TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed HB Trayveon Williams to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed WR Auden Tate on injured reserve. Promoted G Keaton Sutherland and WR Pooka Williams to the active roster from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed RB Damarea Crockett. Waived WR Tyrie Cleveland.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed OLB Trey Flowers on injured reserve. Signed OLB Rashod Berry to the active roster from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated LB Jonathan Garvin from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Phillip Dorsett. Signed and promoted S Jonathan Owens to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed WR Danny Amendola and DE DeMarcus Walker on injured reserve. Waived CB Cre’von LeBlanc.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived DB Josh Jones.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated DT Jay Tufele from injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed RB Buddy Howell on injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived C Cameron Tom. Activated C/G Michael Deiter and WR DeVante Parker from injured reserve. Promoted S Sheldrick Redwine to the active roster from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated DT Michael Pierce from injured reserve. Waived DE Eddie Yarbrough. Promoted FB Jake Pargas and S Myles Dorn to the active roster from the practice squad. Activate DE Kenny Willekes to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Steven Parker to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted WR Pharoh Cooper and DB Jarren Williams to the active roster from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed K Alex Kessman. Released K Matt Ammendola. Promoted DE Ronnie Blair, TE Dan Brown and RB Austin Walter to the active roster from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated OLB T.J. Watt from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Tyrell Adams. Placed RB Trey Sermon on injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted RB Adrian Peterson to the active roster.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated QB Logan Woodside from the reserve/COVID-19 list to the active roster.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted RB Wendell Smallwood and C Jon Toth to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

NHL

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Ian Mitchell from Rockford (AHL) loan.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Seth Barton to Toledo (ECHL) from Grand Rapids (AHL).

SOCCER

U.S.A. Soccer

U.S.A. Soccer — Named Luchi Gonzalez assistant Coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team.