Monday, December 06, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
BOYS
IBCA POLL
|Pts
|Rec
|1. Zionsville (15)
|393
|4-0
|2. Indianapolis Cathedral (5)
|357
|3-1
|3. Lawrence North
|338
|3-0
|4. Homestead
|324
|3-1
|5. Indianapolis Tech
|304
|3-0
|6. Westfield
|292
|2-1
|7. Fishers
|289
|4-0
|8. Carmel
|258
|2-2
|9. Brebeuf Jesuit
|224
|2-1
|10. Bloomington North
|219
|2-0
|11. Bloomington South
|194
|3-0
|12. Mishawaka Marian
|154
|3-0
|13. Valparaiso
|133
|3-0
|14. North Central (Indpls.)
|104
|2-1
|15. Jeffersonville
|98
|1-1
|16. Ben Davis
|89
|2-2
|17. Warren Central
|62
|1-2
|18. Linton-Stockton
|51
|4-0
|19. Indianapolis Attucks
|50
|2-2
|20. Leo
|30
|4-0
Local teamsalso receivingvotes(in alphabetical order): Blackhawk Christian, Central Noble, Snider
GIRLS
IBCA POLL
|Pts
|Rec
|1. Crown Point (11)
|390
|9-1
|2. Noblesville (8)
|385
|9-0
|3. S.B. Washington (1)
|357
|10-1
|4. Franklin Community
|331
|10-0
|5. Bedford North Lawrence
|328
|8-1
|6. Homestead
|285
|6-1
|7. Fishers
|271
|8-1
|8. North Central (Indpls.)
|260
|7-3
|9. Silver Creek
|186
|9-0
|10. Zionsville
|182
|7-2
|T11. Lake Central
|152
|8-1
|T11. Columbus East
|152
|8-1
|13. Mishawaka Marian
|150
|7-2
|14. Penn
|135
|7-3
|15. Westfield
|115
|7-2
|16. East Central
|89
|5-1
|T17. Benton Central
|73
|8-0
|T17. Carmel
|73
|5-3
|19. Valparaiso
|63
|8-0
|20. Columbia City
|38
|9-0
Local teamsalso receivingvotes(in alphabetical order):Garrett, Northrop, Norwell, Snider
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story