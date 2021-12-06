Monday, December 06, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New England
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|336
|190
|3-4-0
|5-0-0
|6-1-0
|2-3-0
|2-1-0
|Buffalo
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|326
|182
|3-2-0
|4-2-0
|5-4-0
|2-0-0
|3-0-0
|Miami
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|254
|288
|4-3-0
|2-4-0
|4-5-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|217
|367
|2-4-0
|1-5-0
|3-6-0
|0-3-0
|0-4-0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tennessee
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|304
|290
|4-2-0
|4-2-0
|5-3-0
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|Indianapolis
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|371
|283
|3-4-0
|4-2-0
|6-3-0
|1-3-0
|3-2-0
|Houston
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|164
|323
|1-5-0
|1-5-0
|2-7-0
|0-3-0
|2-2-0
|Jacksonville
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|180
|320
|2-5-0
|0-5-0
|2-5-0
|0-5-0
|0-3-0
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|282
|260
|5-1-0
|3-3-0
|5-4-0
|3-0-0
|1-2-0
|Cincinnati
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|331
|267
|3-3-0
|4-2-0
|5-3-0
|2-2-0
|3-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|6
|5
|1
|.542
|244
|286
|4-2-1
|2-3-0
|4-4-0
|2-1-1
|2-2-0
|Cleveland
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|254
|267
|4-2-0
|2-4-0
|3-5-0
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|303
|259
|5-2-0
|3-2-0
|3-4-0
|5-0-0
|2-1-0
|L.A. Chargers
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|314
|315
|3-3-0
|4-2-0
|5-3-0
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|Denver
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|237
|218
|3-3-0
|3-3-0
|3-5-0
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|Las Vegas
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|274
|312
|3-4-0
|3-2-0
|4-3-0
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Dallas
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|353
|267
|4-2-0
|4-2-0
|2-3-0
|6-1-0
|2-0-0
|Washington
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|246
|297
|3-3-0
|3-3-0
|1-4-0
|5-2-0
|1-0-0
|Philadelphia
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|337
|291
|1-4-0
|5-3-0
|2-3-0
|4-4-0
|0-2-0
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|211
|273
|3-3-0
|1-5-0
|1-3-0
|3-5-0
|1-2-0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|377
|270
|5-0-0
|4-3-0
|3-0-0
|6-3-0
|2-1-0
|Atlanta
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|216
|332
|1-5-0
|4-2-0
|3-1-0
|2-6-0
|1-3-0
|Carolina
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|236
|253
|2-4-0
|3-3-0
|2-2-0
|3-5-0
|2-0-0
|New Orleans
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|274
|276
|2-4-0
|3-3-0
|1-2-0
|4-5-0
|1-2-0
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|283
|242
|5-0-0
|4-3-0
|2-1-0
|7-2-0
|2-1-0
|Minnesota
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|308
|305
|3-2-0
|2-5-0
|1-3-0
|4-4-0
|2-1-0
|Chicago
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|201
|287
|2-4-0
|2-4-0
|2-3-0
|2-5-0
|2-1-0
|Detroit
|1
|10
|1
|.125
|203
|316
|1-5-0
|0-5-1
|0-3-1
|1-7-0
|1-4-0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Arizona
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|343
|224
|3-2-0
|7-0-0
|4-0-0
|6-2-0
|4-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|336
|270
|4-2-0
|4-2-0
|3-1-0
|5-3-0
|1-2-0
|San Francisco
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|303
|278
|2-4-0
|4-2-0
|1-1-0
|5-5-0
|1-4-0
|Seattle
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|239
|249
|2-4-0
|2-4-0
|2-2-0
|2-6-0
|2-2-0
|Indianapolis
|7
|7
|7
|10
|—
|31
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Quarter
Ind—J.Taylor 1 run (Badgley kick), 11:26.
Second Quarter
Ind—Dulin 2 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), :48.
Third Quarter
Ind—J.Taylor 3 run (Badgley kick), 9:51.
Fourth Quarter
Ind—FG Badgley 23, 9:08.
Ind—De.Jackson 3 run (Badgley kick), 1:56.
A—65,291.
|Ind
|Hou
|First downs
|26
|9
|Total Net Yards
|389
|141
|Rushes-yards
|48-238
|19-84
|Passing
|151
|57
|Punt Returns
|5-37
|1-4
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-48
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-22-0
|11-27-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|4-37
|Punts
|3-41.3
|6-50.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-25
|4-25
|Time of Possession
|41:09
|18:20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Indianapolis, Taylor 32-143, Pittman 2-33, Hines 3-24, Jackson 6-19, Pascal 1-12, Wentz 3-8, Ehlinger 1-(minus 1). Houston, Burkhead 8-30, Cooks 1-16, T.Taylor 3-15, Mills 2-11, Freeman 3-10, Samuels 2-2.
PASSING—Indianapolis, Wentz 16-22-0-158. Houston, Mills 6-14-0-49, T.Taylor 5-13-1-45.
RECEIVING—Indianapolis, Pittman 6-77, Hines 3-32, Hilton 2-22, Doyle 1-13, Granson 1-6, Pascal 1-6, Dulin 1-2, Alie-Cox 1-0. Houston, Brown 4-23, Cooks 3-38, Jordan 2-7, Burkhead 1-15, Freeman 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Indianapolis, Badgley 35.
ARIZONA 33,
CHICAGO 22
|Arizona
|14
|7
|3
|9
|—
|33
|Chicago
|0
|7
|7
|8
|—
|22
First Quarter
Ari—Hopkins 20 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 10:59.
Ari—K.Murray 9 run (Prater kick), 1:48.
Second Quarter
Chi—Montgomery 1 run (Santos kick), 8:50.
Ari—Conner 23 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 5:49.
Third Quarter
Ari—FG Prater 33, 9:52.
Chi—J.Graham 1 pass from Dalton (Santos kick), 2:56.
Fourth Quarter
Ari—FG Prater 25, 8:31.
Ari—K.Murray 3 run (pass failed), 6:23.
Chi—Grant 8 pass from Dalton (J.Graham pass from Dalton), 2:50.
A—60,803.
|Ari
|Chi
|First downs
|14
|26
|Total Net Yards
|257
|329
|Rushes-yards
|35-137
|28-112
|Passing
|120
|217
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|1-8
|Kickoff Returns
|3-71
|2-49
|Interceptions Ret.
|4-122
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-15-0
|26-41-4
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-3
|3-12
|Punts
|2-49.5
|2-45.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-63
|6-45
|Time of Possession
|25:15
|34:45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Arizona, Conner 20-75, K.Murray 10-59, Moore 3-2, Benjamin 2-1. Chicago, Montgomery 21-90, Herbert 4-16, Dalton 2-6, Mustipher 1-0.
PASSING—Arizona, K.Murray 11-15-0-123. Chicago, Dalton 26-41-4-229.
RECEIVING—Arizona, Conner 2-36, Hopkins 2-32, Harris 2-7, Green 1-14, Benjamin 1-12, Ertz 1-10, Moore 1-8, Kirk 1-4. Chicago, Montgomery 8-51, Grant 5-62, Mooney 5-27, Kmet 3-41, Byrd 3-36, Herbert 1-11, J.Graham 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
DETROIT 29,
MINNESOTA 27
|Minnesota
|6
|0
|9
|12
|—
|27
|Detroit
|0
|20
|3
|6
|—
|29
First Quarter
Min—FG Joseph 41, 6:49.
Min—FG Joseph 31, :59.
Second Quarter
Det—Hockenson 9 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 13:50.
Det—Wright 23 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 9:45.
Det—FG Patterson 31, 1:33.
Det—FG Patterson 41, :06.
Third Quarter
Min—FG Joseph 31, 9:26.
Min—Mattison 8 run (run failed), 6:13.
Det—FG Patterson 49, 1:56.
Fourth Quarter
Min—Osborn 5 pass from Cousins (run failed), 11:57.
Min—Ju.Jefferson 3 pass from Cousins (pass failed), 1:50.
Det—St. Brown 11 pass from Goff, :00.
A—45,691.
|Min
|Det
|First downs
|26
|23
|Total Net Yards
|426
|372
|Rushes-yards
|27-100
|27-100
|Passing
|326
|272
|Punt Returns
|3-23
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-65
|1-30
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|30-41-0
|25-41-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-14
|3-24
|Punts
|3-44.0
|3-55.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-66
|3-11
|Time of Possession
|33:04
|26:56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Minnesota, Mattison 22-90, Cousins 2-6, Jefferson 1-4, Nwangwu 2-0. Detroit, J.Williams 17-71, Jefferson 5-18, Igwebuike 2-8, St. Brown 1-2, Goff 2-1.
PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 30-40-0-340, Jefferson 0-1-0-0. Detroit, Goff 25-41-1-296.
RECEIVING—Minnesota, Jefferson 11-182, Conklin 7-56, Osborn 4-47, Mattison 3-34, Nwangwu 2-4, Ham 1-19, Thielen 1-0, Westbrook 1-(minus 2). Detroit, St. Brown 10-86, J.Reynolds 4-69, Hockenson 4-49, Raymond 2-33, Wright 2-28, Igwebuike 1-13, Hodge 1-9, J.Williams 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
L.A. CHARGERS 41, CINCINNATI 22
|L.A. Chargers
|16
|8
|0
|17
|—
|41
|Cincinnati
|0
|13
|9
|0
|—
|22
First Quarter
LAC—K.Allen 4 pass from Herbert (kick failed), 11:31.
LAC—FG D.Hopkins 43, 6:28.
LAC—K.Allen 7 pass from Herbert (D.Hopkins kick), 1:34.
Second Quarter
LAC—Guyton 44 pass from Herbert (Herbert pass from K.Allen), 10:12.
Cin—Higgins 29 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 7:39.
Cin—Burrow 6 run (McPherson kick), 2:40.
Third Quarter
Cin—FG McPherson 48, 9:53.
Cin—Mixon 7 run (run failed), 7:10.
Fourth Quarter
LAC—Campbell 61 fumble return (D.Hopkins kick), 13:43.
LAC—Ekeler 1 run (D.Hopkins kick), 10:49.
LAC—FG D.Hopkins 43, 1:10.
A—51,414.
|LAC
|Cin
|First downs
|18
|21
|Total Net Yards
|363
|356
|Rushes-yards
|22-79
|25-96
|Passing
|284
|260
|Punt Returns
|2-18
|1-5
|Kickoff Returns
|3-99
|3-52
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-35-1
|24-40-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-33
|6-40
|Punts
|4-42.3
|4-45.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|7-51
|7-63
|Time of Possession
|28:45
|31:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 14-59, Jackson 6-15, Herbert 1-6, Guyton 1-(minus 1). Cincinnati, Mixon 19-54, Perine 5-36, Burrow 1-6.
PASSING—L.A. Chargers, Herbert 26-35-1-317. Cincinnati, Burrow 24-40-2-300.
RECEIVING—L.A. Chargers, Williams 5-110, Ekeler 5-45, Allen 5-34, Guyton 4-90, Cook 3-29, Jackson 2-6, Parham 2-3. Cincinnati, Higgins 9-138, Boyd 5-85, Chase 5-52, Uzomah 3-20, Perine 2-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
