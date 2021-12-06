The Journal Gazette
 
Monday, December 06, 2021 1:00 am

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

BOYS

IBCA POLL

Pts Rec
1. Zionsville (15) 393 4-0
2. Indianapolis Cathedral (5) 357 3-1
3. Lawrence North 338 3-0
4. Homestead 324 3-1
5. Indianapolis Tech 304 3-0
6. Westfield 292 2-1
7. Fishers 289 4-0
8. Carmel 258 2-2
9. Brebeuf Jesuit 224 2-1
10. Bloomington North 219 2-0
11. Bloomington South 194 3-0
12. Mishawaka Marian 154 3-0
13. Valparaiso 133 3-0
14. North Central (Indpls.) 104 2-1
15. Jeffersonville 98 1-1
16. Ben Davis 89 2-2
17. Warren Central 62 1-2
18. Linton-Stockton 51 4-0
19. Indianapolis Attucks 50 2-2
20. Leo 30 4-0

Local teamsalso receivingvotes(in alphabetical order): Blackhawk Christian, Central Noble, Snider

GIRLS

IBCA POLL

Pts Rec
1. Crown Point (11) 390 9-1
2. Noblesville (8) 385 9-0
3. S.B. Washington (1) 357 10-1
4. Franklin Community 331 10-0
5. Bedford North Lawrence 328 8-1
6. Homestead 285 6-1
7. Fishers 271 8-1
8. North Central (Indpls.) 260 7-3
9. Silver Creek 186 9-0
10. Zionsville 182 7-2
T11. Lake Central 152 8-1
T11. Columbus East 152 8-1
13. Mishawaka Marian 150 7-2
14. Penn 135 7-3
15. Westfield 115 7-2
16. East Central 89 5-1
T17. Benton Central 73 8-0
T17. Carmel 73 5-3
19. Valparaiso 63 8-0
20. Columbia City 38 9-0

Local teamsalso receivingvotes(in alphabetical order):Garrett, Northrop, Norwell, Snider

