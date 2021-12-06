The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Monday, December 06, 2021

FOOTBALL

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 8 4 0 .667 336 190 3-4-0 5-0-0 6-1-0 2-3-0 2-1-0
Buffalo 7 4 0 .636 326 182 3-2-0 4-2-0 5-4-0 2-0-0 3-0-0
Miami 6 7 0 .462 254 288 4-3-0 2-4-0 4-5-0 2-2-0 2-2-0
N.Y. Jets 3 9 0 .250 217 367 2-4-0 1-5-0 3-6-0 0-3-0 0-4-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 304 290 4-2-0 4-2-0 5-3-0 3-1-0 3-1-0
Indianapolis 7 6 0 .538 371 283 3-4-0 4-2-0 6-3-0 1-3-0 3-2-0
Houston 2 10 0 .167 164 323 1-5-0 1-5-0 2-7-0 0-3-0 2-2-0
Jacksonville 2 10 0 .167 180 320 2-5-0 0-5-0 2-5-0 0-5-0 0-3-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 8 4 0 .667 282 260 5-1-0 3-3-0 5-4-0 3-0-0 1-2-0
Cincinnati 7 5 0 .583 331 267 3-3-0 4-2-0 5-3-0 2-2-0 3-1-0
Pittsburgh 6 5 1 .542 244 286 4-2-1 2-3-0 4-4-0 2-1-1 2-2-0
Cleveland 6 6 0 .500 254 267 4-2-0 2-4-0 3-5-0 3-1-0 1-2-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 303 259 5-2-0 3-2-0 3-4-0 5-0-0 2-1-0
L.A. Chargers 7 5 0 .583 314 315 3-3-0 4-2-0 5-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0
Denver 6 6 0 .500 237 218 3-3-0 3-3-0 3-5-0 3-1-0 1-2-0
Las Vegas 6 6 0 .500 274 312 3-4-0 3-2-0 4-3-0 2-3-0 1-2-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 8 4 0 .667 353 267 4-2-0 4-2-0 2-3-0 6-1-0 2-0-0
Washington 6 6 0 .500 246 297 3-3-0 3-3-0 1-4-0 5-2-0 1-0-0
Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 337 291 1-4-0 5-3-0 2-3-0 4-4-0 0-2-0
N.Y. Giants 4 8 0 .333 211 273 3-3-0 1-5-0 1-3-0 3-5-0 1-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 9 3 0 .750 377 270 5-0-0 4-3-0 3-0-0 6-3-0 2-1-0
Atlanta 5 7 0 .417 216 332 1-5-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 2-6-0 1-3-0
Carolina 5 7 0 .417 236 253 2-4-0 3-3-0 2-2-0 3-5-0 2-0-0
New Orleans 5 7 0 .417 274 276 2-4-0 3-3-0 1-2-0 4-5-0 1-2-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 283 242 5-0-0 4-3-0 2-1-0 7-2-0 2-1-0
Minnesota 5 7 0 .417 308 305 3-2-0 2-5-0 1-3-0 4-4-0 2-1-0
Chicago 4 8 0 .333 201 287 2-4-0 2-4-0 2-3-0 2-5-0 2-1-0
Detroit 1 10 1 .125 203 316 1-5-0 0-5-1 0-3-1 1-7-0 1-4-0

West

Dec. 2

Dallas 27, New Orleans 17

Dec. 5

Arizona 33, Chicago 22

Detroit 29, Minnesota 27

Indianapolis 31, Houston 0

L.A. Chargers 41, Cincinnati 22

Miami 20, N.Y. Giants 9

Philadelphia 33, N.Y. Jets 18

Tampa Bay 30, Atlanta 17

L.A. Rams 37, Jacksonville 7

Washington 17, Las Vegas 15

Pittsburgh 20, Baltimore 19

Seattle 30, San Francisco 23

Kansas City 22, Denver 9

Byes: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay

Today

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Byes: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia

Monday, Dec. 13

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS 31, HOUSTON 0

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 10 2 0 .833 343 224 3-2-0 7-0-0 4-0-0 6-2-0 4-0-0
L.A. Rams 8 4 0 .667 336 270 4-2-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 5-3-0 1-2-0
San Francisco 6 6 0 .500 303 278 2-4-0 4-2-0 1-1-0 5-5-0 1-4-0
Seattle 4 8 0 .333 239 249 2-4-0 2-4-0 2-2-0 2-6-0 2-2-0
Indianapolis 7 7 7 10 31
Houston 0 0 0 0 0

First Quarter

Ind—J.Taylor 1 run (Badgley kick), 11:26.

Second Quarter

Ind—Dulin 2 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), :48.

Third Quarter

Ind—J.Taylor 3 run (Badgley kick), 9:51.

Fourth Quarter

Ind—FG Badgley 23, 9:08.

Ind—De.Jackson 3 run (Badgley kick), 1:56.

A—65,291.

Ind Hou
First downs 26 9
Total Net Yards 389 141
Rushes-yards 48-238 19-84
Passing 151 57
Punt Returns 5-37 1-4
Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-48
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 16-22-0 11-27-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 4-37
Punts 3-41.3 6-50.3
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 5-25 4-25
Time of Possession 41:09 18:20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Indianapolis, Taylor 32-143, Pittman 2-33, Hines 3-24, Jackson 6-19, Pascal 1-12, Wentz 3-8, Ehlinger 1-(minus 1). Houston, Burkhead 8-30, Cooks 1-16, T.Taylor 3-15, Mills 2-11, Freeman 3-10, Samuels 2-2.

PASSING—Indianapolis, Wentz 16-22-0-158. Houston, Mills 6-14-0-49, T.Taylor 5-13-1-45.

RECEIVING—Indianapolis, Pittman 6-77, Hines 3-32, Hilton 2-22, Doyle 1-13, Granson 1-6, Pascal 1-6, Dulin 1-2, Alie-Cox 1-0. Houston, Brown 4-23, Cooks 3-38, Jordan 2-7, Burkhead 1-15, Freeman 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Indianapolis, Badgley 35.

ARIZONA 33,

CHICAGO 22

Arizona 14 7 3 9 33
Chicago 0 7 7 8 22

First Quarter

Ari—Hopkins 20 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 10:59.

Ari—K.Murray 9 run (Prater kick), 1:48.

Second Quarter

Chi—Montgomery 1 run (Santos kick), 8:50.

Ari—Conner 23 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 5:49.

Third Quarter

Ari—FG Prater 33, 9:52.

Chi—J.Graham 1 pass from Dalton (Santos kick), 2:56.

Fourth Quarter

Ari—FG Prater 25, 8:31.

Ari—K.Murray 3 run (pass failed), 6:23.

Chi—Grant 8 pass from Dalton (J.Graham pass from Dalton), 2:50.

A—60,803.

Ari Chi
First downs 14 26
Total Net Yards 257 329
Rushes-yards 35-137 28-112
Passing 120 217
Punt Returns 1-0 1-8
Kickoff Returns 3-71 2-49
Interceptions Ret. 4-122 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 11-15-0 26-41-4
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-3 3-12
Punts 2-49.5 2-45.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 8-63 6-45
Time of Possession 25:15 34:45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Arizona, Conner 20-75, K.Murray 10-59, Moore 3-2, Benjamin 2-1. Chicago, Montgomery 21-90, Herbert 4-16, Dalton 2-6, Mustipher 1-0.

PASSING—Arizona, K.Murray 11-15-0-123. Chicago, Dalton 26-41-4-229.

RECEIVING—Arizona, Conner 2-36, Hopkins 2-32, Harris 2-7, Green 1-14, Benjamin 1-12, Ertz 1-10, Moore 1-8, Kirk 1-4. Chicago, Montgomery 8-51, Grant 5-62, Mooney 5-27, Kmet 3-41, Byrd 3-36, Herbert 1-11, J.Graham 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

DETROIT 29,

MINNESOTA 27

Minnesota 6 0 9 12 27
Detroit 0 20 3 6 29

First Quarter

Min—FG Joseph 41, 6:49.

Min—FG Joseph 31, :59.

Second Quarter

Det—Hockenson 9 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 13:50.

Det—Wright 23 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 9:45.

Det—FG Patterson 31, 1:33.

Det—FG Patterson 41, :06.

Third Quarter

Min—FG Joseph 31, 9:26.

Min—Mattison 8 run (run failed), 6:13.

Det—FG Patterson 49, 1:56.

Fourth Quarter

Min—Osborn 5 pass from Cousins (run failed), 11:57.

Min—Ju.Jefferson 3 pass from Cousins (pass failed), 1:50.

Det—St. Brown 11 pass from Goff, :00.

A—45,691.

Min Det
First downs 26 23
Total Net Yards 426 372
Rushes-yards 27-100 27-100
Passing 326 272
Punt Returns 3-23 1-0
Kickoff Returns 2-65 1-30
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 30-41-0 25-41-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-14 3-24
Punts 3-44.0 3-55.3
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 7-66 3-11
Time of Possession 33:04 26:56

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Minnesota, Mattison 22-90, Cousins 2-6, Jefferson 1-4, Nwangwu 2-0. Detroit, J.Williams 17-71, Jefferson 5-18, Igwebuike 2-8, St. Brown 1-2, Goff 2-1.

PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 30-40-0-340, Jefferson 0-1-0-0. Detroit, Goff 25-41-1-296.

RECEIVING—Minnesota, Jefferson 11-182, Conklin 7-56, Osborn 4-47, Mattison 3-34, Nwangwu 2-4, Ham 1-19, Thielen 1-0, Westbrook 1-(minus 2). Detroit, St. Brown 10-86, J.Reynolds 4-69, Hockenson 4-49, Raymond 2-33, Wright 2-28, Igwebuike 1-13, Hodge 1-9, J.Williams 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

L.A. CHARGERS 41, CINCINNATI 22

L.A. Chargers 16 8 0 17 41
Cincinnati 0 13 9 0 22

First Quarter

LAC—K.Allen 4 pass from Herbert (kick failed), 11:31.

LAC—FG D.Hopkins 43, 6:28.

LAC—K.Allen 7 pass from Herbert (D.Hopkins kick), 1:34.

Second Quarter

LAC—Guyton 44 pass from Herbert (Herbert pass from K.Allen), 10:12.

Cin—Higgins 29 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 7:39.

Cin—Burrow 6 run (McPherson kick), 2:40.

Third Quarter

Cin—FG McPherson 48, 9:53.

Cin—Mixon 7 run (run failed), 7:10.

Fourth Quarter

LAC—Campbell 61 fumble return (D.Hopkins kick), 13:43.

LAC—Ekeler 1 run (D.Hopkins kick), 10:49.

LAC—FG D.Hopkins 43, 1:10.

A—51,414.

LAC Cin
First downs 18 21
Total Net Yards 363 356
Rushes-yards 22-79 25-96
Passing 284 260
Punt Returns 2-18 1-5
Kickoff Returns 3-99 3-52
Interceptions Ret. 2-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 26-35-1 24-40-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-33 6-40
Punts 4-42.3 4-45.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 2-2
Penalties-Yards 7-51 7-63
Time of Possession 28:45 31:15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 14-59, Jackson 6-15, Herbert 1-6, Guyton 1-(minus 1). Cincinnati, Mixon 19-54, Perine 5-36, Burrow 1-6.

PASSING—L.A. Chargers, Herbert 26-35-1-317. Cincinnati, Burrow 24-40-2-300.

RECEIVING—L.A. Chargers, Williams 5-110, Ekeler 5-45, Allen 5-34, Guyton 4-90, Cook 3-29, Jackson 2-6, Parham 2-3. Cincinnati, Higgins 9-138, Boyd 5-85, Chase 5-52, Uzomah 3-20, Perine 2-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

