Tuesday, December 07, 2021 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 16 7 .696
Boston 13 11 .542
Philadelphia 13 11 .542
New York 11 12 .478 5
Toronto 11 13 .458

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 14 11 .560
Washington 14 11 .560
Charlotte 14 12 .538 ½
Atlanta 13 12 .520 1
Orlando 5 19 .208

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 17 8 .680
Milwaukee 16 9 .640 1
Cleveland 13 12 .520 4
Indiana 10 16 .385
Detroit 4 19 .174 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 14 10 .583
Dallas 11 11 .500 2
San Antonio 8 14 .364 5
Houston 7 16 .304
New Orleans 7 19 .269 8

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 16 7 .696
Denver 11 12 .478 5
Portland 11 13 .458
Minnesota 11 13 .458
Oklahoma City 7 16 .304 9

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 20 4 .833
Golden State 19 4 .826 ½
L.A. Clippers 12 12 .500 8
L.A. Lakers 12 12 .500 8
Sacramento 10 14 .417 10

Sunday

Utah 109, Cleveland 108

Charlotte 130, Atlanta 127

Toronto 102, Washington 90

Houston 118, New Orleans 108

Monday

Oklahoma City 114, Detroit 103

Philadelphia 127, Charlotte 124, OT

Indiana 116, Washington 110

Memphis 105, Miami 90

Atlanta 121, Minnesota 110

Milwaukee 112, Cleveland 104

Chicago 109, Denver 97

Phoenix 108, San Antonio 104

L.A. Clippers at Portland, late

Orlando at Golden State, late

Today

Brooklyn at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

New York at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday

Utah at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

INDIANA 116,

WASHINGTON 110

WASHINGTON (110): Caldwell-Pope 3-11 0-0 8, Kuzma 6-12 0-0 14, Gafford 7-8 0-1 14, A.Holiday 5-9 1-2 11, Beal 12-19 9-10 34, Avdija 1-4 0-0 2, Bertans 0-1 0-0 0, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Kispert 4-6 0-0 10, Harrell 4-5 3-4 11, Neto 1-6 4-4 6. Totals 43-81 17-21 110.

INDIANA (116): Duarte 4-8 4-4 13, Sabonis 11-15 8-8 30, Turner 2-5 1-1 5, Brogdon 6-13 5-5 17, LeVert 9-18 0-0 19, Martin 2-5 0-0 6, Lamb 3-8 2-2 10, Brissett 4-6 1-2 12, Wanamaker 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 43-82 21-22 116.

Washington 18 29 31 32 110
Indiana 28 30 30 28 116

3-Point Goals—Washington 7-15 (Kispert 2-2, Caldwell-Pope 2-3, Kuzma 2-4, Beal 1-3, A.Holiday 0-1, Bertans 0-1, Neto 0-1), Indiana 9-23 (Brissett 3-3, Martin 2-3, Lamb 2-4, LeVert 1-2, Duarte 1-4, Brogdon 0-2, Turner 0-3, Sabonis 0-1, Wanamaker 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington 30 (Gafford 8), Indiana 40 (Sabonis 10). Assists—Washington 25 (A.Holiday, Neto 5), Indiana 25 (Brogdon 8). Total Fouls—Washington 19, Indiana 20. A—12,581 (20,000).

CHICAGO 109,

DENVER 97

DENVER (97): Gordon 7-16 2-4 18, Je.Green 5-9 3-3 14, Jokic 6-17 4-6 17, Barton 8-20 0-0 19, Morris 8-13 0-0 19, Cancar 1-1 0-0 3, Cornelie 0-2 0-0 0, JaM.Green 1-8 0-0 2, Nnaji 1-4 1-2 3, Campazzo 0-5 0-0 0, Howard 1-1 0-0 2, Reed 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-97 10-15 97.

CHICAGO (109): Jones 5-12 1-2 12, LaVine 13-23 3-4 32, Vucevic 8-24 1-2 20, Ball 7-15 2-3 20, Dosunmu 4-6 2-2 11, Brown Jr. 2-6 2-3 6, Bradley 1-2 1-2 3, Simonovic 0-0 0-0 0, Dotson 0-0 2-2 2, Thomas 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 41-91 14-20 109.

Denver 27 22 22 26 97
Chicago 18 28 31 32 109

3-Point Goals—Denver 11-32 (Morris 3-5, Barton 3-9, Gordon 2-6, Jokic 1-5, JaM.Green 0-2, Cancar 1-1, Je.Green 1-1, Campazzo 0-1, Cornelie 0-1), Chicago 13-35 (Ball 4-8, Vucevic 3-8, LaVine 3-9, Dosunmu 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Jones Jr. 1-5, Brown Jr. 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Denver 51 (Je.Green 13), Chicago 55 (Ball, Vucevic 10). Assists—Denver 30 (Jokic 15), Chicago 25 (Dosunmu, LaVine 8). Total Fouls—Denver 17, Chicago 15. A—21,236 (20,917).

LEADERS

Through Dec. 5

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
Durant, BKN 22 228 134 629 28.6
Antkounmpo, MIL 21 206 144 580 27.6
Curry, GS 22 198 91 606 27.5
DeRozan, CHI 24 227 159 633 26.4
Young, ATL 24 221 121 628 26.2
Jokic, DEN 17 174 66 443 26.1
LaVine, CHI 24 224 99 615 25.6
Doncic, DAL 18 170 69 457 25.4
Tatum, BOS 24 211 117 604 25.2
George, LAC 23 211 92 578 25.1
Davis, LAL 23 223 106 561 24.4

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Gobert, UTA 23 69 268 337 14.7
Jokic, DEN 17 45 186 231 13.6
Capela, ATL 24 96 205 301 12.5
Sabonis, IND 25 79 223 302 12.1
Valanciunas, NO 26 87 225 312 12.0
Antkounmpo, MIL 21 39 209 248 11.8
Allen, CLE 21 73 165 238 11.3
Ayton, PHO 17 51 139 190 11.2
Wood, HOU 23 43 214 257 11.2
Vucevic, CHI 17 29 151 180 10.6

Assists

G AST AVG
Paul, PHO 23 233 10.1
Harden, BKN 23 219 9.5
Young, ATL 24 225 9.4
Westbrook, LAL 24 206 8.6
Doncic, DAL 18 153 8.5
Ball, CHA 24 198 8.3
Murray, SA 21 173 8.2

G League

Sunday

Lakeland 119, Memphis 100

G League Ignite 99, Oklahoma City 89

Mexico City 123, Birmingham 114

Monday

Raptors 120, Capital City 113

Cleveland 107, Iowa 104

South Bay 121, Salt Lake City 114

Today

Sioux Falls at Motor City, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Mexico City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Sioux Falls at Motor City, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Delaware at Capital City, 1 p.m.

College Park at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10:30 p.m.

