Tuesday, December 07, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Boston
|13
|11
|.542
|3½
|Philadelphia
|13
|11
|.542
|3½
|New York
|11
|12
|.478
|5
|Toronto
|11
|13
|.458
|5½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|14
|11
|.560
|—
|Washington
|14
|11
|.560
|—
|Charlotte
|14
|12
|.538
|½
|Atlanta
|13
|12
|.520
|1
|Orlando
|5
|19
|.208
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|Milwaukee
|16
|9
|.640
|1
|Cleveland
|13
|12
|.520
|4
|Indiana
|10
|16
|.385
|7½
|Detroit
|4
|19
|.174
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Dallas
|11
|11
|.500
|2
|San Antonio
|8
|14
|.364
|5
|Houston
|7
|16
|.304
|6½
|New Orleans
|7
|19
|.269
|8
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Denver
|11
|12
|.478
|5
|Portland
|11
|13
|.458
|5½
|Minnesota
|11
|13
|.458
|5½
|Oklahoma City
|7
|16
|.304
|9
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|20
|4
|.833
|—
|Golden State
|19
|4
|.826
|½
|L.A. Clippers
|12
|12
|.500
|8
|L.A. Lakers
|12
|12
|.500
|8
|Sacramento
|10
|14
|.417
|10
Sunday
Utah 109, Cleveland 108
Charlotte 130, Atlanta 127
Toronto 102, Washington 90
Houston 118, New Orleans 108
Monday
Oklahoma City 114, Detroit 103
Philadelphia 127, Charlotte 124, OT
Indiana 116, Washington 110
Memphis 105, Miami 90
Atlanta 121, Minnesota 110
Milwaukee 112, Cleveland 104
Chicago 109, Denver 97
Phoenix 108, San Antonio 104
L.A. Clippers at Portland, late
Orlando at Golden State, late
Today
Brooklyn at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
New York at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Houston, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday
Utah at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
INDIANA 116,
WASHINGTON 110
WASHINGTON (110): Caldwell-Pope 3-11 0-0 8, Kuzma 6-12 0-0 14, Gafford 7-8 0-1 14, A.Holiday 5-9 1-2 11, Beal 12-19 9-10 34, Avdija 1-4 0-0 2, Bertans 0-1 0-0 0, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Kispert 4-6 0-0 10, Harrell 4-5 3-4 11, Neto 1-6 4-4 6. Totals 43-81 17-21 110.
INDIANA (116): Duarte 4-8 4-4 13, Sabonis 11-15 8-8 30, Turner 2-5 1-1 5, Brogdon 6-13 5-5 17, LeVert 9-18 0-0 19, Martin 2-5 0-0 6, Lamb 3-8 2-2 10, Brissett 4-6 1-2 12, Wanamaker 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 43-82 21-22 116.
|Washington
|18
|29
|31
|32
|—
|110
|Indiana
|28
|30
|30
|28
|—
|116
3-Point Goals—Washington 7-15 (Kispert 2-2, Caldwell-Pope 2-3, Kuzma 2-4, Beal 1-3, A.Holiday 0-1, Bertans 0-1, Neto 0-1), Indiana 9-23 (Brissett 3-3, Martin 2-3, Lamb 2-4, LeVert 1-2, Duarte 1-4, Brogdon 0-2, Turner 0-3, Sabonis 0-1, Wanamaker 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington 30 (Gafford 8), Indiana 40 (Sabonis 10). Assists—Washington 25 (A.Holiday, Neto 5), Indiana 25 (Brogdon 8). Total Fouls—Washington 19, Indiana 20. A—12,581 (20,000).
CHICAGO 109,
DENVER 97
DENVER (97): Gordon 7-16 2-4 18, Je.Green 5-9 3-3 14, Jokic 6-17 4-6 17, Barton 8-20 0-0 19, Morris 8-13 0-0 19, Cancar 1-1 0-0 3, Cornelie 0-2 0-0 0, JaM.Green 1-8 0-0 2, Nnaji 1-4 1-2 3, Campazzo 0-5 0-0 0, Howard 1-1 0-0 2, Reed 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-97 10-15 97.
CHICAGO (109): Jones 5-12 1-2 12, LaVine 13-23 3-4 32, Vucevic 8-24 1-2 20, Ball 7-15 2-3 20, Dosunmu 4-6 2-2 11, Brown Jr. 2-6 2-3 6, Bradley 1-2 1-2 3, Simonovic 0-0 0-0 0, Dotson 0-0 2-2 2, Thomas 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 41-91 14-20 109.
|Denver
|27
|22
|22
|26
|—
|97
|Chicago
|18
|28
|31
|32
|—
|109
3-Point Goals—Denver 11-32 (Morris 3-5, Barton 3-9, Gordon 2-6, Jokic 1-5, JaM.Green 0-2, Cancar 1-1, Je.Green 1-1, Campazzo 0-1, Cornelie 0-1), Chicago 13-35 (Ball 4-8, Vucevic 3-8, LaVine 3-9, Dosunmu 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Jones Jr. 1-5, Brown Jr. 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Denver 51 (Je.Green 13), Chicago 55 (Ball, Vucevic 10). Assists—Denver 30 (Jokic 15), Chicago 25 (Dosunmu, LaVine 8). Total Fouls—Denver 17, Chicago 15. A—21,236 (20,917).
LEADERS
Through Dec. 5
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant, BKN
|22
|228
|134
|629
|28.6
|Antkounmpo, MIL
|21
|206
|144
|580
|27.6
|Curry, GS
|22
|198
|91
|606
|27.5
|DeRozan, CHI
|24
|227
|159
|633
|26.4
|Young, ATL
|24
|221
|121
|628
|26.2
|Jokic, DEN
|17
|174
|66
|443
|26.1
|LaVine, CHI
|24
|224
|99
|615
|25.6
|Doncic, DAL
|18
|170
|69
|457
|25.4
|Tatum, BOS
|24
|211
|117
|604
|25.2
|George, LAC
|23
|211
|92
|578
|25.1
|Davis, LAL
|23
|223
|106
|561
|24.4
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Gobert, UTA
|23
|69
|268
|337
|14.7
|Jokic, DEN
|17
|45
|186
|231
|13.6
|Capela, ATL
|24
|96
|205
|301
|12.5
|Sabonis, IND
|25
|79
|223
|302
|12.1
|Valanciunas, NO
|26
|87
|225
|312
|12.0
|Antkounmpo, MIL
|21
|39
|209
|248
|11.8
|Allen, CLE
|21
|73
|165
|238
|11.3
|Ayton, PHO
|17
|51
|139
|190
|11.2
|Wood, HOU
|23
|43
|214
|257
|11.2
|Vucevic, CHI
|17
|29
|151
|180
|10.6
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Paul, PHO
|23
|233
|10.1
|Harden, BKN
|23
|219
|9.5
|Young, ATL
|24
|225
|9.4
|Westbrook, LAL
|24
|206
|8.6
|Doncic, DAL
|18
|153
|8.5
|Ball, CHA
|24
|198
|8.3
|Murray, SA
|21
|173
|8.2
G League
Sunday
Lakeland 119, Memphis 100
G League Ignite 99, Oklahoma City 89
Mexico City 123, Birmingham 114
Monday
Raptors 120, Capital City 113
Cleveland 107, Iowa 104
South Bay 121, Salt Lake City 114
Today
Sioux Falls at Motor City, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Mexico City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
Sioux Falls at Motor City, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Delaware at Capital City, 1 p.m.
College Park at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Texas, 8 p.m.
Lakeland at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10:30 p.m.
