 60 52 Wichita 16 10 5 1 0 21 52 39 Tulsa 15 9 5 0 1 19 44 39 Rapid City 19 7 9 1 2 17 58 65 Kansas City 18 7 10 1 0 15 51 62 Allen 15 5 7 3 0 13 48 66

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday

Reading 3, Newfoundland 1

Adirondack 3, Worcester 2

Greenville 7, South Carolina 6, OT

Wheeling 3, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 4, Norfolk 1

KOMETS 4, Iowa 0

Kansas City 3, Idaho 2, SO

Tulsa 4, Rapid City 2

Kalamazoo 3, Utah 1

Saturday

Reading 4, Newfoundland 2

Adirondack 4, Maine 1

South Carolina 4, Greenville 3, SO

Trois-Rivieres 6, Florida 3

Toledo 4, Wheeling 3, OT

Norfolk 4, Atlanta 1

Iowa 2, KOMETS 1

Indy 4, Cincinnati 0

Idaho 5, Kansas City 0

Kalamazoo at Utah, late

Today

Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday

Kalamazoo at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

HEARTLANDERS 2, KOMETS 1

Iowa 0 1 1 — 2 Fort Wayne 1 0 0 — 1

1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Harper 5 (Graber, Jones), 6:41. Penalties-Beraldo Ia (high-sticking), 13:52; Stallard Ia (cross-checking), 19:44.

2nd Period—2, Iowa, Widmar 3 (Billings, Constantinou), 8:49. Penalties-McIvor Fw (interference), 6:48; Golka Ia (slashing), 9:13; Alvaro Fw (roughing), 9:13.

3rd Period—3, Iowa, Beraldo 2 (Remers, Oliver), 2:29. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal—Iowa 9-12-5-26. Fort Wayne 24-9-16-49.

Power Play Opportunities—Iowa 0 / 1; Fort Wayne 0 / 2.

Goalies—Iowa, Kozlowski 2-5-0-1 (49 shots-48 saves). Fort Wayne, Brkin 0-1-0-0 (26 shots-24 saves).

A—6,068. Referees—JR Stragar. Linesmen—Bryan Gorcoff, Logan Bellgraph.